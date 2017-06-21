“Ancient Healing” by Dr. Pankaj Naram, New TV Series on Colors TV
Discover a world of Ancient Healing Secrets which can save your life… Have you ever wanted to lose weight in a healthy way...
This new TV series, broadcast by Aapka Colors TV, takes you on a journey to discover how you can live with vibrant health,...
With each case, Dr. Naram reveals what are the secret home remedies, diet secrets, marma points, and so on, which made suc...
For more information, please follow the link in the description bellow.
Discover a world of Ancient Healing Secrets which can save your life…
Read more http://www.ancienthealing.com/infertility/ancient-healing-dr-pankaj-naram-new-tv-series-colors-tv/

  2. 2. Discover a world of Ancient Healing Secrets which can save your life… Have you ever wanted to lose weight in a healthy way? -Have you ever felt as if your hormones may be out of balance and wanted to know how to rebalance your body, mind, and emotions using all natural remedies and methods? Have you ever -Have you ever felt as if your hormones may be out of balance and wanted to know how to rebalance your body, mind, and emotions using all natural remedies and methods? Have you ever -Have you ever seen someone you love suffer from a chronic or acute health challenge and wanted to do something to help them?
  3. 3. This new TV series, broadcast by Aapka Colors TV, takes you on a journey to discover how you can live with vibrant health, unlimited energy, peace of mind, and “youthfulness” up to the age of 100 years and beyond. Camera crews went to the Himalayas and captured the history and present impact of an ancient lineage of master healers that began more than 2,500 years ago with Master Jivaka, personal physician for Buddha. This lineage often called the Siddha-Veda lineage, is not associated with any religion, but is described as a “School of Thought” or a “School of the Ancient Secrets for Achievement”. Dr. Pankaj Naram says that his master Baba Ramdas lived to 125 years “young”. And he trained Dr. Naram in the ancient art and science of how to help anyone discover how to achieve what they want in their physical, mental, emotional, financial, relationship, and spiritual lives.
  4. 4. With each case, Dr. Naram reveals what are the secret home remedies, diet secrets, marma points, and so on, which made such a big transformation. In only the first weeks, Dr. Naram shares ancient remedies for hormonal imbalance, weight loss (obesity), challenges with teenagers, and even how to overcome erectile dysfunction (ED). Many of the secrets, once aired live, will be posted and available here on www.AncientHealing.com. For showtimes, visit: http://www.ontvtonight.com/guide/shows/ancient- healing-by-dr-naram.html Please post below any topics you would like to see Dr. Naram cover on this new TV series “Ancient Healing”.
