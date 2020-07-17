Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
KUMADA CROSS-COUPLING REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Kumada Cross-coupling reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
Key Concepts • Kumada Cross-Coupling reactions • Discussion of reacting species, catalysts, solvents • Mechanism of reacti...
Kumada Cross-coupling Reaction: • Kumada cross-coupling reaction is also known as Kharasch cross- coupling reaction. • Ni ...
Similar Cross-coupling Reactions: • This reaction is similar to following reactions which also Ni or Pd, • Negishi cross-c...
Alkyl halides (R-X): • R = Alkyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • High rates have been observed for vinyl or aryl groups • A limitati...
Triflates and tosylates: • R = Alkyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • If X = OTf then called Triflates, • If X = OTs then called Tosy...
Grignard Reagent (R-Mg-X): • R = Alkyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • X = Cl, Br, I, OTf, Ots • Highly reactive reagent due to C-Mg...
Catalysts: • Nickel (Ni) or Palladium (Pd) • Platinum is also of same group (VIIIB) but too expensive • Complexes of these...
Solvent: • Tetrahydrofuran (THF) or Diethylether (DEE) • Ethereal solvents are used because • (1) Dry ether avoid reaction...
Overall Pd-catalyzed Mechanism:
Steps of mechanism: • Four steps of mechanism are • (1) Oxidative addition • (2) Transmetallation • (3) Isomerization • (4...
Step-1, Oxidative addition: • This step is known to follow concerted mechanism of addition. • Pd(0) is oxidized to Pd(II) ...
Step-2, Transmetallation: • It is interchanging of metals attached to different groups. • Irreversible due to thermodynami...
Step-3, Isomerization: • Isomerization involves the rearragement of complex in such a way that R- groups move in adjacent ...
Step-4, Reductive elimination: • This step is also known to follow concerted mechanism of elimination. • Pd(II) is reduced...
Overall Ni-catalyzed Mechanism:
Stereo-selectivity: • For vinylic alkyl halides, cis-R-X results into cis-product • For vinylic alkyl halides, trans-R-X r...
Enantio-selectivity: • Asymmetric synthesis by Pladium catalyst with chiral ligands results into one enantiomeric product ...
Synthesis of Aliskiren (hypertension drug): Synthesis of polythiophenes (organic solar cells, LED):
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kumada cross coupling reaction

34 views

Published on

C-C bond generation in Organic Chemistry

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kumada cross coupling reaction

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. KUMADA CROSS-COUPLING REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Kumada Cross-coupling reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
  3. 3. Key Concepts • Kumada Cross-Coupling reactions • Discussion of reacting species, catalysts, solvents • Mechanism of reaction • Explanation of mechanism step by step • Synthetic applications 3
  4. 4. Kumada Cross-coupling Reaction: • Kumada cross-coupling reaction is also known as Kharasch cross- coupling reaction. • Ni or Pd catalyzed cross-coupling reaction • Kumada cross-coupling reaction is between Grignard reagent and organic halides, triflate etc. • Overall reaction is given as, THF, DEE
  5. 5. Similar Cross-coupling Reactions: • This reaction is similar to following reactions which also Ni or Pd, • Negishi cross-coupling reaction (Organozinc reagents, RZnX) • Stille cross-coupling reaction (Organostannanes reagents, R4Sn) • Hiyama cross-coupling reaction (Organosilicons, RSiF3) • Suzuki cross-coupling reaction (Organoboranes, R3B)
  6. 6. Alkyl halides (R-X): • R = Alkyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • High rates have been observed for vinyl or aryl groups • A limitation for alkyl group is that there are chances of elimination if there is β-hydrogen. • X = Cl, Br, I • Order of rate = I > Br > Cl as bond energy R-I > R-Br > R-Cl C2H5- C3H7- Alkyl group CH2 CH Vinyl group Phenyl group Aryl group R R CH2 CH2 X 
  7. 7. Triflates and tosylates: • R = Alkyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • If X = OTf then called Triflates, • If X = OTs then called Tosylates • Good leaving groups due to resonance stabilized anions. • The distribution of charge on large number of atoms provides stability because it becomes easy for the medium molecules to solvate it. OTf = F3C S O O O OTs = S O O OH3C F3C S O O O F3C S O O O F3C S O O O
  8. 8. Grignard Reagent (R-Mg-X): • R = Alkyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • X = Cl, Br, I, OTf, Ots • Highly reactive reagent due to C-Mg bond polarity • C-Mg bond having less bond energy as compared to Mg-X bond, so it is easily broken. • Poor functional group tolerance due to high reactivity • Low temperature synthesis due to high reactivity and low activation energy R Mg X  
  9. 9. Catalysts: • Nickel (Ni) or Palladium (Pd) • Platinum is also of same group (VIIIB) but too expensive • Complexes of these metals are used e.g. L2M • L = bidentate phosphine ligands e.g. dppe, dppp • dppe = 1,2-Bis(diphenylphosphino)ethane • dppp = 1,2-Bis(diphenylphosphino)propane • Pd complexes are air sensitive (Argon/N2 atmosphere) P P Ph Ph Ph Ph P P Ph Ph Ph Phdppe dppp
  10. 10. Solvent: • Tetrahydrofuran (THF) or Diethylether (DEE) • Ethereal solvents are used because • (1) Dry ether avoid reaction of R-Mg-X with moisture • (2) Stabilize R-Mg-X through complex formation • This can be justified by electronic configuration of magnesium, • 12Mg = 1s22s22p63s23px 03py 03pz 0 (Ground state) • 12Mg = 1s22s22p63s13px 13py 03pz 0 (Excited state) Mg R X O R R O R R
  11. 11. Overall Pd-catalyzed Mechanism:
  12. 12. Steps of mechanism: • Four steps of mechanism are • (1) Oxidative addition • (2) Transmetallation • (3) Isomerization • (4) Reductive elimination
  13. 13. Step-1, Oxidative addition: • This step is known to follow concerted mechanism of addition. • Pd(0) is oxidized to Pd(II) • R-X is added in concerted way • Both ‘R’ and ‘X’ are attached to ‘Pd’ through its primary valency. • Secondary valency ‘4’ is already justified by bidendate ligands. Pd L X L2Pd(0) R X L2Pd(0) R X R LII
  14. 14. Step-2, Transmetallation: • It is interchanging of metals attached to different groups. • Irreversible due to thermodynamic (favor based on electronegativity) or kinetic (favor if empty orbitals in both metals) reasons • Redox metallation • Ligand exchange • Transmetallation in Kumada cross-coupling reaction M1 R M2 R' M1 R' M2 R M1 R M2 M1 M2 R n+ n+ M1 R M2 X M1 X M2 R M1 R X M2 Pd L X R LII Pd L X R LII MgR1 X Pd L R1 R LII MgX2
  15. 15. Step-3, Isomerization: • Isomerization involves the rearragement of complex in such a way that R- groups move in adjacent position • This step is thought to be completed along with the last step of transmetallation. Pd L R1 R LII Pd L R1 L RII
  16. 16. Step-4, Reductive elimination: • This step is also known to follow concerted mechanism of elimination. • Pd(II) is reduced to Pd(0) • R-R1 is eliminated from the complex in a concerted way Pd L R1 L RII Pd L R1 L RII L2Pd(0)R R1
  17. 17. Overall Ni-catalyzed Mechanism:
  18. 18. Stereo-selectivity: • For vinylic alkyl halides, cis-R-X results into cis-product • For vinylic alkyl halides, trans-R-X results into trans-product • For R-Mg-X, • cis or trans-R results into a mixture of cis and trans-products
  19. 19. Enantio-selectivity: • Asymmetric synthesis by Pladium catalyst with chiral ligands results into one enantiomeric product (>90%) A: [Methoxyalkyl(ferrocenyl)] monophosphine B: bis-oxazoline
  20. 20. Synthesis of Aliskiren (hypertension drug): Synthesis of polythiophenes (organic solar cells, LED):

×