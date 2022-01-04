Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour is an MBBS, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology, DNB – Medical Genetics. She is a renowned Gynecologist, Obstetrician and Infertility Specialist that has 17 years of experience in this profession and has treated thousands of couples. Dr. Gour has completed her medical & Obstetrical qualifications from Mumbai in the year 2000 and to add in her accolades, she was also involved in the treatment of the first cases of legal surrogacy in India.