But My District Needs New Hardware! (And other IT myths in EdTEech)

“But My District Needs New Hardware!” (and other IT myths in EdTech) Webinar Ben Aghion Channel Sales Manager baghion@neve...
Some housekeeping items We’d love to hear from you! • Ask questions in the session chat • Tweet about our discussion A rec...
What we’ll cover today • A little about us • The EdTech landscape • Common IT myths • True facts • Pricing & free trial • ...
We build lightweight desktop operating systems designed to optimize security and manageability. About Neverware Founded in...
CloudReady is an operating system that brings the Chromebook experience to PCs and Macs + = Say hello to CloudReady
Rapid adoption • Founded in 2010 • Based in New York City • Solutions include CloudReady for Education, Office 365, Enterp...
Perpetuating the cycle
Myth “But my district needs NEW hardware!” 1
Myth “Old hardware is a pain to manage.” 2
Myth “Buying new hardware will make it easier for me to administer testing and do day-to-day instruction.” 3
Myth “When it comes to productivity apps, you have to choose - you’re either exclusively GAFE or O365.” 4
Myth “My hardware is just too old and too slow. It can’t be saved.” 5
And now it’s time for some facts CloudReady works on most computers - up to 11 years old
And now it’s time for some facts
CloudReady costs less than Chromebook insurance And now it’s time for some facts
Some districts spend up to an order of magnitude more using VDI or Faronics Deep Freeze than on CloudReady And now it’s ti...
Chromium OS, built by Google, is the open-source foundation that powers both Chrome OS and CloudReady. CloudReady delivers...
Flexible, low upfront cost A powerful option for districts with many devices No ongoing cost; includes 3 years of support ...
1. Visit go.neverware.com/signup 2. Build an installer 3. Install on 5 machines A FRICTIONLESS TRIAL EXPERIENCE CloudReady...
• Installs in 15 minutes via USB stick • Mass deployment options available • Simple enough to be installed by student tech...
Questions?
(855) 979-9199 sales@neverware.com @neverware Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

But My District Needs New Hardware! (And other IT myths in EdTEech)

47 views

Published on

New computers are always better than old computers, right?
No, not necessarily. That’s a myth designed to get you to commit to hardware refresh cycles—in other words, to spend budget to replace devices that might otherwise still have years of life ahead of them.

Here are some other questions to ask yourself before you decide to buy all-new hardware: Has your district achieved 1:1 status yet? How much money and time are you spending per device? Per student?

If you can't answer those questions to your own satisfaction, take a minute before you spend any hard-won IT budget dollars and register for our upcoming webinar. This quick, free session will combat some of the myths we’ve all grown to accept and believe when it comes to education technology, as well as detail how you can maximize your district’s previous technology investments.

Published in: Devices & Hardware
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

But My District Needs New Hardware! (And other IT myths in EdTEech)

  1. 1. “But My District Needs New Hardware!” (and other IT myths in EdTech) Webinar Ben Aghion Channel Sales Manager baghion@neverware.com 646-779-9557
  2. 2. Some housekeeping items We’d love to hear from you! • Ask questions in the session chat • Tweet about our discussion A recording of the webinar will be made available after the event. @neverware #cloudreadyOS
  3. 3. What we’ll cover today • A little about us • The EdTech landscape • Common IT myths • True facts • Pricing & free trial • Questions AGENDA
  4. 4. We build lightweight desktop operating systems designed to optimize security and manageability. About Neverware Founded in 2010 | Based in New York City
  5. 5. CloudReady is an operating system that brings the Chromebook experience to PCs and Macs + = Say hello to CloudReady
  6. 6. Rapid adoption • Founded in 2010 • Based in New York City • Solutions include CloudReady for Education, Office 365, Enterprise, VDI CloudReady helps organizations transform their existing hardware to maximize its value. Total School Districts Total Licenses Sold 15,000 200,000+ MAY ‘16 MAY ‘17MAY ‘16 MAY ‘17 200 1000+
  7. 7. Perpetuating the cycle
  8. 8. Myth “But my district needs NEW hardware!” 1
  9. 9. Myth “Old hardware is a pain to manage.” 2
  10. 10. Myth “Buying new hardware will make it easier for me to administer testing and do day-to-day instruction.” 3
  11. 11. Myth “When it comes to productivity apps, you have to choose - you’re either exclusively GAFE or O365.” 4
  12. 12. Myth “My hardware is just too old and too slow. It can’t be saved.” 5
  13. 13. And now it’s time for some facts CloudReady works on most computers - up to 11 years old
  14. 14. And now it’s time for some facts
  15. 15. CloudReady costs less than Chromebook insurance And now it’s time for some facts
  16. 16. Some districts spend up to an order of magnitude more using VDI or Faronics Deep Freeze than on CloudReady And now it’s time for some facts
  17. 17. Chromium OS, built by Google, is the open-source foundation that powers both Chrome OS and CloudReady. CloudReady delivers the same simplicity and reliability without hardware restrictions. Simple management via Google Admin console Compatible with over 200 desktops and laptops Automatic updates & mass deployment Simple, powerful, reliable
  18. 18. Flexible, low upfront cost A powerful option for districts with many devices No ongoing cost; includes 3 years of support Per student, annually, for unlimited devices $1 Per device, annually $15 Per device, one-time only $59 Flexible pricing
  19. 19. 1. Visit go.neverware.com/signup 2. Build an installer 3. Install on 5 machines A FRICTIONLESS TRIAL EXPERIENCE CloudReady free trial program
  20. 20. • Installs in 15 minutes via USB stick • Mass deployment options available • Simple enough to be installed by student techs The CloudReady customer experience Easy installation • Expert, NYC-based support available via phone, email and live chat • Pre-purchase support is included during the free trial process Professional support
  21. 21. Questions?
  22. 22. (855) 979-9199 sales@neverware.com @neverware Thank you

×