Manejo y tratamiento en urgencias de la COVID19 Dr Gabriel Olimpo Espinosa Oliver Especialista en Medicina Interna Univers...
COVID 19 Contenido Introducción Fisiopatología Clasificación Tratamiento
Introducción Reporte de caso Michelle L. Holshue, M.P.H, Et al. First Case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States....
fisiopatología
Cuadro clínico signos y síntomas
ASINTOMATICO  Persona asintomática que ha tenido contacto estrecho con un caso confirmado de COVID 19 en los últimos 14 d...
Signos y síntomas (caso leve)  Toda persona con afección respiratoria que tiene al menos dos de los siguientes signos y s...
Signos y síntomas (caso moderado)  Todo paciente con infección respiratoria aguda que cumpla con los siguientes criterios...
Signos y síntomas (caso grave)  Todo paciente con infección respiratoria aguda que cumpla con los siguientes criterios: ...
Cuadro leve
Tratamiento sintomático para casos leves Descongestionantes nasal Fenilefrina, cetirizina,. Antipiréticos Acetaminofén, pa...
Cuadro moderado
Paciente con sospecha o confirmación de SARS CoV-2COVID-19 Enfermedad moderada CRB-65 CRB < 1/ sin factor de riesgo Salida...
Tratamiento caso moderado  Hospitalizar  evaluación de rutina vigilar signos vitales ( realizar prueba rápida para covid...
Tratamiento caso moderado Considerar antibioterapia :  Linfopenia (menor de 1000 células/mm3)  Dímero D elevado (mayor a...
2 1 2 3 4 4 5 1. Opacidad focal Opacidad focal tenue 3 aumento de densidad difuso 4 patrón difuso intersticial focal o 5 p...
Breve Resumen sobre el Manejo de los Casos Moderados de COVID 19 en Urgencias

Manejo en urgencias covid19 (1)

  1. 1. Manejo y tratamiento en urgencias de la COVID19 Dr Gabriel Olimpo Espinosa Oliver Especialista en Medicina Interna Universidad Javeriana- Hospital Militar central Docente de Semiología y Medicina Interna Universidad de Sucre
  2. 2. COVID 19 Contenido Introducción Fisiopatología Clasificación Tratamiento
  3. 3. Introducción Reporte de caso Michelle L. Holshue, M.P.H, Et al. First Case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States. The new England journal of medicine. 2020 Diciembre 2019 Whuan China Neumonía s graves, inusitadas Diseminación Mundiall Pandemia OMS 11 Marzo 2020 6 de marzo Primer caso en Colombia Mas de 1.millón de casos en Colombia 24 de octubre 30.000 muertes
  4. 4. fisiopatología
  5. 5. Cuadro clínico signos y síntomas
  6. 6. ASINTOMATICO  Persona asintomática que ha tenido contacto estrecho con un caso confirmado de COVID 19 en los últimos 14 días, o que resida o haya viajado a un área con presencia de casos terciarios de infección en los últimos 14 días
  7. 7. Signos y síntomas (caso leve)  Toda persona con afección respiratoria que tiene al menos dos de los siguientes signos y síntomas:  Tos  Malestar general  Dolor de garganta  Fiebre  Cogestión nasal  Perdida del gusto y/o olfato (disgeusia)  Exantema  Diarrea
  8. 8. Signos y síntomas (caso moderado)  Todo paciente con infección respiratoria aguda que cumpla con los siguientes criterios:  Disnea  Frecuencia respiratoria > 22 RPM  SO2 >95%(saturación a aire ambiente )  Signos clínicos o radiológicos de neumonía  Recuento linfocitario menor a 1000
  9. 9. Signos y síntomas (caso grave)  Todo paciente con infección respiratoria aguda que cumpla con los siguientes criterios:  Frecuencia respiratoria > 22 RPM paCO2 < 32 mmHg  Alteración del nivel de conciencia  Presión arterial sistólica < 100 mmHg o PAM < 65 mmHg  PO2 < 60 mmHg  Signos clínicos de fatiga muscular: aleteo nasal,  uso de los músculos accesorios, desbalance  toraco abdominal  Lactato sérico 1> mosm /L
  10. 10. Cuadro leve
  11. 11. Tratamiento sintomático para casos leves Descongestionantes nasal Fenilefrina, cetirizina,. Antipiréticos Acetaminofén, paracetamol Antitusígenos Codeína, Dextrometorfano, benzocaína, difenhidramina FUERTE CONTRA Signos de alarma: 1. Aumento en la dificultad respiratoria 2. Caída en la presión arterial Coloración azul en labios y rostro 3. Confusión o inhabilidad de levantarse 4. Debilidad aumentada 5. Disminución de la saturación de oxígeno menor a 90% 6. Dolor persistente en el pecho 7. Enrojecimiento o inflamación de las extremidades Mareo 8. Pérdida del conocimiento 9. Tasa respiratoria mayor a 20
  12. 12. Cuadro moderado
  13. 13. Paciente con sospecha o confirmación de SARS CoV-2COVID-19 Enfermedad moderada CRB-65 CRB < 1/ sin factor de riesgo Salida, tratamiento sintomático informar de los signos de alarma Seguimiento ambulatorio cada 48 a 72 h CRB-65 > 2 Hospitalizar LDH FER Hemograma Transaminasas Bilirrubinas Creatinina/BUN Troponina Dimero D PCR EKG Gases arteriales Rx de tórax Gases arteriales Tac de tórax Ferritina C: Confusión. Puntuación test mental abreviado ≤ 8 o Presencia de desorientación en persona, lugar o tiempo. U: Urea > 44 mg/dl o BUN > 19 mg/dl R: Frecuencia respiratoria ≥ 30/min B: Presión arterial sistólica < 90 mm Hg Presión arterial diastólica ≤ 60 mm Hg 65: Edad ≥ 65 años CURB- 65
  14. 14. Tratamiento caso moderado  Hospitalizar  evaluación de rutina vigilar signos vitales ( realizar prueba rápida para covid, Hemograma, uroanálisis, Ldh , PCR, ferritina dimero D rx de tórax  Si presenta SO2 < 93% oxigenoterapia (metas de SO2 mayores a 94%)  Administrar corticoesteroisteroides (RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY)
  15. 15. Tratamiento caso moderado Considerar antibioterapia :  Linfopenia (menor de 1000 células/mm3)  Dímero D elevado (mayor a 1000 ng/ml o ug/L)  PCR elevada (mayor a 15 mg/dl)  LDH elevada (mayor a 350 UI/L)  Ferritina elevada (mayor a 1000 ng/ml o ug/L) En caso de pacientes con hipertensión arterial crónica de base, indicar antihipertensivos si la tensión arterial es mayor de 130/80 mm Hg. No se recomienda suspender o cambiar ARAII o IECA si es del caso
  16. 16. 2 1 2 3 4 4 5 1. Opacidad focal Opacidad focal tenue 3 aumento de densidad difuso 4 patrón difuso intersticial focal o 5 patrón alveolo intersticial focal o difuso Lesiones compatibles sugestivas de covid 19

