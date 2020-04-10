Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Freundschaft Wiederholungsstation Fach: Deutsch als Fremdsprache Klasse: 2 Nr.: 55 Lehrkraft: Dejana Maličević JU MEDICINSKA ŠKOLA BANJA LUKA- 2019/20
  2. 2. Familie, Freundschaft- Wiederholungsstation Aufgabe 1. Schreib diese Fragen in dein Heft ab und beantworte sie schriftlich in deinem Heft. 1) Was ist wichtig in einer Freundschaft? 2) Welche Eigenschaften hast du? 3) Welche Eigenschaften hat deine beste Freundin/dein bester Freund? 4) Welche Eigenschaften sollte dein Traummann/ deine Traumfrau haben? 5) Welche Haushaltsarbeiten kennst du? 6) Welche Familienstände gibt es? 7) Welche Verwandschaftsbeziehungen kennst du mit Schwieger-? 8) Hat deine Mutter eine Schwägerin? Wer ist sie? 9) Was bist du zu deiner Tante? 10) Hat dein Vater einen Schwager? Wer ist er?
  3. 3. Familie, Freundschaft- Wiederholungsstation Aufgabe 2. Schreib eine E-Mail an Anna, deine deutsche Freundin, die du letzten Sommer am Meer kennengelernt hast. Titel 1 : „Meine Freunde und Clique“ (Gruppe 1, gerade Nr. im Klassenbuch) Titel 2: „Meine Familie und Verwandten“ (Gruppe 2, ungerade Nr. im Klassenbuch“) Diese E-Mail wird als Klassenarbeit betrachtet und benotet. Ihr sollt die Arbeiten bis 27.April (II56), 28.April (II3) und 30.April (II4) an dejana.malicevic@gmail.com als Word doc/x senden. Was solltet ihr beachten? -Titel schreiben -deine Unterschrift schreiben -Wortschatz! -Grammatik -Struktur -Rechtschreibung -mind. 150 Wörter Bei den Arbeiten, die nicht glaubwürdig oder nicht originell wirken, wird der jeweilige Schüler zusätzlich mündlich geprüft.
  4. 4. Familie, Freundschaft- Wiederholungsstation Vielen Dank für eure Aufmerksamkeit

×