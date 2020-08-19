Robotic Process Automation - Draup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Robotic Process Automation in Human Resources December 2018
Robotic ProcessAutomation (RPA)involves useof software bots for automation of businessprocesses Evolution of Robotic Automation
DRAUP analysed 30 HR processes and bucketed them across 6 HR functions
DRAUP's "Use Case Prioritization Framework" – Definition of parameters
RPA Propensity Heat Map: 17 HR processes were identified with high RPA relevance levels
High propensity use case analysis: RPA Bots are good at extracting, augmenting and processingdata; launching and interacting with multiple enterprise software products
Function Use Case RA Relevance Enterprise Adoption Bot Automation AreasNet FTE replaceable Rule Based nature Demand Fluctuation High Processing Errors
RPA Talent Requirement: Enterprises leverage a mix of technical roles, business roles and domain
Technical roles: RPA developer and RPA Solution architect are the key technical job roles whichaugment internal IT teams
JobTitles Description Skills Description/Workloads
  1. 1. Robotic Process Automation in Human Resources December 2018
  2. 2. 2 Robotic ProcessAutomation (RPA)involves useof software bots for automation of businessprocesses Evolution of Robotic Automation Platform specific/ runs on data layer Manual exceptionhandling Codingskills required Structured Semi-structured Data Type TraditionalAutomation (Script based) Platform agnostic and runs on UI layers Learnsto handle exceptionsover time; intelligent decision making enabled by MLalgorithm Codingskills typically not required Structured Semi-structured Data Type RoboticAutomation (Cognitive) Platform agnostic and runs on UI layer Manual exceptionhandling Codingskills typically not required Structured Semi-structured Data Type RoboticAutomation (RuleBased) Unstructured Unstructured Unstructured RPArefers to the useof apreconfigured software instance that usesbusinessrules and predefined activity choreography to complete the autonomous execution of acombination of processes, activities, transactions, and tasksin one or more unrelated software systemsto deliver aresult or service with human exception management.* Quality & Compliance Scalability Lower Cost of Operations Efficiency Gains Redeployment of people from mundaneprocesses Driversfor Growthin RPAadoption Source:DRAUPanalysis *IEEEStandard 2755-2017 definition of RPA
  3. 3. DRAUP analysed 30 HR processes and bucketed them across 6 HR functions Source:DRAUPanalysis 3 HRStrategy TalentAcquisition TalentDevelopment& Performance Management Compensation & Benefits HROperations Employee Relations HRPolicies Development and Management JobRequisition LearningProgrammesand Content Development Payroll& Compensation Employee Data Management Administer Surveys Organizational Design Management Recruitment Marketing Administer Training and Assessment BenefitsManagement Leave/Absence Management Employee Communications Workforce Forecasting Applicant Sourcing Performance Management Rewards and Recognition Timesheet Management EmployeeGrievance Management CompetencyManagement Model Development Applicant Assessment Career& Succession Planning ExpenseManagement HRMetrics Development Employee Onboarding Employee Offboarding Applicant Information Management EmployeeHealth and SafetyManagement InternalMobility Management Reportingand Compliance Schedulingand Logistics Note: DRAUPanalysed 100+HRactivities
  4. 4. DRAUP’s “Use Case Prioritization Framework” – Definition of parameters • A detailed mapping of use cases being addressed by 100+ firms including RPA software vendors and enterprises was done through primary and secondary research • Use cases were then prioritized based on frequency of occurrence RPA Adoption Net FTE Replaced: Percentage of workforce that can be replaced through Robotic Process Automation. Rule based nature: Highly rule based (less human judgement) processes with low complexity are rated higher on RA relevance Sub-parameters RPA Relevance Use Case Prioritization Framework High Data Processing Errors: Processes with high rate of errors in data processing and compliance issues are rated higher on RA relevance High Demand Fluctuation: Processes with high demand fluctuation are rated higher on RA relevance Source:DRAUPanalysis 4
  5. 5. RPA Propensity Heat Map: 17 HR processes were identified with high RPA relevance levels High High Low RPARelevance Low RPAAdoption HRFunction HRStrategyand Planning TalentAcquisition Talent Development& PerformanceManagement Compensation& Benefits HROperations EmployeeRelations HRPolicies Development and Management Competency Management Model Development OrganizationDesign Management Recruitment Marketing Applicant Assessment Employee Onboarding Internal Mobility Management Manage Applicant Information Learning Programs and Content Development Administer Training &Assessment Career& Workforce SuccessionPlanning Forecasting Payroll and Compensation Benefits Management Rewards & Recognition Employee DataManagement Leave/Absence Management Employee Offboarding Job Requisition Employee Health& SafetyManagement Scheduling and LogisticsEmployee Grievance Management Administer Surveys Performance Management Employee Communications ExpenseManagement Reporting & Compliance Timesheet Management Applicant Sourcing HRMetrics Development Source:DRAUPanalysis 5
  6. 6. High propensity use case analysis: RPA Bots are good at extracting, augmenting and processingdata; launching and interacting with multiple enterprise software products(1/2) Function Use Case RARelevance Enterprise Adoption Bot Automation AreasNet FTE replaceable Rule Based nature Demand Fluctuation High Processing Errors Talent Acquisition Applicant Sourcing Moderate • Bots can automate publishing jobs to company’s website or job portals, preliminary screening of applicants, scheduling Interviews, notifications on the status of the applicant autonomously. • RPA can automate managing applicant information across multiple systems from initial application submission to completing the new hireprocess. • Bots canassess,prepare and create new joiner data, send out offer letters, streamline information across disparate corporate systems for preparation on day 1, & consolidate inputs from business areas and feed to downstream systems. Applicant Assessme nt Low ManageApplicant Information Moderate Employee Onboardin g High TalentDevelopment & Performance Management Performance Management Moderate • Bots can send out performance review forms to employees and managers, check data, feed data into multiple systems, notify employees of additional requirements, schedule interviews, publish predefined employee performance reports available tomanagersasper schedule Compensation& Benefits Payrolland Compensatio n High • Autonomous Update of Master Payroll file, PayrollInputs, Validate time & attendance data, Gross & Net Salary calculation, Distribute Pay slips (online), & Deposit & Report duessuchasTDS,PF,ESIetc. • Bots can educate employees about available benefits through notifications or email, create analytical reports on benefits utilizationby collatingdata from multiple systems • Sendout rewards nomination forms, checksubmitted data, send out emails for recognition for rule basedrecords, feed data into payroll systemsfor monetary rewards Benefits Manageme nt Low Rewards & Recognition LowEnterprise Adoption Level High Low Decreasing Rating Source:DRAUPanalysis 6
  7. 7. Function Use Case RA Relevance Enterprise Adoption Bot Automation AreasNet FTE replaceable Rule Based nature Demand Fluctuation High Processing Errors Employe e Relations Employee Grievance Management Low • Bots can track employee grievance requests, track process stage and send out notifications for early case completion and higher visibility • Botscansendout regular surveys, checkfor data completion, and build reports for management for furtheraction.Administer Surveys Moderate HR Operations Employee Off-Boarding Moderate • Bots can send out various exit requirements, notify authorities of non-compliance, missing data and send out exit letters upon process completion • Automated review of employee time records, leave/absence records daily for accuracy& completion. • Notify employee or managerof anymissinginformation to fix defects and maximize payroll accuracy. • Bots canextract data from multiple files, clean it and enter it into payrollsystems. • Data capture and cleansingto support automated generation of reports • Pre-populating complex periodic reporting requirements • Auto approval of standard expensesbasedon defines businesslogic and feed data into expensesystems • Botscanscheduleinterviews by checkingmultiplesystems for suitable time, sendout emails, rescheduleasper requirement and call for manual intervention if required Timesheet Management Moderate Employee Data Management High Leave/ Absence Management High Reporting & Compliance High Expense Management High Scheduling &Logistics Low High propensity use case analysis : RPA Bots are good at extracting, augmenting and processing data; launching and interacting with multiple enterprise software products(2/2) Enterprise Adoption Level High Low Decreasing Rating Source:DRAUPanalysis 7
  8. 8. RPA Talent Requirement: Enterprises leverage a mix of technical roles, business roles and domain ManagementRolesDomain/ProcessRolesTechnicalRoles KeyJobtitlesSkill s • RPADeveloper • RPASolutionArchitect • RPATechnical Lead • Automation Engineer • Automation Developer • RPASystemArchitect • RPABusinessAnalyst • BusinessProcess Architect • Automation Process Architect • ProcessEngineer • RPASpecialist • Program Manager– (RPA) • Automation Manager (RPA) • RPAProject Manager • Languages:C/C++, Python, VBScript, Ruby, Java,JS,.NET • RPAtools: Blue Prism, AutomationAnywhere, UiPath, Work Fusion, OpenSpan • Visualization tools: PowerBI,Tableau,and Splunk • Other tools: iGrafx, Prosci/ADKAR,Helix , LeanSixSigmaand RPA tools • Strategyplanning • Teammanagement/ Changemanagement • PoCimplementation management • BusinessPlanning • Knowledgeof RPAtools expertise to build in-house RPAcapabilities Talent Requirementfor RPACapabilityBuilding Trendsin RPATalentBuilding Employeesare trained on 2-3 tools and training lasts 3-4 months • Training through RPAtool vendors • Training by internal/ inhouse RPAengineers • Hands-ontraining with deliveryteam Internal TrainingPrograms CompaniessuchasBlue Prism & UiPath have dedicated training/ accreditation programs with certifications for RPA talent RACertificationsandTrainingAcademies 1 2 Companiesusually outsource RPA experts or consultants from IT companieslike Cognizant , Accenture and more Outsourcingconsultants3 Source:DRAUPanalysis 8
  9. 9. Technical roles: RPA developer and RPA Solution architect are the key technical job roles whichaugment internal IT teams in implementing RPAsolutions Source:DRAUPanalysis Note: Above mentionedare key Jobtitles found for ‘Technical roles’ across industry andare not exhaustive, different companiesmayhave other different job titles with similar workloads 9 JobTitles Description Skills Workloads RPADeveloper (Automation Developer) Development, Support, Testingand Deployment of RPA tools in theenterprise • Java or .Net (C#, VB, etc) or Oracle PL/SQL / VBA / HTML, scripting language (JS/VBS/ JavaScript) • RPAtools: Automation Anywhere, UI Path,Blue prism • Responsiblefor bot development & maintenance asper development and SLAstandards • Work collaboratively with stakeholders during the system test and UATphasestofix assignedbugswith quality • Responsiblefor defining & meeting RPAUseCasesmilestones, monitoring adherenceto project scope, requirements and design documents • Support RPAdelivery by assessingthe technical feasibility of asolution & collaborating with the technical leads/architects on bot design • Proactively addressissuesand risks (Bot Ids entitlements, Bot VDIs, Bot on-boarding, migration etc.) that could impact project scheduleand/orbudget RPASolution Architect / RPA TechnicalLead( Solution Architect/ System Architect ) Responsiblefor overall designand architecture of the solution and act asa liaison between developers and project manager • Java/ .NET(C#,VB,etc.)/ VBA/ HTML/ SQL,JS/VBS/ JavaScript • RPAtools: Automation Anywhere, UI Path,Blue prism • Provide technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration from definition phasethrough to implementation • Design and architect the product/solution • Ensurethat the product/solution architecture is scalableand extensible • Keepthe project manager well informed of the status of development effortsand serves asliaison between development staff and the project manager • Own the development lifecycle and should be responsible for managingtechnical risks throughout the project • Performs codereviews and mentors junior developers • Understand complex databaseconceptsand effectively employs different database designtechniques
  10. 10. JobTitles Description Skills Description/Workloads RPAProject Manager ( RPA ProgramManager/ RPAManager) Leadthe transformation effort to RPAtechnology and solve businessand technical problems • LeanSixSigma,Agile, Projectmanagement • RPAtools:Automation Anywhere, UI Path, Blue prism • Leadthe transformationeffort to standardize the delivery managementand enabling technologylandscape toachieve cost efficiency and service delivery performance • Responsiblefor engagingvarious stakeholders to identify opportunities to leveragebestrobotic process automation practices to optimizedelivery • Analyzing existingsystemsand providing technicalsolutions • Translate businessrequirement document to software requirement specifications • Recommendand build scalableprocessesand infrastructure for enterprises • Conceptpresentationsto businessstakeholders and ensure all queriesare addressed RPABusiness Analyst (RPA Analyst) RPABusinessAnalyst will gather and document business requirements, configuration designs, test plansand results, and other deliverablesrequired to implement RPAsolutions • Tableau, Qlik,MS Excel, SQL • RPAtools:Automation Anywhere, UI Path, Blue prism • Work closely with businessexpertsto document and define businesscasesand best usesfor RPA • Participate in RPAproposal creation andevaluations • Responsiblefor providing peer review of ad hoc reporting, change management,implementation of scheduled changes,and documentation ofStandard Operating Procedures • Designing interactive visual interfacesand dashboards • Integrate and synthesize informationfrom multiple sources in order to analyze complexdata and results, anticipate issues and solveproblems RPAProcess Architect ( Automation ProcessArchitect, Business Process Architect) Design, and optimize business processes,determine target processes ideal for automation, work on ‘how’ to build solutions using RPA • Productmanagement tools - Aha!, JIRA, businesscase development from scratch • RPAtools:Automation Anywhere, UI Path, Blue prism • Work with stakeholders (ProcessSMEs,Technical Architects & Operations Team)toanalyze and assess automationfeasibility • Analyze and observe processes to understandprocesssteps, inter dependencies and applicationsusedin processes • Translate businessrequirements, current and future state processdesignsto create automationready processflows • Work with the RPASolutionArchitect to create afinal TO-BEstate Robotics solution HRProcess SME(Intern al) Define HRprocessesworkflow • HRprocessexpertise • Workswith RPAprocessarchitectand Businessanalyst to document businessrequirements Source:DRAUPanalysis Note: Above mentionedare key Jobtitles found for ‘Technical roles’ across industry andare not exhaustive, different companiesmayhave other different job titles with similar workloads 10 Domain and Management Roles: RPA process architect and Business analyst collaboratewith HR process SMEs to define HR process workflow Note: Postimplementation of RPA, managementand resourceallocation of RPAbots is required, this task is typically performed by HRpersonnelwith knowledgeof the automated process
