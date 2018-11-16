Pharmacoepidemology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY Presentation by: Dr. Shrey Bhatia Junior Resident Department of Pharmacology GMC, Patiala 1Dr. Shrey ...
What is pharmacoepidemiology ? 2 OVERVIEW 1 Study designs available for pharmacoepidemiological studies2 When should one p...
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY • Pharmacoepidemiology is the study of the use of and the effects of drugs in large numbers of people...
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY • Pharmacology : study of the effects of drugs. • Clinical pharmacology ...
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY 5 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia Beneficial and harmful...
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY • Pharmacoepidemiology is the implementation of epidemiological methods,...
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus EPIDEMIOLOGY • Epidemiology is the study of the distribution and determinants of diseases in p...
PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY = CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY + EPIDEMIOLOGY 8 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY PHARMAC...
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND THALIDOMIDE DISASTER • Until the 1950s not enough attention has been paid to the side effects of dru...
2- balcik p. pharmacoepidemiology. IOSR Journal Of Pharmacy. 2018;6(2):57-62. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND • 1962: the USA, Kefau...
2- balcik p. pharmacoepidemiology. IOSR Journal Of Pharmacy. 2018;6(2):57-62. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND • Other programmes est...
CONTRIBUTIONS OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES • Information which supplements the information available from premarketi...
STUDY DESIGNS AVAILABLE FOR PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 13
14 STUDY DESIGNS AVAILABLE FOR PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES RANDOMIZED CLINICALTRIAL (Experimental studies) COHORT STUD...
15 STUDY DESIGNS AVAILABLE FOR PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES RANDOMIZED CLINICALTRIAL (Experimental studies) COHORT STUD...
WHEN SHOULD ONE PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDY? Dr. Shrey Bhatia 16
REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES • Regulatory  Required by regulatory agencies to have a post marketing sur...
REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES • Marketing To assist market penetration by documenting the safety of the ...
REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES • Clinical  Hypothesis testing Problem hypothesized on the basis of drug ...
REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES Hypothesis generating—need depends on: • whether it is a new chemical enti...
SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Dr. Shrey Bhatia 21
Spontaneous AE reporting Global Drug surveillance Case- control surveillance Prescription event monitoring Automated datab...
23 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia SPONTANEOUS REPORTIN...
24 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia  Spontaneous report...
25 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Data mining A techni...
26 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Signal: alert if a d...
28 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Next steps for furth...
29 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Concerns with sponta...
• Initiated by GOI in July 2010 • Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission ( IPC) in an autonomous institution of Ministry of Healt...
32 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM- INDIAN SCENARIO Dr. Shrey Bhatia Ens...
35 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia • International effort to harmonize the ...
36 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activi...
37 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Two International Systems: European Unio...
38 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Global Drug Surveillance:TheWHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring Dr. Sh...
39 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Global Drug Surveillance:TheWHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring Dr. Sh...
40 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE- European Union pharmacovigilance system Dr. Shrey Bhatia...
41 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Case–Control Surveillance (CCS) uses ca...
42 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Method:  Multiple CCS are conducted si...
43 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Method:  From time to time a control d...
44 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Interview data: 1. Drug information: • ...
45 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Interview data: 2. Factors OtherThan Dr...
46 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Strengths:  Non-prescription, prescrip...
47 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Weakness:  Selection bias: Population-...
48 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING Dr. Shrey Bhatia Prescription-Event Monitoring (PEM)...
49 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING UK model of National Health Services Dr. Shrey Bhati...
50 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING UK model of National Health Services Dr. Shrey Bhati...
51 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING Dr. Shrey Bhatia Strengths:  Non-interventional in ...
52 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING Dr. Shrey Bhatia Weakness:  All green forms are not...
53 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Past two decades have seen a growing use of c...
54 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Strengths :  potential for providing a very ...
55 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Weakness :  Uncertain validity of diagnosis ...
56 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Examples :
SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 1. Drug utilization studies • Provides insight into...
SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 2. Disease incidence data: • Most countries maintai...
SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 4. Ad hoc case–control studies • Cases recruited fr...
SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 60 • Control group is not needed, only measurement ...
CHOOSING AMONG THE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 61 • By considering the characteristics of the pharmacoepidemio...
CHOOSING AMONG THE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 62 • Relative size: spontaneous reporting systems,The Netherlan...
CHOOSING AMONG THE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 63 • Hypothesis generation: all studies, spontaneous reporting ...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 64
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 65 • Referral bias: physicians had been aware of the study o...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 66 • Recall bias: caused by differences in the accuracy or c...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 67 Confounding by Indication for Prescription/indication bia...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 68 why individuals and groups of individuals respond differe...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 69 Pharmacogenetics : the study of how genetic variability i...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 70 With the improvement of the techniques of molecular biolo...
SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 71 • Research ethics has focused primarily on protecting hum...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 72
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 73 • Drug utilization , definition as perWHO: “marketi...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 74 • Drug utilization review (DUR) programs have been ...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 75 • Interventions to improve physician prescribing ne...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 76 • Gaps and limitations in our knowledge of many vac...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 77 • Existing data sources have limited utility for me...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 78 • Human teratogenesis can only be identified in the...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 79 • It is possible now to detect many medication erro...
SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 80 • Routine recording of demographic and clinical inf...
CHALLANGES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 81
CHALLANGES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 82  limited funding opportunities  Regulatory restriction  Privacy concerns surrounding hum...
SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 83
SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 84 • Pharmacoepidemiology is the study of the use of and the effects of drugs in large numbers of...
SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 85 Sources of PE data  Spontaneous AE reporting  Global Drug surveillance  Case- control surve...
SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 86 •PE can contribute to information about drug safety and effectiveness that is not available fr...
THANKYOUFORYOUR ATTENTION Dr. Shrey Bhatia 87
  1. 1. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY Presentation by: Dr. Shrey Bhatia Junior Resident Department of Pharmacology GMC, Patiala 1Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  2. 2. What is pharmacoepidemiology ? 2 OVERVIEW 1 Study designs available for pharmacoepidemiological studies2 When should one perform pharmacoepidemiological study ? Sources of pharmacoepidemiology data. Special issues in pharmacoepidemiological methodology 3 4 5 Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  3. 3. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY • Pharmacoepidemiology is the study of the use of and the effects of drugs in large numbers of people. • The term pharmacoepidemiology contains two components: “pharmaco” and “epidemiology.” 3 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  4. 4. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY • Pharmacology : study of the effects of drugs. • Clinical pharmacology : study of the effects of drugs in humans • Central principle of clinical pharmacology : therapy should be individualized which requires the determination of a risk/benefit balance 4 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  5. 5. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY 5 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia Beneficial and harmful effects of the drugs Clinical status of the patient Risk/benefit balance Pharmacoepidimiology
  6. 6. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY • Pharmacoepidemiology is the implementation of epidemiological methods, knowledge and logical justifications in the field of clinical pharmacology via focusing upon studies on the drug effects on, and drug use by, large numbers of people. 6 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  7. 7. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY versus EPIDEMIOLOGY • Epidemiology is the study of the distribution and determinants of diseases in populations. • Because it investigates drug interactions observed in many people, pharmacoepidemiology is clearly a sub-branch of epidemiology 7 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  8. 8. PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY = CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY + EPIDEMIOLOGY 8 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY PHARMACO- EPIDEMIOLOGY EPIDEMIOLOGY Dr. Shrey Bhatia Pharmacoepidemiology takes its focus of knowledge from clinical pharmacology and the research methods from epidemiology.
  9. 9. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND THALIDOMIDE DISASTER • Until the 1950s not enough attention has been paid to the side effects of drugs. • 1960’s is the beginning of the discipline of pharmacoepidemiology • 1961 : dramatic increase was seen in the frequency of a previously rare birth defect, phocomelia; caused by in-utero exposure of Thalidomide1. • World Health Organization established a bureau to collect information from national drug monitoring organizations 9 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? PHOCOMELIA: absence of limbs or parts of limbs in patients with in utero exposure to thalidomide 1- Ridings JE.The thalidomide disaster, lessons from the past. InTeratogenicityTesting 2013 (pp. 575-586). Humana Press,Totowa, NJ. Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  10. 10. 2- balcik p. pharmacoepidemiology. IOSR Journal Of Pharmacy. 2018;6(2):57-62. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND • 1962: the USA, Kefauver–Harris Amendments2 : strengthened the requirements for proof of drug safety before a drug could be tested in humans • 1968: United Kingdom, establishment of the Committee on Safety of Medicines and Medicines Act of 1968 • The mid-1960s : publication of a series of drug utilization studies; began a series of investigations of the frequency and determinants of poor prescribing by physicians 10 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  11. 11. 2- balcik p. pharmacoepidemiology. IOSR Journal Of Pharmacy. 2018;6(2):57-62. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND • Other programmes established in various countries2: Boston Collaborative Drug Surveillance Program The Joint Commission on Prescription Drug Use Drug Epidemiology Unit Drug Safety ResearchTrust ( 1980, UK) • 1990s and 2000s : inclusion of studies to assess beneficial drug effects, quality-of-life of patients, meta-analysis, etc. 11 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  12. 12. CONTRIBUTIONS OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES • Information which supplements the information available from premarketing studies Higher precision : larger sample size  Effects in Elderly, children, pregnant women  drug-drug interactions and other illnesses • New types of information not available from premarketing studies Discovery of previously undetected adverse and beneficial effects Patterns of drug utilization The effects of drug overdoses The economic implications of drug use • General contributions of pharmacoepidemiology  Reassurances about drug safety 12 WHAT IS PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY ? Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  13. 13. STUDY DESIGNS AVAILABLE FOR PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 13
  14. 14. 14 STUDY DESIGNS AVAILABLE FOR PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES RANDOMIZED CLINICALTRIAL (Experimental studies) COHORT STUDIES CASE-CONTROL STUDIES SECULARTRENDS CASE SERIES CASE REPORTS • Analytical studies • Control present • Descriptive studies • Control absent Increasingevidencestrength Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  15. 15. 15 STUDY DESIGNS AVAILABLE FOR PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES RANDOMIZED CLINICALTRIAL (Experimental studies) COHORT STUDIES CASE-CONTROL STUDIES SECULARTRENDS CASE SERIES CASE REPORTS Exploring the association Suggesting an association Analysis of association Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  16. 16. WHEN SHOULD ONE PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDY? Dr. Shrey Bhatia 16
  17. 17. REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES • Regulatory  Required by regulatory agencies to have a post marketing surveillance programme for the drug 17 WHEN SHOULD ONE PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDY Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  18. 18. REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES • Marketing To assist market penetration by documenting the safety of the drug To protect the drug from accusations about adverse effects • Legal  In anticipation of future product liability litigation 18 WHEN SHOULD ONE PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDY Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  19. 19. REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES • Clinical  Hypothesis testing Problem hypothesized on the basis of drug structure Problem suspected on the basis of preclinical or premarketing human data Problem suspected on the basis of spontaneous reports 19 WHEN SHOULD ONE PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDY Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  20. 20. REASONSTO PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES Hypothesis generating—need depends on: • whether it is a new chemical entity • the safety profile of the class • the relative safety of the drug within its class • the formulation • the disease to be treated 20 WHEN SHOULD ONE PERFORM PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDY Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  21. 21. SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Dr. Shrey Bhatia 21
  22. 22. Spontaneous AE reporting Global Drug surveillance Case- control surveillance Prescription event monitoring Automated databases Others 22 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Dr. Shrey Bhatia
  23. 23. 23 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia SPONTANEOUS REPORTING: All unsolicited reports of suspected adverse events (AEs) from health care professionals or consumers or pharmaceutical companies, received by the regulatory authorities ( FDA, CDSCO,NCC, AMC etc)*  Clinical observation that originates outside of a formal study.  Mainstay of national and international drug safety evaluation in the post-approval phase3 3- FletcherAP. Spontaneous adverse drug reaction reporting vs event monitoring: a comparison. J R Soc Med. 1991 Jun;84(6):341-4. *FDA- Food and DrugAdmninistration,CDSCO- Central Drug Standard and Control Organisation, NCC- NationalCoordinationCenter,AMC- ADR monitoring center
  24. 24. 24 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia  Spontaneous reports are confirmed by formal epidemiological studies (case-control and cohort studies) CONTRIBUTIONS4 Generate preliminary signals about potential adverse effects and hypothesis generation with the help of Data Mining Covers all drugs in whole patient population, including special subgroup Inexpensive and simple 4- RAWLINS, MICHAEL D. Spontaneous reporting of adverse drug reactions.QJM.1986.59(230): 531-534.
  25. 25. 25 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Data mining A technique for extracting meaningful, organized information from large complex databases ; Computer is used to identify potential signals in large databases
  26. 26. 26 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Signal: alert if a drug is associated with: Previously unrecognized hazard Known hazard more frequent or more serious than expected • Series ( minimum 3) of cases of similar suspected ADRs in relation to a particular drug generates a signal • Provide preliminary information about postulating a hypothesis and not for testing it
  27. 27. 28 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Next steps for further analysis of hypothesis generated by spontaneous reports:  prove or refute these hypotheses;  estimate the incidence, relative risk, and excess risk of the ADRs;  explore the mechanisms involved;  identify special risk groups.
  28. 28. 29 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM Dr. Shrey Bhatia Concerns with spontaneous reporting: Underreporting : as high as 98% 3 Amount of information available is often too limited to permit thorough case evaluation Reactions which have a long latency, or rarely having a recognised iatrogenic basis, may remain unrecognised by this technique Spontaneous reporting of adverse events for a drug tends to peak at the end of the second year of marketing and then declines thereafter (Weber effect). 3- FletcherAP. Spontaneous adverse drug reaction reporting vs event monitoring: a comparison. J R Soc Med. 1991 Jun;84(6):341-4.
  29. 29. • Initiated by GOI in July 2010 • Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission ( IPC) in an autonomous institution of Ministry of Health and FamilyWelfare, GOI, functions as National Coordination Center for PvPI • Follows spontaneous reporting system for data collection 30 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM- INDIAN SCENARIO Dr. Shrey Bhatia PHARMACOVIGILANCE PROGRAMME OF INDIA ( PvPI)
  30. 30. 32 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA SPONTANEOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORTING SYSTEM- INDIAN SCENARIO Dr. Shrey Bhatia Ensure quality, integrity, completeness Causality assessment of reports Reviewing, analysing, forwarding reports toWHO-UMC, CDSCO Regulatory decisions
  31. 31. 35 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia • International effort to harmonize the terms used to describe the adverse events and to set criteria and definitions for reactions. • Efforts to harmonize the way data are stored and communicated internationally. • The main agencies involved in this work : WHO –World Health Organisation CIOMS- Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences ICH- International Conference on Harmonisation
  32. 32. 36 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities is a clinically validated international medical terminology dictionary used by regulatory authorities; endorsed by ICH ICH E2B format : is a guideline for the transmission format for information to be included on an adverse reaction case report.
  33. 33. 37 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Two International Systems: European Union ( EU) pharmacovigilance system WHO-UMC ( Uppsala Monitoring Center) , Sweden
  34. 34. 38 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Global Drug Surveillance:TheWHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring Dr. Shrey Bhatia • 1970 :WHO-sponsored international drug monitoring project set up atWHO headquarters in Geneva • 1978 :Transferred to Sweden with the establishment of the WHO Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring in Uppsala (now known as the Uppsala Monitoring Center, UMC) • Full members: 127 countries, Associate members : 28 countries 5 • 1,52,79,436 ICSRs* in database5 5-WHO UMC annual report 2016-17 . * ICSR- individual case safety report
  35. 35. 39 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA Global Drug Surveillance:TheWHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring Dr. Shrey Bhatia 5-WHO UMC annual report 2016-17 . * ICSR- individual case safety report COUNTRY DESTRIBUTION OF ICSRs received in year 2016-17 5  Maximum: USA, 45%  India: 3% In 2017, the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI)- Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), in Ghaziabad, India, became a WHO Collaborating Centre.
  36. 36. 40 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA GLOBAL DRUG SURVEILLANCE- European Union pharmacovigilance system Dr. Shrey Bhatia EMA ( European Medical Association ) coordinates pharmacovigilance in the EU Member states Member states Member states EUDRANET
  37. 37. 41 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Case–Control Surveillance (CCS) uses case– control methodology to systematically evaluate and detect effects of medications and other exposures on the risk of serious illnesses, principally cancers.  monitoring of non-prescription drugs and dietary supplements as well as prescription drugs.  assessment of whether genetic polymorphisms modify the effect of a medication or supplement on the risk of the illness.  Excellent statistical power for the detection of associations
  38. 38. 42 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Method:  Multiple CCS are conducted simultaneously  Individuals with recently diagnosed cancer or nonmalignant conditions are interviewed in a set of participating hospitals  Recently diagnosed non-malignant disorders serve as a pool of potential controls
  39. 39. 43 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Method:  From time to time a control diagnosis may itself be of interest as the outcome  Cases in one analysis may be controls in another.  CCS database is used for hypothesis testing and discovery
  40. 40. 44 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Interview data: 1. Drug information: • histories of medication use for 43 indication or drug categories, e.g., headache, cholesterol lowering, oral contraception, menopausal symptoms, herbals/dietary supplements. .
  41. 41. 45 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Interview data: 2. Factors OtherThan Drugs • Descriptive characteristics (e.g., age, height, weigh, race) • habits (cigarette smoking, alcohol and coffee consumption) • Gynaecologic and reproductive factors • Medical history and family history • Buccal cell samples for DNA collection, find out susceptibility by virtue of inherited genotype
  42. 42. 46 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Strengths:  Non-prescription, prescription and dietary supplements  Discovery of unsuspected associations  Assessment of effects after long intervals or durations of use  Control of confounding  Accurate outcome data: hospital records/pathology reports  High statistical power: large database/sample size  Biologic component: whether genetic polymorphisms modify drug– disease associations
  43. 43. 47 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA CASE–CONTROL SURVEILLANCE Dr. Shrey Bhatia Weakness:  Selection bias: Population-based CCS is infeasible for logistic and budgetary reasons  Recall bias
  44. 44. 48 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING Dr. Shrey Bhatia Prescription-Event Monitoring (PEM) cohort of users of a medicine is defined from prescriptions and followed-up for a defined period (often 6-12months) so as to identify all adverse events occurring in the early post-treatment period.  both hypothesis generation and testing.  Signal detection and evaluation in a manner very similar to spontaneous reporting systems ,with much higher rates of reporting
  45. 45. 49 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING UK model of National Health Services Dr. Shrey Bhatia ABBREVATIONS: DSRU- Drug Safety Research Unit PPD- Prescription Pricing Division PPA- Prescription PricingAuthority GP- General Practitioner
  46. 46. 50 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING UK model of National Health Services Dr. Shrey Bhatia Reference: www.dsru.org
  47. 47. 51 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING Dr. Shrey Bhatia Strengths:  Non-interventional in nature and does not interfere with the treatment-information collected after prescribing decision  Patients from everyday clinical practice -real world population  Exposure data from dispensed prescriptions.  Concerned with Adverse Events- unsuspected ADRs are reported  Prompting effect of green form to report- more complete than spontaneous reports
  48. 48. 52 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA PRESCRIPTION EVENT MONITORING Dr. Shrey Bhatia Weakness:  All green forms are not returned- selection bias  Depends on the accuracy of the doctors clinical notes  Restricted to general practice, hospitals not included  Patient compliance of taking medication is not measured
  49. 49. 53 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Past two decades have seen a growing use of computerized databases containing medical care data, so called “automated databases,” as potential data sources for pharmacoepidemiology studies: Claim database • Insurance claims of pharmacy bills, hospital bills • claims are often closely audited • provide some of the best data on drug exposure Medical record database • computers to record medical information replacing the paper medical record. • validity of the diagnosis data is better • uncertain completeness of the data from other physicians/site of care
  50. 50. 54 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Strengths :  potential for providing a very large sample size.  databases are relatively inexpensive to use  claims databases information is complete, unlike medical records  no opportunity for recall and interviewer bias
  51. 51. 55 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Weakness :  Uncertain validity of diagnosis data in claim database, unlike medical records.  lack information on some potential confounding variables. For example, smoking, alcohol, date of menopause, etc in claim data  do not include information on medications obtained without a prescription or outside of the particular insurance plan  instability of the population due to job changes, employers’ changes of health plans,
  52. 52. 56 SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA AUTOMATED DATABASES Dr. Shrey Bhatia Examples :
  53. 53. SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 1. Drug utilization studies • Provides insight into disease and treatment patterns of physicians • Demographic data about the patient and the prescriber are also collected • Example: National Disease andTherapeutic Index* : Ongoing medical audit where office-based physicians report four times each year on all contacts with patients during a 48-hour period. • useful for descriptive studies only, not for analytic studies. *https://www.jhsph.edu/research/centers-and-institutes/center-for-drug-safety-and- Effectiveness/research/data-assets/index.html 57
  54. 54. SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 2. Disease incidence data: • Most countries maintain mortality statistics, derived from the death certificates which also include information on causes of death. • useful in performing analyses of secular trends 3. Registry data • Usually these are just a collection of cases, without controls. • Useful for performing a case–control study • Spontaneous reporting system provide cases of ADRs 58
  55. 55. SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 4. Ad hoc case–control studies • Cases recruited from whatever source is appropriate for that disease • More flexibility in their design, allowing one to use community controls and to tailor the data collection effort to the question at hand 5. Ad hoc cohort studies • sales representatives solicit physicians to enroll the next few patients for whom they prescribe the drug in question and then give followup information 59
  56. 56. SOURCES OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY DATA OTHER APPROACHES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 60 • Control group is not needed, only measurement of frequency of medical event: one cannot determine whether the observed frequency is larger or smaller than would have been expected. • Expensive 6. Randomized ControlTrial as post marketing surveillance • They are artificial and raise logistical problems. • intended to address specific questions about drug efficacy and few are for drug safety
  57. 57. CHOOSING AMONG THE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 61 • By considering the characteristics of the pharmacoepidemiology resources available, as well as the characteristics of the question to be addressed, choose those resources that are best suited to addressing the question at hand. • One may want to use more than one data collection strategy or resource, in parallel or in combination
  58. 58. CHOOSING AMONG THE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 62 • Relative size: spontaneous reporting systems,The Netherlands Automated Pharmacy Record Linkage System, and Prescription- Event Monitoring • Relative speed : Studies that use existing data are most quick> RCT and cohort • Relative cost, studies that collect new data are most expensive, randomized trials and cohort studies
  59. 59. CHOOSING AMONG THE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 63 • Hypothesis generation: all studies, spontaneous reporting • Hypothesis-strengthening: those that can quickly access, in computerized form, both exposure data and outcome data • Hypothesis-testing studies : randomized clinical trial> medical records
  60. 60. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 64
  61. 61. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 65 • Referral bias: physicians had been aware of the study objectives and this might have influenced their referral of cases and hence increased the apparent relative risk. • Protopathic bias: arises when the initiation of a drug (exposure) occurs in response to a symptom of the (at this point undiagnosed) disease under study (outcome). BIAS AND CONFOUNDING
  62. 62. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 66 • Recall bias: caused by differences in the accuracy or completeness of the recollections retrieved ("recalled") by study participants regarding events or experiences from the past. Confounding: A situation in which the effect or association between an exposure and outcome is distorted by the presence of another variable BIAS AND CONFOUNDING
  63. 63. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 67 Confounding by Indication for Prescription/indication bias BIAS AND CONFOUNDING
  64. 64. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 68 why individuals and groups of individuals respond differently to a specific drug therapy, both in terms of beneficial and adverse effects ? MOLECULAR PHARMACOEPIDIMIOLOGY MOLECULAR PHARMACOEPIDIMIOLOGY A study of the manner in which molecular biomarkers alter the clinical effects of medications in populations.
  65. 65. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 69 Pharmacogenetics : the study of how genetic variability is responsible for differences in patients’ responses to drug exposure ( candidate approach) Pharmacogenomics : studies of genetic variability on drug response + use of genetic information to guide the choice and dose of drug on an individual basis ( genome-wide approach) MOLECULAR PHARMACOLOGY
  66. 66. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 70 With the improvement of the techniques of molecular biology and the application of these techniques in pharmacogenetic studies it is expected that exciting developments will take place towards determining the genetic foundations of drug side effects MOLECULAR PHARMACOEPIDIMIOLOGY
  67. 67. SPECIAL ISSUES IN PHARMACOEPIDIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 71 • Research ethics has focused primarily on protecting human subjects from the risks of research • Violation of privacy and confidentiality is the chief risk in pharmacoepidemiology studies. • Review by an institutional review board (IRB) and full informed consent have become the cornerstones of the protection of human subjects from research risks. BIOETHICAL ISSUES
  68. 68. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 72
  69. 69. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 73 • Drug utilization , definition as perWHO: “marketing, distribution, prescription and use of drugs in a society, with special emphasis on the resulting medical, social, and economic consequences” • Studies are performed to quantify and identify problems in drug utilization, monitor changes in utilization patterns, or evaluate the impact of interventions STUDIES OF DRUG UTILIZATION
  70. 70. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 74 • Drug utilization review (DUR) programs have been defined as “structured, ongoing initiatives that interpret patterns of drug use in relation to predetermined criteria, and attempt to prevent or minimize inappropriate prescribing.” DRUG UTILIZATION REVIEW
  71. 71. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 75 • Interventions to improve physician prescribing need to be tested in rigorous controlled trials before widespread and expensive implementation. Evaluating and Improving Physician Prescribing
  72. 72. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 76 • Gaps and limitations in our knowledge of many vaccine safety issues • New research capacity, such as theVaccine Safety Datalink, provides powerful tools to address many safety concerns Pharmacoepidemiologic Studies ofVaccine
  73. 73. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 77 • Existing data sources have limited utility for medical device epidemiology because complete documentation of device use is not routine. • lack of a detailed identification system (analogous to the National Drug Code) for medical devices. Pharmacoepidemiologic Studies of Devices
  74. 74. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 78 • Human teratogenesis can only be identified in the postmarketing setting. • Pregnancy registries: “high-risk teratogens” (e.g., thalidomide, isotretinoin ) • case–control approaches: “moderate-risk teratogens” and to identify relative safety • Combining the complementary strengths of cohort and case–control approaches can provide a comprehensive design to identify human teratogens Studies of Drug-Induced Birth Defects
  75. 75. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 79 • It is possible now to detect many medication errors using large claims databases, • possible to link these data with clinical data, laboratory and diagnosis data • increasing use of electronic health records should have a dramatic effect Study of Medication Errors
  76. 76. SPECIAL APPLICATIONS OF PHARMAEPIDIMIOLOGY STUDIES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 80 • Routine recording of demographic and clinical information on hospitalized patients, including all drugs • comparing the rates of events occurring in these patients and performing cohort studies, one could detect adverse reactions, whether or not physicians suspected any associations between drugs and events. • Hospitals now have ad hoc adverse drug reaction monitoring and drug use evaluation programs Hospital Pharmacoepidemiology
  77. 77. CHALLANGES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 81
  78. 78. CHALLANGES Dr. Shrey Bhatia 82  limited funding opportunities  Regulatory restriction  Privacy concerns surrounding human research  Limited training opportunities
  79. 79. SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 83
  80. 80. SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 84 • Pharmacoepidemiology is the study of the use of and the effects of drugs in large numbers of people • Reasons to perform pharmacoepidemiology studies: regulatory, marketing, legal, clinical ( hypothesis generation and testing) • Case reports and case series- useful to suggest an association • Secular trends and case-control studies- useful to explore these associations • RCT, cohort studies: analysing association
  81. 81. SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 85 Sources of PE data  Spontaneous AE reporting  Global Drug surveillance  Case- control surveillance  Prescription event monitoring  Automated databases  Others
  82. 82. SUMMARY Dr. Shrey Bhatia 86 •PE can contribute to information about drug safety and effectiveness that is not available from pre-marketing studies “There are no really “safe” biologically active drugs.There are only “safe” physicians.” Harold A. Kaminetzsky, 1963.
  83. 83. THANKYOUFORYOUR ATTENTION Dr. Shrey Bhatia 87

