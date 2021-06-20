Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 20, 2021

Ether class 12

Dr. Tanu Srivastav

  1. 1. CONTENT • ETHER • CLASSIFICATION OF ETHER • NOMENCLATURE OF ETHER • PREPARATION OF ETHER • PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF ETHER • CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF ETHER • USES OF ETHER • EXERCISE
  2. 2. ETHERS
  3. 3. Ethers are the organic compounds in which an oxygen atom is connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. These are represented by the general formula R-O-R' where R and R' may be alkyl or aryl groups. For example:
  4. 4. CLASSIFICATION OF ETHERS On the basis of similarity or dissimilarity of alkyl or aryl groups attached to the central oxygen atom, ethers are classified into the two following categories: (a) Simple or Symmetrical ethers: If R = R', then the ether is called simple or symmetrical ether. For example:
  5. 5. (b) Mixed or Unsymmetrical ethers: If R ≠ R’, then ether is called mixed or un -symmet ether. For example:
  6. 6. NOMENCLATURE OF ETHERS • Common Naming System : In the common system, the names of aliphatic and aromatic ketones are derived by writing the named of alkyl group attached to the carbonyl group in alphabetical order as two separate words and adding the word ketone.
  7. 7. IUPAC naming system: In the IUPAC system, ethers are regarded as ‘alkoxy alkanes’ in which the ethereal oxygen (to which the two alkyl or aryl groups are attached) is taken along with smaller alkyl group while the bigger alkyl group is regarded as a part of the alkane.
  8. 8. STRUCTURE OF ETHER
  9. 9. ISOMERISM IN ETHERS 1. Functional isomerism : Ethers show functional isomerism with alcohols having the same number of carbon atoms. For example :
  10. 10. 2. Metamerism : When two or more ethers having the same molecular formula possess different alkyl groups on the two sides of ethereal oxygen, the phenomenon is called metamerism and such ethers are termed as metamers. For example :
  11. 11. PREPARATION OF ETHERS 1. FROM HALOALKANES - (i) By Williamson's synthesis :
  12. 12. Williamson's synthesis involves SN₂ attack of an alkoxide ion on primary alkyl halide.
  13. 13. (ii) By heating haloalkanes with dry silver oxide : 2. FROM ALCOHOLS - (i) By dehydration of alcohols : (a) Acid - Catalysed dehydration :
  14. 14. (b) Catalytic dehydration :
  15. 15. Mechanism :
  16. 16. (ii) By the action of diazomethane on alcohols : 3. FROM LOWER HALOGENATED ETHERS -
  17. 17. PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF ETHER • POLAR NATURE - Ethers are polar in nature and have a net di-pole moment even if the two R and R' groups are similar. This is due to their bent structure. • BOILING POINTS - Ethers have a lower boiling point than alcohols which due to their inability to associate via intermolecular hydrogen bonding.
  18. 18. • SOLUBILITY - Lower ethers (containing up to three carbon atoms) are completely miscible in water. The solubility of ethers decreases as the number of carbon atoms increases. • ABSENCE OF H-BONDING - Ethers do not possess -OH group, i.e., they contain no hydrogen directly bonded to oxygen. Therefore, unlike alcohols, ethers do not form any type of hydrogen bonding.
  19. 19. CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF ETHER 1. REACTIONS INVOLVING ALKYL GROUPS - (i) Halogenation :
  20. 20. (ii) Combustion : 2. REACTIONS DUE TO ETHEREAL OXYGEN - (i) Formation of peroxides :
  21. 21. (ii) Formation of oxonium salts : (iii) Formation of Coordination compounds :
  22. 22. 3. REACTIONS INVOLVING THE CLEAVAGE OF C - O BOND - (i) Reaction with halogen acids : (a) In cold, (b) When heated with excess of halogen acids,
  23. 23. (ii) Hydrolysis : (iii) Reaction with Sulphuric acid : (a) When boiled with dilute sulphuric acid under pressure, ethers get hydrolysed to form corresponding alcohols.
  24. 24. (b) When heated with conc. sulphuric acid, ethers form alcohols and alkyl hydrogen sulphates.
  25. 25. (iv) Reaction with phosphorus pentachloride : (v) Dehydration :
  26. 26. (vi) Reaction with acid chlorides and acid anhydrides :
  27. 27. 4. ELECTROPHILIC SUBSTITUTION REACTIONS - The alkoxy group (-OR) on benzene ring is o- and p-directing and activates the aromatic ring towards electrophilic substitution. Some of the important electrophilic substitution reactions of aromatic ethers are -
  28. 28. (i) Bromination :
  29. 29. (ii) Halogenation : (ii) Nitration :
  30. 30. (iii) Sulphonation :
  31. 31. (v) Friedel-Crafts reaction :
  32. 32. USES OF ETHER • Dimethyl ether is used as refrigerant and as a solvent at low temperature. • Diethyl ether is used as an anaesthesia in surgery. • Diethyl ether is also used as a solvent for oils, gums, resins etc. • Phenyl ether is used as a heat transfer medium because of its high boiling point.
  33. 33. DIMETHYL ETHER (ETHOXYETHANE) Lab method - In the laboratory, diethyl ether is prepared by heating excess of ethyl alcohol with conc.sulphuric acid at 413 K (140 C).
  34. 34. PHYSICAL PROPERTIES 1. Diethyl ether is a colourless, highly volatile liquid. It boils at 308K. It is lighter than water. 2. It has a pleasent odour and burning taste. Its vapours cause unconsciousness when inhaled. 3. It is slightly soluble in water but is readily miscible with alcohol, benzene, etc.
  35. 35. USES OF DIETHYL ETHER 1. It is largely used as a solvent for oils, fats, gums, resins, plastics, lacquers, etc. 2. It is used in the ether extraction for the purification of organic compounfds. 3. It is used as a general anaesthetic in surgery. 4. Mixed with alcohol, it is used as a substitute for petrol under the name Natalite.
  36. 36. EXERCISE 1. An ether is more volatile than an alcohol having the same molecular formula. What is the reason for this difference? 2. Ethers may be used as solvents because they react only with which of the following reactants? a) Acids b) Bases c) Oxidising agent
  37. 37. 3. The boiling point of ethyl alcohol is much higher than that of dimethyl ether though both have the same molecular weight. Why? 4. Explain lab method of diethyl ether. 5. Write some uses and physical properties of ether .

×