Robotic Process Automation - Draup

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) refers to the use of software bots for automation of business processes. RPA has found several use cases in HR processes and sub-processes which can help lean out operations in the form of lowered cost, significant efficiency gains, and higher quality output. In this report, we comprehensively analyse the HR process and identify the relevance and adoption of RPA across various sub-processes. It evaluates the adoption of RPA by specific use cases and assesses the limitations across each of them. The report also deep dives into the RPA talent requirement, skillset anatomy and emerging trends in RPA talent building.