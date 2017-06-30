Empowering Teacher Agency How Data-Driven PD Models are Improving K-5 Math Achievement Tim Hudson, PhD Vice President of L...
To improve elementary student achievement in math, district administrators must explore innovative approaches to professio...
Low Math Scores 2015 NAEP 4th Grade 40% Proficient 8th Grade 33% Proficient Source: US Institute for Education Sciences
Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
Teacher Support for Personalization Large majority of teachers don’t feel supported in their use of digital learning tools...
• Students differ as learners in terms of background experience, culture, language, gender, interests, readiness to learn,...
• Extreme learner variation • Wide range of scaffolding • All students must succeed • Need specific and evolving plans • U...
Teacher Math Content Knowledge Teachers with Math Specialization from College: K-4 3% 5-6 8% 6-8 31% Source: Michigan State University
91 Student adds place values independently What is 29 + 72? Student doesn’t regroup the ones Student carries but double co...
Administrators Want PD Support Only 29% of teachers are highly satisfied with PD. Principals largely share teachers’ conce...
Obstacles to Providing Strong Professional Learning • Time: Scheduling, Availability & Contractual Restrictions • Relevant...
Low Math Scores Teacher Support for Personalization Teacher Math Content Knowledge Administrators Want Efficacy & PD Suppo...
Components of DreamBox Learning K-8 Digital Math Curriculum Teacher Dashboard + Home Connection MyFlex PD On Demand: Conte...
Teacher accesses DreamBox Progress Data and PD links on the Insights Dashboard Students complete DreamBox Lessons, whether...
• Grades 3-5 • 650 Teachers • 11,000 Students • Analysis suggests students demonstrated improved growth in mathematics whe...
36% 50% 32% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Increased Growth On Grade Level Concepts for Students Whose...
Administrator View: “Just in Time” Math PD is a Game Changer “DreamBox’s PD modules are important for teachers. It provide...
Professional Development Lacking Teacher Agency  Little input from teachers  Potpourri of topics chosen by system leader...
What do teachers want in their PD? Source: Learning Forward, Gates Foundation • Relevant • Interactive • Delivered by some...
Professional Learning Supporting Teacher Agency  Teacher-identified learning objectives  Based on data (including observ...
Teachers as Learners DreamBox Insights Dashboard What math concepts are my students learning right now in DreamBox? MyFlex...
Understanding the classroom taught curriculum • When teaching a math concept to the whole class from the pacing calendar, ...
Two Students. Millions of Self-Directed Learning Paths.
The Pacing Calendar is Here
Teachers Create Data-Informed, Adaptive Assignments © DreamBox Learning © DreamBox Learning
Simple Progress Monitoring for Any Standard © DreamBox Learning© DreamBox Learning
Understanding the Classroom-Taught Curriculum Link to PD On Demand Module for the Assigned Topic © DreamBox Learning
Understanding the classroom taught curriculum • When teaching a math concept to the whole class from the pacing calendar, ...
Informing Small Group Differentiation Link to PD On Demand Module for the Topic Names of Students Math Topic Teacher’s Pro...
Understanding the classroom taught curriculum • When teaching a math concept to the whole class from the pacing calendar, ...
Enhancing Individual Student Support Links to PD On Demand Module for Student’s Self-Directed Topics © DreamBox Learning
Teacher accesses DreamBox Progress Data and PD links on the Insights Dashboard Students complete DreamBox Lessons, whether...
Teacher accesses DreamBox Progress Data and PD links on the Insights Dashboard Students complete DreamBox Lessons, whether...
“Technology–enabled innovations have a different problem… those that provide online content and learning materials, use ba...
Pop Quiz 3,998 + 4,247 =
304 – 298
“How do you teach number sense? A large body of research has shown that number sense develops gradually, over time, as a r...
“How do you teach number sense? A large body of research has shown that number sense develops gradually, over time, as a r...
“True virtual manipulatives allow more than simply a viewing of objects on the computer screen. They allow increased engag...
MyFlex PD On Demand: Content Matters © DreamBox Learning
1. Model different methods for computing 2. Regularly calculate mentally 3. Have class discussions about strategies for co...
© DreamBox Learning
52% 33% 46% 36% 50% 32% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Increased Growth For Students Whose Teachers Co...
0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 DreamBoxGrowthPoints Increased Growth For Students Whose Teachers...
Administrator View: “Just in Time” Math PD is a Game Changer “In addition to giving teachers a quick, easy way to boost an...
Seven Steps to Improve Teacher Agency in PD Calvert, L. (2016). Moving from compliance to agency: What teachers need to ma...
Seven Steps to Improve Teacher Agency in PD Calvert, L. (2016). Moving from compliance to agency: What teachers need to ma...
Q & A Tim Hudson, PhD Vice President of Learning @DocHudsonMath Kelly Urlacher Sr. Curriculum Designer @UrlacherMath
DreamBox Learning® K–8 Math Available in English & Spanish
• Eliminate the wall between Instruction & Assessment • Build Conceptual Understanding & Fluency • Incorporate gaming prot...
Efficacy: Independent Validation from Harvard and SRI, and 40+ Industry Awards Learn more and see how it works: www.DreamB...
Intelligently adapt & individualize to: • Students’ own intuitive strategies • Kinds of mistakes • Efficiency of strategy ...
• Designed to enhance instructional practice • Aligned with instructional goals • Customized to fit the needs of busy educ...
Thank you! Tim Hudson, PhD Vice President of Learning @DocHudsonMath Kelly Urlacher Sr. Curriculum Designer @UrlacherMath
Empowering Teacher Agency: How Data-Driven PD Models are Improving K-5 Math Achievement
  • Vignettes:

    Teacher 1: At the start of every school year, we gathered in the multipurpose room for professional development. Inevitably, the whole school was tasked with a common learning objective designated by the district. Everyone in the room got the same information, delivered the same way, regardless of the students we taught and or our educator experience. The majority of educators attending were disengaged through the whole session, including me. We were thinking, and I know you’ve done it, “I could be getting my room ready for students. This is a waste of my time.”

    Teacher 2: As a math teacher in an elementary school, I often found that PD was not relevant or useful to me or my classroom. I remember this one time where the entire community of elementary schools, about 6 whole schools, piled into the high school theatre. We were all excited to see old colleagues and meet new people. Then we sat down. What followed was 2 hours of a person on the stage talking at us. It didn’t matter that the content was interesting, the subject matter of primary-based vocabulary development did not resonate with me, a 6th grade math teacher. As I looked around this gigantic theatre, I saw a smattering of different people. Some were leaning in with interest, I guessed they were the primary teachers that could utilize this new learning into their classroom. Some people were taking notes, I hypothesized about the people I was watching: there were the newbies that wanted to soak it all in. But then there was the other 90% of the audience, some sitting facing forward with no interest on their faces, and many (oh so many) people were on their phones, not engaged, not paying attention.
    As I talk to my teacher friends, I often hear this type of complaint: that the PD wasn’t what I expected it to be (a thought we were going to be discussion how to engage students in learning about geometry, and we ended up in a PD program that focused on geometry standards. The content is specific, but the PD didn’t make me a better teacher, give me ideas of what to do in my classroom, or help me become a better teacher to then help my students learn about geometry!
  • Vignettes

    As a 2nd year special educator, I realized that I was woefully unprepared to support my students who were reading well below grade level. Fortunately, my district provided multiple opportunities for me to choose to engage in learning on multiple topics. I began my journey into an in depth study of decoding that lasted for 2 years culminating in becoming Orton-Gillingham Certified.

    I was lucky to be on the CORE team when opening a new school. Our principal was engaged, involved, and teacher-centric. There wasn’t a PD in our school that didn’t go through the PD committee of teachers. She refused to decide what teachers would do without their input. As a by-product of that time and effort on that committee, our PD sessions as a school were as relevant and purposeful as we could make it. One that stands out was where we got the grade levels together in our elementary community. Each school rotated hosting and we did five PD sessions through the year. The teams planned it, so we made breakouts for the different subject matters, such as LA, Math, Science. That way the LA teachers didn’t have to meet and discuss math for the afternoon. Because we designed it, I always left satisfied that my precious time was used well. I had many take-aways to use in my classroom. I started to transform the type of teacher I was, which in turn, transformed and engaged my students in my classroom.

    The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation released a research study and subsequent paper about Educator’s Views on Professional Development, done by the Boston Consulting Group in 2014. This engaged almost 3000 educators including teachers, PD leaders, administrators, etc. There were a series of surveys, interviews, polls, and discussion. Interesting read when looking into the vast resources about and for Professional Learning.
  • DreamBox Learning provides a new class of intelligent adaptive learning technology is the true game changer in education. Combines 3 essential elements

    1) Mathematics- CCSSM & Standards for Mathematical Practice- unlike other programs that provide drill and practice DreamBox builds both conceptual understanding and procedural fluency

    2) Motivating (persist and progress)

    3) Powerful intelligent adaptive learning engine providing millions of personalized learning paths—each one—tailored to a student’s unique needs.

    Notes: DreamBox curriculum aligns with these Common Core Standards: Counting and Cardinality, Comparing, Operations and Algebraic Thinking, Number and Operations in Base Ten, and Number and Operations in Fractions.
  • Empower educators with immediate, relevant, and actionable professional development

    With DreamBox Learning® FlexPD™, you can customize a professional development (PD) plan that is aligned to your specific district and/or school goals. Whether your teachers are new to the profession or have many years of classroom experience, you can provide them with PD that is immediate, relevant, and actionable.

    MyFlexPD™ is the on-demand component of DreamBox Learning FlexPD™ that blends the best of face-to-face instruction with the power of DreamBox Learning Math. Available directly from within DreamBox, MyFlexPD uses real-time student achievement data to surface corresponding professional development options that will empower educators to guide student success based on what students are learning at the time. Whether your teachers are looking to brush up on their math skills or learn new teaching strategies, MyFlexPD empowers teachers to gain a deeper understanding of math so they can more effectively raise student achievement

    • Empowering Teacher Agency: How Data-Driven PD Models are Improving K-5 Math Achievement

    1. 1. Empowering Teacher Agency How Data-Driven PD Models are Improving K-5 Math Achievement Tim Hudson, PhD Vice President of Learning @DocHudsonMath Kelly Urlacher Sr. Curriculum Designer @UrlacherMath
    2. 2. To improve elementary student achievement in math, district administrators must explore innovative approaches to professional development that improve teachers’ understanding of mathematics concepts.
    3. 3. Low Math Scores 2015 NAEP 4th Grade 40% Proficient 8th Grade 33% Proficient Source: US Institute for Education Sciences Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
    4. 4. Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
    5. 5. Teacher Support for Personalization Large majority of teachers don’t feel supported in their use of digital learning tools and analysis of student data to differentiate learning. Source: Gates Foundation Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
    6. 6. • Students differ as learners in terms of background experience, culture, language, gender, interests, readiness to learn, modes of learning, speed of learning, support systems for learning, self-awareness as a learner, confidence as a learner, independence as a learner, and a host of other ways. • Differences profoundly impact how students learn and the nature of scaffolding they will need at various points in the learning process. • Teachers have a responsibility to ensure that all of their students master important content. • Teachers have to make specific and continually evolving plans to connect each learner with key content. • Teachers are required to understand the nature of each of their students, in addition to the nature of the content they teach. • A flexible approach to teaching “makes room” for student variance. • Teachers should continually ask, “What does this student need at this moment in order to be able to progress with this key content, and what do I need to do to make that happen?” Key Elements of Differentiation Leading and Managing a Differentiated Classroom by C.A. Tomlinson & M.B. Imbeau, ASCD, © 2010, pp. 13-14
    7. 7. • Extreme learner variation • Wide range of scaffolding • All students must succeed • Need specific and evolving plans • Understand students AND content • Be flexible for student variance • “What does this student need at this moment in order to be able to progress with this key content, and what do I need to do to make that happen?” Key Elements of Differentiation Leading and Managing a Differentiated Classroom by C.A. Tomlinson & M.B. Imbeau, ASCD, © 2010, pp. 13-14
    8. 8. Teacher Math Content Knowledge Teachers with Math Specialization from College: K-4 3% 5-6 8% 6-8 31% Source: Michigan State University Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
    9. 9. 91 Student adds place values independently What is 29 + 72? Student doesn’t regroup the ones Student carries but double counts Student combines all digits 911 111 2,972
    10. 10. Administrators Want PD Support Only 29% of teachers are highly satisfied with PD. Principals largely share teachers’ concerns. Federal PD Funds: $2.6 billion per year District PD Funds: $8K–$12K/teacher per year Source: Learning Forward, Gates Foundation Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
    11. 11. Obstacles to Providing Strong Professional Learning • Time: Scheduling, Availability & Contractual Restrictions • Relevant Content: Empowering teachers with PD choices • Educator Centric: Control over time, place, path or pace • Funding: Substitutes, teacher time, PD facilitator
    12. 12. Low Math Scores Teacher Support for Personalization Teacher Math Content Knowledge Administrators Want Efficacy & PD Support 2015 NAEP Math Proficiency 4th Grade 40% 8th Grade 33% Large majorities of teachers don’t feel supported in their use of digital learning tools and analyze student data to differentiate learning. Teachers with Math Specialization from College: K-4 3% 5-6 8% 6-8 31% Only 29% of teachers are highly satisfied with current PD offerings. Principals largely share teachers’ concerns. Annual PD Funding: Federal $2.6 billion District $8K– $12K/teacher Source: US Institute for Education Sciences Source: Gates Foundation Source: Michigan State University Source: Learning Forward, Gates Foundation Keeping Administrators & Teachers Up at Night
    13. 13. Components of DreamBox Learning K-8 Digital Math Curriculum Teacher Dashboard + Home Connection MyFlex PD On Demand: Content-Specific PD Administrator Reporting
    14. 14. Teacher accesses DreamBox Progress Data and PD links on the Insights Dashboard Students complete DreamBox Lessons, whether Self-Directed or Teacher-Assigned Teacher uses new, deeper learning about math concepts to inform classroom practice Teacher completes DreamBox PD Modules to Deepen Math Content Understanding, Anytime, Anywhere © DreamBox Learning
    15. 15. • Grades 3-5 • 650 Teachers • 11,000 Students • Analysis suggests students demonstrated improved growth in mathematics when their teacher more frequently accessed DreamBox Learning PD Initial Analysis
    16. 16. 36% 50% 32% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Increased Growth On Grade Level Concepts for Students Whose Teachers Completed 3 or More PD On Demand Modules
    17. 17. Administrator View: “Just in Time” Math PD is a Game Changer “DreamBox’s PD modules are important for teachers. It provides them a safe environment to access the information they need to explore topics they may be unfamiliar with.” – Jesse, Numeracy Coordinator
    18. 18. Professional Development Lacking Teacher Agency  Little input from teachers  Potpourri of topics chosen by system leaders and principals based on multiple, often competing, objectives  Decisions about what teachers need to know are made by the central office and school administrators  Topics are often unrelated to teacher and student learning Calvert, L. (2016). Moving from compliance to agency: What teachers need to make professional learning work. Oxford, OH: Learning Forward and NCTAF.
    19. 19. What do teachers want in their PD? Source: Learning Forward, Gates Foundation • Relevant • Interactive • Delivered by someone who understands their experience and situation • Sustained over time • Teachers as professionals • Delivery Method
    20. 20. Professional Learning Supporting Teacher Agency  Teacher-identified learning objectives  Based on data (including observations)  Focused on teachers’ and students’ continuous growth  Topics address specific classroom challenges  Teachers decide what they need to learn Calvert, L. (2016). Moving from compliance to agency: What teachers need to make professional learning work. Oxford, OH: Learning Forward and NCTAF.
    21. 21. Teachers as Learners DreamBox Insights Dashboard What math concepts are my students learning right now in DreamBox? MyFlex PD On Demand What DreamBox PD is available that will help me improve my own math understanding of what my students are learning?
    22. 22. Understanding the classroom taught curriculum • When teaching a math concept to the whole class from the pacing calendar, textbook, or other source, a teacher can access PD On Demand modules for that topic to better understand the math concepts and more confidently facilitate classroom lessons for the topic. Informing small group differentiation • When a small group of students is simultaneously working on a math concept in DreamBox that isn’t being taught in class, the classroom teacher can access PD On Demand modules to understand the math concepts and facilitate a strategy group to discuss the topic. Providing individual student support • When examining student-level reports to support remediation, acceleration, or grade level differentiation, the classroom teacher can access PD On Demand modules relevant to that student’s needs.
    23. 23. Two Students. Millions of Self-Directed Learning Paths.
    24. 24. The Pacing Calendar is Here
    25. 25. Teachers Create Data-Informed, Adaptive Assignments © DreamBox Learning © DreamBox Learning
    26. 26. Simple Progress Monitoring for Any Standard © DreamBox Learning© DreamBox Learning
    27. 27. Understanding the Classroom-Taught Curriculum Link to PD On Demand Module for the Assigned Topic © DreamBox Learning
    28. 28. Understanding the classroom taught curriculum • When teaching a math concept to the whole class from the pacing calendar, textbook, or other source, a teacher can access PD On Demand modules for that topic to better understand the math concepts and more confidently facilitate classroom lessons for the topic. Informing small group differentiation • When a small group of students is simultaneously working on a math concept in DreamBox that isn’t being taught in class, the classroom teacher can access PD On Demand modules to understand the math concepts and facilitate a strategy group to discuss the topic. Providing individual student support • When examining student-level reports to support remediation, acceleration, or grade level differentiation, the classroom teacher can access PD On Demand modules relevant to that student’s needs.
    29. 29. Informing Small Group Differentiation Link to PD On Demand Module for the Topic Names of Students Math Topic Teacher’s Progress Through the PD Module © DreamBox Learning
    30. 30. Understanding the classroom taught curriculum • When teaching a math concept to the whole class from the pacing calendar, textbook, or other source, a teacher can access PD On Demand modules for that topic to better understand the math concepts and more confidently facilitate classroom lessons for the topic. Informing small group differentiation • When a small group of students is simultaneously working on a math concept in DreamBox that isn’t being taught in class, the classroom teacher can access PD On Demand modules to understand the math concepts and facilitate a strategy group to discuss the topic. Enhancing individual student support • When examining student-level reports to support remediation, acceleration, or grade level differentiation, the classroom teacher can access PD On Demand modules relevant to that student’s needs.
    31. 31. Enhancing Individual Student Support Links to PD On Demand Module for Student’s Self-Directed Topics © DreamBox Learning
    32. 32. Teacher accesses DreamBox Progress Data and PD links on the Insights Dashboard Students complete DreamBox Lessons, whether Self-Directed or Teacher-Assigned Teacher uses new, deeper learning about math concepts to inform classroom practice Teacher completes DreamBox PD Modules to Deepen Math Content Understanding, Anytime, Anywhere © DreamBox Learning
    33. 33. Teacher accesses DreamBox Progress Data and PD links on the Insights Dashboard Students complete DreamBox Lessons, whether Self-Directed or Teacher-Assigned Teacher uses new, deeper learning about math concepts to inform classroom practice Teacher completes DreamBox PD Modules to Deepen Math Content Understanding, Anytime, Anywhere © DreamBox Learning
    34. 34. “Technology–enabled innovations have a different problem… those that provide online content and learning materials, use basic pedagogy – most often in the form of introducing concepts by video instruction and following up with a series of progression exercises and tests. Other digital innovations are simply tools that allow teachers to do the same age-old practices but in a digital format.” (p. 25) Digital Content Matters for Students & Adults Fullan & Donnelly, Alive in the Swamp: Assessing Digital Innovations in Education, © July 2013, www.nesta.org/uk
    35. 35. Pop Quiz 3,998 + 4,247 =
    36. 36. 304 – 298
    37. 37. “How do you teach number sense? A large body of research has shown that number sense develops gradually, over time, as a result of exploration of numbers, visualizing numbers in a variety of contexts, and relating to numbers in different ways.”
    38. 38. “How do you teach number sense? A large body of research has shown that number sense develops gradually, over time, as a result of exploration of numbers, visualizing numbers in a variety of contexts, and relating to numbers in different ways.” True for Both Students AND Teachers
    39. 39. “True virtual manipulatives allow more than simply a viewing of objects on the computer screen. They allow increased engagement, forcing the user to interact with dynamic objects. Through this interaction students have opportunities to make meaning and see relationships as a result of their own actions. And it is this interactive engagement with a dynamic representation that is the key to the knowledge construction process.” From Virtual Manipulatives In The K-12 Classroom, Moyer, Bolyard, Spikell, 2002
    40. 40. MyFlex PD On Demand: Content Matters © DreamBox Learning
    41. 41. 1. Model different methods for computing 2. Regularly calculate mentally 3. Have class discussions about strategies for computing 4. Make estimation an integral part of computing
    42. 42. © DreamBox Learning
    43. 43. 52% 33% 46% 36% 50% 32% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Increased Growth For Students Whose Teachers Completed 3 or More PD On Demand Modules Prior Grade Concepts On Grade Concepts
    44. 44. 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 DreamBoxGrowthPoints Increased Growth For Students Whose Teachers Completed PD Modules for Concepts both On Grade Level and at Other Grades Completed No PD Modules Completed PD Modules At Grade Level and At Other Grade Levels +60% +42% +28%
    45. 45. Administrator View: “Just in Time” Math PD is a Game Changer “In addition to giving teachers a quick, easy way to boost and refresh their own skills throughout the school year, teachers really like the flexibility of being able to access the PD On Demand modules from home and in the evenings. That convenience means more teachers will access it.” -Natalie, Elementary Mathematics Supervisor
    46. 46. Seven Steps to Improve Teacher Agency in PD Calvert, L. (2016). Moving from compliance to agency: What teachers need to make professional learning work. Oxford, OH: Learning Forward and NCTAF. 1. Make all professional learning decisions only in serious consultation with teachers and principals. Ensure at least 50% teacher representation on school and district teams that are responsible for every stage of decision making from planning and data analysis to design, implementation, and evaluation. 2. Rethink organization of the school day so that educators have time to meet regularly to collaborate with colleagues to improve teaching and learning. 3. Involve and support teachers in analyzing data and identifying teaching and learning challenges. 4. Establish learning communities where educators solve problems of practice and share responsibility for colleague and student success. 5. Give teachers choices regarding their professional learning, including who they work with and where they focus their learning. 6. Ensure that professional learning is for the purpose of continuous growth, not evaluation. 7. Resist the temptation to “scale up” or mandate a particular form of professional learning without thoroughly examining the context in which it will be implemented. Understand that learners must want to improve their practice and see how the learning opportunity will help them do so.
    47. 47. Seven Steps to Improve Teacher Agency in PD Calvert, L. (2016). Moving from compliance to agency: What teachers need to make professional learning work. Oxford, OH: Learning Forward and NCTAF. 1. Make all professional learning decisions only in serious consultation with teachers and principals. Ensure at least 50% teacher representation on school and district teams that are responsible for every stage of decision making from planning and data analysis to design, implementation, and evaluation. 2. Rethink organization of the school day so that educators have time to meet regularly to collaborate with colleagues to improve teaching and learning. 3. Involve and support teachers in analyzing data and identifying teaching and learning challenges. 4. Establish learning communities where educators solve problems of practice and share responsibility for colleague and student success. 5. Give teachers choices regarding their professional learning, including who they work with and where they focus their learning. 6. Ensure that professional learning is for the purpose of continuous growth, not evaluation. 7. Resist the temptation to “scale up” or mandate a particular form of professional learning without thoroughly examining the context in which it will be implemented. Understand that learners must want to improve their practice and see how the learning opportunity will help them do so.
    48. 48. Q & A Tim Hudson, PhD Vice President of Learning @DocHudsonMath Kelly Urlacher Sr. Curriculum Designer @UrlacherMath
    49. 49. DreamBox Learning® K–8 Math Available in English & Spanish
    50. 50. • Eliminate the wall between Instruction & Assessment • Build Conceptual Understanding & Fluency • Incorporate gaming protocols in 3 age-appropriate motivational frameworks to build confidence • Use dynamic, continuous, and real-time data to create personalized learning paths • Empower students with ownership of their own learning and teachers with powerful instructional data • Create deeper home-to-school connections to facilitate more meaningful interactions for educators and families What We Do: Reimagine K-8 Math for Learners and Learning Guardians
    51. 51. Efficacy: Independent Validation from Harvard and SRI, and 40+ Industry Awards Learn more and see how it works: www.DreamBox.com/request-a-demo See all of our awards at dreambox.com/awards
    52. 52. Intelligently adapt & individualize to: • Students’ own intuitive strategies • Kinds of mistakes • Efficiency of strategy • Scaffolding needed • Response time DreamBox Lessons & Virtual Manipulatives 2,000+ Lessons available in English and Spanish!
    53. 53. • Designed to enhance instructional practice • Aligned with instructional goals • Customized to fit the needs of busy educators Empower Educators with DreamBox Learning FlexPD™ >>NEW! Introducing MyFlexPD™, revolutionary just-in-time professional development that’s relevant and immediately actionable
    54. 54. Thank you! Tim Hudson, PhD Vice President of Learning @DocHudsonMath Kelly Urlacher Sr. Curriculum Designer @UrlacherMath

