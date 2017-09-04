Group Activities for Teaching Interpersonal Skills

Developing Interpersonal Skills Instructor: Dr. Dawn-Elise Snipes PhD, LPC-MHSP, LMHC Executive Director: AllCEUs Counseli...
Objectives  Explore why it is important to develop interpersonal skills in clients  Identify the goals of interpersonal ...
Interpersonal Skills in Counseling  Why are they important  Relationships are a buffer against stress but can be a stres...
Interpersonal Skills Goals  Develop awareness of, and honesty with, self and others  Develop and maintain meaningful rel...
Interpersonal Skills in Counseling  Types of Relationships  Relationship with self | Getting needs met Perception + Sel...
Interpersonal Skills in Counseling People’s perception and reaction and impact on the situation to you  Example: Verbal ...
Interpersonal Self Skills  Before you can be honest with and effectively interact with others in a way that meets your ne...
Interpersonal Self Skills  That you can trust yourself to accurately identify your needs and respond. Example: Low self-...
Interpersonal Self Skills  Mindfulness: Honesty and Awareness  Interpersonal Vulnerabilities Transference (identify sig...
Interpersonal Self Skills  Mindfulness: Honesty and Awareness  Interpersonal Vulnerabilities Countertransference (Ident...
Interpersonal Self Skills  Interpersonal Vulnerabilities Displacement --How can you differentiate between an accurate an...
Interpersonal Self Skills  Awareness of your temperament and the temperament of others can improve communication and redu...
Interpersonal Communication Skills  Practice the pause  Address one thing at a time  Truly listen to what the other per...
Interpersonal Other Skills, cont…  Paraphrase paying attention to your verbal and nonverbal reactions.  Observe the othe...
Establishing Trust  This is true for self and others (Brainstorming activity)  Be honest  Avoid gossip  Keep your prom...
Boundaries  Boundaries are dividers between you and others  If someone is mad at you, you don’t have to feel guilty.  I...
Interpersonal Bill of Rights I have the right to  My feelings  My reactions as long as they don’t hurt others verbally o...
Appreciate (Even Synergize) Differences  Examples:  Extroverts can help introverts feel more at ease in big social situa...
Create a Win-Win  When making a request identify not only how it benefits you, but also the other person  If you can let...
Saying No or Making a Request Saying No  Refuse firmly – Insist  Refuse firmly – Reconsider if needed  Express unwillin...
Jealousy  Can be expressed as anger at someone else for something they have that you want.  Power  Money/Possessions  ...
Resentment  Can be thought of as anger at someone else for something you feel they should have done and didn’t, or should...
Nurturing Relationships  Learn about the other person’s:  Temperament  Love Language (be aware of extremes)  Words of ...
Summary  Interpersonal interactions combine all aspects of your self with the aspects of the situation.  Many clients ne...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Group Activities for Teaching Interpersonal Skills

57 views

Published on

Objectives--- Learn group activities to help clients...
~ Explore why it is important to develop interpersonal skills
~ Identify the goals of interpersonal skill development
~ Explore why the relationship with self is vital in developing healthy relationships with others
~ Identify personal vulnerabilities which may impact interactions with others
~ Discuss boundaries, why they are important and common boundary issues
~ Explore resentment and jealousy and how to help clients address these feelings
~ Help clients develop a plan for nurturing relationships

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
57
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Group Activities for Teaching Interpersonal Skills

  1. 1. Developing Interpersonal Skills Instructor: Dr. Dawn-Elise Snipes PhD, LPC-MHSP, LMHC Executive Director: AllCEUs Counseling CEUs and Specialty Certificates Podcast Host: Counselor Toolbox, Happiness Isn’t Brain Surgery AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 1
  2. 2. Objectives  Explore why it is important to develop interpersonal skills in clients  Identify the goals of interpersonal skill development  Explore why the relationship with self is vital in developing healthy relationships with others  Identify personal vulnerabilities which may impact interactions with others  Discuss boundaries, why they are important and common boundary issues  Explore resentment and jealousy and how to help clients address these feelings  Learn how to help clients develop a plan for nurturing relationships AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 2
  3. 3. Interpersonal Skills in Counseling  Why are they important  Relationships are a buffer against stress but can be a stressor  Help people manage relationships in context taking into account the reciprocal nature Group Discussion  What does “relationships in context” mean?  What does “reciprocal nature” mean? AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 3
  4. 4. Interpersonal Skills Goals  Develop awareness of, and honesty with, self and others  Develop and maintain meaningful relationships with healthy boundaries  Navigate unpleasant interpersonal experiences AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 4
  5. 5. Interpersonal Skills in Counseling  Types of Relationships  Relationship with self | Getting needs met Perception + Self-Talk + Situation  Relationships with others Perception and reaction to the situation/people  Explore how perceptions can be automatic--Show pictures of a cop, priest, attractive 30-something, someone who is homeless, someone with their pants sagging…  Discuss how to view people as individuals AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 5
  6. 6. Interpersonal Skills in Counseling People’s perception and reaction and impact on the situation to you  Example: Verbal De-Escalation  Example: Feed the fury vs. Brainstorm solutions  Example: Mad at your boss vs. your spouse vs. your best friend  Example: Someone telling you to suck it up and get over it vs. someone who is empathetic  List other examples when other people’s input have negatively fueled the situation.  What would have been more helpful  List examples when other people’s input have helped you felt supported AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 6
  7. 7. Interpersonal Self Skills  Before you can be honest with and effectively interact with others in a way that meets your needs, you need to know  How the situation and prior experiences are impacting you Authority figures Work Loud, chaotic environments Silence at night (Jennings) Sleeping alone (Self-talk) AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 7
  8. 8. Interpersonal Self Skills  That you can trust yourself to accurately identify your needs and respond. Example: Low self-esteem vs. High self-esteem alone Example: Extrovert/Feeler vs. Introvert/Thinker handling a problem Example: Domestic violence survivor vs. Non-survivor in a heated argument AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 8
  9. 9. Interpersonal Self Skills  Mindfulness: Honesty and Awareness  Interpersonal Vulnerabilities Transference (identify significant people in your life)  Positive  Negative What situations, because of prior relationships, trigger….  Infatuation  Fear  Anger AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 9
  10. 10. Interpersonal Self Skills  Mindfulness: Honesty and Awareness  Interpersonal Vulnerabilities Countertransference (Identify how you resemble SOs in your SOs life)  Positive  Negative AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 10
  11. 11. Interpersonal Self Skills  Interpersonal Vulnerabilities Displacement --How can you differentiate between an accurate and displaced reaction?  Safe target to get angry at  Identify 2 times when you have done this  How can you prevent it in the future?  Seeking comfort (looking for a mother or a savior)  Needs What are my needs and how is this situation affecting them?  Reaction driven (autopilot fight or flee) vs. Goal driven AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 11
  12. 12. Interpersonal Self Skills  Awareness of your temperament and the temperament of others can improve communication and reduce stress.  Temperament  Extroverts need activity and talk while they think  Introverts need quiet time and think then talk  Sensors need details and concrete data points and can put it together as they go  iNtuitors need the bigger picture before the data (wiki)  Thinkers approach problems from a practical fix-it the right way point of view  Feelers often need their feelings validated (harmony), then solve problems from a fix it in a way that makes the most people happy  Judgers need structure, schedules and may not adapt well  Perceivers need spontaneity or they get bored. ENFJ: Overview, designate a time to talk it out to resolve in a harmonious way ISTP: Wants the details then needs time to think before discussing and likely solves in most logical way AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 12 Give groups temperament summary worksheet & have them brainstorm interpersonal hurdles and solutions
  13. 13. Interpersonal Communication Skills  Practice the pause  Address one thing at a time  Truly listen to what the other person is saying  Try to take their perspective or theorize why they might be reacting this way  Boss snaps at you when you walk in her office.  “It seems like you are really stressed out today, maybe I should come back later.”  “What an awful, hateful woman.”  Parent makes child do Spring Cleaning  “I have to do everything. I am nothing more than slave labor.”  “My parents only ask me to give up 2 weekends a year.” AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 13 Activity 1: Paraphrase a sit-com when they are arguing or a show like Dr. Phil. Activity 2: Identify 3 discussions you have had that ended “poorly”.
  14. 14. Interpersonal Other Skills, cont…  Paraphrase paying attention to your verbal and nonverbal reactions.  Observe the other person’s verbal and nonverbal reactions. AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 14
  15. 15. Establishing Trust  This is true for self and others (Brainstorming activity)  Be honest  Avoid gossip  Keep your promises  Prioritizing / Time Management  Secrets (obviously with reasonable limits)  Be loyal  Be respectful  Don’t take advantage (balance / gullibility)  Apologize when you make a mistake AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 15
  16. 16. Boundaries  Boundaries are dividers between you and others  If someone is mad at you, you don’t have to feel guilty.  If someone doesn’t like you, it doesn’t mean you are unlikeable.  If someone asks you to do something, you don’t have to say yes.  Just because someone thinks you should do something doesn’t mean it is the right choice for you  Just because someone is unhappy doesn’t mean you have to be.  Enmeshed family  Over-empathizing  If you have a different opinion, it doesn’t mean mine is wrong. AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 16 Introduce the boundary examples and have clients discuss how weak boundaries contribute to their stress and hurt relationships
  17. 17. Interpersonal Bill of Rights I have the right to  My feelings  My reactions as long as they don’t hurt others verbally or physically  My opinions and thoughts even if they don’t agree with yours  Be heard and respected  Say yes or no to requests  Limit contact if a relationship feels destructive  Have other friends and interests You have the right to  Your feelings  Your reactions as long as they don’t hurt me verbally or physically  Your opinions and thoughts even if they don’t agree with mine  Be heard and respected  Say yes or no to requests  Limit contact if a relationship feels destructive  Have other friends and interests AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 17 Have group create their own bill.
  18. 18. Appreciate (Even Synergize) Differences  Examples:  Extroverts can help introverts feel more at ease in big social situations.  Sensors are better with the detail oriented things.  Intuitors are better at the big picture.  Judgers can keep things on schedule and running smoothly.  Perceivers adapt well to unplanned events.  Other examples: conservative/liberal, blue collar/white collar, creative/practical AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 18 Describe differences you have with your friends and how you can synergize.
  19. 19. Create a Win-Win  When making a request identify not only how it benefits you, but also the other person  If you can let my dogs out this weekend, I can watch yours next weekend.  If you will cover for me tonight, I will owe you one.  If you would call if you are going to be late, it would help me be less stressed when you get home.  If you would make plans ahead of time it, would help me be less stressed.  I want to go out with my friends this weekend, so you can have the place to yourself or the guys over for poker.  If I accomplish my goal then I get to…  If you go to the gym with me then we can go out for lunch later.  I am really tired from work. It would help me if you would pick up pizza.  If you go to my family’s for Thanksgiving, I’ll go to yours for Christmas. AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 19 Identify things you want other people (boss, spouse, kids, friends, neighbors) to do for you and how to make it a win-win.
  20. 20. Saying No or Making a Request Saying No  Refuse firmly – Insist  Refuse firmly – Reconsider if needed  Express unwillingness but say yes Making a Request- Ask Directly  Ask firmly -Insist (Use win win)  Ask firmly- Resist if they say no  Bargain (If you will…then I will…)  Compromise  Ask tentatively – Take no • Inappropriate advances • Watching someone’s pets for the 5th weekend in a row • Giving someone a ride to the airport • Respect boundaries • Go to a chamber mixer next week • Go out on tonight It is vital for client’s to understand their values and needs (at the time) and be honest with themselves in order for them to be able to identify what level of request or refusal is appropriate. AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 20 What types of requests do you need to refuse & insist? Which can you refuse but reconsider – conditions?
  21. 21. Jealousy  Can be expressed as anger at someone else for something they have that you want.  Power  Money/Possessions  Attractiveness  Spouse  Remember that anger is a response to a threat  Explore what you think having that says about the person and what not having it says about you.  In what way is not having this a threat to you?  Specific examples  Is this an actual threat based on facts?  What did they have to do to get that? Is it worth that to you? AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 21
  22. 22. Resentment  Can be thought of as anger at someone else for something you feel they should have done and didn’t, or should not have done.  Remember that resentment is another response to a threat  Explore what you think the person’s behavior says about you.  In what way is this behavior a threat to you?  Is this an actual threat based on facts?  What other factors may have contributed to the person’s choice? • Cancelled plans at the last minute • Started dating your ex • Promoted someone else AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 22 Identify 3 things you hold resentment for and apply the questions
  23. 23. Nurturing Relationships  Learn about the other person’s:  Temperament  Love Language (be aware of extremes)  Words of affirmation  Acts of service  Receiving gifts  Quality time  Physical touch  Interests  Compromise  Communicate in a meaningful way AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 23 • Identify the temperament, love language and interests of all the significant people in your life (homework). • The next session discuss how this information will be used to nurture relationships. Put flip-chart sheets around the room and brainstorm how to speak the love languages.
  24. 24. Summary  Interpersonal interactions combine all aspects of your self with the aspects of the situation.  Many clients never developed healthy boundaries or even an awareness of what they wanted and needed and the impact of situations on them.  Healthy relationships can help clients  Get their needs met and reduce stress.  Appreciate differences and give and get respect AllCEUs Unlimited CEUs $59 | Addiction Counselor Certificate Training $149 | Specialty Certificates $89 24

×