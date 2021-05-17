Successfully reported this slideshow.
Urinary Tract Infection and focus on its Management Dr. Santosh Ramesh Achwani Access Clinic, DIP – 2, Dubai Monday, 17th ...
Index 1. Definition 2. Classification *Insight: when to refer or start higher abx t/t 3. Etiology *Reason & prevent recurr...
1. Definition of UTI 3 Infection of 1. Urinary stream 2. S/s of excretory organ that is associated with it - Kidneys (Pyel...
4 1. Anatomical Classification: (Location) Upper UTI: Above Bladder (Pyelonephritis, Ureter-itis)** Lower UTI: Upto Bladde...
5 3. Etiology of UTI
6 3. Etiology of UTI Uropathogenic E. Coli
4. Risk Factors 7 (Easily attached) Route / Nidus for infection Opportunity for bac. growth More time for bacterial prolif...
4. Risk Factors 8 1. Category 1: - Manoeuvres that help bacteria get easily attached onto urinary tract epithelium 2. Cate...
9 5. Pathogenesis of UTI - Kidney damage - Infection into kidney parenchyma / surrounding tissues etc. - Extension of path...
6. Symptomatology 10 Adult: (Classical S/s) - Dysuria *MC - Frequency - Urgency *Tricky - Nocturia *Subtle - Discharge *ST...
6. Symptomatology 11 Symptomatology: Helps in **Only gives idea + purpose of description **Non-reliable − Localizing the o...
7. Diagnosis 12 Urine Testing: 1: Clean Catch, 2: Morning 1st Urine sample, 3: Mid-stream 1. ***Urine R/M (e/o Infection: ...
13 Diagnosis of Infection (Urine-analysis): - Turbid Urine - ***Leucocyte esterase + - ***Nitrites + - ***WBCs + - ***Bact...
Urine Culture Sensitivity & MIC values 1. MIC = 1 1 Standard Dose of abx is required to kill all bacteria. 2. MIC >= 2 2x ...
15  Main treatment: Antibiotics + Home remedies + Symptomatic treatment  Choice of antibiotics: May differ from country ...
Other Aerobic Gram-Positive bacteria Bacillus anthracis Staphylococcus aureus methicillin- susceptible Staphylococcus sapr...
60% 80% 40% 20% 0% 92% 88% 80% Levofloxacin is a good choice for empiric treatment of acute Pyelonephritis (UUTI) Clinical...
6% 8% 4% 2% 0% Levofloxacin is a good choice for empiric treatment of acute Pyelonephritis vs. Ciprofloxacin & Lomefloxaci...
90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 84% 43% Levofloxacin shows higher urinary excretion rate compared with Ciprofloxaci...
Fluoroquinolones, such as Levofloxacin, are considered drugs of choice for treatment of chronic bacterial prostatitis, bec...
Levofloxacin once daily for 7-10 days is recommended in mild and moderate uncomplicated pyelonephritis. 1 1. Grabe (Chair)...
Infection of urinary tract, including your kidneys or bladder 1. Levofloxacin 500 mg Summary of Product Characteristics. A...
Life Style modifications recommended: • Drink plenty of water: Water helps to dilute urine and flush out bacteria. • Avoid...
Complications of UTI 24 • Recurrent: >= 2 UTIs in 6m OR >= 4 UTIs in 1 year • Permanent kidney damage: AKI. CKD (MCC: Pyel...
Prevention of UTIs 25 • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water (MOA): Dilute your urine + excrete non concentrated urine mor...
 Always refer infant < 3 months with UTI  T/t children >=3 months with simple medications using Amoxicillin/ Augmentin, ...
1. Suspect (with S/s) + Localize (Using S/s) 2. Diagnose (Using tests)  Categorize patient for treatment 3. Simple UTI: T...
28 Thank you Dr. Santosh Ramesh Achwani Access Clinic, DIP – 2, Dubai Monday, 17th of May, 2021, 9:00 PM Online Live Webin...
May. 17, 2021

  1. 1. Urinary Tract Infection and focus on its Management Dr. Santosh Ramesh Achwani Access Clinic, DIP – 2, Dubai Monday, 17th of May, 2021, 9:00 PM Online Live Webinar
  2. 2. Index 1. Definition 2. Classification *Insight: when to refer or start higher abx t/t 3. Etiology *Reason & prevent recurrence or re-infection 4. Risk Factors *Correctable measures 5. Pathogenesis *Understand dz process and progression 6. Symptomatology (Bg info for making firm diagnosis) 7. Diagnosis 8. Treatment (Empirical & Specific) 9. Spectrum of Levofloxacin 10. Life-style modifications & home remedies for UTI 11. Complications 12. Prevention (Educate pts for their UTIs) 13. Summary
  3. 3. 1. Definition of UTI 3 Infection of 1. Urinary stream 2. S/s of excretory organ that is associated with it - Kidneys (Pyelonephritis)**AKI - Ureters (Uretritis) - Bladder (Cystitis)**MC - Prostate (A/c or C/c Prostatitis) - *Urethra (Urethritis)  - Balanitis (STI) - Balanoposthitis (DMT2: Fungal) Orchitis Epididymitis (>105 CFU/ml, Isolatable & Cultured)
  4. 4. 4 1. Anatomical Classification: (Location) Upper UTI: Above Bladder (Pyelonephritis, Ureter-itis)** Lower UTI: Upto Bladder (Cystitis, Prostatitis, Urethr-itis)** MC 2. Clinical Classification: (Followed in clinical practice) A. Simple UTI: Uncomplicated infection in health patients (1. No underlying structural or functional abnormality of UT, 2. Non pregnant patients, 3. Pts with no significant comorbidities) B. Complicated UTI: Child, Pregnant patient or Any of 3 (1. Underlying structural or functional abnormality of UT + obstruction to urine flow, 2. Comorbidity that increases risk of acquiring infection or resistance to treatment: DMT2, CKD, Ca Chemotherapy, IMC, IMS therapy, HIV, AIDS, 3. Recent instrumentation or Sx) C. Recurrent UTI: Multiple symptomatic infections with asymptomatic periods Terms: 1. Asymptomatic Bacteriuria: MC: Elderly, Bacteriuria > 105 CFU/ml of urine (T/t: Vulnerable) 2. Symptomatic Abacteruria: S/s UTI, but bacterial load < 105 CFU/ml (MC: Dysuria) 3. Count < 105 CFU/ml, but still infection +: Concurrent abx + tt, rapid urine flow, low urine pH 2. Classification of UTI
  5. 5. 5 3. Etiology of UTI
  6. 6. 6 3. Etiology of UTI Uropathogenic E. Coli
  7. 7. 4. Risk Factors 7 (Easily attached) Route / Nidus for infection Opportunity for bac. growth More time for bacterial proliferation Urinary retention + promoting bacterial growth Weakened Defense mechanisms In each patient: Every time: Multiple factors overlap
  8. 8. 4. Risk Factors 8 1. Category 1: - Manoeuvres that help bacteria get easily attached onto urinary tract epithelium 2. Category 2: - Things that allows more time for bacterial proliferation (E.g.: Dehydration, Constipation in children, BPH, Urethral stricture, Holding urine for long times, wet damp nappies in neonates) - Acts that introduce and implant bacteria into uro-epithelium (E.g.: Kidney stones, Anatomical abnormalities, Intra – abdominal growth causing kinking of ureters) 3. Category 3: - Manoeuvres that favour urinary retention & promoting bacterial growth and help in infection ascension further along the urothelium 4. Category 4: - Weakened defence mechanisms (DMT2, Ca, Chemotherapy) 5. Miscellaneous: Infection spreading from other areas (Unclean genital area: Anus  Vagina), Non accidental Injuries in children, Post menopausal women with thinner + drier vulval tissue (increases the risk of irritation or abrasions that encourage infection)
  9. 9. 9 5. Pathogenesis of UTI - Kidney damage - Infection into kidney parenchyma / surrounding tissues etc. - Extension of pathogens towards the kidneys and to other organs nearby - Penetration into the organ tissue - Accumulation of bacterial load in urine
  10. 10. 6. Symptomatology 10 Adult: (Classical S/s) - Dysuria *MC - Frequency - Urgency *Tricky - Nocturia *Subtle - Discharge *STI - Dyspareunia *Tricky - Suprapubic pain ± Back pain ± Hematuria ± Cloudy urine ± Enuresis Babies: (Special S/s) - Lethargy - Poor feeding - Fever or Hypothermia - Vomiting +/- Diarrhea - Strong smelling urine (Odour) - Irritable + Cranky child - Crying inconsolably - Crying when peeing Elderly: (Non Classical S/s) - Malaise - Weakness, tiredness - Nausea +/- Vomiting +/- Dizziness ± Fever or hypothermia ± Confusion ± hypotension ± urine retention
  11. 11. 6. Symptomatology 11 Symptomatology: Helps in **Only gives idea + purpose of description **Non-reliable − Localizing the organ infected − Urgency of need of treatment (Complicated, Simple UUTI, Recurrent) Upper UTI: Higher: More Systemic S/s: Kidneys (Pyelonephritis), Ureters (Uretritis) High Grade Fever, Chills, Myalgia, Arthralgia, Loin (Flank) pain, Nausea, Vomiting, Blood Stream related changes (Elevated: Pulse, WBCs, CRP, Low: BP) **Urgency of t/t **Hospitalizn Lower UTI: Lower: Local S/s: Dysuria, Urgency, Dyspareunia, Frequency, Hesitancy, incomplete urination, Hematuria, Cloudy urine, Supra-pubic pain **Non-urgent: OPD care - Bladder (Cystitis): Low back pain, Pelvic pressure, Lower abdominal discomfort, Hematuria, Urgency, Supra-pubic pain, Frequency - Prostate (Prostatitis): Recurrent Dysuria, A/c urinary retention, Severe deep pelvic pain, unable to sit - Urethra (Urethritis): Dysuria, Cloudy urine, pain at base of penis, Pyuria, discharge
  12. 12. 7. Diagnosis 12 Urine Testing: 1: Clean Catch, 2: Morning 1st Urine sample, 3: Mid-stream 1. ***Urine R/M (e/o Infection: Pus cells, RBCs) 2. ***Urine Dipstick (e/o Infection: Nitrates +, Leucocyte Esterase +) 3. ***Urine C/S  To obtain MIC Values and antibiotic susceptibility for treatment 4. UGT Imaging Techniques  for evaluating details of Complicated & Recurrent UTI (Further evaluation and management) **If STD (Urethritis with discharge) is suspected then a urethral swab should precede urine sample. Specimen: 1. Clean Catch Urine (Clean voided specimen: CVS) 2. Minicath for menstruating females 3. Perineal bag / Suprapubic tap: babies 4. Straight cath male (8 to 10 French catheter): only if unable to void
  13. 13. 13 Diagnosis of Infection (Urine-analysis): - Turbid Urine - ***Leucocyte esterase + - ***Nitrites + - ***WBCs + - ***Bacteria + Urine-analysis: Dipstick & R/M
  14. 14. Urine Culture Sensitivity & MIC values 1. MIC = 1 1 Standard Dose of abx is required to kill all bacteria. 2. MIC >= 2 2x the normal dose of abx will be required to kill the bacterial load 3. MIC <= 0.5 ½ abx dose 4. Lower MIC values = Higher potency of abx ***Minimal Inhibitory concentration (MIC) values ***
  15. 15. 15  Main treatment: Antibiotics + Home remedies + Symptomatic treatment  Choice of antibiotics: May differ from country to country according to local health protocol  Simple UTI: 5-7 days course  Complicated/Severe UTI: Hospital admission + IV antibiotics  Recurrent UTI: Prolonged treatment + meticulous follow - up  Generally: MC Drugs used for UTIs include: 1. Ampicillin, Amoxy-Clavulanate 2. Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) 3. Nitrofurantoin 4. Cephalexin 5. Ceftriaxone 6. Quinolones***(Levofloxacin, Moxifloxacin, Ciprofloxacin) 7 Fosfomycin (New, Resistant bacteria, Single dose therapy)  Increasing rates of antibiotic resistance + high recurrence rates  leads us to use simpler forms of antibiotics first and then step up therapy is unsuccessful, also to avoid the development of resistance in UTI causing bacteria. 8. Treatment of UTIs *LUTI, Classical / Simple UTI, 5 - 7 days *UUTI, Complicated UTI / Recurrent, Prophylaxis, Long Term t/t *High Risk patients, Hospital acquired, Disseminated Infection
  16. 16. Other Aerobic Gram-Positive bacteria Bacillus anthracis Staphylococcus aureus methicillin- susceptible Staphylococcus saprophyticus Streptococci, group C and G Streptococcus agalactiae Streptococcus pneumoniae Streptococcus pyogenes Chlamydophila pneumoniae Chlamydophila psittaci Chlamydia trachomatis Legionella pneumophila Mycoplasma pneumoniae Mycoplasma hominis Ureaplasma urealyticum Anaerobic bacteria Pepto streptococcus Aerobic Gram-Negative bacteria Eikenella corrodes Haemophilus influenzae Haemophilus para-influenzae Klebsiella oxytoca Moraxella catarrhalis Pasteurella multocida Proteus vulgaris Providencia rettgeri 9. Levofloxacin Broad Spectrum Coverage 1
  17. 17. 60% 80% 40% 20% 0% 92% 88% 80% Levofloxacin is a good choice for empiric treatment of acute Pyelonephritis (UUTI) Clinical Cure rate (% ) Levofloxacin 250 mg OD* Ciprofloxacin 500 mg BD* Lomefloxacin 400 mg OD* Levofloxacin shows proven efficacy compared with Ciprofloxacin and Lomefloxacin.1 Two randomized, multicenter trials to evaluate Levofloxacin compared with Ciprofloxacin and Lomefloxacin for efficacy and safety in treating acute pyelonephritis. We enrolled a total of 186 patients with bacteriologically proved infection. Of these, 89 patients in both trials combined received Levofloxacin 250 mg once daily; 58 received Ciprofloxacin 500 mg twice daily in the first trial (double- blind); and 39 received Lomefloxacin 400 mg once daily in the second trial (open-label). Microbiologic response of patients evaluable for microbiologic efficacy was the primary efficacy variable, and clinical response of microbiologically evaluable patients was the secondary efficacy variable in both studies.1 Clinical response rates among microbiologically evaluable patients1 100% Adapted from ref 1 1. Richard GA, Klimberg IN, Fowler CL, et al. Levofloxacin versus ciprofloxacin versus lomefloxacin in acute pyelonephritis. Urology. 1998;52(1):51-55. 2. Levofloxacin 500 mg Summary of Product Characteristics. Abbott. Last revision date 14 Oct 2016. The once-daily oral administration, proven efficacy, and good tolerability make Levofloxacin an excellent choice for empiric treatment of acute pyelonephritis.1 Levofloxacin should be administered 500 mg once daily for 7-10 days.2
  18. 18. 6% 8% 4% 2% 0% Levofloxacin is a good choice for empiric treatment of acute Pyelonephritis vs. Ciprofloxacin & Lomefloxacin with less adverse events 8% 2% Levofloxacin 250 mg OD* Lomefloxacin 400 mg OD Ciprofloxacin 500 mg BD* Adverse events The once-daily oral administration, proven efficacy, and good tolerability make Levofloxacin an excellent choice for empiric treatment of acute pyelonephritis.1 Adapted from ref 1 1. Richard GA, Klimberg IN, Fowler CL, Callery-D’Amico S, Kim SS. Levofloxacin versus ciprofloxacin versus lomefloxacin in acute pyelonephritis. Urology. 1998;52(1):51-55. 2. Levofloxacin 500 mg Summary of Product Characteristics. Abbott. Last revision date 14 Oct 2016. Two randomized, multicenter trials to evaluate Levofloxacin compared with Ciprofloxacin and Lomefloxacin for efficacy and safety in treating acute pyelonephritis. We enrolled a total of 186 patients with bacteriologically proved infection. Of these, 89 patients in both trials combined received Levofloxacin 250 mg once daily; 58 received Ciprofloxacin 500 mg twice daily in the first trial (double-blind); and 39 received Lomefloxacin 400 mg once daily in the second trial (open-label). Microbiologic response of patients evaluable for microbiologic efficacy was the primary efficacy variable, and clinical response of microbiologically evaluable patients was the secondary efficacy variable in both studies.1 Levofloxacin should be administered 500 mg once daily for 7-10 days.2 5%
  19. 19. 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 84% 43% Levofloxacin shows higher urinary excretion rate compared with Ciprofloxacin *EAU: The European Association of Urology **c-UTI: Complicated urinary tract infection Levofloxacin Ciprofloxacin Urinary Excretion (%) Urinary excretion of Levofloxacin andCiprofloxacin1 Adapted from ref 1 EAU* guidelines for empiric therapy of c-UTI** Advise the use of fluoroquinolones with mainly renal excretion when empiric therapy is necessary 1 1. McGregor JC, Allen GP, Bearden DT. Levofloxacin in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and acute pyelonephritis. Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2008;4(5):843-853.
  20. 20. Fluoroquinolones, such as Levofloxacin, are considered drugs of choice for treatment of chronic bacterial prostatitis, because of their favourable pharmacokinetic properties, their generally good safety profile, and antibacterial activity against Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa. In addition, Levofloxacin is active against Gram-positive and atypical pathogens, such as C. trachomatis and genital mycoplasmas.2 Levofloxacin is recommended for Urological Infections according to… American Academy of Family Physicians1 Levofloxacin is recommended as First-line treatment for Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis.1 1.Sharp VJ, Takacs EB, Powell CR. Prostatitis: diagnosis and treatment. Am Fam Physician. 2010;82(4):397-406. 2.Grabe (Chair) M, Bartoletti R, Bjerklund Johansen TE, et al. Guidelines on Urological Infections. European Association of Urology. 2015;1-86. Available at: https://uroweb.org/wp-content/uploads/19-Urological-infections_LR2. pdf Accessed on April, 2018. 3.Rees J, Abrahams M, Doble A, Cooper A; Prostatitis Expert Reference Group (PERG). Diagnosis and treatment of chronic bacterial prostatitis and chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome: a consensus guideline. BJU Int. 2015;116(4):509-525. The quinolones (e.g. Levofloxacin) are considered the antibiotics of choice because of their favorable pharmacokinetic properties for treatment of chronic bacterial prostatitis (CBP).3 BJUI BJU* Interntional *British Journal of Urology
  21. 21. Levofloxacin once daily for 7-10 days is recommended in mild and moderate uncomplicated pyelonephritis. 1 1. Grabe (Chair) M, Bartoletti R, Bjerklund Johansen TE, et al. Guidelines on Urological Infections. European Association of Urology. 2015;1-86. Available at: https://uroweb.org/wp-content/uploads/19-Urological-infections_LR2. pdf Accessed on April, 2018. EAU Guidelines Levofloxacin is recommended for Urological Infections according to…
  22. 22. Infection of urinary tract, including your kidneys or bladder 1. Levofloxacin 500 mg Summary of Product Characteristics. Abbott.Last revision date 14 Oct 2016. Levofloxacin Dosing o Pyelonephritis: One tablet of Levofloxacin 500 mg once a day for 7 - 10 days1 o Complicated urinary tract infections: One tablet of Levofloxacin 500 mg once a day for 7 – 14 days1 o Chronic bacterial prostatitis: One tablet of Levofloxacin 500 mg once a day for 28 days treatment1
  23. 23. Life Style modifications recommended: • Drink plenty of water: Water helps to dilute urine and flush out bacteria. • Avoid drinks that may irritate the bladder: (tend to aggravate s/s) • Coffee, Alcohol, Carbonated drinks • Drinks containing citrus juices, Caffeine • Use a heating pad: Apply a warm, heating pad to abdomen to minimize bladder pressure or discomfort. • Topical Estrogen therapy: markedly reduces the incidence of recurrent UTIs in post-menopausal women with atrophic vaginitis or atrophic urethritis 23 Life Style Modification and Home remedies
  24. 24. Complications of UTI 24 • Recurrent: >= 2 UTIs in 6m OR >= 4 UTIs in 1 year • Permanent kidney damage: AKI. CKD (MCC: Pyelonephritis, untreated UTI) • Increased risk in pregnant women: Pre term Labor  LBW / Premature baby • Urethral stricture: Men > women, d/t: Recurrent urethritis and instrumentation (gonococcal urethritis) • Urosepsis: Infection spreading from urine  blood  Other organs of body via blood
  25. 25. Prevention of UTIs 25 • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water (MOA): Dilute your urine + excrete non concentrated urine more frequent  timely excretion of waste products + bacteria prevents building of bacterial load and crystals. • Drink cranberry juice: Studies inconclusive, drinking juice does more good than harm anyways • Tissue Wipers: Wipe from front to back: helps prevent bacteria in the anal region from spreading to the vagina and urethra (especially females) • Wear cotton underwear and loose-fitting pants: Avoid synthetic clothes (absorbs sweat) • Empty bladder after intercourse: To flush away the bacteria entering urethra from vault after intercourse. • Avoid potentially irritating products: Using deodorant sprays or other artificial products (E.g.: douches, powders, in the genital area can irritate the urethra) • Change birth control method: Diaphragms, spermicide-treated condoms, can all contribute to bacterial growth • Go to the toilet as soon as you feel the urge to urinate, rather than holding on • Treat vaginal infections quickly (Thrush, Trichomonas) • Avoiding Constipation / Diarrhea
  26. 26.  Always refer infant < 3 months with UTI  T/t children >=3 months with simple medications using Amoxicillin/ Augmentin, send C/S + consider request for USG  T/t all non-pregnant women with UTI: Nitrofurantoin  T/t asymptomatic bacteruria (ASB) in pregnant women  Rule out STI (Urethritis, Prostatitis) in male patients  Do not give prophylaxis for adult with catheter (Colonization > Infection) and do not treat asymptomatic bacteruria (ASB) otherwise unless IMC/IMS. 26 Special Considerations
  27. 27. 1. Suspect (with S/s) + Localize (Using S/s) 2. Diagnose (Using tests)  Categorize patient for treatment 3. Simple UTI: T/t in OPD  Complicated UTI/Recurrence: Meds + Refer 4. Start Empirical treatment  Change to definitive treatment (MIC, C/S) 5. Give:  Home remedies  Patient education  Risk Factor explanation  Preventative measures explanation 6. Follow – up + Rule out complications 27 Summary (Take Home Message)
  28. 28. 28 Thank you Dr. Santosh Ramesh Achwani Access Clinic, DIP – 2, Dubai Monday, 17th of May, 2021, 9:00 PM Online Live Webinar

