4 What is strategy? Strategy – Doing the right things  SurviveDie slowly ThriveDie fast Die Professor Malcolm McDonald
Who is Dr James A Robertson? A Defining Moment = Aversion to Failure 5 1. Failure is painful and to be avoided 2. Framed m...
Who is James Robertson Visionary – Angus Robertson – economics and markets 6 1. Father at age 69 – triple heart bypass – o...
Who is James Robertson? Military Commander – Lieutenant Colonel 1. Direct command of over 500 troops 2. Turned regiment ar...
Who is James Robertson? Strategic planning thought leader 1. Early in my consulting career unable to define strategy in on...
Who is James Robertson? Executive level strategic consultant 1. Facilitation of Strategic Plans and Strategic implementati...
Who is James Robertson? Professional Engineer 1. Engineer from the age of 5 – making things 2. Bachelor of Science Degree ...
Agenda Strategy: What is it? HOW to develop actionable plans Part 1: Strategy Defined Part 2: Strategic Environment a. Too...
Agenda Strategy: What is it? HOW to develop actionable plans Part 1: Strategy Defined 12
The time dependency of strategy Professor Malcolm McDonald – www.malcolm-mcdonald.com/ +n years Today Forecast Not a forec...
The time dependency of strategy Professor Malcolm McDonald – www.malcolm-mcdonald.com/ The path of stagnation +n years Tod...
The time dependency of strategy Professor Malcolm McDonald – www.malcolm-mcdonald.com/ The path of stagnation +n years Tod...
The time dependency of strategy from “Good to GREAT” by Jim Collins (Gillette Case Study) 1975 Colman Mockler Appointed CE...
Some vital considerations in designing and implementing strategic plans 18 1. Context to the presentation that follows 2. ...
An ENGINEERING approach to strategy
Engineers do NOT design bridges to stand up
They design bridges NOT to fall down
Some harsh facts 1. Seventy percent of IT investments fail TOTALLY 2. "19 out of 20 ERP implementations “do not deliver wh...
90% of strategic plan implementations fail
What is NOT an engineering approach?
What IS Strategy? “The Essence of WHY the Organization exists and HOW it THRIVES” 25 1. Virtually NEVER changes 2. Intuite...
Three alternative system value scenarios Unlocking the TRUE potential of systems 100 / 1,000 x the norm ??? 1,000 1. Curre...
Case Study: Strategic Engineered Precision Configuration WITH Clever Customization to support the ESSENCE 1. Stalled ERP i...
Pulse Measurement 1. In response to a situation where management are uncertain of the course of action to take 2. Concise ...
Analysis of consolidated findings 29
Critical Factors causing strategy implementation failure 30 30% 19% 16% 14% 12% 6% 3% 1. Mythology, Hype and Tradition -- ...
Top down (CEO led) versus bottom up design Top Down – Strategy Focused Bottom Up – Process Focused 31
Process obsession example vs STRATEGIC design 1. Big brand ERP, big brand implementer – Project stalled and restarted – Ru...
1. Real processes are much more diverse and more complex than most people realize – probably at least seven creditors (acc...
Critical Factors for strategy implementation success 34 22% 20% 19% 17% 14% 6% 2% 1. Effective Executive Custody and Gover...
The core objective: differentiation THE CHALLENGE FOR BUSINESS Getting the right information, to the right people, at the ...
Critical focus areas of executive custody 36 1. Creating and delivering value to customers 2. Differentiating from competi...
1. Meticulous design detail 2. Meticulous planning detail and costing 3. Multi-disciplinary teams 4. High professional sta...
This is the Part 1 slide deck. For the complete webinar video training, go to https://bit.ly/3iaSP4t

Part 1 of 3-Part Webinar "Strategy: What is it? HOW to develop actionable plans".

A detailed discussion of strategy, determining strategy and presentation of a method that enables organizations to develop a comprehensive measurable and actionable strategic plan with resource estimates and key performance indicators in a structured and systematic method that also provides measures of alignment or lack of alignment and provides a basis to facilitate alignment

Published in: Business
W03 Strategy: What is it? HOW to develop actionable plans, by Dr James A Robertson

  Professional Engineer. BSc and PhD in Engineering – understands rigor and precision to design things that work Former Military Commander. Trained in battle planning – how to take rapid life-or-death decisions Grounded in Economics. Knows what has to be done for the organization to be profitable and thrive Strategic Management Consultant. 30+ years advising the Executive Suite on actionable plans that work Thought Leader. Developed own methods after analyzing situations that have NOT worked and turning them around. StratSnap©, StratGap©, StratAction©, StratPlan©, StratMatrix©, StratMap©, StratKPI© and StratDecision© Tools and Methods Professional Speaker and Author. Spoken at over 90 public conferences. Published book "The Critical Factors for Information Technology Success" The Strategy Doctor. The right person to speak to if your past attempts at strategy implementation have failed to meet your expectations
  4. 4. 4 What is strategy? Strategy – Doing the right things  SurviveDie slowly ThriveDie fast Die Professor Malcolm McDonald
  5. 5. Who is Dr James A Robertson? A Defining Moment = Aversion to Failure 5 1. Failure is painful and to be avoided 2. Framed my worldview 3. Key reason you can have confidence in my methods
  6. 6. Who is James Robertson Visionary – Angus Robertson – economics and markets 6 1. Father at age 69 – triple heart bypass – on the table for 9 hours 2. On recovery speech seriously impaired 3. Lost everything through a fraud case a few years previously, could not afford to stop working 4. “James, please join my business” 5. Standing in with Executive client representatives – learned to be comfortable in the Executive Suite 6. Direct experience of economics and markets -- gold mine economic models and earnings forecasts 7. Doubled turnover in 12 months by developing capabilities that much larger competitors lacked
  7. 7. Who is James Robertson? Military Commander – Lieutenant Colonel 1. Direct command of over 500 troops 2. Turned regiment around in four years to receive recognition for exceptional performance 3. Qualified to lead 5,000 troops – a Brigade 4. Combat planning – Quick Attack in Mobile Warfare 5. Quickly assimilate and interpret large amounts of information to make critical life or death decisions 6. Key driver in strategic thinking – constantly focus on the 20% of issues that will deliver 80% of the strategic impact – the impact to thrive 7
  8. 8. Who is James Robertson? Strategic planning thought leader 1. Early in my consulting career unable to define strategy in one succinct sentence for a conference presentation 2. Professor Malcolm McDonald through Iain Peters – “strategy is doing the right things viewed from the perspective of the customer” 3. Michel Robert – Decision Processes International – “every business has ONE strategic driving force” 4. Exmar – expert marketing planning system 5. 12 years of trial and error developing and refining the method 8
  9. 9. Who is James Robertson? Executive level strategic consultant 1. Facilitation of Strategic Plans and Strategic implementation of enterprise systems for several decades – creating sustainable competitive advantage 2. Over 30 years’ consulting with regard to strategy and strategic solutions 3. Engineering approach to strategic analysis and planning 4. Pioneered methods that work in practice 5. Author 6. Speaker 9
  10. 10. Who is James Robertson? Professional Engineer 1. Engineer from the age of 5 – making things 2. Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering with Distinction 3. Doctorate in Engineering with Distinction 4. Registered Professional Engineer 5. Rigorous planning, design and execution 6. Things that “Just Work” 7. Design against failure 8. Framed my worldview 10
  11. 11. Agenda Strategy: What is it? HOW to develop actionable plans Part 1: Strategy Defined Part 2: Strategic Environment a. Toolset and Method b. Governance c. Focus Questions and Strategic Map d. All Issues on the Table – Brainstorm, Formulate and Synthesize Critical Factors e. Weight According to Importance Part 3: Actionable Plans a. Score to Reflect Performance b. Gap Analysis c. Program Management Plan d. Summing Up 11
  12. 12. Agenda Strategy: What is it? HOW to develop actionable plans Part 1: Strategy Defined 12
  13. 13. 13 What is strategy? Strategy – Doing the right things  SurviveDie slowly ThriveDie fast Die Professor Malcolm McDonald
  14. 14. The time dependency of strategy Professor Malcolm McDonald – www.malcolm-mcdonald.com/ +n years Today Forecast Not a forecast ? ? ?The path of stagnation
  15. 15. The time dependency of strategy Professor Malcolm McDonald – www.malcolm-mcdonald.com/ The path of stagnation +n years Today Forecast Objective Not an objective
  16. 16. The time dependency of strategy Professor Malcolm McDonald – www.malcolm-mcdonald.com/ The path of stagnation +n years Today Forecast A realistic trajectory of continuous improvement within Business Constraints Strategic plan – The path to competitive advantage
  17. 17. The time dependency of strategy from “Good to GREAT” by Jim Collins (Gillette Case Study) 1975 Colman Mockler Appointed CEO 1986 Hostile Takeover Thwarted 1991 Mockler Retires 1996 End of Study “Good to Great” by Jim Collins, 2001, page 24
  18. 18. Some vital considerations in designing and implementing strategic plans 18 1. Context to the presentation that follows 2. Vital principles that must be understood in order to develop and implement strategic plans that work 3. Consolidated view based on decades of strategic experience
  19. 19. An ENGINEERING approach to strategy
  20. 20. Engineers do NOT design bridges to stand up
  21. 21. They design bridges NOT to fall down
  22. 22. Some harsh facts 1. Seventy percent of IT investments fail TOTALLY 2. "19 out of 20 ERP implementations “do not deliver what was promised“ 3. Seventy percent of BPM investments fail to deliver 4. Ninety percent of strategic plans fail to deliver How does one prevent failure? …and thereby achieve SUCCESS?
  23. 23. 90% of strategic plan implementations fail
  24. 24. What is NOT an engineering approach?
  25. 25. What IS Strategy? “The Essence of WHY the Organization exists and HOW it THRIVES” 25 1. Virtually NEVER changes 2. Intuited 3. Discovered NOT invented
  26. 26. Three alternative system value scenarios Unlocking the TRUE potential of systems 100 / 1,000 x the norm ??? 1,000 1. Current industry norm for process based “Best Practice” 0 10X 0.01 100 0 2. Strategic precision configuration with CEO Executive Custody X 1 XXX 10 0 3. Strategic customization With CEO Custody This is the ONLY valid scenario, but it seldom occurs Relative strategic value measured in terms of business competitiveness, growth and profitability 26
  27. 27. Case Study: Strategic Engineered Precision Configuration WITH Clever Customization to support the ESSENCE 1. Stalled ERP implementation 2. CEO bought into “ERP as a strategic resource” based on my approach 3. Highly structured strategic Product Class taxonomy 4. Clever software to add products and maintain high quality master data 5. Brand Management expense taxonomy 6. Clever software to create a project for every brand line with these expense heads 7. Direct integration with General Ledger 8. Comprehensive Brand Project Management and reporting to Principals in Europe 9. New account  increased turnover 25% could do something competitors could NOT do Dramatic improvements in competitiveness, growth and profitability are the ONLY valid arbiters of the success of an ERP implementation or a strategic plan 27
  28. 28. Pulse Measurement 1. In response to a situation where management are uncertain of the course of action to take 2. Concise diagnostic intervention: 1 to 10 days 3. Starts with strategic executive interviews: – understand the Essence of the Business and how it Thrives, and Critical Concerns 3. Drill down to systems and processes where appropriate 4. +/- 7 bullet point findings, weighted 5. +/- 7 recommended actions, weighted 6. Findings frequently so obvious and so practical client can continue unaided 7. Strategic advisory and / or project leadership to implement recommendations !?*@ 28
  29. 29. Analysis of consolidated findings 29
  30. 30. Critical Factors causing strategy implementation failure 30 30% 19% 16% 14% 12% 6% 3% 1. Mythology, Hype and Tradition -- 30% 2. Inappropriate or Ineffective Executive Custody, Governance and Corporate Policy -- 19% 3. Lack of Effective Strategic Alignment, Architecture, etc -- 16% 4. Lack of Data, Information and Poor Documentation -- 14% 5. Failure to Address Soft Issues, Business Engagement and Change Impacts, etc -- 12% 6. Lack of an Engineering Approach, Lack of Precision, Lack of a Proper Planning Tool and Method, etc -- 6% 7. Technology Issues -- 3%
  31. 31. Top down (CEO led) versus bottom up design Top Down – Strategy Focused Bottom Up – Process Focused 31
  32. 32. Process obsession example vs STRATEGIC design 1. Big brand ERP, big brand implementer – Project stalled and restarted – Running for three years and NO DELIVERABLE!!! – Thick files of process documentation – “Swimlanes”, “User stories”, “Flow charts” – You name it — they had it – Except a deliverable – Actual requirement was a small bit of clever software that would take six months to implement i.e. Process a complete waste of time and money and caused massive delays! 32
  33. 33. 1. Real processes are much more diverse and more complex than most people realize – probably at least seven creditors (accounts payable) processes 2. Processes are seldom if ever defined in most businesses 3. We hack it with the way the people we hire do it 4. Process is only relevant IF all the rest of the business is highly optimized 5. Process is an executive design output NOT an input 6. There is no such thing as the strategic process  Provide quality information on which to base quality decisions – one really good strategic decision could repay the entire investment!  One really BAD decision can destroy the business 33 The brutal truth
  34. 34. Critical Factors for strategy implementation success 34 22% 20% 19% 17% 14% 6% 2% 1. Effective Executive Custody and Governance -- 22% 2. Effective Change Facilitation -- 20% 3. Strategic Alignment and Architecture, etc -- 19% 4. Data Engineering, Information, Data, Documentation, Configuration, etc -- 17% 5. Engineering Approach, Robust Planning Method and Tool, Design Against Failure, Precision, etc -- 14% 6. Effective Business Integration, Training, Processes, Computer Based Training, etc -- 6% 7. Reliable technology -- 2%
  35. 35. The core objective: differentiation THE CHALLENGE FOR BUSINESS Getting the right information, to the right people, at the right time and in the right place, in order to make the right decision! A major requirement for organizational strategy 35 Create Competitive Advantage
  36. 36. Critical focus areas of executive custody 36 1. Creating and delivering value to customers 2. Differentiating from competition 3. Motivating and leading personnel 4. Meeting and exceeding owner expectations 5. Building exceptional partnerships with suppliers 6. Integrating and optimizing the business 7. Day-to-day operational efficiency and effectiveness Strategic issues Engage HERE 5%?
  37. 37. 1. Meticulous design detail 2. Meticulous planning detail and costing 3. Multi-disciplinary teams 4. High professional standards and legal accountability 5. Cross checking and double-checking important details 6. Physical world metaphor and impact analysis 7. Engineers know the limitations of their expertise and when to call in specialists The engineering approach
  38. 38. If you do not act within 48 hours you probably never will (Bill Gates) Act TODAY!  What is your single most important insight from this presentation? What is the single most practical action that you can take today to apply strategic essence (right thing) thinking more effectively? 38
