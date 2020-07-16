Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eye Specialist Adelaide How Does Pterygia Impact On Your Vision
• A pterygium is a scar tissue that grows over the surface of the eye and can extend on the cornea – the clear window of o...
How common is pterygiuma? • It is estimated that 1 in every 100 Australians develops the condition. • The risk tends to in...
How is a pterygium diagnosed and treated? • There is no specific test designed to diagnose a pterygium. • Your eye special...
What are the treatment options? • Your ophthalmologist may recommend that you protect your eyes from exposure to sunlight ...
VISIT https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eye Specialist Adelaide - How Does Pterygia Impact On Your Vision

19 views

Published on

There is no specific test designed to diagnose a pterygium. Your Eye Specialist In Adelaide will generally be able to identify the condition on appearance.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eye Specialist Adelaide - How Does Pterygia Impact On Your Vision

  1. 1. Eye Specialist Adelaide How Does Pterygia Impact On Your Vision
  2. 2. • A pterygium is a scar tissue that grows over the surface of the eye and can extend on the cornea – the clear window of our eyes. • The growth isn’t cancerous and won’t spread to other parts of the body. Often, pterygiuma is not accompanied by any pain or other symptoms. • However, in some instances it can look red and inflamed, or feel sore and irritated. As it spreads, a pterygium will become more obvious and begin to affect vision. • When this begins to occur, you will need to Visit An Eye Specialist In Adelaide. It is advisable to seek opinion from your eye specialist before the Pterygium covers the pupil. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  3. 3. How common is pterygiuma? • It is estimated that 1 in every 100 Australians develops the condition. • The risk tends to increase with age • The causes include exposure to sunlight and ultraviolet radiation, or dusty and windy environments. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  4. 4. How is a pterygium diagnosed and treated? • There is no specific test designed to diagnose a pterygium. • Your eye specialist in Adelaide will generally be able to identify the condition on appearance. • The treatment options will depend on the severity and extent of the growth. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  5. 5. What are the treatment options? • Your ophthalmologist may recommend that you protect your eyes from exposure to sunlight and UV light • This will help to prevent further growth. Eye drops may also be prescribed, as these soothe and lubricate the eye surface. In some cases, eye surgery will be necessary. • This procedure is designed to remove the pterygium before it covers the pupil. • It will also prevent the cornea from scarring, which can cause permanent vision problems. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  6. 6. VISIT https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/

×