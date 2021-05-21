Successfully reported this slideshow.
Developing a Team Values Charter Dr Tim Baker
Dr. Tim Baker
Tim Baker explains this perfectly in this very readable and practical book that is easily applied to your team. Grant Fox ...
Nick Farr-Jones AM, former Wallaby Captain and Great “Tim’s book nails the eight characteristics of high- performing teams...
The Team Identity Model
How do I get people to take values seriously?
Elements of trust Team values charter Special offer
Elements Of Trust  openness  acceptance  congruence  reliability  competence Baker, T. & Warren, A. (2015) Conversati...
Team Values Charter • A Team Values Charter is a powerful way to assist a team to work together towards a common goal. • I...
Team Values Charter 1. What is one value that is important to you when working in groups and teams? e.g., respect. 2. What...
Developing A Team Values Charter

Most teams that are not performing don't have a set of values to guide how team members work together.

This creates confusion, rework, and mistrust. High performing teams have a clear idea of their core values and this builds psychological safety and trust.

The solution is to develop a team values charter. A team values charter identified the way team members are expected to interact with one another to get the work done. Its done collaboratively.

This presentation shows you how to create a simple and powerful Team Values Charter.

