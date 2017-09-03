Cv dr rahul hajare-september-2017

1 | P a g e Name : Dr. Rahul A.Hajare., Designation : Researcher Date of Birth : 12/12/1979 Department : Biologics Develop...
2 | P a g e National AIDS Research Institute, Pune 1. Post Doc Fellow (July 2013- March 2015). 2. Hands on Training on In ...
3 | P a g e Academic: 1. Associate Professor(Dec ’16 – Continue) Rajgad Dnyanpeeth's College of Pharmacy,Pune Uni versi ty...
4 | P a g e 11. Rahul Hajare and Arvind Chavan, Synthesis and Docking studies of N-Mannich bases of isatin derivatives and...
5 | P a g e Manuscript ref.no: PPIJ-17-CP-282 9. Rahul Hajare, New Technology of Nucleoside AIDS Virus Resistance Drug Key...
6 | P a g e 35. R.A.Hajare, A.G.Tated. Onion Juice an Effective home remedy for Combating Alopecia. International Journal ...
7 | P a g e 62. Rahul Hajare, Teaching chemistry of pharmaceutical students: A Phenomenological study, barriers and strate...
8 | P a g e Permanent/Postal Address: At/Post: Mangaladevi Tq: Ner Dist: Yavatmal – 445102 Maharashtra, India Mobile No. +...
9 | P a g e
  1. 1. 1 | P a g e Name : Dr. Rahul A.Hajare., Designation : Researcher Date of Birth : 12/12/1979 Department : Biologics Development| : Protein Chemistry| Email Address : rahulhajare@rediffmail.com Educational Qualification : Degree Year Institute /University Ph.D. in Science 2012 Vinayaka Mission University M.Pharm (Pharmaceutical Science) 2005 Nagpur University B.Pharm( Pharmaceutical Science) 2002 Amravati University My handsare full withprojectsandstudents.Hence Iamlooking memorandumof understanding. Areas of Interest: BiologicsDevelopment Protein Chemistry Drug Discovery Biomaterials Vaccine Immunology Research Experience: I am a post-doctoral student of Hon'ble Dr. Ramesh Paranjape, funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research 2013 ( 7 th Batch ) New Delhi career research began and primary area of research was study and model of binding energy complexes determination, characterized and examined selected new series of resistance mutation and noted changes in interaction between target compound and HIV-1 mutant. Notable work in the area includes identification and characterization of small molecules and development of model speeds drug discovery a series of novel, scaffold on a putative ‘U’ shape molecular recognition of novel HIV-1 inhibitors were synthesized using a parallel synthesis unit processes technology. Joined Abhinav Education Society’s College of Pharmacy Pune University. Joined the R & D, Aarti Drugs Limited Mumbai and had a major role in new technology of nucleoside AIDS virus resistance drug key intermediate diethyl (Tosyloxy) methylphosphonate. The new technology (Bioreactor) has short reaction time, high production yield coefficient, little environment pollution and the obtained product has high purity. No bubbling and foaming due to separate matrix and mixingvessel, low shear stress reducing debris. The new bioreactor technology can reduce the CO2 emission. Antibiotics II line, technology Development was the other area of research. Joined Rajgad Dnyanpeeth's College of Pharmacy, Bhor Pune the initial work established the modernization of Analytical Laboratory and R& D laboratory for other studies include the study of screening of herbal and other preparations for anti-HIV and anti-cancer activity in vitro and directing the research activities of the Institute. The role also involves generation of funds through intra- and extra-mural projects, capacity building through infra-structuredevelopment and trainingand overall leadership for the academic industry. I have close linkage between National AIDS Research Institute, ICMR, ACS, AAPS, Biomaterial Society, OMICS International, IUPAC, Member of ChABSA and my current research.
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e National AIDS Research Institute, Pune 1. Post Doc Fellow (July 2013- March 2015). 2. Hands on Training on In Vitro Anti-HIV Testing. 3. Biosafety Training (Sep 2013‐ Mar2015) Awards &Honors: 1. Shikshak Shri Award 2017 Antarrashtriya Samrasta Manch, Kathmandu, Nepal 2. Awarded by Confederation of Education Excellence Vedic University Cambodia on 13 January 2017 3. Recognition of the publication of paper entitled "Design Space Filling Model, Synthesis and Evaluation of Novel 2- Indolinone HIV-1 Inhibitors" has selected as Best Research Paper in International Journal of Advanced Research (2015), Volume 3, Issue 12, 1332 – 1335 4. Nomination IT Innovation & Excellence Awards Oct. 2016 by Computer Society of India – Mumbai Chapter Mumbai University. 5. Nomination SKB Young Pharmacy Teacher of The Year Award MAHA- APTICON –March 2016 & PHARMA AWARDS March 2016. The award ceremony graced by Shri. Nitinji Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and shipping, Govt of India 6. Certificate of Appreciation for Excellent Services MAHA - APTICON 2016 & APTI- MS PHARMA AWARDS March 2016 7. Certificate of Appreciation MAHA - APTICON 2016 & APTI-MS PHARMA AWARDS March 2016 8. Centenary - Post Doctoral Research Fellowship 2013 (7 th Batch) Indian Council of Medical Research New Delhi July 2013 9. Best Research Article Awarded International Journal of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical science March 2013 Synthesis and Anti-Convulsant activity of some different Schiffs and Mannich bases of 5 substituted-1H Indole-2, 3 diones. 2013, Vol.1 (3): 199-207 10. Valued Reviewer International Journal of Advance in Pharmacy and Nanotechnology November 2012 11. Received ‘’ Sanman Patra 2012 ’’ Society of Shikshan Vikas Mandal Dabha Yavatmal November 2012 12. Received ‘’ Sanman Patra 2012 ’’ Ambajogai Peoples Co-operative Bank, Ambajogai August 2012 13. ''Scholarship 1994 '' I was awarded 1994 Society of Lokmat Newspaper Agency Nagpur scholarship on 12th August 1994 14. I am honored as Associate Editor Organic & Medicinal Chem IJ (United State) International Conference Abstract Publish in Conference Proceeding 1. ACS San Diego, America 2. Drug Formulation Beijing, China 3. Nanotechnology Amsterdam, Nederland 4. 5th International Meeting on Complementary & Alternative Medicine and Therapies” America 5. 15th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology – Japan Associate Editor 1. Organic & Medicinal Chem IJ (United State) Member of Editorial Board 1. Organic & Medicinal Chem IJ (United State) 2. Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research New York-10016, USA 3. American advance drug delivery (America ) 4. American Journal of Pharmacological Sciences 5. Pulses Journal ( United Kingdom ) 6. Journal of Traditional Medicineand Clinical Naturopathy ( America ) Membership of Committees: 1. Member of American Chemical Society ACS. Washington 2. Member of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists 3. Member of Society for Biomaterials 4. Member OMICS International USA 5. Member of IUPAC 6. Member of ChABSA 7. Member of Anglelist 8. Member of CVC India
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e Academic: 1. Associate Professor(Dec ’16 – Continue) Rajgad Dnyanpeeth's College of Pharmacy,Pune Uni versi ty 2. AssociateProfessor(Jun’15 – April 16)AES College of Pharmacy, Pune Uni versi ty, Pune, 3. Office In Charge (Feb’12 – June’13) BSPM Pharmacy College Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University Aurangabad, 4. Associate Professor (Feb’12 –June’13) BSPM Pharmacy College Babasaheb Ambedkar University Aurangabad, 5. Associate Professor (Jan’11 – Jan’12) PW College of Pharmacy, Amravati University Amravati. 6. Assistant Professor (June’05 – Jan’11) PW College of Pharmacy Amravati University, Amravati. Industry 1. R & D Dept. Officer Aarti Drug Limited Mumbai (Apr’ 2016 to Sep’ 2016) 2. Assistant Chemist Link Chem Pharma Ltd- Vadodara(Jan’ 2003 to Apr’ 2003) 3. Assistant Chemist Ana Laboratory Andheri Mumbai (Oct’ 2004 to Mar’ 2005) Election Officer 1. Pune ZillaParishad & PanchayatSamiti Elections 2017 List of Major Research Projects as Co – Investigator: (R & D Projects under Review) 1. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Dried Blood Spots - Preparing and Processing for Use in Immunoassays and in Molecular Techniques. 2. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Structure activity and structureproperty relationships for novel anti-HIV agents. 3. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Classical technology can run away impurity in pharmaceuticals. 4. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Tertiary care in impurity trends. 5. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Reducing carbon footprint: An additional chemistries. 6. Ramesh Paranjape, Smita Kulkarni and Rahul Hajare, Standards of Behaviour, Skill and Psyche can Tackle HIV Epidemic. A Modern Era of Drug Delivery. 7. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Response to a Dolutegravir-based regimen in an HIV- infected young adultwith disorganized schizophrenia havingmultiple comorbidities: A case study. 8. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, A2 milk immune booster. 9. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Intramural Project 10. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Extramural R& D Project 11. Non R& D project Self Finance on dreaded disease 12. Additional collaborative projects Completed Projects: R & D (Govt. Agencies) 1. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, In Vitro Anti HIV activities of Modified 2- Indolinones Analogs Duration: 1.7.2013 to 31.12.2013 Ref: 3/1/3/pdf-2008(7)/2013- HRD-11dated 17.9.2013. Amount: 3, 60,000. 2. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, In Vitro Anti HIV activities of Modified 2- Indolinones Analogs Duration: 1.1.2014 to 31.3.2014.Ref: 3/1/3/PDF 2008(7)/2013- HRD-11 Dated 7.1.2014. Amount: 2, 43,000. 3. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, In -Vitro Anti- HIV Activities of Modified 2-Indolinones Analogs” Centenary ICMR Post Doctorate study. Duration: 1.4.2014 to 31.3.2015. Ref: 3/1/3/PDF-2013/HRD 11(7th Batch) Dated: 10.9.2014.Amount: 8,04,000 4. Rahul Hajare and Sachin Kulkarni, Anti-Cancer activity of some medicinal plants.Sakal Social Foundation Pune in 2008 (1, 24,000). University Translational Research 1. Rahul Hajare and Chetan Joshi, Formulation and Evaluation of Alpha Keto Glutarate Solution I.P 20%. 2. Rahul Hajare and Sanjay Vasu, Method development and Validation for Metformine Hydrochloride and Vildagliptin by RP-HPLC in Pharmaceutical Formulation. 3. Rahul Hajare and Ashutosh Thakur, Method Development and Validation for simultaneous Determination of Drug in Tablet Formulation. 4. Rahul Hajare and Manoj Gaikwad, Formulation and Evaluation of Sustained Release Matrix Tablets of an Ant diabetic Drug using Natural and Synthetic Polymers. 5. Rahul Hajare and Rahul Gourkhede, Synthesis characterization &Antimicrobial activity evaluation of novel Indole derivative. 6. Rahul Hajare and Pavan Chinchole, Synthesis and evaluation of analgesic and anti-inflammatory activity of novel isatin analogous. 7. Rahul Hajare and Basavraj Dama, Formulation and Evaluation of floating tablet of Cifixime Trihydrate by using Chitoson. 8. Rahul Hajare and Vishnu Chamale, Recent advancement valsartan sustain release matrix table with different techniques by using natural polymers. 9. Rahul Hajare and Sanjay Garje, A Novel approach for gastro retentive controlled release drug delivery for pregablin. 2. Rahul Hajare and Gitanjali Chavan, Formulation & evaluation of sustain release matrix tables of antihypertensive drug Using Polymers. Duration : 1 Year 10. Rahul Hajare and Abhay Kamthane, Formulation & evaluation of sustain release matrix tables of Diltiazem hydrochloride.
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e 11. Rahul Hajare and Arvind Chavan, Synthesis and Docking studies of N-Mannich bases of isatin derivatives and their biological activity. 12. Rahul Hajare and Smita Bajad, Synthesis of nitrogen containing heterocyclic compounds and co-ordination mode of novel Schiff bases: QSAR, spectroscopy and antimicrobial study. 13. Rahul Hajare and Rahul Bonginwar, Development of Analytical Method for the Simultaneous Estimation and Validation of Ciprofloxacin and Dexamethasone Drug in Ear 14. Rahul Hajare and Rohan Wagh, Method Development and Validation for simultaneous Estimation of Drug in Pharmaceutical Formulation. 15. Rahul Hajare and Priyanka Surushe, Development of Analytical Method and Validation for Aspirin and Rosuvastatin Combine Dosage form by RP-HPLC. 16. Rahul Hajare and Imran Popte, Method Development and Validation for Desogestrel and Ethynyloestradiol in Combined Pharmaceutical Dosage form by RP-HPLC. 17. Rahul Hajare and Ratan Ghule, Formulation and Evaluation of Fast Dissolving tablet of Ondansetron Hydrochloride. Ongoing Projects: 1. Rajendra Patankar and Rahul Hajare, Trends in Computational Drug Repositioning Strategy Approach for Accelerated Therapeutic Stratification in Viral Diseases. Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2015 [1,90,000] 2. Rajendra Patankar and Rahul Hajare Modification of Natural Polysaccharides as Sustained Release Agent. Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2016 [5,60,000] 3. Rahul Hajare and Satish Polshettiwar, Design, Development and Evaluation of Gastroretentive SR Drug Delivery System of Some Drugs Using Sintering Technology. Pacific University-MIT College of Pharmacy [PhD Student], MoU Project. Ongoing Intramural Projects: 1. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, In – Absentia More Towards Theoretical Aspect Rather Than Their Practical in Pharmacy Colleges. 2. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, A Comparative Evaluation of Different Teaching Model Among Fourth Term Pharmacy Students to Improve the Knowledge, Attitude, Behaviour and Perception about Course. An Experimental Study Ongoing Extramural Project: 1. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Feasibility of Using Two versus Three Surprise Tests for Scientific Knowledge in Pharmacy Students in India:Analysis of Data and Cohort Educational Study. Intramural individual-centric 1. Rahul Hajare, Early rising may be linked to mental health issues in pharmacy colleges 2. Rahul Hajare, Relocations and transfers of B Pharm naïve students in adjacent class room and intra pharmacy colleges: A second, study 3. Rahul Hajare, Reducing carbon footprint accelerating science and technological breakthrough to achieve the level of carbon-free backstop? Non R & D (Sponsored): 1. Ramesh Paranjape and Rahul Hajare, Standards of Behaviour, Skill and Psyche can Tackle HIV Epidemic. A Modern Era of Drug Delivery. Books In Press 1. HIV Drug Screening Methods ( Preclinical Evaluation of New Drugs) 2. Molar Absolute Pharmaceutical Chemistry ( Additional Chemistries) 3. Pharmaceutical Cell Biology 4. Protein Chemistry Total Publications: 65 Ph.D. Fellows: 1 List of Publications: 1. Rahul Hajare. Classical Technology Can Run Away Impurity in Pharmaceuticals Frugal Innovation Lesson from Classic Innovation System. Opinion article (2017), Organic & Medicinal Chem IJ. Volume 2 Issue 4: DOI: 10.19080/OMCIJ.2017.02.555592. 2. Rahul Hajare, Tertiary Care in Impurity Trends New Pattern Discovery: Letter to Editor. (2017), Organic & Medicinal Chem IJ. Volume 2 Issue 4 DOI:10.19080/OMCIJ.2017.02.555592. 3. Rahul Hajare, Process from Biosafety Working Style to Accreditation Trends Driving Self-financed Private Pharmacy Institution in Remote Areas Individuals in India. (2017) J Tradit Med Clin Natur:1-2 4. Rahul Hajare, New pattern clinical study of adverse drug reaction to ART may lead to chase drug discovery in anti-retroviral drug towards zero adverse drug reaction. Curr Res Integr Med Vol 2 No 2 Spring 2017. 5. Rahul Hajare, New Technology of Nucleoside AIDS Virus Resistance Drug Key Intermediate Diethyl (Tosyloxy) Methylphosphonate. (Accepted) 6. Rahul Hajare, Self-study of transference and health effects on the senior citizens who not having children. Measures need to be put in place to fill the care gap in pune areas suburban hospitals and nursing homes. An exploratory report. (2017) J Pharma Pharma Sci: Volume 2017; Issue 07, 1-3 7. Rahul Hajare, Characterization of Inconsistent Unspecified Impurity Associated with Specified Impurity and Adjacent to Other Detectable Impurities Who Have Not Listed in Pharmacopoeias in Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride. (2017), Chemical Sciences Journal: Volume 8 • Issue 3 : 1-3 8. Rahul Hajare, Case-study of transference and health effects on the senior citizens in pune areas suburban hospitals and nursing homes. An exploratory report. Pharmacy & Pharmacology International Journal (2017):
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e Manuscript ref.no: PPIJ-17-CP-282 9. Rahul Hajare, New Technology of Nucleoside AIDS Virus Resistance Drug Key Intermediate Diethyl (Tosyloxy) Methylphosphonate and Method Development for Identifying Out-of-Impurity Trends by Gas liquid Chromatography. (2017) Current Chromatography) 10. Rahul Hajare, Zero Emission Pure Engineering. (Accepted) 11. Rahul Hajare, No more wrinkle: Letter to Editorial.( Accepted) 12. Rahul Hajare, Early Rising May Be Linked to Mental Health Issues in Institute of Pharmaceutical Science an Observational Study Draws Inference from a Legal to Cultural Principles through Independent Variables. ( 2017) Biomed J Sci & Tech Res. 1(1)-1-2 13. Rahul Hajare, The Impact of Relocation and Transfer of naive B.Pharm Students to Adjacent Class room in Privately Managed Self finance Co-Educational Pharmaceutical Institute and Survey Investigation of Attitude towards Pharmaceutical Syllabus. (2017) Biomed J Sci & Tech Res. 1(1)-1-4 14. Rahul Hajare, A1 Milk needle in a haystack: Editorial, J Tradit Med Clin Natur 2017, 6:3 15. Rahul Hajare and Rajkumar Shete. A2 milk fact not fiction It has contrast medicine: Editorial article. Pharma Review ( Accepted) 16. Rahul Hajare, E-IPA-Encyclopedia of Impurity Profile (IP) for API, (2017),The Pharma Innovation Journal ; 6(1): 05-06 17. Rahul Hajare, Matrix Impurity, Disregards Impurity, Specified Impurity Associated Undetectable Impurity: Monograph, World J Pharm Pharm Sci. 2016;Volume 6, Issue 1, 242-246 18. Rahul H, pre_DR Technology. ( 2016 ) KJACT-100106 Volume 2, Issue 1 -3 19. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape, Smita Kulkarni, Tailored microwave technology for Synthesis N'-[(3Z)- 5-chloro-1-(morpholin-4-ylmethyl)-2-oxo-1,2-dihydro- 3H-indol-3 ylidene] pyridine-4 carbohydrazide as HIV- 1 inhibitors. (2016) Drug Formulation & Bioavailability Congress" September 05-07, Beijing, China. 20. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape,Smita Kulkarni, Technology development and design of novel 1, 3, 5- tri substituted-1H-indole-2, 3-dione: HIV-1 Inhibitors with displays strategic nanomolar cytotoxicity. (2016 )251stACS National Meeting & Exposition held on March 13-17,2016 in San Diego, CA, USA 21. Rahul H, Smita K, Madhuri T, Ramesh P. Variability interaction between Etravirine and Rilpivirine: a Retrospective. ( 2016) KJACT -100103 Volume 2, Issue 1 –-1-3 22. Rahul Hajare, Smita Kulkarni, Madhuri Thakar and Ramesh Paranjape, Technology Development and Design of Novel 1, 3, 5-tri Substituted-1H-Indole-2, 3- Dione HIV-1 Inhibitors With Displays Strategic Nanomolar Cytotoxicity. World J Pharm Pharm Sci. 2016; 5(6): 391-7. 23. Rahul Hajare, Smita Kulkarni, Madhuri Thakar and Ramesh Paranjape, Isatin Anti-HIV Agent: A Review. (2016) Volume 5, Issue 7, 569-575. Impact Factor 6.041 24. Rahul Anandrao Hajare, Smita S.Kulkarni, Ramesh Shivram Paranjape, Design Space Filling Model, Synthesis and Evaluation of Novel 2-Indolinone HIV-1 Inhibitors. International Journal of Advanced Research. (2015), Volume 3, Issue 12, 1332 – 1335.IF:4.5 25. Satish Polshettiwar,Chetana Patil,Ajinkya Battuwar,and Rahul Hajare. Formulation and Evaluation of Sintered Matrix Tablets of Caffiene and its Comparison over Unsintered Matrix Tablets. Indo American Journal of Pharmaceutical Research. March 2016. IF:3.04 26. Satish Polshettiwar,Chetana Patil,Ajinkya Battuwar,and Rahul Hajare. Formulation and Evaluation of Gastroretentive Drug Delivery System of Carevedilol Phosphate by Sintering Technology. World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, March 2016. IF:6.04 27. Rahul Hajare and Subhas Karki, Characterization of novel 2-indolinone derivatives as anticancer and cytotoxic activity. World J Pharm Pharm Sci.2016-Vol 5,Jan Issue 1, 1995-1002.IF:6.04 28. R.A. Hajare, A.D. Chavhan. Docking Studies and Synthesis of N-Mannich Bases of Isatin Derivatives and their Biological Activity. World J Pharm Pharm Sci. 2014. Volume 3, Issue 2, January 2014. 1825-1839. IF:6.04 29. R.A Hajare and P.P. Chinchole. Similarity of Structure and Analgesic-Anti-Inflammatory Activity of the Novel Isatin Analogue. International Journal of Chemistry andPharmaceutical Sciences 2013,Vol.1 (3): 208-214. IF: 2.117 30. R.A. Hajare and S.A.Polshettiwar. Synthesis and Anti- Convulsant activity of some different Schiffs and Mannich bases of 5-substituted-1H Indole-2,3 diones. International Journal ofChemistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences 2013, Vol.1 (3): 199-207. IF: 2.117 31. R. A. Hajare. Molecular Modeling and Drug Development. The Pharma Review.March –April 2013 32. V.T.Chamle, P.S.Misal, S.G.Shep, R.A. Hajare. A Potential Natural gum as a polymer used inNDDS: Recent investigations. International. Journal of Current Trends in Pharmaceutical Research 2013, Vol. 1(1): 67-73. IF: 4.402 33. V.T. Chamle, R.A. Hajare. Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata): Herbal Remedies. International Journal of Pharmacy and Natural Medicines.2013, Vol.1 (1): 40-43. IF: 1.008 34. S.G. Shep, V.T. Chamle , P.S. Misal, R.A. Hajare. Floating gastro-retentive dosage forms-ANovel Approach. International Journal of Research in Pharmacy and Life Sciences.2013, Vol.1(1): 59-63. IF: 2.976
  6. 6. 6 | P a g e 35. R.A.Hajare, A.G.Tated. Onion Juice an Effective home remedy for Combating Alopecia. International Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development. January 2013, 93-97.IF 2.01 36. R.A. Hajare, D. W. Wargantiwar, A.V.Chandewar. Docking Studies in Drug Design and Discovery. The Pharma Review,May– June 2011. 37. R.A. Hajare, S.T.Landge, V. M. Darvhekar A.V.Chandewar. Pharmacophore in drug design and discovery. The Pharma Review Jan –Feb ( 2011), pp 145-146. 38. R.A Hajare , R.M. Gaurkhede, P.P.Chinchole, A.V.Chandewar, Recent advancement in developing anti-bacterial, anti-fungal activity in relation to n- methylation and schiff’s bases of novel indole derivative. The Indian Pharmacist, February, 2011 PP 88-92. 39. Rahul Hajare, Subhas Karki, Synthesis and antımıcrobıal activity of some- 3-substıtuted-2- oxındole derivatives. Turkish Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 8(2), Jan (2011) pp 169-178. 40. Rahul Hajare, Vaibhav. Darvhekar, AshishShewale, Vijay Patil, Evaluation of Antihistaminic Activity of Piper Betel Leaf in Guinea Pig. The African Journal of Pharmacy andPharmacology.Vol.5 (2), February (2011) pp. 113-117 (African Academic Journal). IF:0.99 41. R.S.Wagh, R.A.Hajare,A.G.Tated, P.A.Gadbail, F.A.Khan, S.G.Kayal. Method Developmentand Validation for Simultaneous Determination of Ebastine and Phenylephirine hydrochloride in Tablet Formulation by RP-HPLC. International Journal of PharmaceuticalResearch and Development. September 2011, 214-220. IF 2.01 42. Ashutosh D. Thakur, Rahul A. Hajare ,Revankumar D. Nikhade , Anil V. Chandewar. Simultaneous Estimation of Tramadol Hydrochloride and Chlorzoxazone by Absorbance Correction Method. Journal of Pharmacy Research 2011,4(6),1683-1684 43. R.A. Hajare, L.R. Gandhi, A.V.Chandewar. Impurity Designation in Pharmaceutical Sciences. The Pharma Review.March- April 2011. 44. R. A. Hajare, D. W. Wargantiwar, A. V. Chandewar. Docking Studies in Drug Design and Discovery. The Pharma Review,May- June 2011. 45. R.A. Hajare, S.T. Landge, V. M. Darvhekar, A.V.Chandewar. Pharmacophore in Drug Design and Discovery. The Pharma Review.January- February 2011. 46. Hajare R.A., Bombaywala M, Bakde B.V., Channawar M.A., Gawande S.R., KitukaleM.Chandewar A.V. Nanotechnology- in HIV/AIDS Therapy. International Journal of Pharma Research and Development. (2010) 003, pp 1-4. 47. R. A. Hajare, S. A. Bajad , A. V. Chandewar, A. D. Thakur. Synthesis, Antimicrobial Activity and Pharmacophore Development of Nitrogen Containing Heterocyclic Compounds with Co-ordination Mode of Novel Schiff and Mannich Bases. International journal of synthesis and characterization July –Dec.2010, 3(2), pp67-76. (Turkey). 48. R. A. Hajare, P. A. Raut, A. Meshram, A. V. Chandewar. Insulin Chewing Gum: A Modern Era of Drug Delivery. The Pharma Review. AUG (2010), pp 77-79 49. R.A. Hajare, A.Meshram, P.A.Raut, A.D.Chavan, S.A.Bajad, N.A.Chandekar, A.V.Chandewar. Insulin Chewing Gum can Help Tackle Diabetes Epidemic: Track to Develop.Journal of GMP and Industrial Pharmacy. February (2010) pp 42-43. 50. R.A. Hajare, K.S. Parwani, S.A. Bajad, N.A.Chandekar, A.V.Chandewar. Breast cancer and Indole -3-carbinol: Controversy of estrogen level and enzyme Elastase. Research Journal ofPharmacy and Technology (2009) pp 439-440. 51. R.A.Hajare, R.M.Gaurkhede P.P. Chinchole, A.V. Chandewar, A.S.Wandhare, S.S.Karki. Synthesis, structure and spectral characterization of Friedal craft n-benzylation of isatin and their novel schiff’s base. Asian Journal of Research in Chemistry. (2009) Vol. 2 Issues 3,July- Sept. pp 289-291. 52. Rahul Hajare, Subhas S. Karki, Sujeet Kumar, Vivek S. Bhadauria, Jan Balzarini, Erik De Clercq. Synthesis, anticancer and cytostatic activity of some 6H-indolo [2, 3-b] quinoxalines. ActaPharm. (Croatia) (2009) (59) pp 431–440. 53. Hajare R A, Bakde B V, Chandewar A V. Nutritional attributes of edible mushrooms. Antiseptic 2009, 106(1), 20-22. 54. R.A. Hajare, S.A. Bajad, K.S. Parwani, N.A.Chandekar, A.V.Chandewar. Therapeutic Potential of Curcumin in Prostate Cancer. The Pharma Review . November 2009. 55. R.A.Hajare,R.M. Gaurkhede, P.P.Chınchole,S.V. Deshmane, A.V.Chandewar, S.S.Karkı Validation of gas chromatographic System for estimation of organic volatile impurities in hydro-alcoholic formulation. International Journal of Chemical Sciences. (2008) pp 689 708. 56. R.A.Hajare,R.M. Gaurkhede, P.P. Chınchole, S.V.Deshmane, A.V.Chandewar, S.S.Karkı, Development and validation of gas chromatographic method for estimation of organic volatile impurities in some Ayurvedic preparation. Asian Journal of Chemistry. (2008) pp6993-6998. Publication under revision 57. Rahul Hajare, Rajkumar Shete, MALDI-TOF: IP model 58. Rahul Hajare, Rajkumar Shete, Why do many reasonable people doubt drug discovery, lessons from India’s innovation system. 59. Rahul Hajare, Monograph Enrofloxacin 60. Rahul Hajare, Waste water treatment 61. Rahul Hajare and Ramesh Paranjape Standards of Behaviour, Skill and Psyche can Tackle HIV Epidemic. A Modern Era of Drug Delivery.
  7. 7. 7 | P a g e 62. Rahul Hajare, Teaching chemistry of pharmaceutical students: A Phenomenological study, barriers and strategies. 63. Rahul Hajare, A Study to examine the relationship between social support and perception of being institutionalized the elderly aged 60 years and above who are in institution rural India. 64. Rahul Hajare, Factor contributing to depression among pharmacy teachers aged 30-35 admitted at a private pharmaceuticals co-educational Institute. A Hermeneutic Study. 65. Rahul Hajare, Older Peoples lived experiences with participation in share-holding networks for the care of older people in rural urban pharmaceutical institution of India. International Conferences Abstract Publish in Conference Proceeding: 1. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape,Smita Kulkarni, Technology development and design of novel 1, 3, 5- tri substituted-1H-indole-2, 3-dione: HIV-1 Inhibitors with displays strategic nanomolar cytotoxicity. (2016)251stACS National Meeting & Exposition held on March 13-17,2016 in San Diego, California, USA 2. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape, Smita Kulkarni, Tailored microwave technology for Synthesis N'-[(3Z)- 5-chloro-1-(morpholin-4-ylmethyl)-2-oxo-1,2-dihydro- 3H-indol-3 ylidene] pyridine-4 carbohydrazide as HIV- 1 inhibitors. (2016) Drug Formulation & Bioavailability Congress" September 05-07, Beijing, China. 3. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape, New Technology of Nucleoside AIDS Virus Resistance Drug Key Intermediate Diethyl (Tosyloxy) Methylphosphonate. (2017) 11th World Congress on Pharmaceutical Sciences and Innovations in Pharma Industry " Feb 27- 28, 2017 Amsterdam, Netherlands. 4. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape, Nanotechnology- in HIV/AIDS Therapy. (2017) International Conference on Advanced Nanotechnology September 11-12, 2017 at Amsterdam, Netherlands. 5. Rahul Hajare, New developments in adverse drug reaction of ART and tertiary care. 8th Global Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Summit. July 06-07, 2017 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 6. Response to a 2- Indolinones laboratory based regimen analogous in cancerous –infected cells. The 3rd Internati onal Conference I nnovati ons i n Cancer Research and Regenerati ve Medi ci ne. 10-13, Sept 2017. Viet Nam University of Science, VNU-HCM, Vietnam 7. New pattern clinical study of adverse drug reaction to ART may lead to chase drug discovery in anti- retroviral drug towards zero adverse drug reaction. 4th International Conference on Clinical Trials September 11-13, 2017 San Antonio, Texas, USA Special Supplement 1. Rahul Hajare and Ramesh Paranjape, New technology of nucleoside AIDS virus resistance drug key intermediate diethyl (tosyloxy) methylphosphonate. Pharmacoeconomics, Volume 2, Issue 1 (Suppl). 2. Rahul Hajare, Smita Kulkarni and Ramesh Paranjape, Tailored microwave technology for synthesis of N’- [(3Z)-5-chloro-1-(morpholin-4-ylmethyl)-2-oxo-1,2- dihydro-3H-indol-3-ylidene]pyridine-4-carbohydrazide as HIV-1 inhibitors. J Pharm Drug Deliv Res 2016 Volume 5, Issue 6(Suppl). 3. Rahul Hajare, New developments in adverse drug reaction of ART and tertiary care. J Clin Trial Volume 7, Issue 4 (Suppl). Book Chapters 1. R.A.Hajare. Pharmacological study of the pulmonary cytotoxin 4-ipomeanol on lung cancer patient. The Clinical Research Plus. Delhi May 2011 PP 24-25 Book Publication: 1. R & D, Technology Development and Anti-HIV Activity Patents Filled: 1. Rahul Hajare, Ramesh Paranjape. Variability Interaction between Etravirine and Rilpivirine: A Retrospective 2. Rahul Hajare, Gas chromatographic method for estimation of organic volatile impurities in Pharmaceuticals. 3. Rahul Hajare, Early step process development hold secret for impurity zero Personal Details: Name: Dr.Rahul. A.Hajare, Ph.D. (Science) Date of Birth: 12/12/1979 Father Name: Dr.Anand. H.Hajare, General Practitioner. DHB. Homeopath (Bombay) Mother Name: Mrs. Pushpa A.Hajare Wife: Deepali Rahul Hajare., M.Sc., [Environmental Science] B. Ed Former Researcher, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR Govt. of India) Nagpur. Teacher, JSPMBlossom CBSC School Narhe, Pune Son: Master. Parikshit R. Hajare (One Baby Boy), I std.D.S.Kulkarni International school DSK Vishwa Pune-411041 Passport details: (a) Passport No: K3568123 (b) Issuing Authority: Passport Officer Nagpur Sister 1: Miss Shritika Hajare., MCA, (Computer Science) Software Engineer, Washington D.C. Sister2: Miss Priyanka Hajare., M.E., (Computer Engineering) Software Engineer, Pune Sister 3: Mrs. Vrushali Y. Vaidya., Businesswomen., Wardha
  8. 8. 8 | P a g e Permanent/Postal Address: At/Post: Mangaladevi Tq: Ner Dist: Yavatmal – 445102 Maharashtra, India Mobile No. +91-9765704048, +91-9890439792 Declaration: I hereby declare that the particulars furnished above are true and correct to the best of my knowledge. Rahul Hajare Acknowledgment: Renowned Scientist Dr. R.S.Paranjape Work: Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi Former Director & Scientist ‘G ’ National AIDS Research Institute, Pune. Address correspondence to rameshsp1952@gmail.com. Contact No. 9422088135
