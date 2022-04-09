Successfully reported this slideshow.

SURGICAL THEATRE DESIGN.pptx

Apr. 09, 2022
Apr. 09, 2022
Health & Medicine

Theatre design, one of the most critical steps in hospital construction. When wrongly designed and situated, it poses a significant health hazard to both the patient and the environment.

SURGICAL THEATRE DESIGN.pptx

  1. 1. SURGICAL THEATRE DESIGN E. A. ADAMU MBBS V 12TH FEBRUARY 2020
  2. 2. OUTLINE • Introduction – Definition of terms – Brief history • Siting of a theatre complex • Purpose • Architectural planning • Types of Operating Theatre • Components • Zones of Operating Theatre • OT Suite requirements • Surveillance in OT • Conclusion
  3. 3. DEFINITION • An operating theatre(also known operating room, operating suite, or operation suite) is a facility within a hospital where surgical operations are carried out in an aseptic environment. • Asepsis is a condition or state in which contamination by a living microorganisms is reduced to the barest minimum • Antisepsis is the process or procedure whereby transient pathogenic organisms are destroyed • Anaesthesia is a state characterized by loss of feeling and sensation induced to perform surgery and other painfull conditions. It may be local or generalized
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION-brief history • Early dedicated rooms for surgical procedures were called operating theatres because they were literally theatres, built in a gallery style for public observation. • Early British examples such as St. Thomas Hospital in London were probably based on the 16th century anatomy theatres at Padua and Bologna in which teaching and demonstrations were principal considerations. • In 19th century, operations used to be advertized in newspapers and surgeons might get a round of applause at the end of the procedure from the paying public.
  5. 5. Brief history contd • It was found that operations had been cancelled because public demand of a larger theater had to be found • At one time operations were undertaken on hospital wards, in patients’ homes, and in doctors consulting rooms. • In 18th century, the demonstration and teaching of surgery became so important, so dedicated rooms for surgical operations were built. • The design of operating theatres have continued to evolve through the years in response to surgical needs and practice
  6. 6. ONE OF THE OLDEST SURVIVING THEATRES AT UNIVERSITY OF PADUA 1804
  7. 7. OLD THEATRE DESIGN TO ACCOMMODATE THE WATCHING PUBLIC
  8. 8. TIERED ARRANGEMENT OF OBSERVERS IN THE OLDEN THEATRES
  9. 9. Brief history contd • Following the great stride of conquest of sepsis and pain, theatre design inclined toward promotion of asepsis. • The contents of the theatres were made with easily washable materials, round-angled objects were used, window frames were flush with the inner surface of the walls, surgeons replaced frock coats with theatre gowns, washed their hands before operating and wore gloves and masks
  10. 10. Siting of a theatre • The design of a theatre in contrast to the siting is of major importance from a bacteriological point of view. • A theatre should however be; • Sited in a cul-de-sac portion of the hospital preferably in a storey • Not close to an incinerator or refuse dump • Away from a heavily trafficked part of the hospital • Easy and swift access to the intensive care unit(ICU)/high dependency unit(HDU) accident and emergency(A&E) and wards • Adequate & appropriate space allotted as per utility of the area • Provision for ventilation & temperature control, keeping in mind the need for laminar flow • Provision for expansion of the OT complex should be borne in mind during planning stages itself. • Provision of emergency exit
  11. 11. Purpose of a surgical theatre • OT complexes are designed and built to carry out investigative, diagnostic, therapeutic and palliative procedures of varying degrees of invasiveness. • Many of such set ups are customized to the requirements based on size of hospital, patient turnover and may be speciality specific. • The aim is to provide the maximum benefit for maximum number of patients arriving to the operation theatre. • Both the present as well as future needs should be kept in mind while planning.
  12. 12. Architectural Planning
  13. 13. TYPES OF OPERATING THEATRES • Based On Sterility • Ultra Sterile E.G Transplant OT • Sterile • Septic • Based On Timing • Routine • Emergency • Based On Construction – Traditional – Conventional – Modular OR – Hybrid OT – Integrated OT – Digital OT
  14. 14. COMPONENTS • Operating room • Anaesthetic room • Scrub room • Utility room
  15. 15. SCRUB ROOM • 2 doors: leading to the corridors and into the theatre. • Sinks with taps that can be manipulated with the elbow or automated via infra-red body detector sensors. • Soap holders that can be manipulated by foot pedal or elbows.
  16. 16. SCRUB ROOM … • Good drainage and suitable panels incorporated into the sink to prevent splashing of clothes. • Anti-slip and anti-static floor • Easily cleaned shelves for gown packs and gloves • Adequate facilities for separate disposal of linen and paper
  17. 17. OPERATING ROOM • A double door entrance from the anaesthesia room; A double door exit into the clean corrido. • 2 small door entrances from the clean store room. • An opening from the scrub room. • A single exit door to the dirty corridor for the removal of drapes, instruments, and waste products.
  18. 18. OPERATING ROOM • All doors should be well sealed in order to comply with the air-ventilation system. • The operating table should be adjustable with all working parts sealed. The cushions should be easy to clean and in good repair. • The operating light should be adjustable, sealed and easily cleansed with facilities for attachment of light handles for adjustment by the operating team.
  19. 19. OPERATIG ROOM… • The walls and floors should be plastered or covered with morale works which should lie well sealed and any defect repaired as a matter of urgency as the soaking through of loathing water will cause an increase in bacterial content in the theatre environment. • The floor should have smooth finish and slope gently towards a gully so dial they can be easily swilled down.
  20. 20. OPERATING ROOM… Fixed surfaces should be avoided and reliance placed on steel trolleys. X-ray viewers should be inset into the wall and kept in good repairs as should electric sockets. It should not be over equipped. All non- functioning machines removed as they serve as reservoirs for dust and microorganisms.
  21. 21. OPERATING ROOM… CONTROL OF AIR CIRCULATION  Controlled positive pressure (plenum) ventilation with the use of filters is the normal trend in modern operating theatre.  Positive pressure because, it prevents contaminated air infiltrating into the theatre. The incoming air can be distributed by:  Turbulent Ventilation ◦ It rapidly mixes with the air already present in the theatre  Displacement Ventilation ◦ Air is introduced gently a merely displaces the theatre air by quiet downward movement.
  22. 22.  The air is introduced at ceiling levels in both types and extracted by exhaust situated near the floor.  Filters: Should have pores of about 5mm. Bacteria occurs as aggregate of particles of dust hence will not enter pores. Those made of disposable fabrics and oiled mesh are very effective. Adequate maintenance important otherwise there would be; 1.Heavy contamination of air entering the theatre 2.Pore blockade so that air does not enter the theatre. Unventilated Theatre- bacterial count= 3000cfu/m3 Well Ventilated Theatre- bacterial count= 200cfu/m3 Ultra Clean Air Ventilation - bacterial count= 10cfu/m3
  23. 23. ANAESTHESIA ROOM • Has one door to the dirty corridor and one to the operating room • Contains materials and equipments for the induction of anaesthesia • Anaesthesia is induced here, though been done in the operating room at this environment
  24. 24. STORE ROOM • Has two doors opening into the operating room • Surgical equipments are stored here • The perioperative nurse counts the equipments before and after surgery before returning them to the store
  25. 25. ZONES IN THE OT • Sterile zone • Clean zone • Protective zone • Disposal zone
  26. 26. STERILE ZONE • Operating suite • Sterile preparation area • Scrub station • Gowning area • Anesthesia induction area • OT ATTIRE IS MANDATORY IN THIS AREA
  27. 27. STERILE ZONE
  28. 28. CLEAN ZONE • Sterilization area • Store area • Pre-operative area/room • Postoperative recovery area/room • OT Staff & Doctor's room • OT ATTIRE MANDATORY IN THIS AREA
  29. 29. PROTECTIVE ZONE • Changing rooms • Reception area • Waiting area • Trolley bay • OT ATTIRE NOT MANDATORY IN THIS AREA
  30. 30. DISPOSAL ZONE • Dirty utility area • Disposal Corridor • OT ATTIRE MANDATORY IN THIS AREA
  31. 31. REQUIREMENTS IN AN OT • Central AC; 20-22 degree Centigrade • Humidity ; 50-60% • Positive pressure ventilation • General lightening; cold light & even distribution • Laminer air flow through diffuser • Operating light; Ceiling mounted, shadow less focusable beam • Medical gas pipeline for Oxygen supply • Power supply should be uninterrupted • Fire safety; fire or smoke detectors, fire extinguishers • Power switches should also be away from operating area.
  32. 32. OTHER REQUIREMENTS • Wide door; Sound proof, non- reflective surface,radiation resistant & fire resistant. • Sliding type of door • Glass cut out for visibility.
  33. 33. Surveillance in the OT • Surgical Site Infections(SSI's) are 2nd to 3rd most common health care associated infections. • Complications of surgical procedures cause considerable morbidity & mortality. • If these occur intraoperatively, it carries mortality as high as 77%.
  34. 34. CONCLUSION • Theatre design has evolved over centuries in response to the change in pattern of healthcare delivery and the expanding knowledge of diseases and its treatment. • In the present era of evidence based medicine, it becomes imperative to give maximum importance to planning an Operation Theatre Complex. • Within the limitations of finance and space, the best results can be obtained when the anaesthesiologist with multiple roles inside the operation theatre complex is consulted in the process.
  35. 35. THANK YOU FOR LISTENING

