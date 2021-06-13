Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clinical features associated with late changes •Increasing difficulty in walking. •Unable to walk, only stands with assist...
Vignos Lower Limb Functional Classification Scale
CAUSES OF LATE CHANGES- 1. Growth spurt – increase in bone mass and limb weight, which the progressively weak muscles are ...
2. Due to disease process: Difficulty to further compensate and maintain the LOG post. hip and ant. knee and within the na...
• Most common problem once WC bound • Trunk weakness in not the cause of scoliosis in DMD. (because symmetrical trunk weak...
Characteristics of DMD associated scoliosis • Rapidly progressing scoliosis once child is non ambulatory stage and during ...
EFFECTS OF SCOLOSIS Reduced FVC - reduced biomechanical movt. Ribs, mechanical disadvantage of intercostals and accessory...
OBESITY • WC bound child - 1,200 kcal/day • Any increase in weight according to standard ht wt ratio decreases the duratio...
Late changes in Duchene's Muscular Dystrophy

Here I have attempted to put a brief idea regrading the late changes associated with DMD along with the pathomechanics .

Late changes in Duchene's Muscular Dystrophy

  1. 1. Clinical features associated with late changes •Increasing difficulty in walking. •Unable to walk, only stands with assistance. •In final stages difficulty in all BADLs and then requires round the clock care.
  2. 2. Vignos Lower Limb Functional Classification Scale
  3. 3. CAUSES OF LATE CHANGES- 1. Growth spurt – increase in bone mass and limb weight, which the progressively weak muscles are unable to stabilise and mobilise. Increasing compensatory positions to stand against gravity. Contractures Altered length tension relationships: More energy production to produce a movement increases energy demands for BADLs.
  4. 4. 2. Due to disease process: Difficulty to further compensate and maintain the LOG post. hip and ant. knee and within the narrowing BOS. • This leads to falls and child finally resorts to wheelchair for mobility.
  5. 5. • Most common problem once WC bound • Trunk weakness in not the cause of scoliosis in DMD. (because symmetrical trunk weakness) CAUSES- 1. Pelvic tilt- caused due to asymmetric hip flexor or IT band contracture or improper seating methods. 2. Trick movts associated with usage of dominant hand causes leaning to non dominant side to free the dominant hand. • Rarely scoliosis is seen in ambulatory – asymmetric equinus
  6. 6. Characteristics of DMD associated scoliosis • Rapidly progressing scoliosis once child is non ambulatory stage and during the adolescent growth spurt(11- 14yrs) • Thoracolumbar scoliosis+ kyphosis
  7. 7. EFFECTS OF SCOLOSIS Reduced FVC - reduced biomechanical movt. Ribs, mechanical disadvantage of intercostals and accessory muscles of respiration Every 10º - 4% reduction Reduced tolerance sitting and not able to use hands for function Pain Care giving problems Compression of heart Cosmetically displeasing
  8. 8. OBESITY • WC bound child - 1,200 kcal/day • Any increase in weight according to standard ht wt ratio decreases the duration of ambulation and increased wc associated complication. • The physical activity and food intake should be proportional to each other.

