Top Trends Shaping Social Media Marketing Vladimer Botsvadze (@vladobotsvadze)
Vladimer Botsvadze Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker, & Startup Advisor • Ranked No. 1 Global Marketing Influencer by Thinkers...
Digital Around The World in 2020
5.16 Billion Unique Mobile Phone Users
4.57 Billion Internet Users
3.81 Billion Active Social Media Users
Live Content Will Dominate
Micro-Influencers Will Become More Effective in Promoting The Brand
Marketers Will Increase The Use of Social Listening
contact. @vladobotsvadze www.vladimerbotsvadze.com
Top Trends Shaping Social Media Marketing

Keynote presentation Top Trends Shaping Social Media Marketing by Vladimer Botsvadze

Published in: Social Media
Top Trends Shaping Social Media Marketing

×