Seminar presentation 8

The value of cardiac rehabilitation in secondary prevention

  1. 1. CENTRE FOR PHYSIOTHERAPY AND REHABILITATION SCIENCE JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA TOPIC-The Value of cardiac rehabilitation in Secondary prevention Presented by- Purnima kushwaha MPT -3rd Semester Roll no.- 18MPC003
  2. 2. FROM INPATIENT AND OUTPATIENT CARDIAC REHABILITATION TO LONG-TERM SECONDARY PREVENTION 1.Treatment of acute event: An initial step in the CV care continuum occurs when treatments are given to address the acute CVD event at hand. For an acute coronary syndrome, prompt provisionof antiplatelet therapy, thrombolytic therapy, percutaneous coronary intervention, or some combination of these is critically important to help patients survive the acute event and to do so with minimal damage to the heart. 2.Initiation of Secondary Prevention (SP) therapies: A second step in the care continuumoccurs shortly after the acute event has resolved and a longer-term treatment plan is initiated. This long- term plan generally includes lifesaving lifestyle and medical therapies and is ideally started before discharge. In fact, evidence shows that when SP treatments are started in the hospital, patients are more likely to adhere to those treatments in the long term, and are more likely to remain free from recurrent CV events than when those treatments were not started before discharge.
  3. 3. 3. Early outpatient CR: One to 36 sessions over a period of up to 36 weeks following a CVD event. An important “hand-off” occurs at the time of patient discharge from the hospital, when the patient leaves the acute care setting and begins taking steps toward CR and restorative health in the outpatient setting, under the supervision and guidance of health care professionals. Unfortunately, this important step is often a misstep, when prescribed therapies are not taken and follow-up visitsare delayed or even missed. These gaps in adherence to the secondary treatment plan can occur for a variety of reasons, including patient, provider, and health care systemfactors. 4. Long-term CR/SP: The period following completion of early outpatient CR. Following the early rehabilitation phase after a CVD event, patients shift into long-term CR/SP, another step thatis prone to missteps and subsequent gaps in the CV care continuum. Patients who have participated in an early outpatient CR program and continue with long-term maintenance CR/SP are likely to continue to receive effective therapies and the associated morbidity and mortality benefits. However, many patients who complete an early outpatient CR program fail to continue with a long-term follow-up program and fail to continue with the recommended SPtherapies.
  4. 4. The Role of Secondary Prevention in the Continuum of Care: •POSITIVE VASCULAR, METABOLIC, AND RHEOLOGIC CHANGES RELATED TO EXERCISE TRAINING • IMPROVEMENT IN PATIENTADHERENCE TO MEDICALAND LIFESTYLE THERAPIES FOR SP • IMPROVEMENT IN THE CONTROL OF CVD RISK FACTORS •IDENTIFICATION AND MANAGEMENT OF COMORBID CONDITIONS, INCLUDING DEPRESSION AND OTHER PSYCHOLOGICAL DISORDERS, RESULTING IN IMPROVED QUALITY OF LIFE •COORDINATION OF CARE BETWEEN A PATIENT’S HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, HELPING PATIENTS UNDERSTAND, RECEIVE, AND CONTINUE WITH APPROPRIATE SPTREAMENTS • STAFF EXPERTISE AND PARTICIPATION • SYSTEMS AND TOOLS THAT SUPPORT COLLABORATION, PROBLEM SOLVING,AND LEARNING
  5. 5. -Although Secondary Prevention fills an important role in the continuum of CV care, there continues to be a gap in the utilization of CR/SP due to relatively low referral andenrollment rates. -The future success of efforts to improve the delivery and impact of Secondary Prevention throughout the continuum of CV care will depend directly on how well those efforts canextend CR/SP to all eligible patients. -This is most likely to occur as new, effective models are added to current delivery models for Secondary Prevention, and as federal and private health insurance plans provide coverage forthose expanded services. -Several important factors are essential as health care organizations seek to bridge gaps in the continuum of CV care and provide high-quality SP care to patients. These factors reflect an organizational culture that supports quality improvement efforts through the following common threads.
  6. 6. Professionals in the field of Secondary Prevention (SP) can play a valuable role in improving the continuum of SP care that is provided to patients with CVD. Specific steps that can be taken to promote a culture of quality improvement in their practice area include the following: 1.GAIN AN UNDERSTANDING ABOUT AND EXPERIENCE WITH IMPORTANT QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ISSUES AND STRATEGIES THAT INVOLVESP. 2.ESTABLISH A CULTURE OF QUALITY IMPROVEMENT IN YOUR CR/SP PROGRAM AND DEVELOP EFFECTIVE DELIVERY MODELS THAT ADDRESS THE NEEDS OF ALL PATIENTS WHO ARE ELIGIBLE FOR CR/SP, BOTH IN THE EARLY OUTPATIENT PHASE AND OVERTHE LONGER TERM OF SP. 3.DEVELOP COLLABORATIVE RELATIONSHIPS WITH LEADERS IN THE HOSPITALSAND PRACTICES WHO CARE FOR PATIENTS WITH CVD IN THE LOCALAREA.
  7. 7. 4.COMMUNICATE WITH LOCAL HEALTH CARE LEADERS AND OTHER KEY PARTNERSABOUT THE IMPORTANT GAPS IN CR/SP THAT EXIST, USING LOCAL DATAIFAVAILABLE. 5. WORK WITH LOCAL LEADERS TO ESTABLISH COMMON GOALS FOR QUALITY IMPROVEMENT EFFORTS IN SP. 6.WORK TOGETHER WITH LEADERSAND KEY STAFF MEMBERS TO DEVELOPAND CARRY OUT QUALITY IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS THATARE IN ALIGNMENT WITH THE QUALITY IMPROVEMENT GOALS OF THE ORGANIZATION. 7. COMMUNICATE RESULTS OF QUALITY IMPROVEMENT EFFORTS AND CONTINUALLYWORK TO IMPROVE UPON THOSE EFFORTS TO ATTAIN QUALITY IMPROVEMENTGOALS
  8. 8. Core Components of Secondary Prevention Programs: -PatientAssessment -Nutritional Counseling -Weight Management -Lipid Management -Blood Pressure Management -Diabetes Management -Tobacco Cessation -Psychosocial Management -Physical ActivityCounselling -Exercise Training
  9. 9. Thank you!

