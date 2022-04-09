FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 09, 2022
One of the oldest practices that cuts across ethnic and religious backgrounds. It's a very bad practice as it neither curtails promiscuity nor improve purity based on proven facts. It's a practice that should be abolished at all levels to prevent it's dismal outcomes.

  1. 1. FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION(FG M) Emmanuel Ali Adamu Department of Medicine and Surgery, College of Medical Sciences University of Maiduguri, Northeastern Nigeria 27th Nov. 2021
  2. 2. Outline • Introduction • Burden and Distribution • Reasons for FGM • Factors • Classification • Complications • Prevention • Conclusion
  3. 3. Introduction Definition FGM is the partial or complete removal of external female genitalia or damage to other female genital organs for non-medical reasons(WHO) • tradition upheld for centuries • maintain male dominance. • virginity, • pleasure to men during sexual intercourse • Part of genitalia unattractive to the male eye removed
  4. 4. Burden and Distribution • About 20 million girls and women in Nigeria have undergone FGM. • prevalent in Nigeria • third-highest worldwide(10% ) • 20% of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM. • estimated 200 million women worldwide currently infibulated
  5. 5. Burden and Distribution • Most Fulani women in Guinea have experienced FGM, 12 percent of the Fulani in Chad had FGM, but Fulanis in Nigeria do not practise FGM • No mention of FGM in the Quran or the Bible • It is a weak hadith but regarded as obligatory by Shafai’i version of sunni • In Niger, 55 percent of Christian women and girls had experienced FGM, compared with two percent of their Muslim counterparts. • The Beta Israel of Ethiopia practice FGM but Judaism requires male circumcision but does not allow FGM. • FGM is also practised by animist groups in Guinea and Mali. Sexual and reproductive health issues in a female aged 0-9 years; Prof. M. Bukar
  6. 6. Reasons for FGM • To curb promiscuity • Hygiene • Culture • Purity • Higher bride price • ?Religion (practiced in Northeastern Africa in pre- Islamic period) Sexual and reproductive health issues in a female aged 0-9 years; Prof. M. Bukar
  7. 7. Factors maintaining FGM • Culture • Religion • Societal values Female Genital Mutilation: Health Consequences and Complications—A Short Literature Review; Elliot Klein,1 Elizabeth Helzner,2 Michelle Shayowitz,1 Stephan Kohlhoff,1 and Tamar A.
  8. 8. Classification • Type I: clitoridectomy • Type II: Removal of labia minora+majora • Type III: Infibulation • Type IV: others like burns, herbs, etc World Health Organization (WHO)
  9. 9. Complications • Medical • Obstetrics • Gynaecologic • Infections • PsychoSocial • PTSD • Anxiety • Flashbacks • Depression • Low self esteem • Extreme fear of the opposite sex
  10. 10. Prevention • In 2015, Nigeria passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act against FGM and all other gender-based violence. Although FGM is illegal in Nigeria, it is still prevalent • Education • Christianah Fayomi has performed FGM procedures for nearly 29 years, charging between 500 and 1,000 nairas to circumcise an infant or child and 5,000 nairas to circumcise an adult woman. Because of UNICEF’s workshops, she no longer practices FGM. “I saw the diagrammatic representation of the female genitalia and was tutored about the ills of the practice and I am now promoting its abandonment,” Fayomi says. UNICEF
  11. 11. Conclusion • FGM has been associated with medical, sociocultural, and economic consequences • It is an unfruitful practice that portends non of the purported benefits • It should be avoided at all cost • Education remains key in reducing the incidence of this problem.Conclusion
  12. 12. THANK YOU

