Chemistry of Dyes

Prinson P Samuel
Witt’s Theory Chromophore- Auxochrome theory The colour of a substance is due to the presence of an unsaturated group know...
Dyes Dyes are coloured compounds but all coloured compounds are not dyes. Firmly fixed to fabrics by chemical or physical ...
Chemical classification of dyes Nitro Dyes (polynitro phenol derivatives) Industrially less significant Azo Dyes (contai...
Azo Dyes Azo group Forms bridges between two or more aromatic rings
Synthesis of Congo Red + + Naphthionic acid Naphthionic acidTetrazotized benzidine -2HCl 2 HNO2 2 HCl
Uses of Congo Red Congo red is a dying stuff for paper. It is a pH indicator Blue below pH3 and red above Staining agen...
Triphenyl methane dyes Common structural part benzene benzene p-quinoid pararosaniline
Synthesis of pararosaniline Application To dye cotton, wool and silk.
Xanthene dyes Fluorescein (water insoluble) Sodium fluorescein (water soluble)
Pthalic anhydride Resorcinol ZnCl2 NaOH Fluorescein (water insoluble) -H2O Sodium fluorescein (water soluble) -2H2O
Applications of fluorescein Used in opthalmology Air sea rescue Used in subsea oil pipeline to detect leaks Disodium s...
This is a short presentation about dyes and the chemistry involved.

  1. 1. Prinson P Samuel
  2. 2. Witt’s Theory Chromophore- Auxochrome theory The colour of a substance is due to the presence of an unsaturated group known as chromophore. Chromophores give rise to electronic transitions responsible for the color. (Greek Chroma- colour and phores- bearing) Colour and chemical constitution The important chromphores are, - Auxochromes Colour enhancing groups
  3. 3. Dyes Dyes are coloured compounds but all coloured compounds are not dyes. Firmly fixed to fabrics by chemical or physical bonding Stable to light, washing, heat and bleaching
  4. 4. Chemical classification of dyes Nitro Dyes (polynitro phenol derivatives) Industrially less significant Azo Dyes (contain azo groups) Diphenyl methane dyes Triphenyl methane dyes Xanthene Dyes Maritus Yellow Aniline Yellow Auramine O Malachite Green
  5. 5. Azo Dyes Azo group Forms bridges between two or more aromatic rings
  6. 6. Synthesis of Congo Red + + Naphthionic acid Naphthionic acidTetrazotized benzidine -2HCl 2 HNO2 2 HCl
  7. 7. Uses of Congo Red Congo red is a dying stuff for paper. It is a pH indicator Blue below pH3 and red above Staining agent in microscopy Apple-green bifringence of Congo red stained preparations under polarized light is indicative of the presence of amyloid fibrils.  Used for the diagnostics of the Shigella flexneri serotype 2a Congo red binds the bacterium‘s unique lipopolysaccharide structure Disadvantages The use of Congo red is abandoned in developed countries because of its carcinogenic nature. Not a good dye for textiles because the colour changes with pH.
  8. 8. Triphenyl methane dyes Common structural part benzene benzene p-quinoid pararosaniline
  9. 9. Synthesis of pararosaniline Application To dye cotton, wool and silk.
  10. 10. Xanthene dyes Fluorescein (water insoluble) Sodium fluorescein (water soluble)
  11. 11. Pthalic anhydride Resorcinol ZnCl2 NaOH Fluorescein (water insoluble) -H2O Sodium fluorescein (water soluble) -2H2O
  12. 12. Applications of fluorescein Used in opthalmology Air sea rescue Used in subsea oil pipeline to detect leaks Disodium salt of fluorescein is used as a colur additive in cosmetics

