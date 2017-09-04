Group Activities for Teaching Interpersonal Skills

Objectives--- Learn group activities to help clients...

~ Explore why it is important to develop interpersonal skills

~ Identify the goals of interpersonal skill development

~ Explore why the relationship with self is vital in developing healthy relationships with others

~ Identify personal vulnerabilities which may impact interactions with others

~ Discuss boundaries, why they are important and common boundary issues

~ Explore resentment and jealousy and how to help clients address these feelings

~ Help clients develop a plan for nurturing relationships