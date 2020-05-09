Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dramas of Bhāsa ஧ளறனுடைன ஥ளைகங்கள் Sub. Code: P1LS41 Part I Sem. IV
Dramas of Bhāsa (஧ளறனுடைன ஥ளைகங்கள்) • भास: (Bhāsa) is considered as predecessor to Kālidāsa. (஧ளறன் கள஭ிதளறருக்கு முந்டதன...
• Based on the discovery of M. Ganapati Sastrin, today we have 13 dramas from the pen of भास: (Bhāsa). தழரு. M. கண஧தழ ஶளஸ்...
Sl. No. नाटकनाम Name of the play ஢ாடகத்஡ின் பத஦ர் 1 प्रततमानाटकम ् Pratimānāṭakam ப்பதழநள஥ளைகம் 2 अभभषेकनाटकम् Abhiṣekanāṭ...
Sl. No. नाटकनाम Name of the play ஢ாடகத்஡ின் பத஦ர் 7 दूतघटोत्कचम ् Dūtaghaṭotkacam தூதகலைளத்கசம் 8 कर्णभारम ् Karṇabhāram க...
1. प्रतिमानाटकम ्(Pratimānāṭakam) (ப்஧஡ி஥ா஢ாடகம்) This play in seven acts is based on Rāmāyaṇa, starting from Rama’s exile...
2. अभिषेकनाटकम् (Abhiṣekanāṭakam; அதிஷேக஢ாடகம்) This play in five acts is based on Rāmāyaṇam. A section starting from Vāli...
4. मध्यमव्यायोग् (Madhyamavyāyogaḥ ; ஥த்஦஥வ்஦ாஷ஦ாக:) This play belongs to a type of play called vyāyogaḥ. This is a one ac...
6. दूिवाक्यम ् (Dūtavākyam ; தூ஡வாக்஦ம்) This play in one act describes the episode of Lord Krishna going to Kauravas as a...
8. कर्णिारम् (Karṇabhāram ; கர்஠தா஧ம்) Story of Karṇa is that are found in different Parvas of Mahābhāratam are found in t...
10. स्वप्नवासवदत्िम् (Svapnavāsavadattam ; ஸ்வப்ணவாஸவ஡த்஡ம்) This play in six acts deals with Udayana’s marriage with Padm...
12. अववमारकम ् (Avimārakam ; அவி஥ா஧கம்) अववमारकम् a play in six acts deals with the secret love of a prince called Avimāra...
Dramas of Bhāsa Conclusion: Bhāsa the ancient dramatist is considered to be most important author in the field of Sanskrit...
This is meant for B.A. B.Sc. fourth semester students of Vivekanada college, Tiruvedakam west, Madurai. subject code is: P1LS41

  1. 1. Dramas of Bhāsa ஧ளறனுடைன ஥ளைகங்கள் Sub. Code: P1LS41 Part I Sem. IV
  2. 2. Dramas of Bhāsa (஧ளறனுடைன ஥ளைகங்கள்) • भास: (Bhāsa) is considered as predecessor to Kālidāsa. (஧ளறன் கள஭ிதளறருக்கு முந்டதன கள஬த்தழல஬லன யளழ்ந்த ஥ளைக ஆசழரினர் ஆயளர்). • It is believed that भास: (Bhāsa) has authored only one drama called स्वप्नवासवदत्तम् (Svapnavāsavadattam). (஧ளறன் ஸ்யப்஦யளறயதத்தம் ஋ன்஫ எலப எரு ஥ளைகத்டத தளன் இனற்஫ழம௃ள்஭ளர் ஋ன்஫ கருத்து களணப்஧ட்ைது). • During the year 1921 Mahamahopadhayaya M. Ganapati Sastrin, Curator, Government Oriental Manuscripts Library, Trivandrum discovered that, Bhāsa has authored twelve more plays apart from Svapnavāsavadattam and proved them with certain evidences. (1921ஆம் ஆண்டில் தழருய஦ந்தபுபத்தழல் உள்஭ அபசழ஦ர் கவழ்த்தழடச ஏட஬ச்சுயடி நூ஬கத்தழல் களப்஧ளட்சழனள஭பளக ஧ணினளற்஫ழன நலளநலலள஧ளத்னளன தழரு. M. கண஧தழ ஶளஸ்த்ரி ஋ன்஧யர் ஸ்யப்஦யளறயதத்தம் ஋ன்஫ ஥ளைகத்தழட஦ தயிப லநலும் ஧஦ிரபண்டு ஥ளைகங்கட஭ ஧ளறன் இனற்஫ழம௃ள்஭ளர் ஋ன்஧டத கண்டு஧ிடித்து, அடயகட஭ ஥ழரூ஧ித்தும் உள்஭ளர்).
  3. 3. • Based on the discovery of M. Ganapati Sastrin, today we have 13 dramas from the pen of भास: (Bhāsa). தழரு. M. கண஧தழ ஶளஸ்த்ரி அயர்கள் கண்டு஧ிடித்தடநனின் அடிப்஧டைனில் 13 ஥ளைகங்கட஭ ஧ளறன் இனற்஫ழம௃ள்஭ளர் ஋ன்஧டத ஥ளம் அ஫ழகழல஫ளம்). • They are called as भासनाटकचक्रम ् (Bhāsanāṭaka- cakram). (அடயகட஭ ஧ளற஥ளைகசக்பம் ஋ன்று ஥ளம் அடமக்கழல஫ளம்). • Names of 13 plays of भास: (Bhāsa) are as follows: (஧ளற஦ளல் இனற்஫ப்஧ட்ை ஥ளைகங்க஭ின் ர஧னர்கள் ஧ின்யருநளறு):
  4. 4. Sl. No. नाटकनाम Name of the play ஢ாடகத்஡ின் பத஦ர் 1 प्रततमानाटकम ् Pratimānāṭakam ப்பதழநள஥ளைகம் 2 अभभषेकनाटकम् Abhiṣekanāṭakam அ஧ிலரக஥ளைகம் 3 बाऱचररतम ् Bālacaritam ஧ள஬சரிதம் 4 मध्यमव्यायोगम ् Madhyamavyāyogam நத்னநவ்னளலனளகம் 5 ऩाञ्चरात्रम ् Pāῆcarātram ஧ளஞ்சபளத்பம் 6 दूतवाक्यम ् Dūtavākyam தூதயளக்னம்
  5. 5. Sl. No. नाटकनाम Name of the play ஢ாடகத்஡ின் பத஦ர் 7 दूतघटोत्कचम ् Dūtaghaṭotkacam தூதகலைளத்கசம் 8 कर्णभारम ् Karṇabhāram கர்ண஧ளபம் 9 ऊरुभङ्गम ् Ūrubhaṅgam ஊரு஧ங்கம் 10 स्वप्नवासवदत्तम ् Svapnavāsavadattam ஸ்யப்஦யளறயத- த்தம் 11 प्रततज्ञायौगन्धरायर्म ् Pratijῆāyaugandharāyanam ப்பதழஞளரனௌகந்த- பளனணம் 12 अववमारकम ् Avimārakam அயிநளபகம் 13 दररद्रचारुदत्तम ् Daridracārudattam தரித்பசளருதத்தம் Ctd……
  6. 6. 1. प्रतिमानाटकम ्(Pratimānāṭakam) (ப்஧஡ி஥ா஢ாடகம்) This play in seven acts is based on Rāmāyaṇa, starting from Rama’s exile to coronation. Bharata returning from his Uncle's house happens to stay at out skirts of the city, as the time is not auspicious to enter in to his city Ayodhyā. By that time he visited a Doll House (प्रततमागृहम्; Pratimāgṛham). So, this play is called as Pratimānāṭakam. Bhāsa author of this play has made deviations from that of Rāmāyaṇa. The herculean innovation made by the author is portrayal of Kaikeyī as flawless. இந்த ஥ளைகம் ஌ழு அங்கத்தழல் பளநனணத்டத தழுயி ஋ழுதப்஧ட்ைது. பளநருடைன ய஦யளசம் முதல் பளந஧ட்ைள஧ிலரகம் யடப இதழல் களணப்஧டுகழன்஫து. த஦து தளய்நளநன் இல்஬த்தழ஬ழருந்து ஧பதன் யந்துரகளண்டிருக்டகனில், ல஥பம் ஥ல்஬தளக இல்஬ளடநனளல் ஊரின் ஋ல்ட஬க்கு ரய஭ிலன களத்தழருக்டகனில், ஧துடந இல்஬ம் என்஫ழற்கு ரசல்கழ஫ளன். இதட஦ அடிப்஧டைனளக ரகளண்லை இந்த ஥ளைகத்தழற்கு ப்பதழநள஥ளைகம் அதளயது ஧துடந இல்஬ம் ஋ன்று கூ஫ப்஧டுகழன்஫து. ஧ளறன் யளல்நீகழ பளநளனணத்டத களட்டிலும் ஧஬ நளற்஫ங்கட஭ ரசய்துள்஭ளர். அதழல் சழ஫ப்஧ள஦து டகலகனினிட஦ குற்஫நற்஫யள் ஋ன்று சழத்தரித்தலத ஆகும்.
  7. 7. 2. अभिषेकनाटकम् (Abhiṣekanāṭakam; அதிஷேக஢ாடகம்) This play in five acts is based on Rāmāyaṇam. A section starting from Vālivadham (destruction of Vāli) to Rāmpaṭṭābhiṣekam is described in this drama. The author followed Rāmāyaṇam in this play. ஍ந்து அங்கத்தழல் பளநளனணத்டத ஆதளபநளக ரகளண்ைது இந்த ஥ளைகம். யள஬ழயதம் முதல் பளந ஧ட்ைள஧ிலரகம் யடப உள்஭ ஥ழகழ்வுகள் ஥ளைக யடியில் இங்கு கூ஫ப்஧ட்டுள்஭து. இதழல் ஆசழரினர் ஋ந்த நளற்஫மும் ரசய்னளநல் பளநளனணத்டத தழுயிலன இனற்஫ழம௃ள்஭ளர். 3. बाऱचररिम ् (Bālacaritam; தாலசரி஡ம்) Bālacaritam in five acts is based on Bhāgavatapurānam. This play describes the birth and exploits of Kṛṣṇa till the killing of Kamsa. இந்த ஥ளைகம் ஍ந்து அங்கங்க஭ில் ஧ளகயதபுபளணத்தழன் அடிப்஧டைனில் உள்஭து. க்ருஷ்ணரின் ஧ி஫ப்பு, அயர் ரசய்த ஧ள஬லீட஬கள் நற்றும் கம்றயதம் யடப உள்஭ ஥ழகழ்வுகள் களணப்஧டுகழன்஫து.
  8. 8. 4. मध्यमव्यायोग् (Madhyamavyāyogaḥ ; ஥த்஦஥வ்஦ாஷ஦ாக:) This play belongs to a type of play called vyāyogaḥ. This is a one act play deals with an imaginary episode in which Bhīma (the middle one among) Pāṇḍavas, meets his wife Hiḍimba and his son Ghaṭotkaca. இந்த ஥ளைகம் வ்னளலனளகம் ஋ன்஫ யடகனிட஦ சளர்ந்ததளகும். எலப அங்கத்தழல் ஧ளண்ையர்களுள் நத்னந஦ள஦ ஧ீநன், த஦து நட஦யி லழதழம்஧ள நட்டும் டநந்தன் கலைளத்கசன் ஆகழலனளர்கட஭ சந்தழக்கும் எரு கற்஧ட஦ கடத ஆகும். 5. ऩाञ्चरात्रम ् (Pāῆcarātram ; தாஞ்ச஧ாத்஧ம்) This play in five acts describes the incidence that took place at the time of Ajῆātavāsa of Paῆcapāṇḍavas. This describes the discovery of Pāṇḍavas by Droṇa and Bhīṣma as per the words of Duryodhana, with in five days. இந்த ஥ளைகம் ஍ந்து அங்கத்தழல் ஧ளண்ையர்க஭ின் அஞளதயளறத்தழல் ஥ைக்கும் ஥ழகழ்யிட஦ யியரிக்கழன்஫து. துர்லனளதண஦ின் ஆடணப்஧டி த்லபளணரும், ஧ீஷ்நரும் ஧ளண்ையர்கட஭ ஍ந்து இபயிற்குள் கண்டு஧ிடிக்கும் ஥ழகழ்யிட஦ கு஫ழக்கழ஫து.
  9. 9. 6. दूिवाक्यम ् (Dūtavākyam ; தூ஡வாக்஦ம்) This play in one act describes the episode of Lord Krishna going to Kauravas as a messenger to the Pāṇḍavas seeking peace. Several moral aspects are found in this play. எலப அங்கத்தழல் இந்த ஥ளைகத்தழல் ஧கயளன் ஸ்ரீக்ருஷ்ணர், ஧ளபத ல஧ளருக்கு முன்பு, ஧ளண்ையர்களுக்களக அடநதழ லயண்டி ரகௌபயர்க஭ிைம் தூது ல஧ளகும் ஧குதழனிட஦ நழக சுருக்கநளக ஆ஦ளல் ஆழ்ந்த கருத்துகட஭ ரகளண்ை ஥ளைகநளகும். 7. दूिघटोत्कचम ् (Dūtaghaṭotkacam ; தூ஡கஷடாத்கசம்) This play in one act is based on Mahābhāratam. After the death of Abhimanyu (Son of Arjuna), Ghaṭotkaca (Son of Bhīma), going to Kauravas as messenger from the side of Pāṇḍavas. This particular section is described in this play. நலள஧ளபதத்டத அடிப்஧டைனளகக் ரகளண்ை ஏர் அங்க ஥ளைகநளகும். ஧ளபதப்ல஧ளரில் அர்ஜஶ஦஦ின் டநந்த஦ள஦ அ஧ிநன்ம௃யின் இ஫ப்஧ிற்கு ஧ி஫கு, ஧ீந஦ின் டநந்த஦ள஦ கலைளத்கசன், ஧ளண்ையர்களுக்களக ரகௌபயர்க஭ிைம் தூதுய஦ளக ரசல்லும் ஥ழகழ்யிட஦ யியரிக்கழன்஫து.
  10. 10. 8. कर्णिारम् (Karṇabhāram ; கர்஠தா஧ம்) Story of Karṇa is that are found in different Parvas of Mahābhāratam are found in this drama, that too in one act. Main motive of the author is to portray Karṇa as a Dānavīra. Moral values are found enormous in this play. நலள஧ளபதத்தழல் கர்ணனுடைன வ்ருத்தளந்தங்கள் ஧஬ ஧ர்யங்க஭ில் களணப்஧டுகழன்஫஦, அடயகள் அட஦த்டதம௃ம் எலப அங்கத்தழல் ஥ளைக ஆசழரினர் சழ஫ப்஧ளக கூ஫ழம௃ள்஭ளர். கர்ணன் எரு சழ஫ந்த தள஦ய ீபன் ஋ன்஧டத இந்த ஥ளைகம் உணர்த்துகழன்஫து. 9. ऊरुिङ्गम् (Ūrubhaṅgam ; ஊருதங்கம்) Ūrubhaṅgam is a one act play in which the fall of Duryodhana with his thighs broken by the mace of Bhīma. ஏபங்க ஥ளைகநள஦ ஊரு஧ங்கத்தழல் ஧ீந஦ின் கதளம௃தத்தளல் துர்லனளதண஦ின் ரதளடைனில் அடிக்கப்஧ட்டு அயன் ய ீழும் ஥ழகழ்யிட஦ யியரிக்கழன்஫து.
  11. 11. 10. स्वप्नवासवदत्िम् (Svapnavāsavadattam ; ஸ்வப்ணவாஸவ஡த்஡ம்) This play in six acts deals with Udayana’s marriage with Padmāvatī arranged by his minister यौगन्धरायर् (Yaugandharāyaṇa). It also describes the acquirement of lost territory of Udayana. ஆறு அங்கங்க஭ில் இந்த ஥ளைகத்தழல் ரனௌகந்தபளனணன் ஋ன்஫ நந்தழரினின் மூ஬ம், உதனணன் ஋ன்஧யனுக்கும் ஧தநளயதீ ஋ன்஫ நகத ஥ளட்டு அபசழக்கும் ஥ைக்கும் தழருநணத்டத யியரிக்கழன்஫து. இமந்த த஦து பளஜ்னத்டத உதனணன் அடைந்தடதம௃ம் யியரிக்கழன்஫து. 11. प्रतिज्ञायौगन्धरायर्म ् (Pratijῆāyaugandharāyaṇam ; ப்஧஡ிஞாப஦ௌகந்஡஧ா஦஠ம்) This drama in four acts is inter-related with the previous one viz. Svapnavāsavadattam. Early life of king udayana and his imprisonment of by king of Ujjain and father of vāsavadā. Vow of the minister Yaugandharāyaṇa to free his master Udayana is the main theme of this drama. ஥ளன்கு அங்கத்தழல் இந்த ஥ளைகநள஦து, லநல஬ கு஫ழப்஧ிைப்஧ட்டுள்஭ ஸ்யப்஦யளறயதத்தம் ஋ன்஧துைன் ரதளைர்புடைனது. உஜ்டஜன் ஥ளட்டு அபசனும் யளசயதத்டதனின் தந்டத உதனணட஦ சழட஫னில் அடைப்஧தும், அயடப நீட்஧தன் ர஧ளருட்டு (உதனண஦ின்) நந்தழரினள஦ ரனௌகந்தபளனணன் ஌ற்கும் ச஧தத்தழட஦ யியரிக்கழன்஫து.
  12. 12. 12. अववमारकम ् (Avimārakam ; அவி஥ா஧கம்) अववमारकम् a play in six acts deals with the secret love of a prince called Avimāraka, and कु रङ्गी (Kuraṅgī), daughter of Kunti Bhoja. அயிநளபகம் ஋ன்஫ ஆறு அங்கங்கள் ரகளண்ை இந்த ஥ளைகத்தழல் அயிநளபகன் ஋ன்஫ இ஭யபசனுக்கும், குந்தழ ல஧ளஜன் ஋ன்஫ அபச஦ின் நகள் குபங்கவ (றம்ஸ்க்ருதத்தழல் குபங்க ஋ன்஫ளல் நளன் ஋ன்று ர஧ளரு஭ளகும்; ஋஦லய குபங்கவ ஋ன்஫ளல் ர஧ண் நளன் ஋ன்று ர஧ளருள் கூ஫லயண்டும்) ஋ன்஫ கன்஦ிடகக்கும் ஌ற்஧ட்ை களதட஬ யருணிக்கழன்஫து. 13. दररद्रचारुदत्िम ् (Daridracārudattam ; ஡ரித்஧சாரு஡த்஡ம்) This play is also called as Cārudattam. It consists of four acts. This play describes the love of cārudatta with Vasantasena. இந்த ஥ளைகம் சளருதத்தம் ஋ன்றும் அடமக்கப்஧டும். இதழல் ஥ளன்கு அங்கங்கள் உள்஭஦. இதழல் சளருதத்தன் ஋ன்஧யனுக்கும் யசந்தலசட஦ ஋ன்஧யளுக்கும் ஌ற்஧டும் களதட஬ யருணிக்கழன்஫து.
  13. 13. Dramas of Bhāsa Conclusion: Bhāsa the ancient dramatist is considered to be most important author in the field of Sanskrit drama. Thirteen dramas from the pen of a single author is really a matter of astonishment in the minds of the reader. Dramas of Bhāsa inculcates several moral and values to the society. Reading, following and practicing them is our prime duty by which we can attain the state of uninterrupted divine joy in our life. முடிவுடப: றம்ஸ்க்ருத ஥ளைக ஆசழரினர்க஭ின் யரிடசனில் ஧ளறன் நழக முக்கழனநள஦ இைத்டத ர஧றுகழ஫ளர். ஧தழமூன்று ஥ளைகங்கள் எலப ஥ளைக ஆசழரினர் மூ஬ம் இனற்஫ப்஧ட்ைது ஋ன்஧து அதழசனத்தழற்கு உரின யிரனநளகும். ஧ளறனுடைன ஥ளைகங்கள் ஧஬ ஥ல் கருத்துகட஭ புகட்டுகழன்஫஦. அடயகட஭ ஧ின்஧ற்஫ழ யளழ்யில் லநன்டந அடையலத ஥நது கு஫ழக்லகள஭ளகும்.

