Postpartum health matters by the best homeopathic Doctor

Presented by: Dr.Rishi Soni B.H.M.S, DMCPR I.A.T Australia Homoeopathic Physician Postpartum Health Matters
Dr. Rishi Soni is the best Homeopathic Doctor has described postpartum health matters for all mother in a beautiful way For any inquiry call on 9910757373

  1. 1. Presented by: Dr.Rishi Soni B.H.M.S, DMCPR I.A.T Australia Homoeopathic Physician Postpartum Health Matters
  2. 2. HOMOEOPATHY • Scientific system of medicine which is based on the principle ‘SIMILIA SIMILIBUS CURENTUR’, which means let like be cured by like. • It works by improving one's immunity so that one's body can itself fight with the disease thereby not just you don't just get relief from the disease only, you also feel energetic from inside. It works holistically.
  3. 3. Pregnancy • It's a blessing for a female that they give birth to a new life. Whether we talk about the patience borne by a female during her pregnancy or her pain enduring capacity when she delivers, nothing really can be compared with that. • The change in a female starts as soon as she gets to know that she has conceived. There are enormous hormonal changes which she undergoes throughout those 9 months that affects her physically and mentally both.
  4. 4. Effect of pregnancy • Not just the pregnant mother, but the embryo or the baby inside her womb also sense that change. • So, whatever she does, whatever she thinks,whatever her emotional or mental state is, her baby inside the womb shall react. No wonders, why all doctors always tell the pregnant mother to remain happy both mentally and physically throughout those 9 months so as to keep the soul inside happy and safe.
  5. 5. Effect of pregnancy • But, it's easier said than done. It's a rare scenario where a pregnant female can keep herself in a cordial atmosphere throughout as there many factors which she cannot control. • So, mostly all the major disorders which a child may suffer from right from the time if his birth are the result of trauma his mother had faced during INTRA UTERINE LIFE. So, now we know how majorly the pregnancy time affects your child.
  6. 6. New born disorders • Constipation in babies For new born, usually they tend to pass stool more frequently while they are on breast feed. Constipation is less common in such scenario. Still, if the child suffers from that then ideally no medicine is to be given till the baby turns 6 months. New born has good immunity to fight out by themselves. One needs to consult a doctor only in case things are not getting resolved. There is nothing as such in homoeopathy which you can buy without consulting.
  7. 7. New born disorders •Vomiting •Diarrhea (loose motions) •Fever •Cough •Dentition
  8. 8. Homoeopathic kit for babies • Arnica 6 (Blunt injury) • Aethusa Cynapium 30 (Vomiting) • Argentum Nitricum 30 (Loose motion) • Arsenicum Album 30 (Fever, cough, cold, loose motion, vomiting)
  9. 9. Homoeopathic kit for babies • Calendula 6,30 (any cut) • Bryonia 30 (Cough, cold, fever, vomiting, constipation) • Calcarea Carb 6, 30 (Constipation, Diarrhea, fever, dentitional problem, weakening of bones) • Chamomila 30 (Fever, dentitional problems, vomiting, cough and
  10. 10. Homoeopathic kit for babies • Ipecac 30 (Vomiting) • Nux Vomica 30 (Fever, constipation, stomach ache) • Phosphorus 30 (Fever, cough , cold, vomiting, weakening of bones, dentitional troubles)
  11. 11. Post partum disorders • Hemorrhoids (PILES) are swollen veins in your lower rectum. • An identity conflict refers to the inability to establish one’s position or place (“territory”), literally or figuratively. An unwanted move, change of school, or change of a workplace can activate the conflict. Feeling unsettled, not knowing where to belong, not finding one’s place in a relationship, within the family, the group at work, or in the culture and society at large as well as discrimination against one’s belief or sexual orientation are examples of what can evoke an identity conflict. The conflict is to a certain extent a decision conflict (not knowing what choice to make, not knowing where to go) • This is generally the reason for constipation or piles. • Homoeopathic medicines:Puls.200, N.V.200, Lach.200
  12. 12. Postpartum disorders • Weakness: After such a emotional, mental and physical turmoil in the body, this is bound to happen. • Homoeopathic medicine: FERRUM PHOS.can be consumed. Although, one must rely on fresh fruits and vegetables.
  13. 13. Post partum disorders • Hair fall • Postpartum hairfall is very commonly seen. When a female conceives, her hormonal levels shoot up and that generally helps in improving one's hair quality and quantity. This is one of the reason as to why a female would have best of the hair quality during those 9 months. • But, once she delivers, her hormonal levels suddenly drops down and that is the time when that female may experience tremendous hair fall. • Generally, such hair fall gets under control in next 4-6 months with proper diet and dietary supplements. Otherwise, • Otherwise, one needs to consult a trichologist for the same.
  14. 14. Q&A

