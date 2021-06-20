Alcohols class 12 (lecture -1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTENT • Alcohol • Classification • Nomenclature • Isomerism • Preparation of alcohols • Distinguished between primary, s...
ALCOHOL
CLASSIFICATION OF ALCOHOLS
ethanol isobutyl alcohol
butan-2-ol
NOMENCLATURE OF ALCOHOLS
n-propyl alcohol
For example : isopropyl alcohol sec-butyl alcohol
tert-butyl alcohol neopentyl alcohol
ISOMERISM IN ALCOHOLS 1. CHAIN ISOMERISM - Alocohols containing four or more carbon atoms exhibit chain isomerism. This ty...
2. POSITION ISOMERISM - In this type of isomerism, two or more alcohols having th same molecular formula differ in the pos...
3. FUNCTIONAL ISOMERISM - Monohydric alcohols containing two or more carbon atom show functional isomerism. The isomers di...
4. OPTICAL ISOMERISM - Monohydric alcohols containing four or more carbon atoms show optical isomerism. When the carbon at...
GENERAL METHODS OF PREPARATION OF ALCOHOLS 1. FROM HALOALKANES - Haloalkanes when treated with dilute aqueous solution of ...
2. BY REDUCTION OF CARBONYL GROUP - (a) Reduction of aldehydes : Aldehydes upon reduction with H₂ /Pt or LiAlH₄ give prima...
(b) Reduction of ketones : Ketones when reduced with H₂ /Pt or LiAlH₄ give secondary (2⁰) alcohols.
(c) Reduction of Carboxylic acids : Carboxylic acids can be reduced with LiAlH₄ to give primary alcohols.
(d) Reduction of Esters : Esters upon reduction with LiAlH give a mixture of alcohols.
3. FROM GRIGNARD REAGENT - All the three types of monohydric alcohols (I.e., 1, 2, 3 alcohols) can be obtained by treating...
4. BY HYDROLSIS OF ESTERS - Alcohols can be obtained by the hydrolysis of esters with a dilute solution of an alkali or a ...
5. FROM ALIPHATIC PRIMARY AMINES - When an aliphatic primary amine is treated with nitrous acid (NaNO + HCl), a primary al...
INDUSTRIAL PREPARATION OF ALCOHOLS 1. HYDRATION OF ALKENES - (I) By acid catalysed hydration : Alkenes can be converted to...
(II) Indirect Addition of water :
(a) Indirect Markownikoff's addition of water :
(b) Indirect Anti-Markownikoff's addition of water :
2. OXO PROCESS - This is another process to convert alkenes into alcohols on a large scale. Catalytic dehydroge-nation of ...
PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF ALOCOHOLS 1. PHYSICAL STATE - The lower alcohols are colourless liquids having characteristics alco...
3. H-BONDING - The presence of partial positive charge on hydrogen and a partial negative charge on oxygen permit alcohol ...
4. SOLUBILITY - The lower members of the alcohol family are completely miscible with water. This is due to their capabilit...
5. BOILING POINTS - The boiling points of alcohols are considerably higher than those of corresponding hydrocarbons, haloa...
CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF ALCOHOLS (I) Reactions Involving Cleavage of O-H Bond (II) Reactions Involving Cleavage of C-OH Bon...
[A] REACTION INVOLVING CLEAVAGE OF O-H BOND 1. Acidic Character of alcohols - Alcohols behave as weak acids and ionise to ...
2. Reaction with active metals - 3. Reaction with Metal hydrides -
4. Reaction with Grignard Reagents -
5. Reaction with Carboxylic acid (Esterification) -
6. Reaction with acid Chlorides and acid anhydrides -
[B] REACTIONS INVOLVING CLEAVAGE OF C-OH BOND 1. Reaction with hydrogen halides -
2. Reaction with phosphorus halides -
3. Reaction with thionyl chloride - 4. Reaction with ammonia -
[C] REACTIONS INVOLVING BOTH ALKYL AS WELL AS HYDROXYL GROUP 1. DEHYDRATION - The process of elimination of a water molecu...
(B) Dehydration in the presence of alumina : 2. OXIDATION - The oxidation behaviour of different types of alcohol is diffe...
3. DEHYDROGENATION - (a) A primary alcohol is dehydrogenated to form an aldehyde. (b) A secondary alcohol is dehydrogenate...
(c) A tertiary alcohol is not dehydrogenated under the given set of condition. Instead, it gets dehydrated to form an alke...
4. REACTION WITH HALOGENS -
DISTINCTION BETWEEN PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND TERTIARY ALCOHOLS Primary(1⁰), secondary(2⁰) and tertiary(3⁰) alcohols can b di...
2. DEHYDRATION TEST : The dehydration behaviour of three types of alcohols is different. Since the ease of dehydration wit...
The test is carried out by treating the Unknown alcohol with Luca's reagent which is a mixture of concentrated hydrochlori...
4. VICTOR MEYER'S TEST - • In this test, the given alcohol treated with red Phos - phorus and iodine to convert it into th...
