Developing A Team Values Charter

Most teams that are not performing don't have a set of values to guide how team members work together.



This creates confusion, rework, and mistrust. High performing teams have a clear idea of their core values and this builds psychological safety and trust.



The solution is to develop a team values charter. A team values charter identified the way team members are expected to interact with one another to get the work done. Its done collaboratively.



This presentation shows you how to create a simple and powerful Team Values Charter.

