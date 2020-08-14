Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best eye doctor in Addison il-tosee2020

Tosee20/20, is a reputed optometry service providing comprehensive eye care for over 16 years at two different locations in Illinois Glen Ellyn and Addison

Best eye doctor in Addison il-tosee2020

  1. 1. TOSEE2020 OPTOMETRISTS Best Eye Doctor In Addison Il
  2. 2. What’s so special about Tosee20/20? Optometrist in Addison At Tosee20/20 we present our patients with the latest advancements in eye care, that’s why we stay active with the latest technologies and training. There are no stones un-turned whether it’s technology, training, or products in eye care. We strive to offer our patients with top quality services, treatments, products and personal attention they deserve.
  3. 3. OUR SERVICES Tired of wearing glasses? Contact lenses are a best alternative. With such a significant number of assortments to look over, almost everybody can.... CONTACT LENSES Read More Eyeglasses have become a vision correction as well as a fashion gadget. To get a pair of glasses you need to schedule an eye care exam with an .... GLASSES Read MoreRead More Glaucoma, a silent thief, who gradually steals vision without warnings and signs. Glaucoma is a group of diseases that causes a permanent damage .... GLAUCOMA Read More Several eye diseases develop silently, and if they remain undiagnosed and untreated, they may lead to vision loss. A professional comprehensive.... COMPREHENSIVE EYE EXAM Read More Ortho-k also known as orthokeratology, corneal refractive therapy, and corneal molding. Orthokeratology is a non- surgical process of correcting .... ORTHO-K Read More Myopia or nearsightedness is an eyesight condition in which objects present near to you are seen clearly, but objects present at a distance appea.... MYOPIA CONTROL Read More Eye infections occur when harmful viruses or microbes enter in the eye and begin to multiply…. and disturb cell functions. Some common symptoms.... EYE INFECTIONS Read MoreRead More Diabetes is a chronic health condition that increases chances of diabetic retinopathy. The diabetic retinopathy damages the vessels present at .... DIABETIC EYE EXAM Read More Are you looking for a Wal-mart eye doctor near me?  Are you looking for a specialized optometrist who treats myopia, glaucoma and specializes in Ortho-k? Are you looking for an experienced optometrist for a comprehensive eye exam with all facilities available in Illinois at Glen Ellyn or Addison? Call tosee2020 today for queries and appointments. Looking forward to hearing from you.
  4. 4. DR TOSEEF HASAN OD Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD is an optometrist in Glen Ellyn and Addison, ILLINOIS !! Do you see it? His first name literally has the words TOSEE(f) in it! And to his credit he has dedicated his professional life helping his patients “ToSee20/20” and beyond. Visit For Best Male Eye Doctor in Addison
  5. 5. DR JENCY ELAKKATT OD Dr. Jency M. Elakkatt OD is a female optometrist and grew up in Elmhurst, IL. She got her Bachelors degree in Biology from Elmhurst College where she graduated with High Honors. Visit For Best Female Eye Doctor in Addison
  6. 6. CONTACT US Address:3 South 100 IL Route 53Glen Ellyn, Illinois 60137 Phone Number:Glen Ellyn #: 630.545.1090 Email Address:info@tosee2020.netOffice Hours: Monday 11:00 am – 07:00 pm Tuesday 11:00 am – 07:00 pm Wednesday 11:00 am – 07:00 pm Thursday OFF Friday 10:00 am – 06:00 pm Saturday 09:00 am – 05:00 pm Sunday OFF Eye Doctor In Glen Ellyn Address:1050 N Rohlwing RdAddison, Illinois 60101 Phone Number:Addison #: 630.424.0038 Email Address:info@tosee2020.net Office Hours: Monday 11:00 am – 07:00 pm Tuesday OFF Wednesday 11:00 am – 07:00 pm Thursday 10:00 am – 06:00 pm Friday 10:00 am – 06:00 pm Saturday 09:00 am – 05:00 pm Sunday OFF Eye Doctor In Addison
  7. 7. Thanks For Reading

