Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Does What You Eat Impact On Cataracts
Does What You Eat Impact On Whether You Get Cataracts • Although there is not enough evidence, its been thought that a hea...
• This is because oxidative stress (caused by insufficient antioxidants in the body) is thought to damage enzymes and prot...
Signs • Other signs that you may have Cataracts include difficulty reading in dim light, or finding it a challenge to driv...
• Therefore, Adelaide Eye Surgeons would recommend eating foods that are rich in antioxidants, plus supplementing your die...
VISIT https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Does What You Eat Impact On Cataracts Know With Adelaide Eye Surgeons

45 views

Published on

Adelaide Eye Surgeons would recommend eating foods that are rich in antioxidants, plus supplementing your diet with vitamins to reduce the risk of cataracts.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Does What You Eat Impact On Cataracts Know With Adelaide Eye Surgeons

  1. 1. Does What You Eat Impact On Cataracts
  2. 2. Does What You Eat Impact On Whether You Get Cataracts • Although there is not enough evidence, its been thought that a healthy diet rich in antioxidants and certain vitamins can produce positive results in terms of slowing the progress of cataracts. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  3. 3. • This is because oxidative stress (caused by insufficient antioxidants in the body) is thought to damage enzymes and proteins in the eye’s natural lens, and causes the lens to become clouded. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  4. 4. Signs • Other signs that you may have Cataracts include difficulty reading in dim light, or finding it a challenge to drive at night. • Having to change your glasses prescription, or needing to wear glasses for the first time, may also indicate that you are developing Cataracts. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  5. 5. • Therefore, Adelaide Eye Surgeons would recommend eating foods that are rich in antioxidants, plus supplementing your diet with vitamins B, C and beta carotene to reduce the risk of cataracts forming, or to slow down their progress. For More Information Visit: https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/
  6. 6. VISIT https://www.drswatisinkar.com.au/

×