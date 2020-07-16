Origin of Quantum Mechanics: Scratching the back of quantum world

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by Dr. Ujwalkumar Trivedi, Ph.D., FICS Head Department of Biotechnology Marwadi University Rajkot (Gujarat)
Quantum World To get confused over structure of atoms
Democritus (400 BC)  His theory: Matter could not be divided into smaller and smaller pieces forever, eventually the smal...
First LawSecond LawThird Law
 Two thousand years later a British chemist and schoolteacher brings back Democritus’s idea of the atom  He performed ma...
1. Elements are composed of extremely small particles called atoms. All atoms of a given element are identical, having the...
Although the lower versions of so called steam engines were already invented in late 16th century and early 17th century, ...
He postulated that thermal motions like the one that can be seen in steam engines are due to random motions of particles (...
Albert Einstein worked as a patent clerk in Bern where he got a lot of time to think and ponder. This free time led him to...
In 1830, Robert Brown observed the jiggling of pollens in still water under a microscope. Although the water was still, he...
By measuring the magnitude of the jiggling and using complex mathematics, Einstein was also able to predict the size of th...
Lord Rayleigh James Jeans UV-Catastrophe
Max Plank was approached by some industry people to optimize the efficiency of light bulb. He wanted to figure out how to ...
https://www.gizmodo.co.uk/2014/12/high-speed-camera- tracks-light-bouncing-off-a-mirror-at-100bn-fps/
Photoelectric effect was only possible with photons acting as Quanta (Particles). Previously, light was described as wave ...
J.J. Thomson (Discovery of Electron)  What particle did Thomson discover? J.J. Thomson discovered that atoms are made of ...
J.J. Thomson, measured mass/charge of e- (1906 Nobel Prize in Physics) Cathode Ray Tube Experiment
Thomson’s Plum Pudding Model of Atom  Thomson did not know how the electrons in an atom were arranged. He believed they w...
Robert Milikan (Milikan’s Oil Drop Experiment) Measured mass of e- (1923 Nobel Prize in Physics)
Ernest Rutherford (The First Alchemist)
 Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery of alpha particles, positively charged particles emitted from rad...
Rutherford’s Gold Foil Experiment
1. atoms positive charge is concentrated in the nucleus 2. proton (p) has opposite (+) charge of electron (-) 3. mass of p...
The diameter of a pinhead is 100,000 times smaller than the diameter of a stadium. Likewise the diameter of the nucleus of...
H atoms - 1 p; He atoms - 2 p mass He/mass H should = 2 measured mass He/mass H = 4 4 2 + 9Be 1n + 12C + energy neutron (...
Rutherford’s Planetary Model If the electrons collapsed in to the nucleus, there will not be an existence of atom. Niels B...
Ernest Rutherford Niels Bohr The Great Marriage of Experimental and Theoretical Physics at University of Manchester
Niels Bohr’s Atomic Model It is impossible to determine the structure of an atom as electrons just migrate in a cloud of p...
Niels Bohr formed “NIELS BOHR INSTITUTE” in Copenhagen (1920). Institute mainly did theoretical physics research and at th...
Clash of the Titans Conservatives believed that the world is deterministic. Everything can be predicted. Just like before ...
Louis de Broglie
In the case of electrons in atoms, it can be stated as follows: it is impossible for two electrons of a poly-electron atom...
Matrix Mechanics
It says that a quantum particle doesn't exist in one state or another, but in all of its possible states at once. It's onl...
Hello everyone, I am Dr. Ujwalkumar Trivedi, Head of Biotechnology Department at Marwadi University Rajkot. I teach Molecular Biology to the students of M.Sc. Microbiology and Biotechnology.
The current presentation is like a history book of various discoveries that led to the development of quantum mechanics. The presentation also tries to address the debate between the radicals (supporters of quantum theory) and classical (supporters of Newtonian physics).

  1. 1. Presented by Dr. Ujwalkumar Trivedi, Ph.D., FICS Head Department of Biotechnology Marwadi University Rajkot (Gujarat) Scratching the Back of the Quantum World Date: 20/04/2020 Quarantine Classes Course 3: Fundamentals of Thermodynamics and its Implications in Biochemistry
  2. 2. Quantum World To get confused over structure of atoms
  3. 3. Democritus (400 BC)  His theory: Matter could not be divided into smaller and smaller pieces forever, eventually the smallest possible piece would be obtained.  This piece would be indivisible.  He named the smallest piece of matter “atomos,” meaning “not to be cut.”
  4. 4. First LawSecond LawThird Law
  5. 5.  Two thousand years later a British chemist and schoolteacher brings back Democritus’s idea of the atom  He performed many experiments to study how elements join together to form new substances  He found that they combine in specific ratios (remember the electrolysis of water) and he supposed it was because the elements are made of atoms.
  6. 6. 1. Elements are composed of extremely small particles called atoms. All atoms of a given element are identical, having the same size, mass and chemical properties. The atoms of one element are different from the atoms of all other elements. 2. Compounds are composed of atoms of more than one element. The relative number of atoms of each element in a given compound is always the same. 3. Chemical reactions only involve the rearrangement of atoms. Atoms are not created or destroyed in chemical reactions. 2.1
  7. 7. Although the lower versions of so called steam engines were already invented in late 16th century and early 17th century, the proper engineering took about 150 years for its efficient use in industries in railways. Engineering worked very fine although the laws governing the motion of steam engine were very elusive. This was specially because no one knew or even was convinced regarding the existence of atoms. Scientific world was in a comfort zone of deterministic science i.e. to believe only what they can see and of course atoms cannot be seen.
  8. 8. He postulated that thermal motions like the one that can be seen in steam engines are due to random motions of particles (atoms). He formulated the laws governing thermal motions of steam engine using mathematics (statistical thermodynamics). Scientific giants of those days discarded the Boltzmann’s idea by saying that he was just creating fiction out of mathematics. Scientific world depended more on the objective reality which was deterministic. Ludwig Boltzmann suffered from depression for a very long time due to rejection of his ideas and committed suicide in 1906. But this was the year, scientific world was going to change forever.
  9. 9. Albert Einstein worked as a patent clerk in Bern where he got a lot of time to think and ponder. This free time led him to the development of General and Special theories of relativity. He was sadden by the news of Ludwig Boltzmann. Coincidently he stumbled upon an 1830 paper by Scottish Botanist Robert Brown which remained largely ignored by the scientific world.
  10. 10. In 1830, Robert Brown observed the jiggling of pollens in still water under a microscope. Although the water was still, he could not understand what made these pollens jiggle and coined the term “Brownian Motion/Movement”.
  11. 11. By measuring the magnitude of the jiggling and using complex mathematics, Einstein was also able to predict the size of the particles to a great precision.
  12. 12. Lord Rayleigh James Jeans UV-Catastrophe
  13. 13. Max Plank was approached by some industry people to optimize the efficiency of light bulb. He wanted to figure out how to reduce or demolish other wavelengths (ones which are not in the visible regions) and to enhance the visible spectrum. While thinking over this he stumbled upon the UV-Catastrophe. Although, the intensity is increasing with temperature but light is not becoming any bluer.
  14. 14. https://www.gizmodo.co.uk/2014/12/high-speed-camera- tracks-light-bouncing-off-a-mirror-at-100bn-fps/
  15. 15. Photoelectric effect was only possible with photons acting as Quanta (Particles). Previously, light was described as wave and now as particle and hence dual nature of light.
  16. 16. J.J. Thomson (Discovery of Electron)  What particle did Thomson discover? J.J. Thomson discovered that atoms are made of smaller negatively- charged particles called electrons.  Thomson’s discovery was the result of doing experiments with “cathode ray tubes”
  17. 17. J.J. Thomson, measured mass/charge of e- (1906 Nobel Prize in Physics) Cathode Ray Tube Experiment
  18. 18. Thomson’s Plum Pudding Model of Atom  Thomson did not know how the electrons in an atom were arranged. He believed they were mixed throughout an atom.  He proposed that the atom was a sphere of positively charged material. Spread throughout the atom were the negatively charged electrons similar to plums in a pudding or chocolate chips in ice cream.
  19. 19. Robert Milikan (Milikan’s Oil Drop Experiment) Measured mass of e- (1923 Nobel Prize in Physics)
  20. 20. Ernest Rutherford (The First Alchemist)
  21. 21.  Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery of alpha particles, positively charged particles emitted from radioactive elements  Was a student of J.J. Thomson but disagreed with the “Plum Pudding Model”  Devised an experiment to investigate the structure of positive and negative charges in the atom. Ernest Rutherford Discovery of Proton
  22. 22. Rutherford’s Gold Foil Experiment
  23. 23. 1. atoms positive charge is concentrated in the nucleus 2. proton (p) has opposite (+) charge of electron (-) 3. mass of p is 1840 x mass of e- (1.67 x 10-24 g)  particle velocity ~ 1.4 x 107 m/s (~5% speed of light) (1908 Nobel Prize in Chemistry) Rutherford’s Gold Foil Experiment
  24. 24. The diameter of a pinhead is 100,000 times smaller than the diameter of a stadium. Likewise the diameter of the nucleus of an atom is 100,000 times smaller than the diameter of an atom
  25. 25. H atoms - 1 p; He atoms - 2 p mass He/mass H should = 2 measured mass He/mass H = 4 4 2 + 9Be 1n + 12C + energy neutron (n) is neutral (charge = 0) n mass ~ p mass = 1.67 x 10-24 g
  26. 26. Rutherford’s Planetary Model If the electrons collapsed in to the nucleus, there will not be an existence of atom. Niels Bohr was deeply intrigued by this problem and the recent revelations of Max Planck regarding the “Quanta”.
  27. 27. Ernest Rutherford Niels Bohr The Great Marriage of Experimental and Theoretical Physics at University of Manchester
  28. 28. Niels Bohr’s Atomic Model It is impossible to determine the structure of an atom as electrons just migrate in a cloud of probability.
  29. 29. Niels Bohr formed “NIELS BOHR INSTITUTE” in Copenhagen (1920). Institute mainly did theoretical physics research and at that time developing concepts of quantum mechanics
  30. 30. Clash of the Titans Conservatives believed that the world is deterministic. Everything can be predicted. Just like before throwing a ball or launching a rocket, we can calculate the path and time to reach the destination Radicals believed that there is a fundamental limit to know the reality. Things cannot be predicted at the sub- atomic level. Quantum world do not follow Newtonian Mechanics and hence Quantum Mechanics was born. World is Deterministic V/S World is not completely Deterministic
  31. 31. Louis de Broglie
  32. 32. In the case of electrons in atoms, it can be stated as follows: it is impossible for two electrons of a poly-electron atom to have the same values of the four quantum numbers: n, the principal quantum number, ℓ, the azimuthal quantum number, mℓ, the magnetic quantum number, and ms, the spin quantum number. Wolfgang Pauli (Radical)
  33. 33. Matrix Mechanics
  34. 34. It says that a quantum particle doesn't exist in one state or another, but in all of its possible states at once. It's only when we observe its state that a quantum particle is essentially forced to choose one probability, and that's the state that we observe. Since it may be forced into a different observable state each time, this explains why a quantum particle behaves erratically. This state of existing in all possible states at once is called an object's coherent superposition. The total of all possible states in which an object can exist -- for example, in a wave or particle form for photons that travel in both directions at once -- makes up the object's wave function. When we observe an object, the superposition collapses and the object is forced into one of the states of its wave function
  35. 35. Thank You Kindly Reach us at: Marwadi University Rajkot-Morbi Highway Road, Gauridad, Rajkot, Gujarat 360003 Website: https://www.marwadieducation.edu.in/

