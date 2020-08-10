Classifying Market Structures ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Market Structures DR. MATEO D. MACALAGUING JR. Associate Professor III UMAK
Market Structures 21 3 4
Market Structures
Number of Sellers •one •few •many
Number of Buyers One Few Many
Type of goods produced •unique •homogenous-identical •homogenous-differentiated •no close substitute
Extent of non-price competition • controlled • no control • limited control • non-price • independent
Barriers to entry • very difficult • no barriers at all • not so easy
Perfect Competition Monopolistic Competition Oligopoly Monopoly Market control Number of competitors greater more
Perfect Competition
Many sellers!
Homogenous products
Perfect Competition No price control!
Perfect competition No barriers at all No technical and financial requirements
Monopolistic Competition Many sellers acting independently
Homogenous but highly differentiated products
Limited control of price as long as the seller innovates.
Entry of new firms in the market is relatively easy.
Non-price competition is extensive and prevalent.
Monopolistic competition
Oligopoly
Very few firms dominates the market.
Identical but differentiated products
Cartel- price agreement among sellers to promote their own economic interest
• Entry of new firms is difficult. Requires high investment
Monopoly
One producer/seller
Product is unique/ no close substitute
Monopolist is a price maker/ no direct competitor.
Entering the market is very difficult because: •Monopolist owns a patent/copyright •requires high investment
Advertising in general is used to maintain public relation.
Your Turn! Tabulate the TYPES of MARKET and differentiate their features based on the following characteristics: a. number...
×