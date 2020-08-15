Successfully reported this slideshow.
Definition, Factors and Actions of Preservation of Manuscripts Dr. Utpal Das, Dibrugarh University utpalishaan@gmail.com
Defining Preservation and Conservation-1 The American Institute of Conservation (AIC) defines „preservation‟ as: “The prot...
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-2 The American Institute of Conservation (AIC) defines „conservation‟ as: “C...
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-3 According to the Statute of the International Institute of Conservation, L...
contd… From the above point of view, preservation & conservation are synonym.
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-4 Conservation includes two perceptions i. Preventive Conservation, and, ii...
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-5 Basic Minimum Standards for Conservation of Manuscripts, NMM, New Delhi: “...
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-6 Basic Minimum Standards for Conservation of Manuscripts, NMM, New Delhi: “...
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-7 Preservation has two related terms: i. Restoration, and, ii. Reformatting
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-8 Restoration: “any action taken in order to try to return the object, as fa...
contd… Defining Preservation and Conservation-9 Basic Minimum Standards for Conservation of Manuscripts, NMM, New Delhi “A...
contd… Defining Preservation & Conservation-10 Reformatting: “is a process of alteration of the endangered material into a...
contd… In my further discussion, the term ‘preservation’ would be used at large which would represent all aspects of ‘prev...
Actions for preservation: 1. Know the Collections 2. Understand the deterioration 3. Causes of Deterioration 4. Avoid the ...
FACTORS of Deterioration There are 5 main causes of document deterioration: 1. Environmental factors 2. Biological Factors...
Environmental factors that affects MSS: • Temperature • Relative Humidity • Light • Rainfall These factors change the chem...
Biological Agents Effects Human beings, Silverfish, Firebrats, Psocid (book lice), Cockroaches, Rodents (Rats & Mice), Fun...
Chemical Factors or Internal Vice : • Use of improper chemicals • High Contents of Cellulose • High Contents of Starches, ...
Man-made or Mechanical factors: • Poor quality product • Manufacturing defects • Carelessness during – Handling – Preserva...
Natural calamities that are vulnerable to MSS: • Flood • Fire • Earthquake & Tsunami • Erosion & Land-slide • Storm & Rain...
Environmental factors: 1.Temperature: The rate of most chemical reactions doubles with every increase of 18° F (6.10 C). T...
2. Relative Humidity: A high humidity of almost >85% in the North- east allows chemical reactions called hydrolysis causin...
What is Relative Humidity? RH is the measure of water vapors or moister in the air compared to the maximum amount of water...
Actual Vapor Density RH= --------------------------------------- X 100 Saturated vapor density RH is directly proportionat...
SITUATION TEMPERATURE RELATIVE HUMIDITY Combined stack & user areas 70° F maximum 70°F=21.11°C 30—50% (± 3%) Stacks where ...
Month Min Temperature(C) Max Temperature (C ) Average Annual Rainfall (mm) Jan 9.08 20.94 10.03 Feb 10.81 22.97 21.94 Marc...
Controlling Temperature & RH: 1. Proper structural design of the building a) Provision of large doors, windows and ventila...
Controlling Temperature & RH: 2. The most fragile, sensitive and endangered MSS should be subjected to a stable, air- cond...
Controlling Temperature & RH: 5. Dehumidifiers in enclosed spaces to be used in monsoons. 6. Use of ample numbers of Exhau...
Controlling Temperature & RH: Some common techniques: 1. Use of Blotting Papers 2. Use of wooden Furniture 3. Use of Cotto...
Controlling Temperature & RH: Use of Silica Gel: a. Take 500gms Silica Gel for about 1 cu meter space b. Take Silica gel i...
Biological Agents Effects Silverfish, Firebrats, Psocid (book lice), Cockroaches, Rodents (Rats & Mice), Fungi (Moulds & M...
Controlling Biological Agents: 1. Common Practices: a) Periodical cleaning or dusting of MSS by soft brash or cotton cloth...
Controlling Biological Agents: 2. Use of Insecticides: a) Chua Oil or Resin Oil (Lac or Resin distillate) b) Citronella Oi...
Controlling Biological Agents: 3. Use of Insect Repellents: a) Semi dry Neem (Azadirachta Indica) leaf, b) Semi dry Nirgan...
Controlling Biological Agents: 3. Use of Insect Repellents: e) Sandalwood (Santalum album) dust is kept in a cotton bag in...
NEEM
NIRGANDI
PUDINA or MINT
Nicotiana taba
Controlling Biological Agents: 4. Preparation of a) Insecticidal Paper & b) Fungicidal Paper
Controlling Biological Agents: a) Insecticidal Paper: 10% Para-dichloro-Benzene in rectified spirit (i.e. 10gms PDCB in 10...
Controlling Biological Agents: b) Fungicidal Paper: 5% Thymol (C10H14O) in 100ml rectified spirit This solution is gently ...
Controlling Biological Agents: 5. Synthetic Insecticides a) Borax Powder: for Silverfish only b) Termiseal liquid: for Ter...
Controlling Biological Agents: 6. Fumigation:
Controlling Biological Agents: 7. Cleaning of MSS: a) Dry Cleaning b) Wet Cleaning
3. Rainfall: The average annual rainfall of Assam is 250 cm which is very high in comparison to many places around the wor...
4. Light: Light energy activates photochemical reactions on writing materials thus causing the media (inks and dyes) to fa...
SITUATION LIGHT LEVELS RECOMENDATIONS Study and Research Areas 200—600 lux Optimum light recommended for comfortable visio...
Protection from Light Damage • UV filtering films to be used on window panes or alternatively more cost effective blinds, ...
Storage Care and Handling: • Alkaline washed polypropylene polyester and polyethylene enclosures ensure safe use of paper ...
Top Outer Cover Folios Bottom Outer Cover Initial Blank Folios or Beti- pat Bottom Extra Folios Textual Folios PHYSIOLOGY ...
Combating flood/water damage: • The design of buildings should involve materials or methods of construction least suscepti...
Combating Fire damage: • Installation of fire extinguishers/fire fighting accessories and inspection of the same by staff ...
Measures for Earthquake: • The structural construction of the archival building should comply with earthquake resistant te...
Extensive Housekeeping: good housekeeping encompasses: • An overall, regular cleaning schedule; meticulous, periodic maint...
END
