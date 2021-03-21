Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. AMRITASHWA NANDY
 The diaphragm separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity. It is the main breathing muscle and is innervated...
 Muscle fibres from diaphragm has attachment in 1) Xiphoid process 2) Costal margins 3) lower 6 ribs 4) T12 vertebra 5) R...
Various Diaphragmatic disorders—  Anatomical defects- Congenital defects-- Bochdalek hernia Morgagni Hernia Eventration D...
Unilateral diapharagmatic palsy—  Often discovered incidentally in patients undergoing chest radiography for some other r...
 When there is paralysis of the diaphragm the negative intrathoracic pressure drags the diaphragm and the abdominal visce...
Chest x ray–  This reveals elevated hemidiaphragms, small lung volumes, and atelectasis.  Normally the right dome of the...
Abnormal sniff test in real time fluoroscopy
 In general it leads to a restrictive pattern.  Maximum static pressures in the mouth during inspiration (MIP) and expir...
 Invasive test— The most widely used invasive tests include transdiaphragmatic pressure (Pdi) measurement by estimating t...
 In general, patients with asymptomatic unilateral involvement do not require treatment.  When the aetiology is known an...
 Phrenic nerve repair by microsurgery-This include local decompression, transposition or interposition of a nerve graft i...
Unilateral diaphragmatic palsy Bilateral diaphragmatic palsy Symptomat ology It can be asymptomatic Dyspnoea at rest, limi...
 Diaphragmatic eventration-An abnormal contour of the diaphragmatic dome. It typically affects only a segment of the hemi...
 Radiology-Elevation of the affected portion of the diaphragm is usually seen as a smooth hump, while the remainder of th...
Focal bulge on the right in keeping with eventration of the right diaphragm
 In infants most common ,most serious form of diaphragmatic hernia.  Incidence- approximately 1 in 2200 live birth  Mos...
Pathogenesis of Bochdalek hernia
 When compared to Bochdalek hernias, Morgagni hernias are:  Anterior  more often right-sided (~90%)  Small  rare (~2%...
MORGAGNI HERNIA
 Hiatus hernias occur when there is herniation of abdominal contents through the esophageal hiatus of the diaphragm into ...
Sliding type hiatus hernia
Diaphragmatic Disorders
Diaphragmatic Disorders
Diaphragmatic Disorders
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diaphragmatic Disorders

28 views

Published on

Diaphragmatic Disorders with Diaphragmatic pulsy and diaphragmatic eventration.. Investigation and Management.
By Dr Amritaswar Nandi ,MD

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diaphragmatic Disorders

  1. 1. Dr. AMRITASHWA NANDY
  2. 2.  The diaphragm separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity. It is the main breathing muscle and is innervated by the phrenic nerves that arise from nerve roots C3–C5.  It has some non respiratory function as well.It increases intra abdominal pressure to help body get rid of vomit,urine,feces. It also prevent acid reflux.  Major openigs of diaphragm— caval opening- T8 level oesophageal hiatus- T10 level aortic hiatus- T12 level
  3. 3.  Muscle fibres from diaphragm has attachment in 1) Xiphoid process 2) Costal margins 3) lower 6 ribs 4) T12 vertebra 5) Right & left crus  Muscle fibres of diaphragm converge in cental tendon  From their origins on the lower ribs, the fibers run mainly cranially and are directly apposed to the inner aspect of the lower rib cage, constituting the zone of apposition
  4. 4. Various Diaphragmatic disorders—  Anatomical defects- Congenital defects-- Bochdalek hernia Morgagni Hernia Eventration Diaphragmatic agenesis Acquired defects-- Traumatic ruptures Penetrating injury Iatrogenic response to surgery Sliding hernia  Diaphragmatic palsy
  5. 5. Unilateral diapharagmatic palsy—  Often discovered incidentally in patients undergoing chest radiography for some other reason.  Patients usually are asymptomatic at rest but may experience dyspnea upon exertion and may have a decrease in exercise performance. Bilateral diaphragmatic palsy–  Patients typically present with respiratory failure or dyspnea that worsens in the supine position.  Patients also report anxiety, insomnia, excessive daytime somnolence and fatigue.  nonspecific GI symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, nausea, and epigastric pain can also develop.
  6. 6.  When there is paralysis of the diaphragm the negative intrathoracic pressure drags the diaphragm and the abdominal viscera towards the thorax which generates a negative abdominal pressure.It causes a paradoxical movement during inspiration: the abdomen moves inwards.
  7. 7. Chest x ray–  This reveals elevated hemidiaphragms, small lung volumes, and atelectasis.  Normally the right dome of the diaphragm is higher in position as compared to the left dome, if the left dome of the diaphragm is elevated (>2 cm) diaphragmatic palsy should be suspected. Fluroscopy—  Fluoroscopic examination of the diaphragm (“Sniff test") is very useful in diagnosing a diaphragmatic paralysis. In normal individuals, both hemidiaphragm will descend with inspiration. In cases of unilateral diaphragmatic paralysis, the affected side demonstrates a paradoxical upward movement. Ultrasonography—  The thickening of the diaphragm (Tdi) indicates a shortening of the diaphragm. Its absence during inspiration confirms diaphragmatic paralysis.
  8. 8. Abnormal sniff test in real time fluoroscopy
  9. 9.  In general it leads to a restrictive pattern.  Maximum static pressures in the mouth during inspiration (MIP) and expiration (MEP) with the airway closed are important parameters.  In general, absolute values of MIP above 80cm H2O in men and 70cm H2O in women exclude clinically relevant inspiratory muscle weakness.  Normal MEP , low MIP Isolated diaphragm palsy  Low MIP and MEP Diaphragmatic palsy due to genaralised cause simultaneous involvement of both inspiratory & expiratory muscles
  10. 10.  Invasive test— The most widely used invasive tests include transdiaphragmatic pressure (Pdi) measurement by estimating the difference between Pes (intrathoracic pressure) and gastric pressure (Pga) (intra-abdominal pressure) [Pdi=Pes−Pga].
  11. 11.  In general, patients with asymptomatic unilateral involvement do not require treatment.  When the aetiology is known and potentially reversible specific treatment given.  amylotrophic neuralgia – can resolve spontaneously  Diaphragmatic plication-- It consists of folding the paralyzed diaphragm so that it is immobilized in a position of maximum inspiration relieving compression of the lung parenchyma and allowing lung reexpansion.
  12. 12.  Phrenic nerve repair by microsurgery-This include local decompression, transposition or interposition of a nerve graft indicated mainly for iatrogenic or traumatic origin.  Diaphragmatic pacemaker-It can be placed in patients with impaired bilateral mobility of the diaphragm who wish to delay the initiation of ventilation who have started it but do not wish to continue or were not able to tolerate it.  Ventilatory support- Applied by both invasive or non invasive positive pressure ventilation
  13. 13. Unilateral diaphragmatic palsy Bilateral diaphragmatic palsy Symptomat ology It can be asymptomatic Dyspnoea at rest, limitation to exercise; orthopnoea Physical exploration No paradoxical abdominal movement Paradoxical abdominal movement Vital capacity >70% of the theoretical <50% of the theoretical Vital capacity in supine Descent greater than 15% Descent greater than 30% MIP <60% of the theoretical <40% of the theoretical Fluoroscopy Positive sniff test Not useful NIV Usually not indicated. Normally indicated Diaphragm plication Can be useful Not indicated Phrenic pacemaker Not a therapeutic option Yes, in patients with severe spinal cord damage
  14. 14.  Diaphragmatic eventration-An abnormal contour of the diaphragmatic dome. It typically affects only a segment of the hemidiaphragm, compared to paralysis/weakness where the entire hemidiaphragm is typically affected.  Pathology-Diaphragmatic eventration is congenital in nature and due to incomplete muscularisation of the diaphragm with a thin membranous sheet replacing normal diaphragmatic muscle.  Location- Frequently eventration is seen in the anteromedial portion of the right hemidiaphragm
  15. 15.  Radiology-Elevation of the affected portion of the diaphragm is usually seen as a smooth hump, while the remainder of the hemidiaphragm contour is normal.  After a initial lag; portion of eventration move downward with rest of hemidiaphragm during inspiration.  Clinical features– They are asymptomatic acidentally found in X ray.
  16. 16. Focal bulge on the right in keeping with eventration of the right diaphragm
  17. 17.  In infants most common ,most serious form of diaphragmatic hernia.  Incidence- approximately 1 in 2200 live birth  Most occur in left posterolateral side  Here opening exists in the infant's diaphragm, allowing normally intra-abdominal organs (particularly the stomach and intestines) to protrude into the thoracic cavity.  Sign & Symptoms- difficulty breathing fast respiration and increased heart rate. one side of the chest cavity is larger than the other and or the abdomen seems to be scaphoid may have cyanosis  Treatment– Mechanical ventilator or ECMO. After stabilisaton surgical repair. Between 25–60% of infants with a Bochdalek hernia die.
  18. 18. Pathogenesis of Bochdalek hernia
  19. 19.  When compared to Bochdalek hernias, Morgagni hernias are:  Anterior  more often right-sided (~90%)  Small  rare (~2% of CDH)  Only ~30% of patients are symptomatic. Newborns may present with respiratory distress at birth similar to a Bochdalek hernia.  Radiographically the typical apperance is that of smooth well defined opacity in the right cardiophrenic angle
  20. 20. MORGAGNI HERNIA
  21. 21.  Hiatus hernias occur when there is herniation of abdominal contents through the esophageal hiatus of the diaphragm into the thoracic cavity.  Obesity, pregnancy increases its chance  Prevalence increase with age  Most patients are asymptomatic  Plain radiograph shows retrocardiac opacity with air-fluid level.  Definitive diagnosis require barium study ,or use of CT.
  22. 22. Sliding type hiatus hernia

×