  1. 1. Europa erleben Hörverstehen Fach: Deutsch als Fremdsprache Klasse: 2 Nr.: 59 Lehrkraft: Dejana Maličević JU MEDICINSKA ŠKOLA BANJA LUKA- 2019/20 Ziel: Die Schüler verstehen einfache mündliche Mitteilungen zum Thama “Jugendliche in Europa”.
  2. 2. Europa erleben 1) Löst die Aufgaben B2, B3 und B4 im Kursbuch auf der Seite 84. Das Audio befindet sich unter der Präsentation.
  3. 3. Europa erleben 2) Wortschatz lernen die Fußgängerzone,-n die Ausstellung, -en der/die Erwachsene, -n<->Kind, -er
  4. 4. Europa erleben 3) Lest die grammatische Erklärung im Kursbuch auf der Seite 85 und löst die Aufgaben B5 und B7. Das Audio befindet sich über der Präsentation.
  5. 5. Europa erleben Vielen Dank für eure Aufmerksamkeit.

