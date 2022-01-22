Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Welcome to dr sarin

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Dr Sarin has worked at Jaipur Golden Hospital, New Delhi and has been instrumental in creating the department of Illizarov Surgery during his tenure of seven years, steering it to newer milestone. He has been associated with BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital as a Senior Consultant and currently associated Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar New Delhi as Head of the Restorative Unit.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free

Welcome to dr sarin

  1. 1. WELCOME TO Feel Free To Contact Us www.drsarin.in Dr Sarin
  2. 2. Orthopaedic Consultant & Restorative Surgeon www.drsarin.in Limb Lengthening Surgery Specialist In India
  3. 3. 3 www.drsarin.in ABOUT US Dr. Sarin is a consultant surgeon in New Delhi, having worked in the field of orthopaedics for over 25 years he has gained tremendous expertise in complications of trauma and orthopaedic surgeries, Non- Unions and infected Non-Unions surgeries, polio corrective surgeries as well as bone deformities and defects and has performed more than 3000 Ilizarov surgeries successfully. Additionally and more recently, he has successfully performed over 300 cosmetic limb lengthening surgeries and has gained immense popularity amongst limb lengthening community. Orthopaedic Consultant & Restorative Surgeon
  4. 4. 4 www.drsarin.in Affordable With attractively low and affordable prices in comparison to West, India has become a preferred medical and healthcare destination and has the most cost- effective healthcare facilities in the world suiting every budget and need. Accountability The Indian healthcare facilities and the medical fraternity are strictly regulated with strict guidelines. All operations are performed at NABH and NABL certified hospitals for accountability. Specialized International Services All hospitals are equipped with Translators for most of the languages. Visa requirements are fairly simple and easy. Immediate Treatment Immediate assistance and treatment is available to all patients across all hospitals in India. Patients are given prompt attention without having to wait in queues.
  5. 5. 5 www.drsarin.in Dr. Sarin has graduated from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore in 1986 and completed his M.S. from Vinnitsa Medical Institute, Ukraine, U.S.S.R in 1993. He been trained at Institute for Invalids & Reconstructive Surgeries Ukraine Region, Vinnitsa Medical Institute Hospital, Vinnitsa U.S.S.R. for Reconstructive Surgeries, Rehabilitative Surgeries and Illizarov Technique of Bone remodeling. His thesis on ‘Tibial Plateau Fractures’ has been submitted and accepted by the Vinnitsa Medical Institute Hospital in 1994. He has worked at Jaipur Golden Hospital, New Delhi and has been instrumental in creating the department of Illizarov Surgery during his tenure of Seven years, steering it to newer milestone. He has been associated with BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital as a Senior Consultant and currently associated Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar New Delhi as Head of the Restorative Unit. Dr. Sarin A SURGEON WITH EXTENSIVE EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE
  6. 6. 6 www.drsarin.in OUR EXPERT TEAM
  7. 7. 7 www.drsarin.in OUR SERVICES
  8. 8. 8 www.drsarin.in
  9. 9. 9 www.drsarin.in SUCCESS STORIES
  10. 10. 10 www.drsarin.in MEDIA COVERAGE
  11. 11. 11 www.drsarin.in GET IN TOUCH Book Your Appointment Call US / Email +91 98103-76803 info@drsarin.in Timing Mon – Thursday 9AM-1PM Address Action Medical Institute A-4, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi -110063

×