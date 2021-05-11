Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Pointer variable point to “nowhere” or “nothing”  Not to an existing object  Initialized with a value NULL or 0 regard...
 Many functions that return a pointer also need to indicate an error condition when it occurs  To pass a null pointer to...
 To check for null pointer before accessing any pointer variable.  Dereferencing a null pointer will abort a program  T...
10. NULL pointer
10. NULL pointer
10. NULL pointer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
10 views
May. 11, 2021

10. NULL pointer

NULL pointer

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10. NULL pointer

  1. 1.  Pointer variable point to “nowhere” or “nothing”  Not to an existing object  Initialized with a value NULL or 0 regardless of the pointer type  By default, C doesn’t initialize pointers to NULL  By default, C doesn’t initialize pointers to NULL int *p = 0; int *p = NULL;  Any pointer which is initialized to 0 or NULL is called a null pointer  An uninitialized pointer is not a null pointer because it points “somewhere,” syntax for declaring a NULL pointer
  2. 2.  Many functions that return a pointer also need to indicate an error condition when it occurs  To pass a null pointer to a function argument when we don’t want to pass any valid memory when we don’t want to pass any valid memory address. int fun(int *ptr) { //…… return 10; } fun(NULL);
  3. 3.  To check for null pointer before accessing any pointer variable.  Dereferencing a null pointer will abort a program  To initialize a pointer variable when that pointer  To initialize a pointer variable when that pointer variable isn’t assigned any valid memory address yet. int *p = NULL; ... if (p != NULL) printf(“%dn”, *p); Initialize p to NULL After processing ... ... check whether p is still null

×