Single drug therapy in unani system of medicine converted

By- Dr Musarrat Nafees Dept Of Ilmul Saidla ZVMUMC & H, Pune 1
Unani System of Medicine uses:  Ilaj bil ghiza (Dietotherapy)  Ilaj bit tadbeer (Regimenal therapy)  Ilaj bil dawa (Pha...
Ilaj bil Dawa  Ilaj Bil Mufrad - Single Drug Therapy ?  Ilaj Bil Murakkab – Treatment with compound formulation 3
Ilaj Bil Mufrad - Single Drug Therapy Ilaj bil Mufrad (Dawa-e-Wahid) Ilaj bil Mufradat Crude drugs when used one at a time...
Unani Conviction  As far as possible, start treating with diet and regimenal therapy only  If it does not work use singl...
Elucidation (Concept Of Tabiyat)  If medicines are used in high dose and quantity from the very beginning, Tabiyat become...
Current Scenario  Concept of using only one herb for the purpose of treatment of diseases or as health supplements is ver...
Significance (current scenario)  Non-availability of reliable and standardized compound drugs  High cost of commercially...
Guidelines to use single drugs  Use medicine in fresh condition (intact odour, taste and colour)  Use more potent and ef...
Methodology  The single drugs were processed in many ways to increase the efficacy of the medicines. • Powder • Paste • D...
Clinical use of single drugs in some ailments  Burning Micturition: • Shora Qalami - 2 grams X twice a day or • Soda khur...
Clinical use of single drugs in……  Acne: • Gul-e-Mundi: 5 grams, in the form of Khesanda (Infusion) X twice a day • Tritu...
Clinical use of single drugs in……  Worm Infestation: • At night, Give 20 grams of Roghan Bedanjeer. The next morning, giv...
Clinical use of single drugs in……  Chloasma: • Gul-e-Mundi: 5 grams, in the form of Khesanda (Infusion) X twice a day • R...
Clinical use of single drugs in……  Backache: • Talmakhana: 3 grams (powder) X twice a day • Mix powder of Farfiyun biriya...
Clinical use of single drugs in……  Hyperacidity: • Luab-e-behidana: 3 grams • Tabasheer: 3 grams • Aslussoos: give powder...
Clinical use of single drugs in……  Flatulence and Colic: • Ajwain Desi: 3 grams powder X twice a day  Nausea and Vomitin...
