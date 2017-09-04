Group Activities for Teaching Interpersonal Skills

-
Objectives--- Learn group activities to help clients...
~ Explore why it is important to develop interpersonal skills
~ Identify the goals of interpersonal skill development
~ Explore why the relationship with self is vital in developing healthy relationships with others
~ Identify personal vulnerabilities which may impact interactions with others
~ Discuss boundaries, why they are important and common boundary issues
~ Explore resentment and jealousy and how to help clients address these feelings
~ Help clients develop a plan for nurturing relationships
