THE LIVING WORLD BY: DR. PRITIMA GUPTA
WHAT IS LIVING? • We say living organisms – grow, reproduce etc. #CHARACTERISTICS OF LIVING- 1. Shape and size 2. Growth 3...
BRIEF CHARACTERISTICS OF LIVING BEINGS • Highly ordered. • Organised into units called CELLS. • Use energy. • Respond to s...
METABOLIC REACTIONS CHARACTERISTIC ANABOLIC CATABOLIC DEFINITION Sum of total constructive processes. Sum of total destruc...
LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANISATION #LEVELS OF ORGANIZATION COMMON IN LIVING AND NON LIVING BOTH 1. Atomic level. 2. Molecul...
DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD • The term biological diversity or biodiversity as defined by UNEP (1992) (UNITED NATIONS EN...
SYSTEMATICS, TAXONOMY, TAXONOMIC CATEGORIES TAXONOMY SYSTEMATICS TAXONOMIC CATEGORIES Derived from Gk word taxis + nomos m...
PHYLOGENY • It is the evolutionary history or lineage of one or more groups of organisms. • BASIS – study of fossils, anat...
CLASSIFICATION • It is a mode of arranging organisms or group of organisms into categories according to a systematic plan ...
CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM 1. ARTIFICIAL SYSTEM OF CLASSIFICATION – • Proposed by LINNAEUS. In this, habit, habitat & a few mor...
3. PHYLOGENETIC SYSTEM OF CLASSIFICATION – • Proposed by ENGLER AND PRANTL. • Evolutionary relationships of organisms are ...
#CLASSICAL TAXONOMY/ OLD SYSTEMATICS/ α - TAXONOMY • Believes that individuals are mere expression of same type in terms o...
FEATURES OF CLASSICAL TAXONOMY 1. Based on few characters 2. Species delimited on morphological characteristics 3. Species...
#CYTOTAXONOMY • Classification and relationships of organisms using detail studies of chromosomes. # CHEMOTAXONOMY – • Cla...
BASIS FOR NEOSYSTEMATICS • Many individuals – studied. • Species – biological delimitation • Species considered – dynamic ...
NOMENCLATURE • Nomenclature has to be universal. • System of naming plants, animals and other objects is a nomenclature. 1...
#CAROLUS LINNAEUS – FATHER OF MODERN BOTANY. 1. First word – Generic name – Capital initial Second word – Species – Lower ...
INTERNATIONAL CODE OF BOTANICAL AND ZOOLOGICAL NOMENCLATURE (ICBZN) • In 1948 ICZ (INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS OF ZOOLOGY) & in...
PRINCIPLES FOR CLASSIFYING PLANTS - • Given by LANJOUW. • Difficult & long generic names should be avoided. • Size shouldn...
ADVANTAGES OF THE SYSYTEM 1. Biological names are small all over the world. 2. Binomial uniformly. 3. They are definite & ...
TAXONOMIC CATEGORIES • Plants & animals are ranked in an arrangement of known categories. • In hierarchy, many steps are i...
• Various taxonomic categories are as follows – KINGDOM PHYLUM/ DIVISION CLASS ORDER FAMILY GENUS SPECIES ASCENDINGORDER D...
SPECIES • Term given by JOHN RAY. • Basic unit of evolution. • Biological concept of species was given by ERNEST MAYR. • S...
GENUS • It is a group of closely related species. • Ex: dog, jackal and wolf belongs to Canis genera. OR • It is a categor...
FAMILY • A no. of genera having several common characters forms a family. OR Similar groups are kept in a family. Ex: Pant...
ORDER • Similar families are kept in an order. • Ex: Felidae – cat family • Canidae – dog family • Ursidae – bear family }...
CLASS • Similar orders are placed in a class. • Ex: Carnivora • Primata • Rodentia • They all are placed under a common cl...
PHYLUM • Similar classes are placed in phylum. • Mammalia • Aves • Reptilia • Amphibia • Fishes • Placed under a phylum Ch...
KINGDOM • All phylums are placed in a kingdom. • Highest category of taxonomy. • Ex: Plantae • Animalia
NEED AND SCOPE OF TAXONOMY • Diversity • Relationship with other branches • Applied biology • Role in plant breeding • Hum...
TAXONOMICALAIDS I. HERBARIUM – it is a collection of well dried and nicely preserved plants which are correctly identified...
PURPOSE • Reference material for modern taxonomical research. • Provide scientific information on plants for training or t...
2. PRESSING AND DRYING- • Pressed before plants gets wilted. • Pressed in between ordinary newspaper folding alternating w...
4. MOUNTING AND LABELLING • Mounting done on herbarium sheets (29 x 42 cm) • Mounted by either glue or stitched or held by...
• Important herbaria of India are – 1. Central National Herbarium (Kolkata) – largest in India. 1. Herbarium of Forest Res...
II. BOTANICAL GARDEN •Place where assemblage of living plants maintained for botanical teaching and research purposes. •In...
IMPORTANT BOTANICAL GARDENS 1. ROYAL BOTANICAL GARDEN, KEW, ENGLAND – • Extends over 250 acres of land. • Important plants...
2. INDIAN BOTANICAL GARDEN, HOWRAH • One of the first botanical garden to be established in tropics. • Founded in 1787 by ...
Other interesting things about the garden- • The great banyan tree • Palm house • Best nurseries of India. • Victoria amaz...
3. NATIONAL BOTANICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LUCKNOW. • Foundation of garden was lead by NAWAB SAADAT ALI KHAN (1789-1814) • ...
III. ZOOLOGICAL PARKS/ZOO • Man made place where animals are provided with conditions as similar as possible to their natu...
IV. MUSEUM • Institutions which have collection of preserved plants and animals. • Preserved specimen – dry • Animals spec...
SIGNIFICANCE 1. Specimen preserved for longer duration. 2. Here, the plants like algae, fungi, mosses and ferns, parts of ...
V. KEY • Represent the scheme for identification of plants and animals. • Keys are generally analytical in nature. OR • Ke...
  THE LIVING WORLD BY: DR. PRITIMA GUPTA
  2. 2. WHAT IS LIVING? • We say living organisms – grow, reproduce etc. #CHARACTERISTICS OF LIVING- 1. Shape and size 2. Growth 3. Reproduction? 4. Metabolism. 5. Cellular organisation 6. Consciousness 7. Definite life cycle 8. Movements 9. Protoplasm 10. Self – regulation 11. Co-ordination 12. Genetic material 13. Adaptations 14. Morphogenesis
  3. 3. BRIEF CHARACTERISTICS OF LIVING BEINGS • Highly ordered. • Organised into units called CELLS. • Use energy. • Respond to stimuli. • Shows metabolism. • DNA present. • Reproduce?
  4. 4. METABOLIC REACTIONS CHARACTERISTIC ANABOLIC CATABOLIC DEFINITION Sum of total constructive processes. Sum of total destructive processes. ENERGY CHANGE Kinetic energy is converted into potential energy. Potential energy is converted into kinetic energy. SUBSTANCES Complex substances formed from simple one. Simple substances are formed from complex ones. ENERGY Stored Released PROCESSES Required for growth, maintenance. Required for performance of activities.
  5. 5. LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANISATION #LEVELS OF ORGANIZATION COMMON IN LIVING AND NON LIVING BOTH 1. Atomic level. 2. Molecular level. #LEVELS OF ORGANIZATION FOUND IN ONLY IN LIVING ORGANISMS 1. Cellular level. #LEVELS OF ORGANIZATION BEYOND THE INDIVIDUAL ORGANISM 1. Population level. 2. Community level. 3. Ecosystem level. 4. Biosphere level.
  6. 6. DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD • The term biological diversity or biodiversity as defined by UNEP (1992) (UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME) as – “ The variety and variability of all animals, plants and micro- organisms and the ecological complexes of which they are part.” • The term biodiversity was coined by W.G. ROSEN (1985). • Biodiversity includes diversity within species, b/w species of an ecosystem.
  7. 7. SYSTEMATICS, TAXONOMY, TAXONOMIC CATEGORIES TAXONOMY SYSTEMATICS TAXONOMIC CATEGORIES Derived from Gk word taxis + nomos meaning classification and law. Term coined by de CANDOLLE. Word was first used by LINNAEUS in his book “SYSTEMA NATURAL”. Its basically a level & that level is called as TAXA. It is a branch of science which deals with identification, nomenclature & classification of d/f kinds of organisms all over the world. It means taxonomy & evolutionary relationship b/w the organisms in various categories
  8. 8. PHYLOGENY • It is the evolutionary history or lineage of one or more groups of organisms. • BASIS – study of fossils, anatomy, genetics, developmental biology, biochemistry, physiology etc. #BASIS OF TAXONOMY – 1. Characterization 2. Identification 3. Classification 4. Nomenclature
  9. 9. CLASSIFICATION • It is a mode of arranging organisms or group of organisms into categories according to a systematic plan as per nomenclature system. • While classifying, d/f & similarities among the following features/ fields must be considered – 1. Morphology 2. Anatomy 3. Cytology 4. Physiology 5. Ontogeny 6. Reproduction 7. Behaviour 8. Biochemistry
  10. 10. CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM 1. ARTIFICIAL SYSTEM OF CLASSIFICATION – • Proposed by LINNAEUS. In this, habit, habitat & a few morphological characters are used for grouping of organisms. 2. NATURAL SYSTEM OF CLASSIFICATION – • Proposed by JOHN RAY. • In this organisms are arranged to their natural affinities through the use of all important permanent characteristics particularly structural, cytological, reproductive & biochemical.
  11. 11. 3. PHYLOGENETIC SYSTEM OF CLASSIFICATION – • Proposed by ENGLER AND PRANTL. • Evolutionary relationships of organisms are brought out. 4. NUMERICAL TAXONOMY (PHENETICS)/ ADANSONIAN TAXONOMY – • Based on the number of shared characters.
  12. 12. #CLASSICAL TAXONOMY/ OLD SYSTEMATICS/ α - TAXONOMY • Believes that individuals are mere expression of same type in terms of morphological variations. OR • Organisms are classified using both morphology and phylogeny. • Small sample size was considered. • Originated with PLATO. • Supported by – ARISTOTLE (FATHER OF ZOOLOGY) • THEOPHRASTUS (FATHER OF BOTANY) • LINNAEUS (FATHER OF TAXONOMY) and others.
  13. 13. FEATURES OF CLASSICAL TAXONOMY 1. Based on few characters 2. Species delimited on morphological characteristics 3. Species are basic static or immutable units 4. Sub units of species were not considered important 5. Few individuals of species or their preserved specimens are used for study. This is called TOPOLOGICAL CONCEPT.
  14. 14. #CYTOTAXONOMY • Classification and relationships of organisms using detail studies of chromosomes. # CHEMOTAXONOMY – • Classification of organisms based on the distribution of certain characteristic chemical constituents. #MODERN TAXONOMY/ NEW SYSTEMATICS/ NEOSYSTEMATICS/ BIOSYSTEMATICS/ OMEGA TAXONOMY – • Classification based upon cytology, genetics, morphology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry etc. • JULIAN HUXLEY (1940) initiated this view. • Large sample size was taken.
  15. 15. BASIS FOR NEOSYSTEMATICS • Many individuals – studied. • Species – biological delimitation • Species considered – dynamic • Sub species, species, varieties, races, population all studied. Because of this modern taxonomy is also k/as POPULATION SYSTEMATICS.
  16. 16. NOMENCLATURE • Nomenclature has to be universal. • System of naming plants, animals and other objects is a nomenclature. 1. BINOMIAL NOMENCLATURE – • Two word name system. • Given by CAROLUS LINNAEUS in 1753. • CANDOLLE (1813) in his “Theorie elementaire dela botanique” gave significant work after Linnaeus.
  17. 17. #CAROLUS LINNAEUS – FATHER OF MODERN BOTANY. 1. First word – Generic name – Capital initial Second word – Species – Lower case 2. Words taken for nomenclature are from Latin or Greek language. 3. Name if typed should be in italics and if handwritten, then it must be underlined. 4. The name must possess more than 3 alphabets but less than 12. 5. The name of the author is described after the name of the species. EX: Solanum tuberosum Linn Homo sapiens Linn
  18. 18. INTERNATIONAL CODE OF BOTANICAL AND ZOOLOGICAL NOMENCLATURE (ICBZN) • In 1948 ICZ (INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS OF ZOOLOGY) & in 1950 IBZ (INTERNATIONAL BOTANICAL CONGRESS) set varies rules for nomenclature. • 12th International Congress at Leningrad in 1975, laid down certain general principles of nomenclature which were published in 1978 in the form of INTERNATIONAL CODE OF BOTANICAL NOMENCLATURE (ICBN)& INTERNATIONAL CODE OF ZOOLOGICAL NOMENCLATURE (ICZN).
  19. 19. PRINCIPLES FOR CLASSIFYING PLANTS - • Given by LANJOUW. • Difficult & long generic names should be avoided. • Size shouldn’t be the criterion for identifying the species. • Colour shouldn’t be the criterion for difference. • Species should have smaller name. • The name of the author should be written after the specific name of species in Roman type & w/o comma b/w them. • Easy pronunciation. • The name should refer to some imp character of the plant. • The name should not contain less than 3 & more than 12-20.
  20. 20. ADVANTAGES OF THE SYSYTEM 1. Biological names are small all over the world. 2. Binomial uniformly. 3. They are definite & accepted universally. 4. They are descriptive. 5. They indicate the general relationship. 6. Biological names have been derived mostly from Latin or Greek language. Both of these are dead languages.
  21. 21. TAXONOMIC CATEGORIES • Plants & animals are ranked in an arrangement of known categories. • In hierarchy, many steps are involved where each step represents a RANK or CATEGORY. • Taxonomic category – categories together forms taxonomic hierarchy. • Each category basically represents a RANK & usually called as TAXON. • A taxon with common ancestral species is called MONOPHYLECTIC TAXON/ CLADE. • Taxa bearing organisms evolved from many sources but not common ancestor, k/as POLYPHYLECTIC/GRADE. • Ex: Mammalia.
  22. 22. • Various taxonomic categories are as follows – KINGDOM PHYLUM/ DIVISION CLASS ORDER FAMILY GENUS SPECIES ASCENDINGORDER DESCENDINGORDER
  23. 23. SPECIES • Term given by JOHN RAY. • Basic unit of evolution. • Biological concept of species was given by ERNEST MAYR. • Species is a group of individuals in plants & animals which resemble closely in structure as well as in function. OR • Species include a group of closely related organisms which can interbreed in nature and produce fertile offspring. • Except : Mule • Hinny • Tigon • Liger • Ex: Panthera tigris, Homo sapiens, Mangifera indica.
  24. 24. GENUS • It is a group of closely related species. • Ex: dog, jackal and wolf belongs to Canis genera. OR • It is a category or group which has similar species. • Ex: Panthera tigris – Tiger • Panthera leo – Lion • Panthera pardous – Leopard • Solanum tuberosum – Potato • Solanum nigrum – Blackberry night shade • Solanum melongena – Brinjal • Groups of common characters in species of a genus are called CORRELATED CHARACTERS.
  25. 25. FAMILY • A no. of genera having several common characters forms a family. OR Similar groups are kept in a family. Ex: Panthera – genus Felis – small domestic cat and smaller cat genus placed in Felidae family.
  26. 26. ORDER • Similar families are kept in an order. • Ex: Felidae – cat family • Canidae – dog family • Ursidae – bear family }Placed under CARNIVORA order
  27. 27. CLASS • Similar orders are placed in a class. • Ex: Carnivora • Primata • Rodentia • They all are placed under a common class Mammalia.
  28. 28. PHYLUM • Similar classes are placed in phylum. • Mammalia • Aves • Reptilia • Amphibia • Fishes • Placed under a phylum Chordata.
  29. 29. KINGDOM • All phylums are placed in a kingdom. • Highest category of taxonomy. • Ex: Plantae • Animalia
  30. 30. NEED AND SCOPE OF TAXONOMY • Diversity • Relationship with other branches • Applied biology • Role in plant breeding • Human health • Horticulture or floriculture • Preservation of wild life • Indicator organism etc.
  31. 31. TAXONOMICALAIDS I. HERBARIUM – it is a collection of well dried and nicely preserved plants which are correctly identified and arranged according to an approved system of classification. • Dried, preserved and mounted on the sheets of paper k/as HERBARIUM SHEETS. • Plants which are not suitable for pressing and mounting, like fruits, succulents and seeds of plants are either preserved in 2.5% formalin and FAA or dried and stored in large containers.
  32. 32. PURPOSE • Reference material for modern taxonomical research. • Provide scientific information on plants for training or through exhibition etc. • To serve as national plant wealth repositories. • For the training of graduate students in botanical studies. #MAKING OF HERBARIUM – 1. COLLECTION OF PLANTS – • Must possess leaves, inflorescence, flowers, fruits and roots. • Woody plants – flowering and leafy twigs of proper length. • All the info habit, habitat, locality, season altitude, colour of flowers etc. • At least 5-6 specimens per species should be collected.
  33. 33. 2. PRESSING AND DRYING- • Pressed before plants gets wilted. • Pressed in between ordinary newspaper folding alternating with sheets of bloting paper. 3. POISONING- • Dipping the specimen in 2% mercuric chloride solution when partially dehydrated the specimen are again dried. • Spraying 0.1% mercuric chloride solution on the specimen when they are fully dried. • Other chemicals – naphthalene flakes, paradichloro benzene, DDT, carbon-di-sulphide gas etc.
  34. 34. 4. MOUNTING AND LABELLING • Mounting done on herbarium sheets (29 x 42 cm) • Mounted by either glue or stitched or held by cellophane tape on the sheets. • Labelling done at lower right hand corner. • It must include – common name, genus, species, family, date of collection, habitat, locality, name of the collector, soil etc. 5. STORING OF HERBARIUM SHEETS – • Mounted sheets stored in steel or wooden almirah. • Sheets are kept arranged as per specific and approved system of classification. • Mostly BENTHAM & HOOKER’S system of classification or ENGLER & PRANTL followed. • The arrangement of specimens according to system of classification in herbaria is k/as FILLING of the specimens.
  35. 35. • Important herbaria of India are – 1. Central National Herbarium (Kolkata) – largest in India. 1. Herbarium of Forest Research Institute (Dehradun) etc.
  36. 36. II. BOTANICAL GARDEN •Place where assemblage of living plants maintained for botanical teaching and research purposes. •In India, first garden was originated in Bombay in 1830 by agricultural society. •Then in 1838, another garden was established in Madras.
  37. 37. IMPORTANT BOTANICAL GARDENS 1. ROYAL BOTANICAL GARDEN, KEW, ENGLAND – • Extends over 250 acres of land. • Important plants of garden are – Willows, lilacs, tulips, daffodils, Japanese cedar, red wood etc.
  38. 38. 2. INDIAN BOTANICAL GARDEN, HOWRAH • One of the first botanical garden to be established in tropics. • Founded in 1787 by ROBERT KYD. • Covers an area of about 273 acres. • Garden headed by WILLIAM ROXBURGH – FATHER OF INDIAN BOTANY from 1793-1813. • Garden possess Central National Herbarium.
  39. 39. Other interesting things about the garden- • The great banyan tree • Palm house • Best nurseries of India. • Victoria amazonica
  40. 40. 3. NATIONAL BOTANICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LUCKNOW. • Foundation of garden was lead by NAWAB SAADAT ALI KHAN (1789-1814) • Improved later and named as SIKANDER BAGH by NAWAB WAJID ALI SHAH. • Existed as Government Horticulture Garden until 1948, when it was approved as National Botanical Garden (NBG). • It was taken by CSIR in 1953.
  41. 41. III. ZOOLOGICAL PARKS/ZOO • Man made place where animals are provided with conditions as similar as possible to their natural habitat. SIGNIFICANCE – 1. Educate people about wild life 2. Recreation purpose 3. Protecting endangered animals. 4. Scientific study.
  42. 42. IV. MUSEUM • Institutions which have collection of preserved plants and animals. • Preserved specimen – dry • Animals specimen like – birds, insects, fishes, reptiles etc. are kept in jars in 3-7% formalin or FAA • Large animals stuffed and preserved.
  43. 43. SIGNIFICANCE 1. Specimen preserved for longer duration. 2. Here, the plants like algae, fungi, mosses and ferns, parts of gymnosperms are preserved here. 3. Preserved plants inform about the habitat nature of soil and flora of the area. 4. Helps in future reference and taxonomical studies. 5. Provide first hand information about the characters, identification, naming of the classification of the organisms.
  44. 44. V. KEY • Represent the scheme for identification of plants and animals. • Keys are generally analytical in nature. OR • Keys are a set of alternate statements which are arranged in such a manner that it helps a scientist/ researcher to reach a particular organism. VI. MONOGRAPH • Systemic study of organism of one taxon/ category. VII. MANUALS • Information of one species. VIII. FLORA Plants of a particular area. IX FAUNA Animals of a particular area.
