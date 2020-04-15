Useful Tips to Speed Recovery After ACL Surgery

Experienced medical professional Dr. Raymond Reiter has spent many years evaluating and treating injuries sustained by professional athletes, formerly serving as a team physician for both the New Jersey Nets of the NBA and the New York Giants of the NFL. Dr. Raymond Reiter currently works with the North Jersey Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Clifton, New Jersey.



A very common injury of the knee in athletes is a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), which is most commonly treated with arthroscopic surgery. Here are a few tips to help speed your recovery after an ACL surgery:



1. Recovery can take as long as 9 months or more after this type of surgery. Be sure to follow your initial post-op instructions thoroughly and attend all of your recommended follow-up appointments. A study published in the journal PLoS One noted a direct correlation between recovery time and the number of follow-up visits patients attend.



2. Adhere to physical therapy instructions. You will be given an appropriate exercise program to help restore mobility and strength in the affected knee. If your surgeon does not recommend a physical therapist, you should still ask for a referral.



3. Take care of your whole body. Ensure that you are getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and keeping your stress down by using relaxation techniques. The healthier and happier you feel overall, the faster you will recover from your surgery.



4. Be patient. Recovery from a major surgery will always take time. Don’t worry if it seems to be taking longer than you thought it would to regain your pre-surgery condition. Listen to your physician’s instructions and rely on your friends and family for support. Patience and adherence to your recovery program will soon pay off.