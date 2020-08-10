Classifying Market Structures ppt

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
29.
Monopolist is a price maker/ no
direct competitor.
30.
Entering the market is very difficult
because:
•Monopolist owns a patent/copyright
•requires high investment
31.
Advertising in general is used to
maintain public relation.
32.
Your Turn!
Tabulate the TYPES of MARKET and
differentiate their features based on the
following characteristics:
a. number of buyer
b. number of seller
c. type of goods produced
d. price setting
e. barriers/limitations to competition
