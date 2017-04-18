GRANULOMAS - The Differential

GRANULOMASGRANULOMAS The DifferentialThe Differential TO DOWNLOAD THIS PPT CHECK OUT THE LINK IN DESCRIPTION Download ppt ...
What is a Granuloma?What is a Granuloma?  Chronic inflammationChronic inflammation  Cell-mediated immunityCell-mediated ...
Granuloma vs.Granuloma vs. Granulomatous InflammationGranulomatous Inflammation  ““True” granulomaTrue” granuloma  Well-...
CD68 Macrophage CD4 TH1 Lymphcytes
Granulomatous InflammationGranulomatous Inflammation Mixed Suppurative and GranulomatousMixed Suppurative and Granulomatou...
Legionnaires DiseaseLegionnaires Disease
CSD Inoculation SiteCSD Inoculation Site
Chronic Staphylococcus InfectionChronic Staphylococcus Infection
Mycobacterium chelonaeMycobacterium chelonae
Blastomycosis, Suppurative GranulomaBlastomycosis, Suppurative Granuloma
SporotrichosisSporotrichosis
ChromomycosisChromomycosis
Phaeomycotic CystPhaeomycotic Cyst
Granulomatous InflammationGranulomatous Inflammation Histiocytic AggregatesHistiocytic Aggregates
Malakoplakia due toMalakoplakia due to Rhodococcus equiRhodococcus equi
WhippleWhipple DiseaseDisease
MACMAC
MACMAC
LepromatousLepromatous LeprosyLeprosy
Histoid LeprosyHistoid Leprosy
Spindle-Cell MACSpindle-Cell MAC
Early PCPEarly PCP
Solid Non-CaseatingSolid Non-Caseating GranulomasGranulomas
SarcoidosisSarcoidosis
Sarcoidosis, NakedSarcoidosis, Naked GranulomaGranuloma
Hamazaki Wesenberg BodiesHamazaki Wesenberg Bodies
Tuberculosis,Tuberculosis, Sarcoid-likeSarcoid-like GranulomasGranulomas
Courtesy of M Polhemus Early LeishmaniasisEarly Leishmaniasis
Early LeishmaniasisEarly Leishmaniasis
Leishmaniasis, Granulomatous
ListeriosisListeriosis
Syphilis, SecondarySyphilis, Secondary
Tuberculoid LeprosyTuberculoid Leprosy
Suppurative GranulomasSuppurative Granulomas
Cat Scratch DiseaseCat Scratch Disease
Lymphogranuloma VenereumLymphogranuloma Venereum
Lymphogranuloma VenereumLymphogranuloma Venereum
YersiniosisYersiniosis
TB HIV
GranulomatousGranulomatous AmebicAmebic MeningoencephalitisMeningoencephalitis Balamuthia mandrillarisBalamuthia mandrilla...
Aspergillosis
Caseating GranulomasCaseating Granulomas
TuberculosisTuberculosis
PneumocystosisPneumocystosis
Sporotrichosis
Leisegang RingsLeisegang Rings
PenicilliosisPenicilliosis
ParacoccidioidomycosisParacoccidioidomycosis Paracoccidiodomycosis
Fibrous and FibrocaseousFibrous and Fibrocaseous GranulomasGranulomas
Fibrocaseous - CoccidioidomycosisFibrocaseous - Coccidioidomycosis
Granulomas withGranulomas with Central NecrosisCentral Necrosis
Dirofilaria tenuis
Granulomas with EosinophilsGranulomas with Eosinophils
SchistosomiasisSchistosomiasis
SporotrichosisSporotrichosis
Tropical Entomophthoromycosis Conidiobolus & Basidiobolus
Granulomas with Fibrin RingsGranulomas with Fibrin Rings HIV Q Fever
Foreign Body GranulomasForeign Body Granulomas
Silicone, BreastSilicone, Breast
Silicone, RetroperitonealSilicone, Retroperitoneal
Kayexalate, AspirationKayexalate, Aspiration
CelluloseCellulose
MycetomasMycetomas
BotryomycosisBotryomycosis
ActinomycosisActinomycosis
No notes for slide
  • Granulomatous
  • Obese macrophage!
  • Giant cells with amastigotes.
  • Granulomatous pneumocystis pneumonia
    In this case, there is a prominent miliary pattern of small caseating granulomas.

    • GRANULOMAS - The Differential

    GRANULOMASGRANULOMAS The DifferentialThe Differential
    2. 2. What is a Granuloma?What is a Granuloma?  Chronic inflammationChronic inflammation  Cell-mediated immunityCell-mediated immunity  Sequester organisms or antigen that host cellSequester organisms or antigen that host cell unable to eliminateunable to eliminate  Balance between protective and destructiveBalance between protective and destructive  Predominance of epithelioid cellsPredominance of epithelioid cells  Other cell types varyOther cell types vary  Giant cellsGiant cells  Lymphocytes (Th1, Th2, Tc1, Tc2, NK cells)Lymphocytes (Th1, Th2, Tc1, Tc2, NK cells)  FibroblastsFibroblasts
    3. 3. Granuloma vs.Granuloma vs. Granulomatous InflammationGranulomatous Inflammation  ““True” granulomaTrue” granuloma  Well-defined structureWell-defined structure  +/- giant cells+/- giant cells  GranulomatousGranulomatous inflammationinflammation  Isolated giant cellsIsolated giant cells  Clusters ofClusters of histiocyteshistiocytes (macrophages)(macrophages)  Palisaded histiocytesPalisaded histiocytes
    4. 4. CD68 Macrophage CD4 TH1 Lymphcytes
    5. 5. TO DOWNLOAD THIS PPT CHECK OUT THE LINK IN DESCRIPTION OR CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD  http://clkme.in/qUQO2Q
    6. 6. Granulomatous InflammationGranulomatous Inflammation Mixed Suppurative and GranulomatousMixed Suppurative and Granulomatous InflammationInflammation
    7. 7. Legionnaires DiseaseLegionnaires Disease
    8. 8. CSD Inoculation SiteCSD Inoculation Site
    9. 9. Chronic Staphylococcus InfectionChronic Staphylococcus Infection
    10. 10. Mycobacterium chelonaeMycobacterium chelonae
    11. 11. Blastomycosis, Suppurative GranulomaBlastomycosis, Suppurative Granuloma
    12. 12. SporotrichosisSporotrichosis
    13. 13. ChromomycosisChromomycosis
    14. 14. Phaeomycotic CystPhaeomycotic Cyst
    15. 15. Granulomatous InflammationGranulomatous Inflammation Histiocytic AggregatesHistiocytic Aggregates
    16. 16. Malakoplakia due toMalakoplakia due to Rhodococcus equiRhodococcus equi
    17. 17. WhippleWhipple DiseaseDisease
    18. 18. MACMAC
    19. 19. MACMAC
    20. 20. LepromatousLepromatous LeprosyLeprosy
    21. 21. Histoid LeprosyHistoid Leprosy
    22. 22. Spindle-Cell MACSpindle-Cell MAC
    23. 23. Early PCPEarly PCP
    24. 24. Solid Non-CaseatingSolid Non-Caseating GranulomasGranulomas
    25. 25. SarcoidosisSarcoidosis
    26. 26. Sarcoidosis, NakedSarcoidosis, Naked GranulomaGranuloma
    28. 28. Hamazaki Wesenberg BodiesHamazaki Wesenberg Bodies
    29. 29. Tuberculosis,Tuberculosis, Sarcoid-likeSarcoid-like GranulomasGranulomas
    30. 30. Courtesy of M Polhemus Early LeishmaniasisEarly Leishmaniasis
    31. 31. Early LeishmaniasisEarly Leishmaniasis
    32. 32. Leishmaniasis, Granulomatous
    33. 33. ListeriosisListeriosis
    34. 34. Syphilis, SecondarySyphilis, Secondary
    35. 35. Tuberculoid LeprosyTuberculoid Leprosy
    36. 36. Suppurative GranulomasSuppurative Granulomas
    37. 37. Cat Scratch DiseaseCat Scratch Disease
    38. 38. Lymphogranuloma VenereumLymphogranuloma Venereum
    39. 39. Lymphogranuloma VenereumLymphogranuloma Venereum
    40. 40. YersiniosisYersiniosis
    42. 42. TB HIV
    43. 43. GranulomatousGranulomatous AmebicAmebic MeningoencephalitisMeningoencephalitis Balamuthia mandrillarisBalamuthia mandrillaris
    44. 44. Aspergillosis
    45. 45. Caseating GranulomasCaseating Granulomas
    46. 46. TuberculosisTuberculosis
    47. 47. PneumocystosisPneumocystosis
    48. 48. Sporotrichosis
    49. 49. Leisegang RingsLeisegang Rings
    50. 50. PenicilliosisPenicilliosis
    51. 51. ParacoccidioidomycosisParacoccidioidomycosis Paracoccidiodomycosis
    52. 52. Fibrous and FibrocaseousFibrous and Fibrocaseous GranulomasGranulomas
    53. 53. Fibrocaseous - CoccidioidomycosisFibrocaseous - Coccidioidomycosis
    54. 54. Granulomas withGranulomas with Central NecrosisCentral Necrosis
    55. 55. Dirofilaria tenuis
    56. 56. Granulomas with EosinophilsGranulomas with Eosinophils
    57. 57. SchistosomiasisSchistosomiasis
    58. 58. SporotrichosisSporotrichosis
    59. 59. Tropical Entomophthoromycosis Conidiobolus & Basidiobolus
    60. 60. Granulomas with Fibrin RingsGranulomas with Fibrin Rings HIV Q Fever
    61. 61. Foreign Body GranulomasForeign Body Granulomas
    62. 62. Silicone, BreastSilicone, Breast
    63. 63. Silicone, RetroperitonealSilicone, Retroperitoneal
    64. 64. Kayexalate, AspirationKayexalate, Aspiration
    65. 65. CelluloseCellulose
    66. 66. MycetomasMycetomas
    67. 67. BotryomycosisBotryomycosis
    68. 68. ActinomycosisActinomycosis
    ×