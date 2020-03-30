Tennis Elbow Treatment at North Jersey Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine

Dr. Raymond Reiter is a former team doctor for NBA and NFL teams. Dr. Raymond Reiter serves as a physician at the North Jersey Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute, where he evaluates orthopedic injuries and performs clinical studies.



From its location in Clifton, New Jersey, the North Jersey Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute provides comprehensive pain management treatment that promotes total body wellness. The clinic, which always strives to eliminate the root cause of pain, currently specializes in treating painful conditions associated with shoulders, knees, hips, and elbows among other body parts.



Elbow treatments at the North Jersey Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute often address tennis elbow, a painful condition caused by small tears and inflammation in the tendons around the elbow. In addition to physical therapy and support braces, the institute offers steroid joint injections for tennis elbow that reduce inflammation and pain.



In some cases, more invasive procedures may be necessary. These include arthroscopic surgery, which involves the removal of damaged tissue, and tennis elbow surgery. Tennis elbow surgery also involves removal of damaged tissue, but first requires detachment of the elbow tendon. Following this, a surgeon shaves down the elbow bone before reattaching the tendon.

