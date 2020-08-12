Fundamentals of investment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome 1
INVESTMENT 2
INVESTMENT • Activity engaged by people who have savings • All savers are not investors • Employment of funds with expecta...
Meaning of Investment • Financial –Interest, dividend, pension benefits –Eg;-shares, debentures, P.O savings, insurance et...
Features • Return • Risk • Safety • Liquidity • Tax Shelter • Convenience 5
Return • Rate of Return=Annual income+(Ending Price- Beginning Price) Beginning Price • Current Yield +Capital gain • Curr...
Risk • Variability of rate of return • Possibility of incurring loss • Higher return is associated with higher risk • Inve...
Safety • Certainty of return with capital without loss of money and time 8
Liquidity • Easily transacted • Cost of transaction is low • Price change between two successive transactions is negligibl...
Tax Shelter • Initial tax benefit – Tax relief enjoyed at the time of making investment • Continuing tax benefit – Tax shi...
Convenience • Ease with which the investment can be made and looked after 11
Investment vs Speculation Investment • Risk—possibility of variation in returns • Higher return, higher risk • Low risk in...
Investment vs Speculation Investment • Capital gain • Proper investigation and analysis • Stable return Speculation • Buyi...
Investment vs Speculation • Time—long term • Good rate of return • Short term • Large returns, quickly • Watches price mov...
"WELL GROUNDED AND CAREFULLY PLANNED SPECULATION " Investment 15
Investment vs Gambling Investment • Plan, evaluate and allocate funds • Safety of principal • Continuous return Gambling •...
Investment Avenues • Equity Shares • Mutual Fund • Real Estate • Fixed Income Securities • Deposits • Life Insurance • Pre...
Equity shares • Blue chip-well established and financially strong • Growth—above average rate of growth and profitability ...
Peter Lynch Classification of Shares • Slow growers—large companies which grow faster than GNP • Stalwarts---giant and fas...
Mutual Fund Schemes • Indirect buying • Open-ended and close-ended • Three schemes • Growth • Income • Balanced 20
NAV • Market value of the fund's investments +receivables +accrued income-liabilities-accrued expense--- -----------------...
Tax sheltered Schemes • Provide tax benefits • Employees Provident Fund • PPF • NSC 22
Real Estate • Residential house • Agricultural land • Semi-urban land • Holiday resort 23
Fixed Income Securities • Preference shares • Debentures • Government securities • Money market instruments • Indira Vikas...
Deposits •Bank •Company •Postal 25
Life Insurance • Insurance premium– sacrifice • Assured sum—benefit • Types • Endowment • Money back • Whole life • Premiu...
Precious objects • Highly valuable • Gold and silver • Precious stones • Art objects—paintings and antiques 27
Financial Derivatives • Value derived from underlying asset • Types • Forward • Future • Option • Swap 28
Investment Avenues 29
Investment Process • Investment objectives and Constraints—current income vs capital appreciation • Choice of Asset Mix- p...
Risk • Variability in returns • Systematic and Unsystematic • Systematic Risk –Interest Rate Risk –Market Risk –Purchasing...
Unsystematic Risk • Business Risk • Financial Risk 32
Thank You 33
