RBI and its functions.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
Economy & Finance

Reserve Bank of India and its functions

Reserve Bank of India and its functions

Economy & Finance
  1. 1. Reserve Bank of India
  2. 2. What is RBI? RBI is an institution of national importance and the pillar of the surging Indian economy. It is a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). •The concept of Reserve Bank of India was based on the strategies formulated by Dr. Ambedkar in his book named “The Problem of the Rupee – Its origin and its solution”. •This central banking institution was established based on the suggestions of the “Royal Commission on Indian Currency & Finance” in 1926. This commission was also known as Hilton Young Commission.
  3. 3. •In 1949, the Reserve Bank of India was nationalized and became a member bank of the Asian Clearing Union. •RBI regulates the credit and currency system in India. •The chief objectives of the RBI are to sustain the confidence of the public in the system, protect the interests of the depositors, and offer cost-effective banking services like cooperative banking and commercial banking to the people.
  4. 4. Functions of RBI Monetary Management/Authority One of the most important functions of RBI is the formulation and execution of Monetary Policy and securing monetary stability in India It functions the currency and credit system to its advantage.
  5. 5. Supervision and Regulation of Banking and Non-Banking Financial Institutions RBI functions to protect the Interest of depositors through an effective regulatory framework. Keeping a keen eye over the conduct of banking operations and solvency of the banks along with maintaining the overall financial stability through various policy measures.
  6. 6. Regulation of Foreign Exchange Market, Government Securities Market, and Money Market Foreign Exchange Market: The Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 came into light after the liberalization measures introduced in 1991. FEMA 1991 replaced the FERA 1973 and came into effect in June 2022. So now, the RBI is responsible to oversee the foreign exchange market in India. RBI supervises and regulates the Foreign Exchange Market through the provision of the FEMA Act 1999. Government Securities Market: RBI regulates the trade securities issued by the Central and State governments. For regulation of this, RBI derives its power from the RBI Act of 1934. Money Market: Short-term and highly liquid debt securities are also regulated by RBI and for this RBI derives its powers from the RBI Act 1934.
  7. 7. Foreign Exchange Reserve Management Foreign exchange reserve includes- •Foreign Currency Assets (FRAs) •Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) •Gold RBI is the custodian of India’s foreign exchange reserves. The legal provision regarding the management of foreign exchange reserves is mentioned in RBI Act 1934.
  8. 8. Bankers to Central and State Government RBI acts as a banker to the government. RBI is the responsible agency for receiving and paying money on behalf of the various government departments. RBI is also authorized to appoint other banks to act as its agent and undertake banking business on the behalf of the government. RBI maintains Central and State Government funds like Consolidated Funds, Contingency Funds, and Public Account. RBI also provides loans to the central/State/UT Government as a banker to the government.
  9. 9. Advisor to the Government RBI acts as an advisor to the government when called upon to do so on financial and banking-related matters. Central and State Government’s Debt Manager The debt management policy mainly aims at minimizing the cost of borrowing and smoothening the maturity structure of debt. RBI manages the public debt and also issue new loans on behalf of central and state government.
  10. 10. Banker to Banks Banks open their current account with RBI to maintain SLR and CRR. RBI is a common banker for the different banks that enables the settlement of interbank transfers of funds. For special purposes or in need, RBI provides short- term loans and advances to banks
  11. 11. RBI- Lender of last resort That means RBI comes to rescue the banks that are solvent (facing temporary liquid problems) but have not gone bankrupt. RBI provides this facility to protect the interest of depositors and to prevent the possible failure of the bank.
  12. 12. RBI- Issuer of Currency The RBI and the government are in charge of the creation, manufacturing, and overall administration of the national currency with the aim of releasing a sufficient quantity of authentic and clean notes. The Reserve Bank of India has given some bank branches permission to set up currency chests in order to simplify the circulation of rupee notes and coins around the nation (A currency chest is a storehouse where currency notes and rupee coins are stocked on behalf of RBI)
  13. 13. Developmental Role RBI’s developmental role includes creating institutions to build financial infrastructure, ensuring credit to the productive sector of the economy, and expanding access to affordable financial systems.

