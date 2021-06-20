STD (excluding HIV)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sexually transmitted infection (STI)  With the emergence of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) in the 1980s, sexua...
Depending on the pathogen, the disease produced may be local or systemic.  For the localized STDs, due to chlamydia for...
Important STD symptoms  Epididymitis- Unilateral swelling of the testicles (epididymis)  Gonococcal or Chlamydial infect...
Genus- Spirochetes • Long, slender, helically coiled, spiral or cork-screw-shaped gram- negative rods. • Most spirochetes,...
Genus Treponema  Species of medical importance: T. pallidum causes syphilis T. pertenue causes yaws T. carateum causes...
Pathogenesis  Most cases of syphilis are contracted during sexual intercourse.  The Treponemas are present in the superf...
Pathogenicity/ Clinical features Causes Syphilis which can be: 1. Venereal 2. Congenital 3. Non venereal
Venereal Syphilis • Sexually transmitted disease. • Entry through minute abrasions on mucosa or skin. • Incubation period ...
Stages of venereal syphilis • Primary syphilis – median incubation period 3 weeks (range 10 days -3 months) • hard chancre...
Primary Lesions
Stages of venereal syphilis • Secondary syphilis – 1. Most infectious stage 2. Sets in 2-6 weeks after appearance of the c...
Stages of venereal syphilis • Latent syphilis – quiescent stage which follows secondary stage • Tertiary syphilis – after ...
Congenital syphilis  A pregnant syphilitic woman can transmit T. pallidum to the fetus through the placenta beginning in ...
Non venereal syphilis • In doctors & nurses • Rarely by blood transfusion
Saddle shaped nose Hutchinsons teeth
Laboratory Diagnosis • Microscopy – 1. Dark ground(DGM) - used in 1 & 2 syphilis 2. Silver staining 3. Direct fluorescen...
Non specific / Standard tests • Test for reagin Ab using cardiolipin Ag. 1. Wasserman complement fixation test 2. Kahn flo...
Group specific test • Using Reiter strain Ag – Reiter protein CFT Specific tests • Using Nichol's strain 1. T. pallidum im...
Non-treponemal False Positives (1-2%; generally low titer) Autoimmune disease Injection drug use TB Vaccinations Preg...
Non-treponemal reactivity diminishes over time (aside: also after successful treatment)
Evaluating Serologies  Non-treponemal antibodies develop 4-8 weeks after infection (within 2 weeks of chancre formation i...
Serology (highlights) • Serological test in syphilis are the mainstay of diagnosis. • They are divided into non-specific a...
Non-specific tests (non-treponemal tests) VDRL RPR  The term nonspecific is used because the antigens are not treponema...
• The tests are commonly used today are – The venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test The rapid plasma reagin (...
specific tests (treponemal tests) • Commonly used specific tests for syphilis are the treponemal antibody test, FTA-ABS te...
The microhemmagglutination assay for T. pallidum (MHA-TP)  These tests should be used to confirm that positive result w...
Conformation of a Diagnosis of syphilis depends upon several serological tests  Positive serological test results for bab...
Treatment • Penicillin is the drug of choice • 2nd line- Erythromycin, Tetra/ Doxycycline • Neurosyhilis - Ceftriaxone
CDC-Recommended Treatments for Syphilis (2002)  Primary, secondary, or early latent syphilis *  Recommended: benzathine ...
Prevention and Control  Screening  All pregnant woman at first prenatal visit  Individuals with other STDs  High risk ...
Gonorrhea  They are non-motile, gram-negative intracellular diplococci  The main species of medical importance are: N. ...
Neisseria gonorrhoeae: Modes of Infection  Neisseria gonorrhoeae spread by sexual contact, including genital, anogenital ...
• Found only in human • Gonorrhea - Second most common venereal disease (after chlamydia trachomatis) • N. gonorrhoeae of ...
Neisseria: Types of Infectious Disease • N. gonorrhoeae causes oral and anorectal infections as a result of oral or anal i...
Pathogenesis  The primary infection begins at the columnar epithelium of the urethra and per urethral ducts and glands of...
Though Gonococcal infections have short incubation period (1-2 days) but the disease is not highly contagious.  An unpr...
Virulence factors of gonococci
Characteristics: • An obligate parasite of the human urogenital tract. Clinical manifestation • Route of infection: Sexual...
Diagnosis • Smear • Diagnosis for gonorrhea is made from microscopy and culture of appropriate specimens – Polymorph nucle...
Biochemical tests can be performed on the bacteria grown on solid media. – A coagglutination test is now available which u...
Treatment:  Gonorrhoeae is difficult to treat because of resistance to lots of antibiotics, especially in developing coun...
Genus Chlamydia lymphogranuloma venereum(LGV) • Obligate intracellular gram-negative bacteria. • Medically important 3 spe...
Developmental cycle of chlamydia  The infectious environmental stable particle, named as elementary body is ingested by a...
Life cycle of Chlamydia , EB-elementary body; RB- Reticulate body
Replication of Chlamydia
Chlamydia trachomatis There are 15 serotypes of C. trachomatis. C. trachomatis serotype A, B, C causes trachoma. C. tra...
Pathogenesis  Chlamydia have a tropism for epithelial cells of the endocervix and upper genital tract of women, and the u...
Clinical features  Trachoma  C. trachomatis serotype A, B, C causes trachoma. Incubation period is 3-10 days Route of ...
Clinical syndromes and complications caused by C. trachomatis, serotypes D-K Gonococcal ophthalmia is usually apparent in ...
LYMPHOGRANULOMA VENEREUM • Lymphogranuloma venereum is an infectious disease, caused by Chlamydia trachomatis types L1, L2...
Clinical picture A small papulovesicle develops turning rapidly into a transient ulcer which heals rapidly. The inguinal...
Complications Rectal syndrome (much more common in females): proctatitis, rectal stricture, peri- rectal abscess, rectove...
Treatment: • Erythromycin • Tetracycline Control measures: • Improving hygienic standard. • Treatment of cases with antibi...
Laboratory Diagnosis • 4 approaches available: 1. Microscopic demonstration of inclusion or elementary bodies 2. Isolation...
1. Microscopy • Gram stain • Giemsa Stain • Lugol's iodine • Immunoflurescence staining IF staining
2. Culture • Yolk sac of 6 - 8 days old chick embryo. • Tissue culture – McCoy, HeLa cell lines Infected cell cytoplasm ha...
Inclusion bodies • Demonstration of characteristic inclusion bodies 1. Trachoma: Halberstaedter Prowazek or HP bodies in c...
Transmission of Trachoma
Clinical features  Genital infection  C .trachomatis serotype D-K causes  Male ---------- non-gonococcal urethritis Ep...
Clinical features  C. trachomatis serotype L1-L3 causes lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV).  It is a sexually transmitted di...
Chlamydial diseases Trachoma Eye LGV – 1° lesion: papulovesicular LGV – 2° lesion: discharging sinus
MYCOPLASMA  Smallest (<1µ) free-living micro organisms, lack cell wall.  1st member of this group – isolated by Nocard &...
MYCOPLASMA • 1956- PPLO replaced by Mycoplasma. – Myco : fungus like branching filaments – Plasma : plasticity • highly pl...
Mycoplasmas of Humans or nongonococcal urethritis • Parasitic 1. Established pathogens: M. pneumoniae 2. Presumed pathogen...
Pathogenicity • Produce surface infections – adhere to the mucosa of respiratory, gastrointestinal & genitourinary tracts ...
Mycoplasmal pneumonia • Also called Primary Atypical Pneumonia/ Walking pneumonia • Seen in all ages • Incubation period: ...
Mycoplasmal pneumonia • Gradual onset with fever, malaise, chills, headache & sore throat. • Severe cough with blood tinge...
Genital Infections • Caused by M. hominis & U. urealyticum • Transmitted by sexual contact • Men - Nonspecific urethritis,...
Mycoplasma & HIV infection • Severe & prolonged infections in HIV infected & other immunodeficient individuals
Mycoplasma as cell culture contaminants  Contaminates continuous cell cultures maintained in laboratories  Interferes wi...
Treatment • Tetracycline, Erythromycin & Clarithromycin – drug of choice • Resistant to antibiotics which interfere with b...
PELVIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE  Clinical manifestations of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) vary but generally include lowe...
Herpes viruses  The herpes virus group, of the family Hepeviridae, comprises large, enveloped, double stranded DNA viruse...
• Emphasize in genital herpes (HSV-2) • Though HSV-1 transmission through oral or saliva
Pathogenesis of Herpes virus  The primary infection occurs through skin or mucous membrane and results in formation of a ...
The virus travels to these ganglia by retrograde intra-axonal flow and settles within the neurons in the ganglia.  The ...
Reactivation of virus from latently infected ganglionic cells with subsequent release of infectious virions appears to a...
Latency in Herpes simplex virus 1 The establishment of latent infections in sensory neurons of herpes simplex virus type ...
Latency in Herpes simplex virus 1  During latency, 8 miRNAs are synthesized miR-H1 to miR-H8.  Three of them miR-H2, miR...
HERPES SIMPLEX  Human Herpesvirus
Cytopathic effect (infected cells develop intranuclear acidophilic inclusion and then undergo necrosis ) 91 STD by Dr Raje...
HSV infections  HSV 1 infections are complex. They are classified as primary, non-primary, first episode, recurrent, and ...
HSV infections  Non-primary infection is defined as first infection with one HSV in the setting of past infection with th...
HSV infections  Recurrent infections are provoked by a number of stimuli, such as fever, trauma, sunlight, stress, and me...
Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) • HSV1 – lesions on the oropharynx, cold sores, fever – Blisters – occurs in early childhood • ...
Clinical features of Herpes simplex virus • Gingivostomatitis • Herpes labialis • Primary herpetic dermatitis • Eczema her...
Herpes labialis (cold sores, herpes febrilis).  Causative agent: Herpes Simplex Type 1  This is the most common recurren...
Keratoconjunctivitis.  Causative agent: Herpes Simplex Type 1  The initial infection with herpesvirus may be in the eye,...
secondary infection of the thumb from sucking it 107 Herpetic whitlow STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
Gingivostomatitis- This shows a baby with primary HSV 1 gingivostomatatitis. Note the ulcers on the oral mucosa, along wit...
Genital herpes (herpes progenitalis).  Causative agent: Herpes Simplex Type 2  Genital herpes is characterized by vesicu...
Congenital Neonatal herpes  Usually, Herpesvirus type 2 may be transmitted to the new- born during birth by contact with ...
 Perinatal HSV can be severe or fatal. It is usually due to Type 2 virus because the baby is infected from contact with t...
 Any infant in whom this diagnosis is strongly considered or proven should be treated with antiviral therapy, even if he/...
Neonatal HSV has been divided into 3 clinical categories  Skin and mucous membrane infection only (40% of infected babies...
Histopathology and Cell culture:  The virus may be isolated from herpetic lesions (skin, cornea, or brain).  The appeara...
Laboratory Diagnosis Serology should not be used to diagnose active HSV infections, such as those affecting the genital o...
Intracellular Herpes Virus Electron microscopic picture (x 8000) 120 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
Direct immunofluorescency of Herpes Virus infected cells. (the infected cells are lighting) 121 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Me...
Laboratory Diagnosis PCR-  PCR on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is the best test to diagnose HSV encephalitis.  Restriction ...
Herpes genitalis Summary STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 125
Herpes genitalis Herpes genitalis It is an acute inflammatory disease of the male and female genital tract due to infecti...
Clinical picture • Initial manifestations: include local pain, tenderness, itching sensation, dysuria and in females, a pr...
Diagnosis • A clinical diagnosis. Laboratory approaches for the diagnosis of genital herpes include: – – Cytological exami...
Treatment • First clinical episode: • Acyclovir 400 mg orally three times a day for 7-10 days. • Recurrent Genital Herpes:...
STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 132
CYTOMECALOVIRUS (Human Herpesvirus 5)  Cytomegalic inclusion disease is a generalized infection of infants caused by intr...
Cytomegalovirus Inclusion Diseases. Electron micrograph of a single animal cell infected with the cytomegalovirus. The int...
 Cytomegalovirus can cause persistent infection in various tissues, including those of the salivary glands, breasts, kidn...
Cytomegalovirus infection can result in one of three distinct clinical syndromes.  Congenitalcytomegalovirus infection: h...
CMV Transmission  A great deal is known about transmission of CMV. Transmission is associated with close personal contact...
Treatment  CMV infections cannot be treated with ACV and require use of more toxic drugs such as ganciclovir, foscarnet, ...
Treatment and Diagnosis  This is so frequent and severe, that treatment has to be discontinued in about 20% of patients w...
Papovavirus: Papilloma Virus • Infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) generally gives rise to warts. • Certain types ho...
Papovavirus: Papilloma Virus • Viron : Icosahedral, 55 nm diameter • Composition: DNA (10%),Protein (90%) • Genome: Double...
Mode of transmission Direct contact or autoinoculation • more than 100 different strains • infect epithelium and mucus mem...
Human Papillomaviruses and Polyomaviruses and Their Diseases 143 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
Classification of HPV • Classification of the HPVs is based on DNA sequence homology. • At least 100 types have been ident...
Structure of Papilloma Virus • The icosahedral capsid of HPV is 50 to 55 nm in diameter and consists of two structural pro...
Pathogenesis • Papillomaviruses infect and replicate in the squamous epithelium of skin (warts) and mucous membranes (geni...
Schematic representation of a skin wart (Papilloma) Figure: The HPV viral life cycle tied to epithelial cells differentiat...
• Innate and cell-mediated immunity are important for control and resolution of HPV infections. • HPV can suppress or hide...
Pathogenesis (contd) • Immunosuppressed persons have recurrences and more severe presentations of papillomavirus and other...
Pathogenesis (contd) • Breaking of the circular genome within the E1 or E2 genes (E1 & E2 genes are associated with replic...
Pathogenesis (contd) • Without these brakes on cell growth, the cell is more susceptible to mutation, chromosomal aberrati...
Summary of Pathogenesis • Virus is acquired by close contact and infects the epithelial cells of the skin or mucous membra...
Transmission Disease/Viral Factors : • Capsid virus is resistant to inactivation. • Virus persists in host. • Asymptomatic...
Clinical Syndromes Associated with Papillomaviruses 154 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
Warts • A wart is a benign, self-limited proliferation of skin that regresses with time. • Most people with HPV infection ...
Four major types of warts are formed by HPV • plantar warts • verrucae vulgaris • flat or plane warts • anogenital condylo...
Benign Head and Neck Tumors • Single oral papilloma's are the most benign epithelial tumors of the oral cavity. • They are...
Genital Warts (Anogenital Condylomata) • Genital warts (condylomata acuminata) occur almost exclusively on the squamous ep...
Cervical Dysplasia and Neoplasia (1) • HPV infection of the genital tract is now recognized as a common sexually transmitt...
Cervical Dysplasia and Neoplasia (2) • Infection of the female genital tract by HPV types 16, 18, 31, and 45 and, rarely, ...
Cervical Dysplasia and Neoplasia (3) • Cervical cancer is thought to develop through a continuum of progressive cellular c...
LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS (1) • Histology of Pap smear: – A wart can be confirmed microscopically on the basis of its character...
LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS (3) Culture: There is no culture system to support in vitro HPV infection. Though SCID mouse subcutan...
Hybrid capture method- • Type specific RNA probe is used to detect viral DNA in samples. • Commercially available as a kit...
TREATMENT, PREVENTION, AND CONTROL (1) Surgery : • Warts spontaneously regress, but the regression may take many months to...
TREATMENT, PREVENTION, AND CONTROL (2) Chemo Therapy: • Stimulators of innate and inflammatory responses, such as imiquimo...
HPV vaccines Three HPV vaccines—9-valent HPV vaccine (Gardasil® 9, 9vHPV), Quadrivalent HPV vaccine (Gardasil®, 4vHPV) ...
HPV vaccines—9-valent HPV vaccine (Gardasil® 9, 9vHPV) • 9vHPV is an inactivated 9-valent vaccine licensed by the Food and...
Quadrivalent HPV vaccine (Gardasil®, 4vHPV) Bivalent HPV vaccine (Cervarix®, 2vHPV)—have been licensed by the U.S. Food an...
Vaccination  HPV vaccine is recommended for routine vaccination at age 11 or 12 years. (Vaccination can be started at age...
Vaccine efficacy  The safety of HPV vaccine has been well studied.  All three HPV vaccines went through years of extensi...
TREATMENT, PREVENTION, AND CONTROL (3) Prevention: • At present, the best way to prevent transmission of warts is to avoid...
Candida causes vaginitis and urethritis  Candida albicans causes range of genital diseases, which are treated with oral o...
 Treatment with oral antifungal agent such as fluconazole or a topical preparation such as nystain is recommended, but re...
Candidiasis (Moniliasis)  Candidiasis is a relatively common human infection that can take form of superficial, mucocutan...
Candidiasis Candidiasis occurs in localized and disseminated forms. Localized disease is seen as erythema and white plaq...
Pathogenesis  Surface mannoproteins bind to keratinocytes and ECM  C. albicans hyphae have the capacity to form strong a...
Pathogenesis Receptors bind C3 in an antiopsonic manner • C. albicans has protein surface receptors that bind the C3 compo...
STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 181 Pathogenesis of Candida albicans infections. Proposed mechanisms of C. al...
Pathogenesis Factors that allow C. albicans to increase its relative proportion of the flora (antibacterial therapy), tha...
Pathogenesis  The disruptions of the mucosa associated with chronic disease and their treatments (indwelling devices, can...
Clinical Manifestation White mucosal plaque is called thrush  Superficial invasion of the mucous membranes by C. albicans...
Clinical Manifestation • Macerated skin is a common site • C. albicans skin infections occur in crural folds and other are...
Clinical Manifestation Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis is associated with specific T-cell defect • In rare persons with ...
Pathogenesis and clinical pictures A. Superficial and mucocutaneous candidiasis It is superficial infections of skin and ...
Pathogenesis cont’d… B. Systemic (disseminated or invasive) candidiasis – Pulmonary and kidney infection occur on top of a...
Predisposing factors Diabetes  Zink and iron deficiency  Immunosupperession  T-cell immunodeficiency disorders  Acqui...
Laboratory diagnosis • superficial or mucocutaneous candidiasis is diagnosed by finding the fungus in tissue scraping and ...
Laboratory Diagnosis cont’d • Direct examination KOH • Exposed lesions can usually be easily diagnosed by clinical appeara...
Culture and identification  Growth is rapid on sabouroud’s dextrose blood agar, tryptic soy, and many other media.  Crea...
Culture cont’d  Candida albicans is differentiated from other candida species by:  Budding of yeast cell.  Germ-tube te...
STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 195 Candida-moist opaque colonies on BA
Nutritional deficient media CORN MEAL AGAR/CORN MEAL TWEEN AGAR Corn meal 8g/zein 40g/100ml Tween80 2g Agar 4g Distilled w...
CHROMAGAR Ph- Presumptive identification Direct detection of enzymatic activity Fluorochromes are added Multiple species i...
Culture cont’d •The different species are further identified on the bases of their biochemical properties. • Note: Asexual...
Carbohydrate assimilation Media Sugar disk 4% KNO3 disk 1% Yeast nitrogen base1.17% Yeast carbon base 6.7% Carbohydrate fr...
GERM TUBE TEST • Presumptive identification of candida albicans • Reynaulds-braude phenomenon • 5%-C.albicans negative, fa...
Procedure • A small amount of an isolated colony is suspended in a test tube containing 0.5 ml of rabbit or human plasma o...
Culture cont’d STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 202
Treatment  C. albicans is usually susceptible to amphotericin B, nystatin, flucytosine, and the azoles.  Superficial inf...
Chancroid STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 204
H. influenzae ( differ from H. ducreyi only posses x factor) STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 210
Chancroid ulcers STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 223
Chancroid Male - regional adenopathy STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 224
Chancroid - ruptured node STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 225
Chancroid - gram stain of H. ducreyi STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 226
Bacterial Vaginosis (Gardnerella Vaginitis) Bacterial Vaginosis is the most common cause of abnormal vaginal odor and dis...
Risk Factors Risk factors that seem to increase the likelihood of bacterial Vaginosis include a history of multiple sex p...
The CDC states that any woman can develop gardnerella, regardless of whether she is sexually active. However, sexual act...
Bacterial vaginosis and pregnancy Bacterial vaginosis often occurs during pregnancy. It may cause premature labor and del...
Gardnerella Vaginitis Gram-variable-staining rod, facultative anaerobic bacteria (actually has a Gram-positive cell wall,...
Gardnerella Vaginitis Growth: grows as small, circular, convex, gray colonies on chocolate agar; it also grows on HBT aga...
Can be isolated from other Areas Typically isolated in genital cultures. May also be detected in other samples from bloo...
Morphology Small, Gram negative, on motile Pleomorphic rod which shows metachromatic granules Presence of Clue cells STD...
Gram Stain still the simple in diagnosis of Bacterial Vaginosis • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2010) al...
Culturing • Grows on Blood and Chocolate Agar • Hemolytic colonies on Human and Rabbit blood agar • Catalase – • Oxidase –...
Symptoms Up to 50% of women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis do not have symptoms. In others, it causes an unpleasant ...
Observation of Vaginal Discharge The discharge seen in bacterial vaginosis tends to be thinner than the "cheesy," thick d...
No perfect test • There is no perfect test, but if you have three of the following four criteria, it is highly likely that...
2 pH test of vaginal discharge that shows low acidity (pH greater than 4.5)  3 Fishy odor when a sample of vaginal disch...
Clue cells • 4 Clue cells (vaginal skin cells that are coated with bacteria) visible on microscopic exam of vaginal fluid ...
  1. 1. Sexually transmitted infection (STI)  With the emergence of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) in the 1980s, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) received increased attention, although they have long been a major public health problem in all population groups and social strata.  The most common agents are Chlamydia trachomatis, papillomavirus, herpes simplex virus, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and the most worrisome, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).  Additional agents spread by sexual contact include hepatitis B, cytomegalovirus, syphilis, chancroid, and lymph granuloma venereum. 1 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  2. 2.  Depending on the pathogen, the disease produced may be local or systemic.  For the localized STDs, due to chlamydia for example, the most common manifestations are inflammation (eg, urethritis, cervicitis), which may or may not be noticed by the patient.  In some cases, deeper structures become involved when the infection spreads beyond the local site by direct extension (eg, epididymitis, salpingitis).  As with other infectious diseases, some of these can gain access to the bloodstream and produce systemic symptoms and spread to other organs.  The systemic STDs produce infection beyond the genital site as part of their basic pathogenesis (eg, HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis); syphilis does and HIV and hepatitis B do not produce a local genital lesion. 2 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  3. 3. Important STD symptoms  Epididymitis- Unilateral swelling of the testicles (epididymis)  Gonococcal or Chlamydial infections more common in man of 35 years and younger  Enterobacteriace and S. epidermis more common in older man  Urethritis- Dysuria, urethral discharge or both  The discharge may be prominent enough to be chief complaint or may be milked from the urethrae  N. gonorrhea and C. trachomatis, Ureaplasma urealyticum and HSV  Cervicitis- Cervical infection, mucopurulant vaginal discharge  Gonococcal , Chlamydial and HSV infection most common  Vaginitis – Vaginal discharge with salpingitis, endmetritis and cervicitis, N. gonorrhoeae and C. trachomatis, Candida albicans. 3 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  4. 4. 4 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  5. 5. 5 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  6. 6. Genus- Spirochetes • Long, slender, helically coiled, spiral or cork-screw-shaped gram- negative rods. • Most spirochetes, including Treponema pallidum (the causative agent of syphilis), although Gram negative by structure, are too thin to be resolved in the light microscope when stained by simple stains.  Spirochetes of medical importance: humans pathogens belongs to three genera.  Treponema  Borellia  Leptospira • Others (saprophytes) are found in water, sewage and in mouth & genital tracts of humans 6 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  7. 7. Genus Treponema  Species of medical importance: T. pallidum causes syphilis T. pertenue causes yaws T. carateum causes pinta T. endemicus causes bejel • T. pallidum – Slender spiral, microaerophilic gram-negative rods. – Causative agent of Syphilis 7 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  8. 8. Pathogenesis  Most cases of syphilis are contracted during sexual intercourse.  The Treponemas are present in the superficial genital lesions and pass from one partner to other through intact mucous membranes or through minor skin abrasions.  In a small number of cases the primary lesion can be extra genital, i.e. in and around mouth, or on the hands of medical or nursing staff after investigation or treating cases of syphilis.  Since the organism is very delicate and does not survive at outside temperatures, it cannot spread through fomites, etc.  T. pallidum can cross the placental barrier in a syphilitic mother particularly in the secondary stage and produce congenital syphilis in the fetus.  If blood is transfused fresh from an infected patient to another person, the infection can follow the transfusion.  But if the donated blood is stored at refrigerator temperatures for 3-4 days, the Treponemas die. 8 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  9. 9. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 9
  10. 10. Pathogenicity/ Clinical features Causes Syphilis which can be: 1. Venereal 2. Congenital 3. Non venereal 10 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  11. 11. Venereal Syphilis • Sexually transmitted disease. • Entry through minute abrasions on mucosa or skin. • Incubation period - about a month (10 to 90 days). • Infectivity is maximum during first 2 years of disease – primary, secondary & early latent stages 11 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  12. 12. Stages of venereal syphilis • Primary syphilis – median incubation period 3 weeks (range 10 days -3 months) • hard chancre (fully developed ulcer with a firm base and raised margins) on genitals: painless, avascular, circumscribed, indurated & ulcerated lesion with lymphadenopathy; covered with a thick glairy exudate rich in spirochetes. 1. Heals spontaneously in 4-6 weeks 12 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  13. 13. Primary Lesions 13 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  14. 14. Stages of venereal syphilis • Secondary syphilis – 1. Most infectious stage 2. Sets in 2-6 weeks after appearance of the chancre. 3. Pt is asymptomatic but widespread dissemination occurs via blood 4. Maculopapular skin rashes on the body, mucous patches in the oropharyngeal area & condylomata lata (mucosal warty erosions) at mucocutaneous junctions 14 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  15. 15. Stages of venereal syphilis • Latent syphilis – quiescent stage which follows secondary stage • Tertiary syphilis – after 10 to 20 years, cardiovascular lesions like aneurysm (vascular Lesions of aorta), aortitis • Late tertiary or quaternary syphilis –neurosyphilis : tabes dorsalis or general paralysis of insane 15 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  16. 16. Congenital syphilis  A pregnant syphilitic woman can transmit T. pallidum to the fetus through the placenta beginning in the 4th month of gestation.  It can cause abortion or still birth.  Others are born live but develop the signs of congenital syphilis in childhood which include interstitial keratitis, Hutchinson’s teeth, saddle-nose, periostitis and 8th nerve deafness a variety of central nervous system anomalies.  In congenital infection the child makes IgM anti-treponemal antibodies. 16 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  17. 17. Non venereal syphilis • In doctors & nurses • Rarely by blood transfusion 17 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  18. 18. Saddle shaped nose Hutchinsons teeth 18 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  19. 19. Laboratory Diagnosis • Microscopy – 1. Dark ground(DGM) - used in 1 & 2 syphilis 2. Silver staining 3. Direct fluorescent Ab test (DFA – TP) • Serology – mainstay of diagnosis 1. Non specific test/ standard tests for syphilis 2. Group specific test 3. Specific tests 19 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  20. 20. Non specific / Standard tests • Test for reagin Ab using cardiolipin Ag. 1. Wasserman complement fixation test 2. Kahn flocculation test 3. VDRL (Venereal Disease Research Laboratory) test 4. RPR (Rapid Plasma Reagin) test • Biological false positive reactions are seen in 1% of human sera 20 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  21. 21. Group specific test • Using Reiter strain Ag – Reiter protein CFT Specific tests • Using Nichol’s strain 1. T. pallidum immobilisation (TPI) test 2. T. pallidum haemagglutination test (TPHA) 3. Fluorescent treponemal Ab absorption test (FTA-ABS) – very specific, standard reference test 4. T. pallidum enzyme immunoassay(TP-EIA) 21 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  22. 22. Non-treponemal False Positives (1-2%; generally low titer) Autoimmune disease Injection drug use TB Vaccinations Pregnancy Infectious mononucleosis HIV Rickettsial infections Spirochetal infections other than pallidum Bacterial endocarditis 22 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  23. 23. Non-treponemal reactivity diminishes over time (aside: also after successful treatment) 23 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  24. 24. Evaluating Serologies  Non-treponemal antibodies develop 4-8 weeks after infection (within 2 weeks of chancre formation in 70% of patients)  4-fold increase in titer may be seen in early syphilis; in secondary, titers are often high  Quantitative tests are used to assess treatment; 4-fold decreases demonstrate adequate therapy. Increases after treatment suggest reinfection or relapse.  Positive CNS reactivity indicates neurosyphilis  Confirm positives with treponemal-specific tests 24 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  25. 25. Syphilis Serologic Testing 25 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  26. 26. Serology (highlights) • Serological test in syphilis are the mainstay of diagnosis. • They are divided into non-specific and specific tests for the detection of antibodies in patients’ serum STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 26
  27. 27. Non-specific tests (non-treponemal tests) VDRL RPR  The term nonspecific is used because the antigens are not treponemal in origin, but are from extracts of mammalian tissue.  Cardiolipin, from beef heart, allows the detection of IgG and IgM formed in the patient in response to lipodal material damaged from the cells damaged by the infection, as well as to lipids in the surface of T. pallidium STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 27
  28. 28. • The tests are commonly used today are – The venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test The rapid plasma reagin (RPR) test  Both are available in kit form.  Non-specific tests show up as positive within 4-6 weeks of infection (or 1-2 weeks after primary chancre appears) and decline in positivity in tertiary syphilis or after effective antibiotic treatment of primary or secondary disease  Therefore these tests are useful for screening.  However, they are nonspecific and may give positive results other than syphilis.  All positive results should therefore be confirmed by specific test.  However treatment (eg. Especially during the primary and secondary stages) tends to result in seroconversions to these tests  Thus with confirmed disease, these tests can provide at least an indication of therapeutic efficacy. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 28
  29. 29. specific tests (treponemal tests) • Commonly used specific tests for syphilis are the treponemal antibody test, FTA-ABS test and MHA-TP • These test are use recombinant proteins or treponemal antigens extracted from T. pallidium. • Test in common use include-  FTA-ABS • Enzyme linked immunosorbent assays which detect IgM and IgG • The fluorescent treponemal antibody absorption (FTA-ABS) test in which the patient’s serum is first absorbed with non-pathogenic treponemes to remove cross- reacting antibodies STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 29
  30. 30.  The microhemmagglutination assay for T. pallidum (MHA-TP)  These tests should be used to confirm that positive result with a non-specific test is truly due to syphilis.  Also, because they become positive earlier in the course of the disease, they can be used confirmation when the clinical picture is strongly indicative of syphilis.  They tend to remain for many years and may be the only positive test in patients with late syphilis  However, they remain positive after appropriate antibiotic treatment and can not be used as indicators of therapeutic response.  They can be also give false positive reaction STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 30
  31. 31. Conformation of a Diagnosis of syphilis depends upon several serological tests  Positive serological test results for babies born to infected mothers may represent passive transfer of maternal antibody or the baby’s own response to infection  These two possibilities can be distinguished by testing for IgM and retesting at 6 months of age, by which time maternal antibody levels have waned  Antibodies titer remain elevated in babies with congenital syphilis.  At present several serological testes are needed to confirm a diagnosis of syphilis.  None of these distinguishes from the non-transmitted treponematoses,yaws,pinta.  Western blot assays using whole T, pallidum cells antigen appear to have excellent potential as a specific confirmatory test in the future.  Cell culture- Sf1EP cells cottontail rabbit epithelial cells in specialized tissue culture medium ( T. palladium culture medium 2 or TpCM-2) with micro-aerophilic condition (1.5% O2 and 5% Co2). STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 31
  32. 32. Treatment • Penicillin is the drug of choice • 2nd line- Erythromycin, Tetra/ Doxycycline • Neurosyhilis - Ceftriaxone 32 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  33. 33. CDC-Recommended Treatments for Syphilis (2002)  Primary, secondary, or early latent syphilis *  Recommended: benzathine penicillin G, 2.4 million units in a single dose, intra muscularly Penicillin allergy: doxycycline, 100 mg by mouth twice daily for 14 days  Late latent syphilis, syphilis of unknown duration, tertiary syphilis  Recommended: benzathine penicillin G, 2.4 million units weekly for 3 weeks, in tramuscularly Penicillin allergy: doxycycline, 100 mg by mouth twice daily for 28 days  Neurosyphilis, syphilitic eye disease, syphilitic auditory disease  Recommended: Aqueous crystalline penicillin G, 18-24 million units per day ad ministered as 3- 4 million units intravenously every 4 hours or continuous in fusion for 10-14 days Alternative: procaine penicillin 2.4 million units intramuscularly once daily plus probenecid 500 mg by mouth 4 times a day, both for 10-14 days *Latent syphilis is defined as seroreactivity without other evidence of disease. Early latent syphilis is diagnosed in patients infected within the preceding year as defined by 1 of the following: (1) a documented seroconversion; (2) unequivocal symptoms of primary or secondary syphilis; or (3) a sex partner documented to have primary, secondary, or early latent syphilis. Pregnant women should not be treated with doxycycline. Patients with non–life-threatening allergies to penicillin should ideally be desensitized. Patients with serious allergies to sulfonamides should not be treated with probenecid-containing regimens. 33 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  34. 34. Prevention and Control  Screening  All pregnant woman at first prenatal visit  Individuals with other STDs  High risk behaviors (drug use, prostitution, etc.); again at 28 weeks gestation if pregnant  Exposure Reporting of contacts and tracing of sexual partners  Education 34 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  35. 35. Gonorrhea  They are non-motile, gram-negative intracellular diplococci  The main species of medical importance are: N. gonorrhoea. Habitat • Neisseria gonorrhea an obligate pathogen with invasive infection of anogenital, oropharyngeal, and conjunctival mucous membranes 35 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  36. 36. Neisseria • N. gonorrhea • Gonorrhea, Ophthalmic neonatorum, Septic arthritis Key Words 36 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  37. 37. Neisseria gonorrhoeae: Modes of Infection  Neisseria gonorrhoeae spread by sexual contact, including genital, anogenital and urogenital.  Spread from infected mother to neonate as ocular infection during birth.  Non-sexual transmission not documented. 37 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  38. 38. • Found only in human • Gonorrhea - Second most common venereal disease (after chlamydia trachomatis) • N. gonorrhoeae of sexually-transmitted lower genital tract disease (acute urethritis in men, endocervicitis in women) • N. gonorrhoeae untreated can progress to epididymitis, prostatitis, urethral stricture, salpingitis, tubo-ovarian abscess, and pelvic inflammatory disease N. gonorrhoeae the “Gonococcus" 38 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  39. 39. Neisseria: Types of Infectious Disease • N. gonorrhoeae causes oral and anorectal infections as a result of oral or anal intercourse • N. gonorrhoeae disseminates with bacteremia and/or septic arthritis if untreated • Disseminated infection (bacteremia, pyogenic arthritis) by N. meningitidis and N. gonorrhoeae associated with deficiency in the terminal components of complement (C5-C8) 39 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  40. 40. N. gonorrhoeae the “Gonococcus"  Found only in human  Gonorrhea - Second most common venereal disease (after chlamydia trachomatis)  N. gonorrhoeae of sexually-transmitted lower genital tract disease (acute urethritis in men, endocervicitis in women)  N. gonorrhoeae untreated can progress to epididymitis, prostatitis, urethral stricture, salpingitis, tubo-ovarian abscess, and pelvic inflammatory disease.  N. gonorrhoeae causes oral and anorectal infections as a result of oral or anal intercourse  N. gonorrhoeae disseminates with bacteremia and/or septic arthritis if untreated. 40 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  41. 41. Pathogenesis  The primary infection begins at the columnar epithelium of the urethra and per urethral ducts and glands of either sex.  Cervical, conjunctival and rectal mucosa may also serve as portal of entry.  The infection gets established within one hour and bacteria get anchored to surface of host cells through pili.  Spread is facilitated by various virulence factors.  These organisms reach the sub epithelial connective tissue within 72 hours by traversing intercellular spaces.  The host responds in an intense inflammatory reaction which is rich in polymorph cells.  This exudate can obstruct the ducts and glands and cause abscesses as well as cysts.  Spread occurs by direct extension or through lymphatic but rarely through blood vessels. 41 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  42. 42.  Though Gonococcal infections have short incubation period (1-2 days) but the disease is not highly contagious.  An unprotected male has approximately 22% chances of acquiring gonorrhea from intercourse with an infected female in a single exposure.  Certain strains of gonococci are associated with disseminated infection. Bacterial features associated with dissemination  Resistance to bactericidal action of serum  Marked susceptibility to penicillin Growth in laboratory requires: — Arginine — Uracil — Hypoxanthine 42 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  43. 43. Virulence factors of gonococci 43 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  44. 44. Characteristics: • An obligate parasite of the human urogenital tract. Clinical manifestation • Route of infection: Sexual contact  Male: – Gonococcal urethritis- urethral discharge and dysuria – If complicated: Urethral stricture – Gonococcal epididymitis – Gonococcal epididymo-Orchitis – Prostaitis – Infertility – Gonococcal suppurative arthritis  Female: – Gonococcal cervicitis- increased vaginal discharge, urinary frequencies, dysuria and abdominal pain and menstrual abnormalities – Gonococcal salpingitis- tend to begin shortly after completion of menses – If complicated: Gonococcal tubo-ovarian abscess – Pelvic peritonitis – Infertility 44 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  45. 45. Diagnosis • Smear • Diagnosis for gonorrhea is made from microscopy and culture of appropriate specimens – Polymorph nuclear cell – Gram negative cocci – many in cells Culture: – Blood agar (or chocolate agar) and Thayer Martin medium with antibiotics are the media required. – Incubation is done at 37°C in the presence of 5-10% carbon dioxide and a moist – environment. – Plates are examined after 24 hours of incubation. – Apart from colony characters, positive oxidase test is strongly suggestive of infection. 45 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  46. 46. Biochemical tests can be performed on the bacteria grown on solid media. – A coagglutination test is now available which uses monoclonal antibody reactive with Por (Protein I). – This test has a sensitivity of 99.7% and 100% specificity.  Antibiotic sensitivity specially against penicillin and production of enzyme beta lactamase (penicillinase) should also be ascertained for instituting an effective therapy. 46 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  47. 47. Treatment:  Gonorrhoeae is difficult to treat because of resistance to lots of antibiotics, especially in developing countries.  Penicillinase-producing Neisseria gonorrhoeae (PPNG) strains are resistant to penicillin. Drug of choice: β lactamase-resistant cephalosporin – Ceftriaxone – Ciprofloxacin 47 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  48. 48. Genus Chlamydia lymphogranuloma venereum(LGV) • Obligate intracellular gram-negative bacteria. • Medically important 3 species in the Genus Chlamydia – C. trachomatis, C. pneumoniae, affects humans C. psittaci and C. pecorum affects ruminants • All are non-motile, gram negative; share antigens, have both DNA and RNA. • Chlamydia tachomatis is the main species of clinical importance in developing countries. 48 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  49. 49. Human Disease 49 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  50. 50. Developmental cycle of chlamydia  The infectious environmental stable particle, named as elementary body is ingested by a host cell.  The elementary body is reorganized into reticulate body in the host cell which is specifically adapted for intracellular growth.  The reticulate body grows and divides many times to form inclusions in the host cell cytoplasm.  With in 24-48 hours of developmental cycle, the reticulate bodies rearrange them selves into infective elementary bodies and released after host cell rupture. 50 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  51. 51. Life cycle of Chlamydia , EB-elementary body; RB- Reticulate body 51 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  52. 52. Replication of Chlamydia 52 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  53. 53. Chlamydia trachomatis There are 15 serotypes of C. trachomatis. C. trachomatis serotype A, B, C causes trachoma. C. trachomatis serotype D-K causes genital infection. C. trachomatis serotype L1-L3 causes lymphogranuloma venereum(LGV). 53 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  54. 54. Pathogenesis  Chlamydia have a tropism for epithelial cells of the endocervix and upper genital tract of women, and the urethra, rectum and conjunctiva of both sexes.  The LGV biovar can also enter through breaks in the skin or mucosa.  Once infection is established, there is a release of proinflammatory cytokines such as interleukin-8 by infected epithelial cells.  Chlamydial lipopolysaccharides probably also play an important role in initiation of the  inflammatory process.  This results in early tissue infiltration by polymorph nuclear leukocytes, later followed by lymphocytes, macrophages, plasma cells and eosinophil.  If the infection progresses further (because of lack of treatment and/or failure of immune control), aggregates of lymphocytes and macrophages (lymphoid follicles) may form in the sub mucosa; these can progress to necrosis, followed by fibrosis and scarring. 54 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  55. 55. Clinical features  Trachoma  C. trachomatis serotype A, B, C causes trachoma. Incubation period is 3-10 days Route of transmission is through indirect contact like eye-to-eye by infected fingers or sharing towels. It manifests as a chronic keratoconjunctivitis producing scarring and deformity of the eyelids, corneal vascularization and opacities which may lead to blindness. It is associated with a low standard of living and poor personal hygiene. 55 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  56. 56. Clinical syndromes and complications caused by C. trachomatis, serotypes D-K Gonococcal ophthalmia is usually apparent in the first 5 days after birth, whereas the onset of chlamydial conjunctivitis is frequently delayed until after the first week of life. 56 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  57. 57. LYMPHOGRANULOMA VENEREUM • Lymphogranuloma venereum is an infectious disease, caused by Chlamydia trachomatis types L1, L2, L3 and is usually transmitted by sexual contact. • Chlamydia trachomatis is no longer considered as a virus. • It is now considered as bacteria and belongs to the Rickettsiae family. • Incubation period: 1 - 4 weeks. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 57
  58. 58. Clinical picture A small papulovesicle develops turning rapidly into a transient ulcer which heals rapidly. The inguinal syndrome: the inguinal lymph nodes become enlarged and tender, then they become matted together into a sausage- shaped mass (climatic bubo). The nodes eventually break down with abscess formation and rupture of the skin leads to multiple sinuses. The inguinal ligament and the groin fold divides the glands into upper and lower groups (groove sign). These inguinal manifestations are more common in men. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 58
  59. 59. Complications Rectal syndrome (much more common in females): proctatitis, rectal stricture, peri- rectal abscess, rectovesical and Rectovaginal fistulae.  Elephantiasis: induration and slowly developing enlargement of the penis and scrotum (saxophone penis). Esthiomene: edema and enlargement of the vulva associated with ulceration, fistula and scarring of the buttocks and thighs. Urethral stricture and fistulae. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 59
  60. 60. Treatment: • Erythromycin • Tetracycline Control measures: • Improving hygienic standard. • Treatment of cases with antibiotics. • surgical correction of eyelid deformities. 60 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  61. 61. Laboratory Diagnosis • 4 approaches available: 1. Microscopic demonstration of inclusion or elementary bodies 2. Isolation of chlamydia 3. Demonstration of chlamydial Ag 4. Demonstration of Abs or hypersensitivity 61 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  62. 62. 1. Microscopy • Gram stain • Giemsa Stain • Lugol’s iodine • Immunoflurescence staining IF staining 62 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  63. 63. 2. Culture • Yolk sac of 6 - 8 days old chick embryo. • Tissue culture – McCoy, HeLa cell lines Infected cell cytoplasm has a granular appearance 63 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  64. 64. Inclusion bodies • Demonstration of characteristic inclusion bodies 1. Trachoma: Halberstaedter Prowazek or HP bodies in conjunctival scrapings 2. Psittacosis: LCL (Levinthal- Cole-Lillie) bodies in alveolar macrophages, cell lines 64 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  65. 65. Transmission of Trachoma 65 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  66. 66. Clinical features  Genital infection  C .trachomatis serotype D-K causes  Male ---------- non-gonococcal urethritis Epididymitis  Females------ Urethritis  Cervicitis  Pelvic inflammatory diseases • If complicated in females, it causes infertility and ectopic pregnancy.  Inclusion conjunctivitis resembling trachoma  Transmission is by self-inoculation of the eye with infected genital  secretion.  Neonatal inclusion conjunctivitis and neonatal pneumonia- Transmission is during passage through the infected birth canal. 66 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  67. 67. Clinical features  C. trachomatis serotype L1-L3 causes lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV).  It is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) which is characterized by suppurative inguinal adenitis Complication:  Elephantiasis of penis, scrotum or vulva due to lymphatic obstruction.  Sinus formation at site of lesion. Treatment  Doxycycline 100 mg orally twice a day for 21 days.  Erythromycin base 500 mg orally four times a day for 21 days.  Aspiration of fluctuant lymph nodes to avoid rupture. 67 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  68. 68. Chlamydial diseases Trachoma Eye LGV – 1° lesion: papulovesicular LGV – 2° lesion: discharging sinus 68 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  69. 69. MYCOPLASMA  Smallest (<1µ) free-living micro organisms, lack cell wall.  1st member of this group – isolated by Nocard & Roux (1898) – caused bovine pleuropneumonia.  Later, many similar isolates were obtained from animals, human beings, plants & environmental sources – called as “pleuropneumonia like organisms”(PPLO). 69 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  70. 70. MYCOPLASMA • 1956- PPLO replaced by Mycoplasma. – Myco : fungus like branching filaments – Plasma : plasticity • highly pleomorphic – no fixed shape or size - Lack cell wall. • Can pass through bacterial filters. 70 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  71. 71. Mycoplasmas of Humans or nongonococcal urethritis • Parasitic 1. Established pathogens: M. pneumoniae 2. Presumed pathogens: M. hominis, Ureaplasma urealyticum 3. Non pathogenic: M. orale, M. buccale, M. genitalium, M. fermentans • Saprophytic – present mainly on skin & in mouth. 71 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  72. 72. Pathogenicity • Produce surface infections – adhere to the mucosa of respiratory, gastrointestinal & genitourinary tracts with the help of adhesin. • Two types of diseases: 1. Atypical Pneumonia 2. Genital infections 72 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  73. 73. Mycoplasmal pneumonia • Also called Primary Atypical Pneumonia/ Walking pneumonia • Seen in all ages • Incubation period: 1-3 wks • Transmission: airborne droplets of nasopharyngeal secretions, close contacts (families, military recruits). 73 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  74. 74. Mycoplasmal pneumonia • Gradual onset with fever, malaise, chills, headache & sore throat. • Severe cough with blood tinged sputum (worsens at night) • Complications: bullous myringitis (tympanic membrane acutely inflamed in external surface during otitis ) & otitis, meningitis, encephalitis, hemolytic anemia 74 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  75. 75. Genital Infections • Caused by M. hominis & U. urealyticum • Transmitted by sexual contact • Men - Nonspecific urethritis, prostitis, balanoposthitis & Reiter’s syndrome • Women – acute salpingitis, PID, cervicitis, vaginitis • Also associated with infertility, abortion, postpartum fever, chorioamnionitis & low birth weight infants 75 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  76. 76. Mycoplasma & HIV infection • Severe & prolonged infections in HIV infected & other immunodeficient individuals 76 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  77. 77. Mycoplasma as cell culture contaminants  Contaminates continuous cell cultures maintained in laboratories  Interferes with the growth of viruses in these cultures.  Mistaken for viruses.  Eradication from infected cells is difficult. 77 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  78. 78. Treatment • Tetracycline, Erythromycin & Clarithromycin – drug of choice • Resistant to antibiotics which interfere with bacterial cell wall synthesis. • Newer macrolides & quinolones being used now. 78 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  79. 79. PELVIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE  Clinical manifestations of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) vary but generally include lower abdominal pain elicited by movement of the cervix or palpation of the adnexal or endometrial areas.  About 50% of cases are caused by N. gonorrhoeae.  Nongonococcal PID has a complex and sometimes polymicrobial etiology, including C. trachomatis, Bacteroides, anaerobic streptococci, and Mycoplasma hominis alone or in various combinations.  In general, nongonococcal PID is milder than that associated with N. gonorrhoeae infection.  The incidence of PID is five to ten times higher in women with intrauterine devices than in those not using this form of contraception.  The diagnosis is established most reliably by culture of peritoneal aspirates from the vaginal cul-de-sac.  Treatment of PID is complex because of the multiple etiologies and relative inaccessibility of the definitive diagnostic specimen. 79 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  80. 80. Herpes viruses  The herpes virus group, of the family Hepeviridae, comprises large, enveloped, double stranded DNA viruses found in both animals and humans.  They are ubiquitous and produce infections ranging from painful skin ulcers to chickenpox to encephalitis.  Eight members of the family infect humans:  HSV-1  HSV-2  cytomegalovirus (CMV)  varicella–zoster virus (VZV)  Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)  human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6)  herpesvirus types 7 (HHV-7)  herpesvirus types 8 (HHV-8) Herpes viruses  In addition a simian herpesviruses, herpes B virus, has occasionally caused human disease. Two herpes simplex viruses 80 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  81. 81. • Emphasize in genital herpes (HSV-2) • Though HSV-1 transmission through oral or saliva 81 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  82. 82. 82 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  83. 83. 83 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  84. 84. Pathogenesis of Herpes virus  The primary infection occurs through skin or mucous membrane and results in formation of a vesicle under the layer of keratinized squamous epithelial cells.  The vesicle fluid consists of characteristic multinucleated giant cells, inflammatory cells, and cellular debris.  Many cells contain eosinophilic intranuclear inclusions.  Virus spreads from the local lesion to the draining lymph nodes causing their enlargement.  The lesion heals with residual scarring.  The reactivated lesions are usually less severe in inflammatory reaction and lymphadenopathy.  After primary infection the virus travels to sensory root ganglia which innervate the area of infection, resulting in latent infection (Figure next slide) • Commonly involved ganglia are trigeminal (HSV-1) and sacral S2–S3 dorsal sensory nerve root ganglia.  Sometimes superior cervical and vagal ganglia also get involved.  Latent HSV-2 infection has been demonstrated in the sacral (S2–S3) region. 84 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  85. 85.  The virus travels to these ganglia by retrograde intra-axonal flow and settles within the neurons in the ganglia.  The herpesviruses do not persist in ganglia as whole virion but as viral DNA integrated into the cellular genome.  Several copies of the HSV viral genomes are in each latently infected neuronal cell.  They exist in a circular form, and transcription of only a small portion of the viral genome occurs.  Because latent infection does not appear to require synthesis of early or late viral polypeptides, antiviral drugs directed at the thymidine kinase enzymes or viral DNA polymerase do not eradicate the virus in its latent state. Pathogenesis of Herpes virus 85 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  86. 86.  Reactivation of virus from latently infected ganglionic cells with subsequent release of infectious virions appears to account for most recurrences of both genital and or labial infections.  The mechanisms by which latent infection is reactivated are unknown.  Precipitating factors that are known to initiate reactivation of herpes simplex include; exposure to ultraviolet light, fever and trauma (eg, oral intubation). Pathogenesis of Herpes virus 86 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  87. 87. Pathogenesis of Herpes virus infection 87 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  88. 88. Latency in Herpes simplex virus 1 The establishment of latent infections in sensory neurons of herpes simplex virus type 1 (HHV-1) is crucial for life long persistence of infections in humans. To achieve latency, herpes simplex virus encodes two RNAs termed LATs (LATency associated transcripts) that are responsible for the inhibition of apoptosis in neurons. Additionally, herpes genome produces several microRNAs(miRNAs) which are about 22 nucleotide-long noncoding RNAs that target mRNA sequences.  Mechanistically, miRNAs are incorporated into the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), which guides the recruitment of the target mRNA for degradation and/or translational repression. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 88
  89. 89. Latency in Herpes simplex virus 1  During latency, 8 miRNAs are synthesized miR-H1 to miR-H8.  Three of them miR-H2, miR-H4 and miR-H6 are responsible for the inhibition of viral proteins ICP0, ICP34.5, and ICP4.  This inhibition prevents transcription of the viral genome as well as its replication. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 89
  90. 90. HERPES SIMPLEX  Human Herpesvirus 1 (Herpes Labialis) &  Human Herpesvirus 2 (Herpes Genitalis).  Infection with herpes simplex virus may take several clinical forms. The infection is most often inapparent.  The usual clinical manifestation is a vesicular eruption of the skin or mucous membranes.  Infection is sometimes seen as severe keratitis, meningoencephalitis, and a disseminated illness of the newborn. 90 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  91. 91. Cytopathic effect (infected cells develop intranuclear acidophilic inclusion and then undergo necrosis ) 91 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  92. 92. 92 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  93. 93. HSV infections  HSV 1 infections are complex. They are classified as primary, non-primary, first episode, recurrent, and reinfection.  Many HSV infections are asymptomatic, which further accounts for the complexity of definitions.  Primary infection- with HSV 1 is very common and usually occurs in first few years of life. It may be symptomatic, as Gingivostomatitis (picture follows) or asymptomatic.  Primary genital HSV 2 infection is not universal as is HSV 1 infection, although it is becoming more common. It typically occurs after the first decade of life, when sexual activity begins.  Because it can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her baby, it is also seen in newborn infants, in whom it is often severe or fatal, if untreated. 93 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  94. 94. HSV infections  Non-primary infection is defined as first infection with one HSV in the setting of past infection with the other. Usually this means HSV 2 infection in someone who was already infected with HSV 1. Alternatively someone who is first infected with HSV 2 may then be infected by HSV 1 which would be called non-primary. Non-primary infections tend to be milder than primary infections.  First episode disease is present when an individual has a first HSV infection that is asymptomatic but then develops a symptomatic infection, either due to reactivation of the first HSV, or reinfection with a new one.  Recurrent infections are due to reactivation of latent infection.  Typically for HSV 1, painful vesicles or ulcers appear at the corners of the mouth. Areas of the skin may also be involved; clustered vesicles are classic for this presentation. For HSV 1, infections usually occur above the belt, commonly on the face, but also on the trunk.  For HSV 2, infections usually occur below the belt.  Genital HSV 2 may be primary, non-primary, first episode, or recurrent. 94 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  95. 95. HSV infections  Recurrent infections are provoked by a number of stimuli, such as fever, trauma, sunlight, stress, and menstruation.  Reactivation occurs despite the presence of specific antibodies, and may be related to a deficient gamma interferon (IF) response.  Severing of cranial nerve V is known to reactivate latent HSV-1 in animals and humans.  A recurrent vesicular rash in the same area of skin, usually on the face, is diagnostic of reactivation of HSV (not VZV). 95 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  96. 96. Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) • HSV1 – lesions on the oropharynx, cold sores, fever – Blisters – occurs in early childhood • HSV2 – lesions on the genitalia – occurs in ages 14-29 – can be spread without visible lesions – humans only reservoir • treatment: acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir 96 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  97. 97. Clinical features of Herpes simplex virus • Gingivostomatitis • Herpes labialis • Primary herpetic dermatitis • Eczema herpeticum • Traumatic herpes • Acute herpetic rhinitis • Keratoconjunctivitis • Keratitis • Neonatal herpes • Meningitis • Encephalitis • Herpetic hepatitis • Arthritis • Disseminated rash • Autonomic system dysfunction • Genital lesions • Proctitis • Acute necrotic cervicitis 97 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  98. 98. Herpes labialis (cold sores, herpes febrilis).  Causative agent: Herpes Simplex Type 1  This is the most common recurrent disease produced by HSV-1.  Clusters of localized vesicles occur, usually at the mucocutaneous junction of the lips.  The vesicle ruptures, leaving a painful ulcer that heals without scarring.  The lesions may recur, repeatedly and at various intervals of time, in the same location.  The permanent site of latent herpes simplex virus is the trigeminal ganglion. 98 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  99. 99. 99 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  100. 100. 100 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  101. 101. Keratoconjunctivitis.  Causative agent: Herpes Simplex Type 1  The initial infection with herpesvirus may be in the eye, producing severe keratoconjunctivitis.  Recurrent lesions of the eye appear as dendritic keratitis or corneal ulcers or as vesicles on the eyelids.  With recurrent keratitis, there may be progressive involvement of the corneal stroma, with permanent opacification and blindness. 101 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  102. 102. 102 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  103. 103. 103 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  104. 104. 104 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  105. 105. 105 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  106. 106. 106 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  107. 107. secondary infection of the thumb from sucking it 107 Herpetic whitlow STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  108. 108. Gingivostomatitis- This shows a baby with primary HSV 1 gingivostomatatitis. Note the ulcers on the oral mucosa, along with swollen and friable gums.  There is a secondary infection of the thumb (herpetic whitlow) from sucking it , and there are satellite lesions on the surrounding skin.  Although this infection looks very severe, it is usually self-limited.  Poor nutrition and dehydration for a few days can be a problem.  Many times, for unknown reasons, the primary infection can be asymptomatic, but recurrent disease (fever blisters) are symptomatic.  Primary HSV-1 is painful but causes limited problems, and patients usually are not treated with antiviral medications.  It is customary to treat patients in whom genital HSV 2 is diagnosed.  HSV 2 commonly recurs (more commonly than HSV 1, for unknown reasons). Kaposi’s varicelliform- eruption HSV-1 infection may spread widely on the face and over the whole body when the local skin is weak or damage especially in infants or atopic dermatitis patients. 108 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  109. 109. 109 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  110. 110. Genital herpes (herpes progenitalis).  Causative agent: Herpes Simplex Type 2  Genital herpes is characterized by vesiculoulcerative lesions of the penis of the male or the cervix, vulva, vagina, and perineum of the female.  The lesions are more severe during primary infection and may be associated with fever, malaise, and inguinal lymphadenopathy.  HSV- 2 virus remains latent in lumbar and sacral ganglia. 110 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  111. 111. 111 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  112. 112. 112 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  113. 113. 113 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  114. 114. Congenital Neonatal herpes  Usually, Herpesvirus type 2 may be transmitted to the new- born during birth by contact with herpetic lesions in the birth canal.  The spectrum of illness produced in the new-born appears to vary from subclinical or local to severe generalized disease with a fatal outcome.  Severely affected infants who survive may have permanent brain damage. 114 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  115. 115.  Perinatal HSV can be severe or fatal. It is usually due to Type 2 virus because the baby is infected from contact with the mother’s infected genital tissues and secretions if she has genital HSV at delivery.  Often the mother has no symptoms of genital infection.  The attack rate is > 10 times greater in maternal primary infection compared to recurrence; thus a mother who is newly infected near the time of giving birth is 10 times more likely to pass on HSV2 to her infant when giving birth vaginally.  Women who have obvious genital HSV at delivery usually have a caesarean section to protect the baby from infection.  Clues to infection of the infant include skin vesicles ( in 70%), fever, seizures, pneumonia, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and conjunctivitis.  This is a spectrum of disease ranging from apparently mild to very severe. Therapy is aimed at preventing mild disease from progressing to severe disease.  Diagnosis is made by testing skin lesions and/or CSF for HSV 1, by culture for virus, immunofluorescence, and PCR. 115 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  116. 116.  Any infant in whom this diagnosis is strongly considered or proven should be treated with antiviral therapy, even if he/she is otherwise asymptomatic (i.e. has only skin vesicles).  This therapy is a medical emergency and may be life saving for the infant.  In order to try to reduce vertical transmission (from mother to baby), there are hopes eventually to administer a form of HSV 2 vaccine to girls before the start of sexual activity. 116 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  117. 117. Neonatal HSV has been divided into 3 clinical categories  Skin and mucous membrane infection only (40% of infected babies have this form at the time of diagnosis). There are no symptoms other than the skin rash (grouped vesicles). There is an excellent prognosis with early therapy, which keeps virus from spreading. It is possible to diagnose these infections easily because the virus produces the skin lesions from which it can be identified.  CNS infection (35% of babies with HSV have this form at presentation). Symptoms include fever, lethargy, seizures. The CSF is abnormal. These babies often have major sequelae if they survive. The disease is hard to diagnose because the babies often don't have skin vesicles.  Disseminated disease (25% of infected babies present with this form). 2/3 develop skin vesicles but the 1/3 who do not can be very hard to diagnose. Signs and symptoms include hepatosplenomegaly, jaundice, hepatitis, and pneumonia. Mortality is high (70%). 117 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  118. 118. Histopathology and Cell culture:  The virus may be isolated from herpetic lesions (skin, cornea, or brain).  The appearance of typical cytopathic effects in cell culture suggests the presence of herpesvirus in 18-36 hours.  Scrapings or swabs from the base of early herpetic lesions contain multinucleated giant cells. Serology:  The agent is then identified by neutralization test or immunofluorescence staining with specific antiserum.  Antibodies appear in 4-7 days; can be measured by NT, IHT, CFT, RIA and reach a peak in 2-4 weeks. Laboratory Diagnosis 118 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  119. 119. Laboratory Diagnosis Serology should not be used to diagnose active HSV infections, such as those affecting the genital or central nervous systems; frequently there is no change in antibody titer when reactivation occurs. Serology can be useful in detecting those with asymptomatic HSV-2 infection. Microscopy : Light microscopic study, Giemsa Staining – show intranuclear inclusions or multinucleated giant cells typical of herpes (Tzanck test), Electron microscopic study Direct immunofluorescency Indirect immunofluorescency (ELISA-Novo Nordisk) • Ballooning degeneration 119 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  120. 120. Intracellular Herpes Virus Electron microscopic picture (x 8000) 120 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  121. 121. Direct immunofluorescency of Herpes Virus infected cells. (the infected cells are lighting) 121 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  122. 122. 122 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  123. 123. Laboratory Diagnosis PCR-  PCR on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is the best test to diagnose HSV encephalitis.  Restriction endonuclease digests can also be used to define epidemiologic relationships; that is, strains acquired between sexual partners or through mother– infant transmission. 123 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  124. 124. Treatment 124 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  125. 125. Herpes genitalis Summary STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 125
  126. 126. Herpes genitalis Herpes genitalis It is an acute inflammatory disease of the male and female genital tract due to infection with Herpes simplex virus (HSV-2). ·Incubation period: 2-7 days (2-21 days). STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 126
  127. 127. Clinical picture • Initial manifestations: include local pain, tenderness, itching sensation, dysuria and in females, a profuse watery vaginal discharge. • Initial lesions are papules on a red erythematous base but they rapidly develop into vesicles and later ulcers covered with a grayish exudate vesicles · • The manifestations of recurrent genital herpes are similar but less severe, and resolve faster. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 127
  128. 128. Diagnosis • A clinical diagnosis. Laboratory approaches for the diagnosis of genital herpes include: – – Cytological examination multi-nucleated giant cells- multi-nucleated giant cells • Direct immune fluorescent STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 128
  129. 129. Treatment • First clinical episode: • Acyclovir 400 mg orally three times a day for 7-10 days. • Recurrent Genital Herpes: Acyclovir 400 mg orally three times a day for 5 days. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 129
  130. 130. 130 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  131. 131. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 131
  132. 132. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 132
  133. 133. CYTOMECALOVIRUS (Human Herpesvirus 5)  Cytomegalic inclusion disease is a generalized infection of infants caused by intrauterine or early postnatal infection with the cytomegaloviruses.  The disease causes severe congenital anomalies.  Cytomegalovirus can be found in the cervix of up to 10% of healthy women.  Cytomegalic inclusion disease is characterized by large intranuclear inclusions that occur in the salivary glands, lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys, endocrine glands, and occasionally, the brain.  Most fatalities occur in children under 2 years of age.  In apparent infection is common during childhood and adolescence.  Severe cytomegalovirus infections are frequently found in adults receiving immunosuppressive therapy. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 133
  134. 134. Cytomegalovirus Inclusion Diseases. Electron micrograph of a single animal cell infected with the cytomegalovirus. The intranuclear inclusion body has a typical” owl-eyed” apearence. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 134
  135. 135.  Cytomegalovirus can cause persistent infection in various tissues, including those of the salivary glands, breasts, kidneys, endocervix, seminal vesicles and peripheral blood leukocytes.  This persistent infection leads to chronic viral excretion by the involved organ.  Transmission of virus is through contact with infected secretions. The average incubation period is four to six weeks.  It should also be noted that the kidneys of organ donors can be a source of cytomegalovirus for the recipient, and that peripheral blood leukocytes have been implicated in the transmission of cytomegalovirus via blood transfusion. Pathogenesis. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 135
  136. 136. Cytomegalovirus infection can result in one of three distinct clinical syndromes.  Congenitalcytomegalovirus infection: hepatosplenomegally, retinitis, a petechial/purpuric skin rash, and involvement of the central nervous system ( ventriculo-megaly, intracranial calcifications etc.)  Mononucleosis syndrome (fever, malaise, atypical lymphocytosis, pharyngitis and, rarely, cervical adenopathy or hepatitis)  Third clinical entity is cytomegalovirus infection in severely immunocompromised individuals In these patients, infection can involve the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, liver, retina, and central nervous system Clinical Manifestations. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 136
  137. 137. CMV Transmission  A great deal is known about transmission of CMV. Transmission is associated with close personal contact. Transmission can be sexual, and various secretions such as saliva, tears, and urine are known to contain infectious CMV. Infectious virus can persist on surfaces for periods long enough to transmit virus to others.  Children in day care are well-known transmitters of CMV to others via their infected saliva and urine. For other children this transmission is inconsequential, but when they transmit CMV to susceptible adults who may be pregnant, there can be serious consequences.  CMV is rarely airborne as it is highly cell-associated and does not produce skin lesions. Probably because the virus is not airborne, transmission from infected patients to hospital workers is rare.  Intrauterine transmission of CMV occurs, as well as infection through breast milk. CMV may also be transmitted through blood transfusion and organ transplantation. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 137
  138. 138. Treatment  CMV infections cannot be treated with ACV and require use of more toxic drugs such as ganciclovir, foscarnet, and cidofovir.  Cytomegalovirus (CMV) induces little or no thymidine kinase and is not inhibited.  Varicella-zoster and Epstein-Barr viruses are between these two extremes in terms of both thymidine kinase induction and acyclovir susceptibility.  These medications usually must be given intravenously and cause much more toxicity than ACV.  Various toxicities include significant bone marrow suppression and metabolic irregularities.  Because the drugs are all potentially toxic, accurate diagnosis is obviously very important.  Most of the treatment of CMV disease is in immunocompromised patients with very significant illnesses.  Drugs that are used to treat CMV infections all act by inhibiting viral DNA polymerase.  Ganciclovir is related to ACV, but more toxic; its main toxicity is bone marrow suppression. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 138
  139. 139. Treatment and Diagnosis  This is so frequent and severe, that treatment has to be discontinued in about 20% of patients who receive it.  Still ganciclovir remains the drug of choice to treat significant CMV infections.  Toxicity of foscarnet includes renal damage and metabolic abnormalities.  Toxicity of cidofovir includes renal damage and increases in uric acid. Because of its toxicity it is rarely used.  Diagnosis and treatment of CMV have become intertwined, as current thinking is to try to identify significant infections very early in their course and to treat presumptively, which yields the best outcomes.  Diagnosis can be especially difficult. While the virus can easily be demonstrated in body tissues or fluids, by culture or PCR, proper interpretation of the results is the problem, because it is necessary to distinguish actual disease from persistent low grade viral multiplication, which may be innocuous. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 139
  140. 140. Papovavirus: Papilloma Virus • Infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) generally gives rise to warts. • Certain types however, have a strong association with cervical intra-epithelial neoplasia (types 6 and 11) • whereas other types (principally, types 16 and 18) are present in over 90% of tumors. • HPV 5 or 8 is associated with epidermodysplasia verruciformis, an inherited disease in which individuals develop skin cancers on exposure to sunlight. 140 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  141. 141. Papovavirus: Papilloma Virus • Viron : Icosahedral, 55 nm diameter • Composition: DNA (10%),Protein (90%) • Genome: Double stranded DNA,circular,8Kbp,MW 5 million • Proteins: Two structural proteins; Cellular histones condense DNA in Virion • Envelop: None • Replication: Nucleus • Outstanding Characteristics: – Stimulate Cell DNA synthesis – Restricted host range and tissue tropism – Significant cause of human Cancer – Viral oncoproteins interact with cellular tumor suppressor Proteins 141 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  142. 142. Mode of transmission Direct contact or autoinoculation • more than 100 different strains • infect epithelium and mucus membranes • benign epithelial tumors and cancers Verrucae: horny projections on skin associated with human papillomaviruses Four major types of warts are formed by HPV • plantar warts • verrucae vulgaris • flat or plane warts • anogenital condylomata (genital warts) 142 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  143. 143. Human Papillomaviruses and Polyomaviruses and Their Diseases 143 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  144. 144. Classification of HPV • Classification of the HPVs is based on DNA sequence homology. • At least 100 types have been identified and classified into 16 (A through P) groups. • HPV can be distinguished further as cutaneous HPV or mucosal HPV, on the basis of the susceptible tissue. Within the mucosal HPV, there is a group associated with cervical cancer. • Viruses in similar groups frequently cause similar types of warts. 144 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  145. 145. Structure of Papilloma Virus • The icosahedral capsid of HPV is 50 to 55 nm in diameter and consists of two structural proteins forming 72 capsomeres. • The HPV genome is circular and has approximately 8000 base pairs. • The HPV DNA encodes seven or eight early genes (E1 to E8), depending on the virus, and two late or structural genes (L1 and L2). • An upstream regulatory region contains the control sequences for transcription, the shared N-terminal sequence for the early proteins, and the origin of replication. All the genes are located on one strand (the plus strand). 145 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  146. 146. Pathogenesis • Papillomaviruses infect and replicate in the squamous epithelium of skin (warts) and mucous membranes (genital, oral, and conjunctival papillomas) to induce epithelial proliferation. • The HPV types are very tissue specific, causing different disease presentations. • The wart develops as a result of virus stimulation of cell growth and thickening of the basal and prickle layers (stratum spinosum), as well as the stratum granulosum. • Koilocytes, characteristic of papillomavirus infection, are enlarged keratinocytes with clear haloes around shrunken nuclei. • It usually takes 3 to 4 months for the wart to develop. • The viral infection remains local and generally regresses spontaneously but can recur. 146 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  147. 147. Schematic representation of a skin wart (Papilloma) Figure: The HPV viral life cycle tied to epithelial cells differentiation. The differentiation pathway of Epidermal cells is shown on the left and Viral life cycle is shown on the right. 147 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  148. 148. • Innate and cell-mediated immunity are important for control and resolution of HPV infections. • HPV can suppress or hide from protective immune responses. • In addition to very low levels of antigen expression (except in the "near-dead" terminally differentiated skin cell), the keratinocyte is an immunologically privileged site for replication. • Inflammatory responses are required to activate protective cytolytic responses and promote resolution of warts. Pathogenesis (contd) 148 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  149. 149. Pathogenesis (contd) • Immunosuppressed persons have recurrences and more severe presentations of papillomavirus and other Papovavirus infections. • The oncogenic potential of HPV has been extensively studied. • Viral DNA is found in benign and malignant tumors, especially mucosal papillomas. • HPV-16 and HPV-18 cause cervical papillomas and dysplasia, and at least 85% of cervical carcinomas contain integrated HPV-DNA. 149 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  150. 150. Pathogenesis (contd) • Breaking of the circular genome within the E1 or E2 genes (E1 & E2 genes are associated with replication of HPV genome) to promote integration often causes these genes to be inactivated, thereby preventing viral replication without preventing the expression of other HPV genes, including the E6 and E7 genes. • The E6 and E7 proteins of HPV-16 and HPV-18 have been identified as oncogenes because they bind and inactivate the cellular growth-suppressor (transformation- suppressor) proteins, p53 and p105 retinoblastoma gene product (p105RB). • E6 binds the p53 protein and targets it for degradation, and E7 binds and inactivates p105RB. 150 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  151. 151. Pathogenesis (contd) • Without these brakes on cell growth, the cell is more susceptible to mutation, chromosomal aberrations, or the action of a cofactor and thereby develops into cancer. 151 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  152. 152. Summary of Pathogenesis • Virus is acquired by close contact and infects the epithelial cells of the skin or mucous membranes. • Tissue tropism and disease presentation depend on the papillomavirus type. • Virus persists in the basal layer and then produces virus in terminally differentiated keratinocytes. • Viruses cause benign outgrowth of cells into warts. • HPV infection is hidden from immune responses and persists. • Warts resolve spontaneously, possibly as a result of immune response. • Certain types are associated with dysplasia that may become cancerous with the action of cofactors. • DNA of specific HPV types is present (integrated) in the tumor cell chromosomes. 152 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  153. 153. Transmission Disease/Viral Factors : • Capsid virus is resistant to inactivation. • Virus persists in host. • Asymptomatic shedding is likely. Transmission : Direct contact, sexual contact (sexually transmitted disease) for certain virus types, or passage through infected birth canal for laryngeal papillomas (types 6 and 11). Risk : • Papillomavirus: Warts are common; sexually active people are at risk for infection with HPV types correlated with oral and genital cancers 153 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  154. 154. Clinical Syndromes Associated with Papillomaviruses 154 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  155. 155. Warts • A wart is a benign, self-limited proliferation of skin that regresses with time. • Most people with HPV infection have the common types of the virus (HPV-1 through HPV-4), which infect keratinized surfaces, usually on the hands and feet. • Initial infection occurs in childhood or early adolescence. • The incubation period before a wart develops may be as long as 3 to 4 months. • The appearance of the wart (dome shaped, flat, or plantar) depends on the HPV type and the infected site. 155 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  156. 156. Four major types of warts are formed by HPV • plantar warts • verrucae vulgaris • flat or plane warts • anogenital condylomata (genital warts) 156 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  157. 157. Benign Head and Neck Tumors • Single oral papilloma's are the most benign epithelial tumors of the oral cavity. • They are pedunculated with a fibro vascular stalk, and their surface usually has a rough, papillary appearance. • They can occur in people of any age group, are usually solitary, and rarely recur after surgical excision. • Laryngeal papillomas are commonly associated with HPV-6 and HPV-11 and are the most common benign epithelial tumors of the larynx. • Laryngeal papillomatosis can be life threatening in children because the papillomas may obstruct the airway. • Occasionally, papillomas may be found further down in the trachea and into the bronchi. 157 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  158. 158. Genital Warts (Anogenital Condylomata) • Genital warts (condylomata acuminata) occur almost exclusively on the squamous epithelium of the external genitalia and perianal areas. • Approximately 90% are caused by HPV-6 and HPV-11. • Anogenital lesions infected with these types of HPV rarely become malignant in otherwise healthy people. 158 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  159. 159. 159 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  160. 160. Cervical Dysplasia and Neoplasia (1) • HPV infection of the genital tract is now recognized as a common sexually transmitted disease. • Infection is usually asymptomatic but may result in slight itching. • Genital warts may appear like soft, flesh-colored warts that are flat, raised, and sometimes cauliflower shaped. • The warts can appear within weeks or months of sexual contact with an infected person. • Cytological changes indicating HPV infection (koilocytotic cells) are detected in Papanicolaou-stained cervical smears (Pap smears) 160 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  161. 161. Cervical Dysplasia and Neoplasia (2) • Infection of the female genital tract by HPV types 16, 18, 31, and 45 and, rarely, by other types of HPV, is associated with intraepithelial cervical neoplasia and cancer. • The first neoplastic changes noted on light microscopy are termed dysplasia. • Approximately 40% to 70% of the mild dysplasia's spontaneously regress. 161 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  162. 162. Cervical Dysplasia and Neoplasia (3) • Cervical cancer is thought to develop through a continuum of progressive cellular changes, from mild (cervical intraepithelial neoplasia [CIN I]) to moderate neoplasia (CIN II) to severe neoplasia or carcinoma in situ. • This sequence of events can occur over 1 to 4 years. • Routine and regular Pap smears can prevent or promote early treatment and cure of cervical cancer. 162 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  163. 163. LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS (1) • Histology of Pap smear: – A wart can be confirmed microscopically on the basis of its characteristic histologic appearance, which consists of hyperplasia of the prickle cells and an excess production of keratin (hyperkeratosis). – Papillomavirus infection can be detected in Pap smears by the presence of koilocytotic (vacuolated cytoplasm) squamous epithelial cells, which are rounded and occur in clumps. • Molecular Techniques – DNA molecular probes and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) from cervical swabs and tissue specimens are the methods of choice for establishing the diagnosis and typing of the HPV infection. • Papillomaviruses do not grow in cell cultures, and tests for HPV antibodies are rarely used except in research surveys. 163 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  164. 164. LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS (2) 164 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  165. 165. LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS (3) Culture: There is no culture system to support in vitro HPV infection. Though SCID mouse subcutaneous system has been used to propagate some HPV types, but they can not be considered in vitro system and are not amenable to most virus laboratories. Serology : Recently, with advent of yeast and baculovirus produced virus like particles (VLPs), it is now possible to detect antibodies by an ELISA technique in the serum of patients infected with HPV in genital sample. Limited number of HPV types has been detected by this assay. But it has been suggested that approximately 50 % of infected individual detected less sensitive than the DNA based assay. Virus is lees immunogenic and possibly induces inappropriate immune response for serological diagnosis success. 165 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  166. 166. Hybrid capture method- • Type specific RNA probe is used to detect viral DNA in samples. • Commercially available as a kit from Digene diagnostics,MD,USA, and less sensitive than PCR. 166 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  167. 167. TREATMENT, PREVENTION, AND CONTROL (1) Surgery : • Warts spontaneously regress, but the regression may take many months to years. • Warts are removed because of pain and discomfort, for cosmetic reasons, and to prevent spread to other parts of the body or to other people. • They are removed through the use of surgical cryotherapy, electro cautery, or chemical means (e.g., 10% to 25% solution of podophilin, injection of IFN-alfa), although recurrences are common. • Surgery may be necessary for the removal of laryngeal papillomas. 167 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  168. 168. TREATMENT, PREVENTION, AND CONTROL (2) Chemo Therapy: • Stimulators of innate and inflammatory responses, such as imiquimod (Aldara), interferon, and even stripping off duct tape, can promote more rapid healing. • Topical or intra-lesional delivery of cidofovir can treat warts by selectively killing the HPV-infected cells. Vaccine: • A new HPV vaccine consisting of the capsid protein assembled into virus-like particles (VLP) has promise for preventing infection. • The vaccine would be administered to pre-sexually active girls. 168 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  169. 169. HPV vaccines Three HPV vaccines—9-valent HPV vaccine (Gardasil® 9, 9vHPV), Quadrivalent HPV vaccine (Gardasil®, 4vHPV)  Bivalent HPV vaccine (Cervarix®, 2vHPV)—have been licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). All three HPV vaccines protect against HPV types 16 and 18 that cause most HPV cancers. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 169
  170. 170. HPV vaccines—9-valent HPV vaccine (Gardasil® 9, 9vHPV) • 9vHPV is an inactivated 9-valent vaccine licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014. It contains 7 oncogenic (cancer-causing) HPV types (16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58) and two HPV types that cause most genital warts (6 and 11). The 9vHPV vaccine is licensed for females and males age 9 through 45 years. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 170
  171. 171. Quadrivalent HPV vaccine (Gardasil®, 4vHPV) Bivalent HPV vaccine (Cervarix®, 2vHPV)—have been licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cervarix® is a bivalent vaccine (2vHPV) that targets HPV16 and 18, two HPV types that cause cervical cancer. Gardasil® (4vHPV) targets the same oncogenic types, as well as HPV6 and 11, which cause external genital warts. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 171
  172. 172. Vaccination  HPV vaccine is recommended for routine vaccination at age 11 or 12 years. (Vaccination can be started at age 9.)  ACIP also recommends vaccination for everyone through age 26 years if not adequately vaccinated previously.  The HPV vaccine is most effective in early adolescence, but this starts to decrease by age 18.  Because of this, it is unlikely to provide much benefit for cancer prevention as people get older.  The ACS does not recommend HPV vaccination for persons older than age 26 years.  2 doses of the HPV shot are needed, 6-12 months apart.  If the shots are given less than 5 months apart, a 3rd dose is needed. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 172
  173. 173. Vaccine efficacy  The safety of HPV vaccine has been well studied.  All three HPV vaccines went through years of extensive safety testing before it was licensed by the FDA, which only licenses a vaccine if it is safe, effective, and the benefits outweigh any risks.  Gardasil 9 was studied in more than 15,000 women and men.  HPV vaccination is not recommended for everyone older than age 26 years.  However, some adults age 27 through 45 years who were not already vaccinated may decide to get HPV vaccine after speaking with their doctor about their risk for new HPV infections and the possible benefits of vaccination. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 173
  174. 174. TREATMENT, PREVENTION, AND CONTROL (3) Prevention: • At present, the best way to prevent transmission of warts is to avoid coming in direct contact with infected tissue. • Proper precautions (e.g., the use of condoms) can prevent the sexual transmission of HPV. 174 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  175. 175. Candida causes vaginitis and urethritis  Candida albicans causes range of genital diseases, which are treated with oral or tropical antifungal.  These varies from mild superficial localized infections in an otherwise healthy individual to disseminated often fatal infection in the immunocompromised.  This yeast is a normal inhabitant of the female vagina, but in some women and in circumstances which are not clearly understood, the candidal load increases and cause an intensely irritant vaginitis with a cheesy vaginal discharge.  This may be accompanied by urethritis and dysuria and may present as a urinary tract infection  The diagnosis can be confirmed by microscopy and culture of the discharge. 175 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  176. 176.  Treatment with oral antifungal agent such as fluconazole or a topical preparation such as nystain is recommended, but recurrence is frequent in a small proportion of women.  Balanitis (inflammation of the glans penis) is seen in approximately 10 % of the male partners of females with vulvovaginal candidiasis, but urethritis is uncommon in men and is rarely symptomatic 176 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology
  177. 177. Candidiasis (Moniliasis)  Candidiasis is a relatively common human infection that can take form of superficial, mucocutaneous or systemic disease.  Principally it is caused by the three species of genus candida, namely, C. krusei, C. tropicalis and C. albicans.  Candida albicans is the most common cause of infection.  Since the species of candida, including C.albicans are the part of the normal endogenous microbial flora, candidiasis is usually the result of autoinfection during a metabolic or an immunologic disturbance.  The organisms may be recovered from the oropharynx ,GI, genitourinary tracts, and skin. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 177
  178. 178. Candidiasis Candidiasis occurs in localized and disseminated forms. Localized disease is seen as erythema and white plaques in moist skin folds (diaper rash) or on mucosal surfaces (oral thrush). It may also cause the itching and thick white discharge of vulvovaginitis. Deep tissue and disseminated disease are limited almost exclusively to the immunocompromised. Diffuse pneumonia and urinary tract involvement are especially common. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 178
  179. 179. Pathogenesis  Surface mannoproteins bind to keratinocytes and ECM  C. albicans hyphae have the capacity to form strong attachments to human epithelial cells.  A mediator of this binding may be a surface hyphal wall protein (Hwp1), which is found only on the surface of germ tubes and hyphae.  This protein has amino acid sequences similar to those in the substrates of mammalian keratinocyte transaminases, which form cross-links between squamous epithelial specific proteins.  This novel pathogenic strategy makes use of host enzymes to bind the pathogen to epithelial cells.  Surface mannoproteins bind to keratinocytes and ECM  Other mannoproteins that have similarities to vertebrate integrins may also mediate binding to components of the extracellular matrix (ECM), such as fibronectin, collagen, and laminin.  Hyphae produce proteinases  Hyphae also secrete proteinases and phospholipases that are able to digest epithelial cells and probably facilitate invasion .  There is also evidence that C. albicans may be able to induce its own phagocytosis by endothelial cells.  Taken together, these factors represent a rich armamentarium of virulence factors all seemingly linked to the change from yeast to hyphal growth STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 179
  180. 180. Pathogenesis Receptors bind C3 in an antiopsonic manner • C. albicans has protein surface receptors that bind the C3 component of complement in a manner similar to that of the receptors on neutrophils. • C3 bound to the candidal surface by these receptors is thus oriented in a fashion that makes it unavailable for opsonization. • Enhanced production of these receptors under various conditions, for example, elevated glucose concentration, is associated with resistance to phagocytosis by neutrophils. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 180
  181. 181. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 181 Pathogenesis of Candida albicans infections. Proposed mechanisms of C. albicans attachment and invasion are shown. Surface glucomannan receptor(s) on the yeast may bind to fibronectin covering the epithelial cell or to elements of the extracellular matrix (ECM) when the epithelial surface is lost or the Candida have invaded beyond it. Invasion is associated with formation of hyphae and production of proteinases, which may digest tissue elements.
  182. 182. Pathogenesis Factors that allow C. albicans to increase its relative proportion of the flora (antibacterial therapy), that compromise the general immune capacity of the host (leukopenia or corticosteroid therapy), or that interfere with T-lymphocyte function (acquired immune deficiency syndrome; AIDS) are often associated with local and invasive infection. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 182
  183. 183. Pathogenesis  The disruptions of the mucosa associated with chronic disease and their treatments (indwelling devices, cancer chemotherapy) may enhance the invasion process by exposing Candida binding sites in the ECM.  Diabetes mellitus also predisposes to C. albicans infection, possibly because of the known greater production of the surface mannoproteins in the presence of high glucose concentrations STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 183
  184. 184. Clinical Manifestation White mucosal plaque is called thrush  Superficial invasion of the mucous membranes by C. albicans produces a white, cheesy plaque that is loosely adherent to the mucosal surface.  The lesion is usually painless, unless the plaque is torn away and the raw, weeping, invaded surface is exposed.  Oral lesions, called thrush, occur on the tongue, palate, and other mucosal surfaces as single or multiple, ragged white patches. Vaginitis may be recurrent  A similar infection in the vagina, vaginal candidiasis, produces a thick, curd-like discharge and itching of the vulva.  Although most women have at least one episode of vaginal candidiasis in a lifetime, a small proportion suffer chronic, recurrent infections.  No general or specific immune defect has yet been linked to this syndrome STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 184
  185. 185. Clinical Manifestation • Macerated skin is a common site • C. albicans skin infections occur in crural folds and other areas in which wet, macerated skin surfaces are opposed. • For example, one type of diaper rash is caused by C. albicans. • Other infections of the skin folds and appendages occur in association with recurrent immersion in water (eg, dishwashers). • The initial lesions are erythematous papules or confluent areas associated with tenderness, erythema, and fissures of the skin. • Infection usually remains confined to the chronically irritated area, but may spread beyond it, particularly in infants. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 185
  186. 186. Clinical Manifestation Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis is associated with specific T-cell defect • In rare persons with specific defects in T cell–mediated immune defense against Candida, a chronic, relapsing form of candidiasis known as chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis develops. • Infections of the skin, hair, and mucocutaneous junctions fail to resolve with adequate therapy and management. • There is considerable disfigurement and discomfort, particularly when the disease is accompanied by a granulomatous inflammatory response. • Although lesions may become extensive, they usually do not disseminate. • To some degree this disease may represent a clinical example of immunologic tolerance. • Cutaneous anergy to C. albicans antigens is commonly seen in these patients and is often reversed during antifungal chemotherapy, suggesting that it is due to chronic antigen excess STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 186
  187. 187. Pathogenesis and clinical pictures A. Superficial and mucocutaneous candidiasis It is superficial infections of skin and mucous membranes Throat, oral and virginals candidiasis Esophageal candidiasis Skin lesions of folds, groin, axilla, and interdigital Napkin eruptions in infants Paranychial candidiasis STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 187
  188. 188. Pathogenesis cont’d… B. Systemic (disseminated or invasive) candidiasis – Pulmonary and kidney infection occur on top of a pre- existing disease e.g. malignancy or tuberculosis – Invasive candidiasis of many organs occurs in immunosuppresed and leukaemic patients Tissue phase • C.albicans is not a dimorphic fungus (Yeast like fungi and now consider as dimorphic Ascomycetes), as both yeast & hyphae are seen in tissue • The hyphae are thought to represent the tissue- invasive form of the fungus. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 188
  189. 189. Predisposing factors Diabetes  Zink and iron deficiency  Immunosupperession  T-cell immunodeficiency disorders  Acquired- immunodeficiency syndrome, (AIDS)  Leukaemias, Lymphomas Steroid treatments Broad spectrum antibiotics STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 189
  190. 190. Laboratory diagnosis • superficial or mucocutaneous candidiasis is diagnosed by finding the fungus in tissue scraping and culture • systemic candidiasis is difficult to diagnose. • Definitive diagnosis is made by the histopathologic demonstration of the invasion of tissue by the yeast. • Specimens from surface lesions, mouth, vaginal, sputum, exudates e.t.c are examined using different methods STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 190
  191. 191. Laboratory Diagnosis cont’d • Direct examination KOH • Exposed lesions can usually be easily diagnosed by clinical appearance together with finding typical budding yeast cells and pseudo hyphae and /or true hyphae in lesion scrapings treated with KOH. Gram- stain • Gram stain smears shows large gram positive budding yeast cells with pseudo hyphae. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 191
  192. 192. Culture and identification  Growth is rapid on sabouroud’s dextrose blood agar, tryptic soy, and many other media.  Creamy yeast colonies are formed after overnight incubation at temperature of 210C or 370C; the optimum growth temperature is around 300C.  C.albicans grows as round-to-oval yeast cells that are 4- 6µm in diameter.  Pseudo-hyphae and hyphae also seen; especially at lower incubation temperature (i.e. 220C-250C) and on nutritionally poor media. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 192
  193. 193. Culture cont’d  Candida albicans is differentiated from other candida species by:  Budding of yeast cell.  Germ-tube test: - Rapid development of germ tubes when yeast cells incubated at 370c in 1-2 hrs in serum.  Chlamydospore formation when incubated at 220c on cornmeal agar. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 193
  194. 194. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 194 Candida on SDA
  195. 195. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 195 Candida-moist opaque colonies on BA
  196. 196. Nutritional deficient media CORN MEAL AGAR/CORN MEAL TWEEN AGAR Corn meal 8g/zein 40g/100ml Tween80 2g Agar 4g Distilled water 200ml Large,highly refractile,thick walled RICE STARCH AGAR(RSA) Cream of rice 4g Tween80 2g Agar 4g Distilled water 200ml pH 6.2 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 196
  197. 197. CHROMAGAR Ph- Presumptive identification Direct detection of enzymatic activity Fluorochromes are added Multiple species in a specimen C.albicans –light green C.tropicalis-blue,pink halo C.Parapsilosis-cream C.Krusei-pink C.Glabrata-purple C.dubliensis-dark blue Differential media STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 197
  198. 198. Culture cont’d •The different species are further identified on the bases of their biochemical properties. • Note: Asexual reproduction is by budding of yeasts or by chalmydospore formation on hyphae. C.Albicans Adopted from Kayser,medical microbiology 2005 STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 198
  199. 199. Carbohydrate assimilation Media Sugar disk 4% KNO3 disk 1% Yeast nitrogen base1.17% Yeast carbon base 6.7% Carbohydrate free medium Filter paper disks Growth around disc Utilization is determined Carbohydrate fermentation test can be UREASE TEST Urea base 29g Agar 15g Distilled water 1000 ml Phenol red indicator Ability to produce urease enzyme Urea to ammonia Amber to pinkish red Cryptococcus urease +ve Candida urease –ve Rapid urease test Christensen urea base 1% benzalkonium chloride Urea to ammonia Yellow to purple Cryptococcus STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 199
  200. 200. GERM TUBE TEST • Presumptive identification of candida albicans • Reynaulds-braude phenomenon • 5%-C.albicans negative, false positives • Additional tests • Human/sheep serum, incubated 2 hrs • Long tube like process STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 200
  201. 201. Procedure • A small amount of an isolated colony is suspended in a test tube containing 0.5 ml of rabbit or human plasma or serum. • The test tube in incubated at 35°C for no longer than 2 hours. • A drop of the yeast-serum or plasma suspension is placed on a clean slide, covered with a cover slip and examined it under microscope (40x)for the presence of germ tubes. • The test is not valid if examined after 2 hours. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 201
  202. 202. Culture cont’d STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 202
  203. 203. Treatment  C. albicans is usually susceptible to amphotericin B, nystatin, flucytosine, and the azoles.  Superficial infections are generally treated with topical nystatin or azole preparations.  Measures to decrease moisture and chronic trauma are important adjuncts in treating Candida skin infections.  Deeper C. albicans infections may resolve spontaneously with elimination or control of predisposing conditions.  Removal of an infected catheter, control of diabetes, or an increase in peripheral leukocyte counts is often associated with recovery without antifungal therapy.  Persistent relapsing or disseminated candidiasis is treated with amphotericin B, flucytosine, fluconazole, or combinations of amphotericin B with other drugs.  Fluconazole has been the most effective treatment for chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 203
  204. 204. Chancroid STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 204
  205. 205. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 205
  206. 206. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 206
  207. 207. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 207
  208. 208. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 208
  209. 209. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 209
  210. 210. H. influenzae ( differ from H. ducreyi only posses x factor) STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 210
  211. 211. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 211
  212. 212. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 212
  213. 213. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 213
  214. 214. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 214
  215. 215. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 215
  216. 216. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 216
  217. 217. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 217
  218. 218. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 218
  219. 219. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 219
  220. 220. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 220
  221. 221. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 221
  222. 222. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 222
  223. 223. Chancroid ulcers STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 223
  224. 224. Chancroid Male - regional adenopathy STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 224
  225. 225. Chancroid - ruptured node STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 225
  226. 226. Chancroid - gram stain of H. ducreyi STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 226
  227. 227. Bacterial Vaginosis (Gardnerella Vaginitis) Bacterial Vaginosis is the most common cause of abnormal vaginal odor and discharge.  It is caused by a change in the type of bacteria found in the vagina. Normally, bacteria belonging mostly to the Lactobacillus family live harmlessly in the vagina and produce chemicals that keep the vagina mildly acidic. In bacterial vaginosis, Lactobacillus bacteria are replaced by other types of bacteria that normally are present in smaller concentrations in the vagina. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 227
  228. 228. Risk Factors Risk factors that seem to increase the likelihood of bacterial Vaginosis include a history of multiple sex partners, a sexual relationship with a new partner, cigarette smoking, vaginal douching and the use of the intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD).  Although most of these risk factors are related to sexual activity, women who have never had vaginal intercourse can also develop bacterial Vaginosis. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 228
  229. 229. The CDC states that any woman can develop gardnerella, regardless of whether she is sexually active. However, sexual activity and level of sexual activity does seem to be a factor. Women who have multiple sexual partners are at a higher risk, and women with new sexual partners are more apt to develop gardnerella as well STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 229
  230. 230. Bacterial vaginosis and pregnancy Bacterial vaginosis often occurs during pregnancy. It may cause premature labor and delivery, premature rupture of membranes, and postpartum uterine infections.  This is why pregnant women with a history of premature labor or other complications may be checked for bacterial vaginosis even when they don't have any symptoms. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 230
  231. 231. Gardnerella Vaginitis Gram-variable-staining rod, facultative anaerobic bacteria (actually has a Gram-positive cell wall, but because the cell wall is so thin it can appear either Gram-positive or Gram-negative under the microscope). Small (1-1.5 µm diameter) non-spore forming, non-motile coccobacilli. Previously classified as Haemophilus vaginalis and afterwards as Corynebacterium vaginalis STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 231
  232. 232. Gardnerella Vaginitis Growth: grows as small, circular, convex, gray colonies on chocolate agar; it also grows on HBT agar. Can cause bacterial vaginosis in some women as a result of a disruption in the normal vaginal micro flora. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 232
  233. 233. Can be isolated from other Areas Typically isolated in genital cultures. May also be detected in other samples from blood, urine, and pharynx STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 233
  234. 234. Morphology Small, Gram negative, on motile Pleomorphic rod which shows metachromatic granules Presence of Clue cells STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 234
  235. 235. Gram Stain still the simple in diagnosis of Bacterial Vaginosis • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2010) also recommend the gram stain as the gold standard for diagnosis of bacterial vaginosis STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 235
  236. 236. Culturing • Grows on Blood and Chocolate Agar • Hemolytic colonies on Human and Rabbit blood agar • Catalase – • Oxidase – STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 236
  237. 237. Symptoms Up to 50% of women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis do not have symptoms. In others, it causes an unpleasant "fishy" vaginal odor and a yellow or white vaginal discharge. For some women, these symptoms are especially bothersome during or after intercourse. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 237
  238. 238. Observation of Vaginal Discharge The discharge seen in bacterial vaginosis tends to be thinner than the "cheesy," thick discharge seen in vaginal yeast (Candida) infections. Bacterial vaginosis usually does not cause significant irritation of the vulva or pain during intercourse. If you have these symptoms, your doctor will check for other possible causes. STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 238
  239. 239. No perfect test • There is no perfect test, but if you have three of the following four criteria, it is highly likely that you have bacterial vaginosis: • 1 White, thin, coating on your vaginal walls during the pelvic exam STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 239
  240. 240. 2 pH test of vaginal discharge that shows low acidity (pH greater than 4.5)  3 Fishy odor when a sample of vaginal discharge is combined with a drop of potassium hydroxide on a glass slide (the "whiff test") STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 240
  241. 241. Clue cells • 4 Clue cells (vaginal skin cells that are coated with bacteria) visible on microscopic exam of vaginal fluid STD by Dr Rajesh S, PhD Medical Microbiology 241

×