WHERE DOES LUNG CANCER USUALLY START?

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
As the name goes lung cancer usually starts in the lungs. There are also some cases where cancer got spread into the lungs from other parts of the body. According to doctors lung cancer usually starts with smoking as it damages the cell line in the lungs. And the habit of smoking for a long time can damage the lung cells.
visit our website to get treatment from best oncologist in Delhi : https://doctorpkdas.com/
As the name goes lung cancer usually starts in the lungs. There are also some cases where cancer got spread into the lungs from other parts of the body. According to doctors lung cancer usually starts with smoking as it damages the cell line in the lungs. And the habit of smoking for a long time can damage the lung cells.
visit our website to get treatment from best oncologist in Delhi : https://doctorpkdas.com/
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd