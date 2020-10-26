Successfully reported this slideshow.
Understanding FOMO, the Fear of Missing Out

Know what is FOMO, the Fear of Missing Out.

#FOMO #FearOfMissingOut #UnderstandingFOMO #SocialAnxiety #ManageFOMO #HowToManageFOMO #CultivateHighSelfEsteem #HighSelfEsteem #RecognizeFOMO #HowToRecognizeFOMO #Fears #DealingWithFear #FeelingOfFear #FearlessFocus #FearFactor #Fearful #Stress #HardWork #SuccessMindset #AvoidFear #FearMotivation #OvercomeFear #OvercomeFearTips #PandemicPeriod #CoronaVirus #EffectOfCorona

https://drsapnasharma.com

Published in: Education
Understanding FOMO, the Fear of Missing Out

  1. 1. FOMO is a term coined by Patrick J. McGinnis Who Introduced FOMO
  2. 2. What are the Symptoms of FOMO Sticking your eyes to your phone You keep clicking pictures everywhere You feel hurt when uninvited Feel anxious when friends do anything without you Desire to know everything others are doing The symptoms of FOMO are:
  3. 3. What are the Causes of FOMO Social gatherings Social media connections Events and parties The causes of FOMO are:
  4. 4. You often stay unsatisfied You experience low self-esteem You tend to indulge in unhealthy behaviors You experience mood swings The Effects of FOMO are: What are the effects of FOMO
  5. 5. How to Overcome FOMO kills & abilities You try to change your focus and indulge in something creative Live the pleasurable moments of life with your loved ones Play mindfulness activities Work to distinguish what is important and what not Prioritize your daily schedules Evaluate and establish your personal goals Here are some helpful ways to deal with the fear of missing out:
  Presented by Dr. Sapna Sharma
Relationship and Marriage Counselor

