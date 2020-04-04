Thermal metal removal process 4 unit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topics covered  Introduction  Electric discharge machining – principle ofoperation  Mechanism of metal removal  Spark ...
Introduction  Several machining processes involving theapplication of intense heat havecome into use in recent years.  I...
Continued… The processes in which metal removal is based on thermal principlesare; i. Electric Discharge Machining EDM ii....
Electric Discharge Machining  In 1970, the English scientist, Priestly, firstdetected the erosive effectof electrical dis...
Electric discharge machining (EDM): (a) overall setup, and (b) close-upview of gap, showing dischargeand metal removal Ele...
Principle of operation  Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) is a controlled metal-removal process that is used to remove...
Mechanism of Metal removal  The electro-sparking method of metal working involvesan electric erosion effectwhich connotes...
Continued…  Consider the case of a discharge between two electrodes through a gaseous or liquid medium.  As soon as suit...
Continued…  While moving in the inter-electrode space, the electrons collidewith the neutral moleculesof the dielectric, ...
Continued…  The liberation of energy accompanying thedischarge leads to the generation of extremely high temperatures, be...
Continued…  Comparatively less metal is eroded from the cathode tool as compared to the anode work due to following; i. T...
Continued…  Mostof the EDM operationsare conducted with work immersed in a liquiddielectric.  The particles removed from...
Continued…  And are distributed along the linesof force, thus forming current carrying “bridges”.  Discharge then occurs...
Continued… In liquid Ingas  drilling, die sinkingand preparation of tool.  operations connected with the toughening andb...
Spark Erosion Machining Processes  EDM is the removal of materials conducting electricity by electrical discharge between...
Classification of the spark erosion processes
Sinking by EDM  In this case, the metal removal is affected by nonstationary electrical discharges whichare separated fro...
Cutting by EDM  It includes those machining operationswhere the work piece is cut off ornotched.
Grinding by EDM  Spark erosion grinding embraces the machining processes made with an electrode rotating around an axis i...
Thank you
Thermal metal removal process 4 unit
