Journal preeclampsia and offspring BP and vit D3 level

JOURNAL CLUB Associations of Cord Blood Vitamin D and Preeclampsia with offspring Blood Pressure in Childhood and Adolesce...
INTRODUCTION • Journal: Journal of American Medical Association • Authors: Mingyu Zhang, MHS; Erin D. Michos, MD et al • T...
• Period of study: December 1998 to June 2009 • Data analysis: from October 2019 to March 2020 • Published date: 5th Octob...
Introduction  Pre-eclampsia is the leading cause of maternal & perinatal mortality  Involved in 2-8% of pregnancy  Simu...
Introduction- continued  Vitamin-D deficiency- risk of cardiovascular diseases  Meta-analysis from 10 studies- 3-6mmHg m...
Aim of the study To assess the association betwn maternal preeclampsia and offsping SBP across - Early childhood( 3-5yrs) ...
Methodology  Participants- ongoing prospective birth cohort from 1998 to 2002  After 24 to 72hrs after delivery  Follow...
Inclusion criteria  Mothers recruited 24 to 72hrs after delivery  Questionnaire  with cord blood D3 level Exclusion cri...
Preeclamsia As per guidelines After 20weeks of gestation - New onset of SBP >140mmHg or - Diastolic BP >90mmHg ＋ Proteinur...
Cord blood Vitamin D levels  Cord blood sample is collected at delivery  HPLC method is used to calculate total Vitamin ...
Childhood & Adolescence SBP  Child SBP measured between 3-18yrs of age  Used automatic sphygmomanometer- Masimo SET / Ma...
Covariates Using postpartum questionnaire & electronic medical records - Maternal age at delivery, Maternal race/ethnicity...
Statistical analysis Used linear mixed models  to estimate the associations b/n maternal preeclampsia and repeated measur...
Statistical analysis  Fractional polynomial prediction plot -associations b/n cord blood D3 and child SBP percentile acro...
Participant selection
Results  Total 754 mother-children pair, with observations  Median number of SBP measurement per child was 7( IQR= 4-11)...
 Association b/n maternal preeclmapsia and child SBP varied by cord blood D3 level (P= 0.07 for interaction between mater...
 Children born to mothers with preeclampsia had 3.47 (95% CI, 0.77-6.18) percentile lower SBP per 5 ng/mL increment in co...
Discussion  Prospective birth cohort - urban, low-income, minority mother-child pairs  a/w higher child SBP from childho...
 Animal and human studies- maternal preeclampsia is a/w -Offspring vascular and cardiac abnormalities -Higher inflammatio...
 Vitamin D- a/w cardiovascular health and cardiovascular physiology and pathology through multiple pathways- - Regulation...
 Mechanisms on how vitamin D may modify the association between preeclampsia and child BP, is unclear  Further trials of...
strengths of the study  Association of maternal preeclampsia with offspring SBP from early childhood to adolescence ( 3-1...
Limitations of the study  Observational study- unmeasured confounding may exist like Maternal nutrional factors Lifestyle...
Conclusions  Maternal preeclampsia to be a/w higher child BP from early childhood to adolescence  Adequate cord blood D3...
Design- Longitudinal prospective study n= 4109 publication: October 2013 Place: Avon, south England
 Cord D3 level was inverse to SBP at 9yrs This association/risk factor is absent at 14yrs
Design- Prospective birth cohort study N= 775 Publication: May 2019 Place: Boston medical center, Boston
 Reduced D3 level a/w elevated SBP Low cord 25(OH)D (<11 ng/mL) status was a/w with 1.38-fold (95% CI, 1.01– 1.87) increa...
Journal preeclampsia and offspring BP and vit D3 level

  1. 1. JOURNAL CLUB Associations of Cord Blood Vitamin D and Preeclampsia with offspring Blood Pressure in Childhood and Adolescence MODERATOR: DR ASWATHY RAJAN PRESENTOR : SHANKAR H R
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Journal: Journal of American Medical Association • Authors: Mingyu Zhang, MHS; Erin D. Michos, MD et al • Type of study : • : Boston Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts
  3. 3. • Period of study: December 1998 to June 2009 • Data analysis: from October 2019 to March 2020 • Published date: 5th October 2020
  4. 4. Introduction  Pre-eclampsia is the leading cause of maternal & perinatal mortality  Involved in 2-8% of pregnancy  Simultaneous increased in preeclampsia and prevalence of childhood BP  Elevated childhood BP- high risk of HTN and Cardiovascular diseases  Maternal pre-eclampsia- one of earliest risk factor
  5. 5. Introduction- continued  Vitamin-D deficiency- risk of cardiovascular diseases  Meta-analysis from 10 studies- 3-6mmHg more SBP  Meta-analysis of 27 RCT-showed Vit-D supplementation helps in reducing preeclampsia  Vit- D- plays role in fetal development  Higher early life Vit D - may be protective against childhood high BP
  6. 6. Aim of the study To assess the association betwn maternal preeclampsia and offsping SBP across - Early childhood( 3-5yrs) - Middle childhood( 6-12yrs) - Adolescene (13-18yrs) To examinee whether this association differs by cord blood Vit-D level
  7. 7. Methodology  Participants- ongoing prospective birth cohort from 1998 to 2002  After 24 to 72hrs after delivery  Follow-up period Feb 2002 to May 2018
  8. 8. Inclusion criteria  Mothers recruited 24 to 72hrs after delivery  Questionnaire  with cord blood D3 level Exclusion criteria  Multiple gestation pregnancies and neonates with major birth defects  Lacks datas on maternal preeclampsia diagnosis, cord blood D3 & child BP from 3 to 18 years of age  child with one/less SBP reading
  9. 9. Preeclamsia As per guidelines After 20weeks of gestation - New onset of SBP >140mmHg or - Diastolic BP >90mmHg ＋ Proteinuria
  10. 10. Cord blood Vitamin D levels  Cord blood sample is collected at delivery  HPLC method is used to calculate total Vitamin D3 level  Cord blood D3 levels < 11ng/ml is taken as deficiency > 11ng/ml meets needs of 97.5% of population
  11. 11. Childhood & Adolescence SBP  Child SBP measured between 3-18yrs of age  Used automatic sphygmomanometer- Masimo SET / Masimo Corp  Appropriate sized cuff, Sitting position  Right brachial artery  Age, Sex and height specific SBP percentile based on AAP 2017 guidelines
  12. 12. Covariates Using postpartum questionnaire & electronic medical records - Maternal age at delivery, Maternal race/ethnicity, educational level, Smoking status during pregnancy Prepregnancy BMI Birth weight, gestational age and sex Subsample of children's( n=586) Vitamin D3 level measured using HPLC
  13. 13. Statistical analysis Used linear mixed models  to estimate the associations b/n maternal preeclampsia and repeated measurements of child SBP percentile  asssessed the maternal preeclampsia–child SBP association varied by cord blood D3 level
  14. 14. Statistical analysis  Fractional polynomial prediction plot -associations b/n cord blood D3 and child SBP percentile across all developmental stages  Confounders defines as covariates a/w both exposure ( maternal preeclampsia) and outcome ( child SBP) and not in the potential casual pathway  Adjusted the covariates like maternal age, race, education level, smoking status, BMI, season of delivery
  15. 15. Participant selection
  16. 16. Results  Total 754 mother-children pair, with observations  Median number of SBP measurement per child was 7( IQR= 4-11)  Median cord blood D3 was 12.2 ( IQR= 7.9 - 17.2ng/ml)  Child born to mothers with preeclampsia had 5.34 ( 95% CI, 1.37- 9.30) percentile higher SBP after adjusting for confounders
  17. 17.  Association b/n maternal preeclmapsia and child SBP varied by cord blood D3 level (P= 0.07 for interaction between maternal preeclampsia and cord blood D3 on child SBP)  Association is (< 11ng/ml) (Adjusted beta 7.73, CI 95% )  Associations b/n maternal preeclampsia and child SBP changed in a by level of cord blood D3 level
  18. 18.  Children born to mothers with preeclampsia had 3.47 (95% CI, 0.77-6.18) percentile lower SBP per 5 ng/mL increment in cord blood D3 level  Possible modifying role of cord blood D3 level in the maternal preeclampsia—child SBP association did not differ by maternal race/ethnicity, preterm birth, low birth weight, or maternal overweight or obese status
  19. 19. Discussion  Prospective birth cohort - urban, low-income, minority mother-child pairs  a/w higher child SBP from childhood to adolescence  Varied by cord blood D3 level  Born to mothers with preeclampsia, higher cord D3 a/w lower child SBP  Study findings suggest that a/b/n maternal preeclampsia and child SBP = Presents in both male and female and persists from early childhood to late adolescence, independent of maternal BMI
  20. 20.  Animal and human studies- maternal preeclampsia is a/w -Offspring vascular and cardiac abnormalities -Higher inflammation and oxidative stress  In a sibling study, Jayet et al- children born to mothers with preeclampsia had higher -Pulmonary artery pressure and -Lower flow-mediated dilation
  21. 21.  Vitamin D- a/w cardiovascular health and cardiovascular physiology and pathology through multiple pathways- - Regulations of  Also involved in implantation, placentation & angiogenesis & essential for maintaining a healthy pregnancy.
  22. 22.  Mechanisms on how vitamin D may modify the association between preeclampsia and child BP, is unclear  Further trials of vitamin D supplementation in pregnancies with preeclampsia with long term follow-up of their children is needed
  23. 23. strengths of the study  Association of maternal preeclampsia with offspring SBP from early childhood to adolescence ( 3-18yrs)  Possible modifying role of cord blood vitamin D  Large sample size with median of 7 SBP observations per child  Sample predominantly comprised underrepresented (62% Black, 19% Hispanic) mothers and preterm birth children  Important segment of population
  24. 24. Limitations of the study  Observational study- unmeasured confounding may exist like Maternal nutrional factors Lifestyles like sunlight exposure- difficult to measure  Low cord D3 level may reflect poor maternal health  No data on time of onset of preeclampsia - early/late onset  No data on mother Vitamin D3 level  Small proportion of children had only 1 SBP measured during followup
  25. 25. Conclusions  Maternal preeclampsia to be a/w higher child BP from early childhood to adolescence  Adequate cord blood D3 level may modify this association  Optimizing D3 levels in preeclamptic mother may help in - Preventing high childhood BP and - future cardiovascular disease risk.
  26. 26. Design- Longitudinal prospective study n= 4109 publication: October 2013 Place: Avon, south England
  27. 27.  Cord D3 level was inverse to SBP at 9yrs This association/risk factor is absent at 14yrs
  28. 28. Design- Prospective birth cohort study N= 775 Publication: May 2019 Place: Boston medical center, Boston
  29. 29.  Reduced D3 level a/w elevated SBP Low cord 25(OH)D (<11 ng/mL) status was a/w with 1.38-fold (95% CI, 1.01– 1.87) increased risk of elevated SBP at age 3 to 18 years.

