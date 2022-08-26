Successfully reported this slideshow.
Treatments Offered by Infertility Doctors to Overcome Fertility Problems

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Treatments Offered by Infertility Doctors to Overcome Fertility Problems

Aug. 26, 2022
Healthcare

Infertility is the failure to get pregnant or give birth after frequent attempts for a year (or six months if you’re over 35). Anyone who has had many miscarriages or who hasn’t been able to become pregnant in that period should speak with an IVF specialist.

Treatments Offered by Infertility Doctors to Overcome Fertility Problems

  1. 1. Your Name (required) Your Phone (required) SEND Infertility is the failure to get pregnant or give birth after frequent attempts for a year (or six months if you’re over 35). Anyone who has had many miscarriages or who hasn’t been able to become pregnant in that period should speak with the best IVF doctors in Delhi. To assist women, men, and couples manage infertility and conceiving a child, physicians now provide a variety of treatments.   This article offers a summary of the many therapies that fertility experts may prescribe.   Female Infertility Treatments  The primary purposes of fertility drugs are to promote ovulation, avoid early ovulation, or promote egg development. They may be any variety of medications, whether in the form of tablets, injections, vaginal suppositories, gel, or in some situations, both. In many instances, pills are the first-line treatment since they often cost less money and require less monitoring time than injections.   Surgery may be required to clear obstructions from the fallopian tubes or to fix damaged tubes in female patients. A higher risk of ectopic (tubal) pregnancy is associated with the procedure. In certain situations, having surgery to remove endometriosis, uterine fibroids, scarring, or polyps might improve a woman’s chances of becoming pregnant.   Some women who experience issues with their cervical mucus may benefit from intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which the IVF specialist doctor in Delhi inserts concentrated (or washed) sperm without semen straight into the uterus around ovulation.   Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART)  + 91 9267937367  S 21, Greater Kailash Part 1, New Delhi - 110048    10 AUG Treatments Offered by Infertility Doctors to Overcome Fertility Problems m DOCTORS, INFERTILITY, IVF v NO COMMENTS REQUEST A CALL BACK SEARCH Search...  RECENT POST How Does Frozen Embryo Transfer Procedure Work Fertility Treatment and Things to Avoid Know About is Advantages and Disadvantages of ICSI Treatment What Are the Treatment Options for Male Infertility? Treatments Offered by Infertility Doctors to Overcome Fertility Problems      ARCHIVES August 2022 July 2022 February 2022 January 2022 December 2021       HOME ABOUT INFERTILITY TREATMENT PACKAGES MEDIA BLOG CONTACT US English Book an Appointment
  2. 2. # PREV NEXT $ In SCI IVF Hospital, one of the best fertility centres in Delhi, the goal is often to increase the likelihood of conception. With assisted reproductive technologies (ART), the egg and sperm are combined outside the woman’s body. ART consists of:   In vitro fertilization (IVF):This procedure involves combining the egg and sperm outside the body, letting them develop for a few days in a lab, and then transferring the resulting embryo or embryos into the woman’s body. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI):Instead of mixing sperm and eggs in a dish and allowing them to interact naturally, a single sperm is effectively injected into a single egg in this IVF. Zygote intrafallopian tube transfer (ZIFT):Similar to IVF, fertilization occurs in a lab dish using this method, but the very next day, before cell division, it is transported to the fallopian tube. Gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT):For fertilization, the eggs and sperm must be introduced into the fallopian tube. Due to religious or moral considerations, some couples may choose GIFT since fertilization does not occur outside the body.   Male Infertility Treatments One issue with the testicles is a varicocele, a dilated vein that may result in low sperm counts or sperm with unusual shapes. It could be advised to have surgery if the varicocele is quite extensive. The most common therapy is ART, particularly ICSI, which uses a small amount of sperm.   Surgery is often used as the first treatment for a physical impediment. If that fails, attempting to remove sperm straight from the testicles is an option. This is accomplished by:   Micro epididymal sperm aspiration (MESA):A microscopic procedure is performed to gather sperm close to the blockage. Percutaneous epididymal sperm aspiration (PESA):During this treatment, sperm will be collected using a tiny needle close to the blockage. Testicular sperm biopsy (TESE):This is the process through which sperm are surgically retrieved from a tiny portion of the testicle.   Conclusion You may discover possible treatment methods when you schedule a consultation with Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour, one of the best infertility doctors in Delhi. Finding out why you are having trouble conceiving will require a precise diagnosis, which must come first. Your therapy choices will be offered to you when the cause has been identified. 0 SHARES    Related Posts November 2021 August 2021 January 2021 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 January 2018 November 2017 October 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016                                     Book an Appointment
  3. 3. TREATMENT OPTIONS IVF/ICSI Surrogacy Male Infertility Ovarian Induction Laser Assisted Hatching Intrauterine insemination (IUI) Blastocyst culture Surgical Sperm Retrieval Embryo Biopsy for PGS/PGD Frozen Embryo Transfer RESOURCES Blog Educational Videos YouTube Channel Our Facility Training Programs Financial Schemes FAQs REQUEST A CALL BACK Your Name (required) Your Phone (required) SEND OUR LOCATION New Delhi S 21, Greater Kailash Part 1, New M-Block Market, New Delhi – 110048 Email: sciivfhospitals@gmail.com Call us at: 011-41022905/7/9, + 91 9267937367 Noida Zygon Square, 3rd Floor, Sector – 63 Noida, UP – 201301 Email: sciivfclinicnoida@gmail.com Call us at: 0120-4318757, +91 999 944 8877 AUGUST 6, 2022 Israel scientists grow synthetic mouse embryo in lab m HOSPITAL v 0 JULY 23, 2022 Do You Know What Treatments Commonly Used for Infertility? m INFERTILITY, IVF v 0 DECEMBER 12, 2021 Frozen Embryo Transfer: An Effective Method to Get Pregnant m IVF, PREGNANCY v 0 Name* Email* LEAVE A REPLY Comment* Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. reCAPTCHA I'm not a robot Privacy - Terms POST COMMENT COPYRIGHT 2022 SCI IVF HOSPITAL, ALL RIGHT RESERVED August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016     Book an Appointment

