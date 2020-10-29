Historia Salud Ocupacional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 S e g u r i d a d y S a l u d O c u p a c i o n a l
2Medico General UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL Máster Universitario en Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional UNIVERSIDAD INTERNACIONAL D...
3 Tabla de contenido General Principiosfundamentales de la prevención de riesgos 3 Reseñahistóricade laindustria yla segur...
4 Riesgos laborales 7 Índices estadísticos de accidentabilidad5 Costos de accidentes yenfermedades profesionales 6 Anteced...
6 Reseña Histórica de la Industria y la Seguridad Tema 1 Desde siempre Desde que existe el ser humano, se presenta el ries...
7 Ideas principales Historia de la seguridad y salud ocupacional Inicio El hombre ah tenido la necesidad de protegerse A D...
8Génesis y evolución de la reglamentación de la salud y la seguridad 01 02 03 04 05 Liberalismo. Pacto Internacional de De...
9 Liberalismo •movimiento constitucional, o constitucionalismo liberal, a la corriente de pensamiento y de •acción filosóf...
10 Aspectos influyentes del liberalismoen el seguridad y saludocupacional 1 2 3 4 5 la protección a la salud de los trabaj...
11Pacto Internacional de Derechos Económicos, Sociales y Culturales Art 12. Los Estados Partes en el presente Pacto recono...
12 En 1950, el primer comité conjunto de expertos, organizado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y la Organizac...
13 Historia OIT 1944 1934 1921 1919 La constitución de la OIT tuvo lugar en la conferencia de Washington celebrada entre e...
14 Convenio n.º 29 sobre el trabajo forzoso, 1930
15 Convenio sobre la libertad sindical y la protección del derecho de sindicación 9 de julio de 1948 Convenio sobre el der...
16 Convenio sobre Salud y Seguridad de los Trabajadores 155 de 1981 Articulo 5 describe que es necesario una formación com...
17 Acuerdo para la Promoción de la Salud, Otawa, 1986 política de promoción de la salud combina enfoques diferentes, pero ...
18 Declaración Global de Salud Ocupacional para Todos, de Beijing, en 1994 reconoce como prioridad la salud en el trabajo ...
19 El desarrollo de la salud en el trabajo exige un enfoque multidisciplinario La estrategia mundial propone dentro de sus...
20 Plan Regional en Salud de los Trabajadores, Washington, 2001 promueve un enfoque global integrado, con el objeto de for...
21 Linea del tiempo Reglamento mundial de seguridad y salud ocupacional 1 2 3 4 2006 Declaración sobre la Salud de los Tra...
22 Plan de Acción sobre la Salud de los Trabajadores 2015-2025, Washington, 2015 consonancia con el Plan de Acción Mundial...
23 Riesgo ocupacional identificado a través de la historia
24 HISTORIA 2015EDAD MODERNAPREHISTORIA EDAD MEDIAEDAD ANTIGUA hombre con la naturaleza era de total dependencia y la supe...
25 PREHISTORIA EVALUACION DE RIESGO 2017 Manipulación de carga manual Movimiento repetitivo Postura inadecuada Ausencias d...
26 En la Edad de Bronce cuando el hombre inicia actividades artesanales y agrícolas que le exponen a riesgos laborales, pe...
27 Edad antigua
28 El padre de la medicina, Hipócrates (460-370 a.c.) escribió un tratado sobre las enfermedades de los mineros, a quienes...
29 La enfermedad de Minamata se denomina así porque la ciudad de Minamata, Japón, fue el centro de un brote de envenenamie...
30Urnammu Hammurabi
31 trabajo deriva del latín tripalium. El tripa-lium era un yugo de tres palos donde se colocaba a los esclavos para darle...
32 Ramses brindaba una atencion especial a los esclavos que contruian sus estatuas, dando Buena alimentacion, otorgaba dec...
33 Edad Media
34 1473 En Alemania se publica un panfleto elaborado por señala algunas enfermedades profesionales. Este documento impreso...
35 Georgius Agricola lustran muy bien uno de los efectos inherentes al trabajo minero: la pérdida de la salud. La dureza y...
36 Edad moderna
37 Bernardino Ramazzini Padre de la salud ocupacional Obras de importancia Primera reseña Mas obras Sus estudios de las en...
39 Walter Pope/ Louis Tanquerel des Planches publica Philosophical transactions donde refiere las enfermedades de los mine...
40 Revolución Industrial Se denomina Revolución Industrial al proceso iniciado en el siglo XVIII en Inglaterra, por el cua...
49 Influencia de lo justo e injusto
50 figuras del justo y del injusto en República II
58El mito de la caverna de Platón
60 Inicios Ley de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (Estados Unidos)
61 Puntos importantes Historia de seguridad y salud ocupacion Estado Unidos Su principal objetivo es asegurar que los empl...
62 La primera legislación federal de seguridad se promulgó en el periodo progresista . En 1893, el Congreso aprobó la Ley ...
63 En los dos años anteriores a la promulgación de la OSHA, 14.000 trabajadores mueren cada año a partir de los riesgos la...
64 Legislación Laboral en Ecuador
65 Estructura jerárquica piramidal de Kelsen en Ecuador 03 04 05 01 02 Constitucion del Ecuador Nivel fundamental Acuerdos...
66 Instrumento Andino de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo Resolución 957. Reglamento del Instrumento Andino RA Normativa in...
67 Un poco de historia antes de 1996 conocida como Pacto Andino o Grupo Andino constituida como organización internacional...
68
69 objetivos Integración económica y social R Crecimiento y generación de empleo R formación de un mercado común latinoame...
70 Reglamentacionespecifica 1 2 3 4 5 Resolucion 957 reglamento de intrumento Andino de seguridad y salud en el trabajo 23...
71 Normas complementarias instrumento (decisión 584) Andino de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo. CAPÍTULO I trabajador: Tod...
72 Salud: Es un derecho fundamental que significa no solamente la ausencia de afecciones o de enfermedad, sino también de ...
73 Medidas de prevención: Las acciones que se adoptan con el fin de evitar o disminuir los riesgos derivados del trabajo, ...
74 Riesgo laboral: Probabilidad de que la exposición a un factor ambiental peligroso en el trabajo cause enfermedad o lesi...
75 Actividades, procesos, operaciones o labores de alto riesgo: Aquellas que impliquen una probabilidad elevada de ser la ...
76 Lugar de trabajo: Todo sitio o área donde los trabajadores permanecen y desarrollan su trabajo o a donde tienen que acu...
77 Condiciones y medio ambiente de trabajo: Aquellos elementos, agentes o factores que tienen influencia significativa en ...
78 Equipos de protección personal: Los equipos específicos destinados a ser utilizados adecuadamente por el trabajador par...
79 j) Sistema de gestión de la seguridad y salud en el trabajo: Conjunto de elementos interrelacionados o interactivos que...
86 http://www.trabajo.gob.ec/seguridad-y-salud-en-el-trabajo/ MARCO LEGAL La implementación de acciones en seguridad y sal...
87 Objetivos A A D K Desarrollar consciencia preventiva y hábitos de trabajo seguros en empleadores y trabajadores Mejorar...
88 http://www.trabajo.gob.ec/seguridad-y-salud-en-el-trabajo/
105 Normativalegal vigente ecuatoriana 1 2 3 4 5 Ley de comercialización y empleo de plaguicidas. Ley orgánica de discapac...
112 ley Orgánica de Discapacidades Calificación y estadísticas de la discapacidad https://www.consejodiscapacidades.gob.ec...
116 leyes y normas vigentes sobre la Salud Ocupacional a nivel nacional. e internacional
Contact Us DIRECCIÓN GUAYAQUIL Kennedy Nueva -Dr Luis Cornejo y Gonzalo Zaldumbide
  1. 1. 1 S e g u r i d a d y S a l u d O c u p a c i o n a l
  2. 2. 2Medico General UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL Máster Universitario en Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional UNIVERSIDAD INTERNACIONAL DE LA RIOJA Certificado TÜV Rheinland de la ISO 45001: Hospital General Monte Sinaí Medico Responsable de Vigilancia Epidemiológica Medico Resiente de Cuidados Críticos Covid-19 ESPOL Medico Consultor Investigativo Proyecto Diagnóstico genético de SARS- CoV-2. Proyecto Genotipificación del Virus del Dengue Región Costa Proyecto Análisis molecular de Helicobacter pylori
  3. 3. 3 Tabla de contenido General Principiosfundamentales de la prevención de riesgos 3 Reseñahistóricade laindustria yla seguridad 1 Evoluciónde los conceptos de Higieney Seguridadindustrial 2 Nacimientode la seguridad industrialy salud ocupacional 4
  4. 4. 4 Riesgos laborales 7 Índices estadísticos de accidentabilidad5 Costos de accidentes yenfermedades profesionales 6 Antecedentes de salud ocupacional8 9 Medicinade urgencias y emergencia
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6 Reseña Histórica de la Industria y la Seguridad Tema 1 Desde siempre Desde que existe el ser humano, se presenta el riesgo , el hombresiempre ah tenidoqueprotegerse
  7. 7. 7 Ideas principales Historia de la seguridad y salud ocupacional Inicio El hombre ah tenido la necesidad de protegerse A D B C E industrialización Toma importancia la salud ocupacional Aplicación eficiente Binomio inseparable que garantiza la gestión eficaz del riesgo laboral y prevención de accidentes en el trabajo. racionalidad Persona natural-persona jurídica Legislatura Definición de salud ocupacional y seguridad industrial
  8. 8. 8Génesis y evolución de la reglamentación de la salud y la seguridad 01 02 03 04 05 Liberalismo. Pacto Internacional de Derechos Económicos Sociales y Culturales Organización Internacional del Trabajo. Convenio sobre Salud y Seguridad de los Trabajadores 155 de 1981 Acuerdo para la Promoción de la Salud, Otawa, 1986 06 Plan Regional en Salud de los Trabajadores, Washington, 2001 .
  9. 9. 9 Liberalismo •movimiento constitucional, o constitucionalismo liberal, a la corriente de pensamiento y de •acción filosófica y política que surge en Inglaterra a finales del siglo XVII y se propaga por Francia y otros países europeos en el siglo XVIII.
  10. 10. 10 Aspectos influyentes del liberalismoen el seguridad y saludocupacional 1 2 3 4 5 la protección a la salud de los trabajadores consolidación de la categoría jurídica de los derechos humanos, y con ello del bioderecho, reconoce los derechos que emanan de la naturaleza humana y debe garantizar mecanismos de protección frente a cualquier privación, perturbación o amenaza a estos el diálogo y circulación de las personas vínculo riesgo- beneficio
  11. 11. 11Pacto Internacional de Derechos Económicos, Sociales y Culturales Art 12. Los Estados Partes en el presente Pacto reconocen el derecho de toda persona al disfrute del más alto nivel posible de salud física y mental. b) El mejoramiento en todos sus aspectos de la higiene del trabajo y del medio ambiente derecho al trabajo individual (artículos 6 y 7 del Pacto), sostiene que su interpretación es amplia y que contiene el derecho de toda persona a condiciones de trabajo equitativas y satisfactorias, Art 9.Los Estados Partes en el presente Pacto reconocen el derecho de toda persona a la seguridad social, incluso al seguro social. Adoptado y abierto a la firma, ratificación y adhesión por la Asamblea General en su resolución 2200 A (XXI), de 16 de diciembre de 1966 Title 03 Title 01 Title 02 Title 04 Title 05
  12. 12. 12 En 1950, el primer comité conjunto de expertos, organizado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT), discutió por primera vez el término salud ocupacional. Fue fundada el 11 de abril de 1919, en virtud del Tratado de Versalles.
  13. 13. 13 Historia OIT 1944 1934 1921 1919 La constitución de la OIT tuvo lugar en la conferencia de Washington celebrada entre el 29 de octubre y 29 de noviembre de 1919. En 1944, cuando aún la guerra no había terminado, la Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo en Filadelfia aprobó la Declaración de Filadelfia En 1934, bajo el gobierno de Franklin D. Roosevelt, los Estados Unidos solicitaron su ingreso en calidad de miembro de la OIT. Entre 1919 y 1921 la OIT sancionó dieciséis convenios internacionales del trabajo y dieciocho recomendaciones y en 1926 se introdujo un mecanismo de control, aún vigente, por el cual cada país debe presentar anualmente una memoria informando sobre el estado de aplicación de las normas internacionales.
  14. 14. 14 Convenio n.º 29 sobre el trabajo forzoso, 1930
  15. 15. 15 Convenio sobre la libertad sindical y la protección del derecho de sindicación 9 de julio de 1948 Convenio sobre el derecho de sindicación y de negociación colectiva 1 de julio de 1949 Convenio sobre igualdad de remuneración 29 de mayo de 1951 Convenio sobre la abolición del trabajo forzoso 25 de junio de 1957
  16. 16. 16 Convenio sobre Salud y Seguridad de los Trabajadores 155 de 1981 Articulo 5 describe que es necesario una formación complementaria necesarias para alcanzar niveles adecuados de seguridad e higiene; Articulo 7 menciona que debe de ser de objeto de evaluación todos los aspectos relacionados al ambiente de trabajo de forma obligatoria, con la finalidad de identificar problemas y realizar planes para resolver los problemas Articulo 12 determina que se aseguren, en la medida en que sea razonable y factible, de que la maquinaria, los equipos o las sustancias en cuestión no impliquen ningún peligro para la seguridad y la salud de las personas que hagan uso correcto de ellos; Son un total de 29 articulos
  17. 17. 17 Acuerdo para la Promoción de la Salud, Otawa, 1986 política de promoción de la salud combina enfoques diferentes, pero complementarios que incluyen legislación, medidas de vigilancia, impuestos y cambio organizacional centrar la atención en cuestiones de salud pública, como riesgos laborales, contaminación, vivienda y asentamientos
  18. 18. 18 Declaración Global de Salud Ocupacional para Todos, de Beijing, en 1994 reconoce como prioridad la salud en el trabajo y un derecho fundamental del trabajador al grado más alto posible de salud
  19. 19. 19 El desarrollo de la salud en el trabajo exige un enfoque multidisciplinario La estrategia mundial propone dentro de sus objetivos promocionar un medio ambiente saludable de trabajo, fortalecer los servicios de salud ocupacional, desarrollar normas de salud ocupacional basadas en la evaluación científica de los riesgos, establecer sistemas de registro y de datos y fortalecer la investigación También invita a la actualización de la formación de planes de estudios para el desarrollo de los recursos humanos entornos de salud y asistencia ocupacionales son esenciales para las personas, las comunidades y los países. Seguridad y salud ocupacional un bien multidicilpinario. Salud ocupacional Salud en todo los aspectos Ambiente saludable trabajo enfacis La Estrategia Global sobre Salud Ocupacional para Todos, de Ginebra, en 1996
  20. 20. 20 Plan Regional en Salud de los Trabajadores, Washington, 2001 promueve un enfoque global integrado, con el objeto de fortalecer la cooperación con los países y entre los países` promover y proteger la salud de los trabajadores acciones de prevención y control de los procesos peligrosos y los riesgos ocupacionales derivados de los nuevos órdenes laborales internacionales mayor cobertura de los servicios integrales de salud (prevención, promoción, atención y rehabilitación)
  21. 21. 21 Linea del tiempo Reglamento mundial de seguridad y salud ocupacional 1 2 3 4 2006 Declaración sobre la Salud de los Trabajadores, Stresa 2007 Plan Global de Acción para la Salud de los Trabajadores 2008-2017 2005 Carta de Bangkok para la promoción de la salud en un mundo globalizado, Tailandia 2003 La Estrategia Global para la Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional, Ginebra 2003 2005 2006 2007
  22. 22. 22 Plan de Acción sobre la Salud de los Trabajadores 2015-2025, Washington, 2015 consonancia con el Plan de Acción Mundial sobre la Salud de los Trabajadores 2008-2017 de la OMS
  23. 23. 23 Riesgo ocupacional identificado a través de la historia
  24. 24. 24 HISTORIA 2015EDAD MODERNAPREHISTORIA EDAD MEDIAEDAD ANTIGUA hombre con la naturaleza era de total dependencia y la supervivencia era difícil por las condiciones climáticas civilizaciones Mediterráneas, como Egipto, Mesopotamia, Grecia y Roma ; dieron los primeros pasos en el desarrollo de actividades inherentes a la salud año 476 d JC a 1453 d JC , Revolución Francesa, obra clásica de Ramazzini: DE MORBUIS ARTIFICUM DIATRIBA, fenómeno del maquinismo y el desarrollo pleno de la revolución industrial
  25. 25. 25 PREHISTORIA EVALUACION DE RIESGO 2017 Manipulación de carga manual Movimiento repetitivo Postura inadecuada Ausencias de EPI”s Exposición a agente térmico Ausencia de aislante de fuego Ausencia de EPI”S Postura inadecuada
  26. 26. 26 En la Edad de Bronce cuando el hombre inicia actividades artesanales y agrícolas que le exponen a riesgos laborales, pero era debido a las guerras que sufría mayores lesiones. De modo que las guerras motivadas por afanes expansionistas y la conquista de nuevos territorios, traen consigo otro riesgo para la salud. Edad de Bronce
  27. 27. 27 Edad antigua
  28. 28. 28 El padre de la medicina, Hipócrates (460-370 a.c.) escribió un tratado sobre las enfermedades de los mineros, a quienes recomendaba tomar baños higiénicos para evitar la saturación de plomo.
  29. 29. 29 La enfermedad de Minamata se denomina así porque la ciudad de Minamata, Japón, fue el centro de un brote de envenenamiento por metilmercurio en la década de los años 50. En 1956, el año en que se detectó el brote, murieron aproximadamente 45 personas. Plinio en su enciclopedia de ciencias naturales describe un sin numero de enfermedades ocupacionales ``enfermedades de los esclavos`` a referirse a los trabajos de manufactura y minería.
  30. 30. 30Urnammu Hammurabi
  31. 31. 31 trabajo deriva del latín tripalium. El tripa-lium era un yugo de tres palos donde se colocaba a los esclavos para darles azotes cuando no habían cumplido con su trabajo.
  32. 32. 32 Ramses brindaba una atencion especial a los esclavos que contruian sus estatuas, dando Buena alimentacion, otorgaba decansos, su filolosofia era si el esclavo es feliz realizara major el trabajo.
  33. 33. 33 Edad Media
  34. 34. 34 1473 En Alemania se publica un panfleto elaborado por señala algunas enfermedades profesionales. Este documento impreso que se ocupa de la seguridad y primeros textos sobre salud ocupacional.
  35. 35. 35 Georgius Agricola lustran muy bien uno de los efectos inherentes al trabajo minero: la pérdida de la salud. La dureza y peligrosidad del trabajo minero, así como los riesgos ocupacionales a los que estaban expuestos estos trabajadores, fueron aspectos conocidos durante la edad moderna (ss. XVI-XVIII).
  36. 36. 36 Edad moderna
  37. 37. 37 Bernardino Ramazzini Padre de la salud ocupacional Obras de importancia Primera reseña Mas obras Sus estudios de las enfermedades profesionales y la promoción de medidas de protección para los trabajadores alentó el inicio de la seguridad industrial, y de las leyes de accidentes de trabajo Los problemas no tóxicos pero sí causados por prolongadas posturas inadecuadas, por sedentarismo o por hacer movimientos desgastantes o con exceso de peso. También estudia molestias producidas por el calor, el frío, la humedad y el ruido. En 1700 escribió el primer libro importante sobre enfermedades profesionales e higiene industrial Su obra describe problemas de salud en más de 50 ocupaciones, por ejemplo: Las intoxicaciones de los farmacéuticos por el mercurio. Los efectos por el uso de antimonio en quienes coloreaban vidrios. Las enfermedades que producía el plomo en los pintores.
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. 39 Walter Pope/ Louis Tanquerel des Planches publica Philosophical transactions donde refiere las enfermedades de los mineros producidas por las intoxicaciones con mercurio recoger la descripción médica de más de mil casos de intoxicaciones . Title 03 You can customize anything you see in this text-box. Title 04 You can customize anything you see in this text-box. Title 05 You can customize anything you see in this text-box.
  40. 40. 40 Revolución Industrial Se denomina Revolución Industrial al proceso iniciado en el siglo XVIII en Inglaterra, por el cual la humanidad pasó de unas formas de vida tradicionales basadas en la agricultura, la ganadería y la producción artesanal, a otras fundamentadas en la producción industrial y la mecanización, Ello propició un acelerado proceso de urbanización que alteró profundamente las estructuras económicas, sociales, así como la mentalidad de los hombres.
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. 44
  45. 45. 45
  46. 46. 46
  47. 47. 47
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. 49 Influencia de lo justo e injusto
  50. 50. 50 figuras del justo y del injusto en República II
  51. 51. 51
  52. 52. 52
  53. 53. 53
  54. 54. 54
  55. 55. 55
  56. 56. 56
  57. 57. 57
  58. 58. 58El mito de la caverna de Platón
  59. 59. 59
  60. 60. 60 Inicios Ley de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (Estados Unidos)
  61. 61. 61 Puntos importantes Historia de seguridad y salud ocupacion Estado Unidos Su principal objetivo es asegurar que los empleadores proporcionar a los empleados un entorno libre de riesgos reconocidos, tales como la exposición a productos químicos tóxicos, los niveles de ruido excesivos, mecánica peligros, estrés por calor o frío, o condiciones no sanitarias. Fue promulgada por el Congreso en 1970 y fue firmado por el presidente Richard Nixon el 29 de diciembre de 1970. La Ley creó la Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (OSHA) y el Instituto Nacional de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (NIOSH). La Ley de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional de 1970 es una ley laboral de Estados Unidos que regula la ley federal de salud ocupacional y seguridad en el sector privado y el gobierno federal en los Estados Unidos
  62. 62. 62 La primera legislación federal de seguridad se promulgó en el periodo progresista . En 1893, el Congreso aprobó la Ley de los dispositivos de seguridad Con el respaldo de los sindicatos , muchos estados promulgaron también de compensación al trabajador leyes que desalientan a los empleadores que permite lugares de trabajo inseguros. La producción industrial aumentó significativamente en los Estados Unidos durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial , y los accidentes industriales se disparó Ganar la guerra tomó precedencia sobre la seguridad, y la mayoría de los sindicatos estaban más preocupados con el mantenimiento de los salarios en la cara de la inflación graves que con la salud y seguridad en el trabajo Historia de la legislación federal de seguridad en el trabajo
  63. 63. 63 En los dos años anteriores a la promulgación de la OSHA, 14.000 trabajadores mueren cada año a partir de los riesgos laborales, y otros 2 millones eran discapacitados o dañado. Además, la " revolución química " introdujo una amplia gama de nuevos compuestos químicos en el medio ambiente de fabricación Los efectos sobre la salud de estos productos químicos fueron poco conocidos, y los trabajadores reciben poca protección contra los niveles prolongados o altos de exposición. Aspectos de impactos en la historia 01 02 03 04 Gran numerode accidentes Revolucionquimica Efectos en la salud historia
  64. 64. 64 Legislación Laboral en Ecuador
  65. 65. 65 Estructura jerárquica piramidal de Kelsen en Ecuador 03 04 05 01 02 Constitucion del Ecuador Nivel fundamental Acuerdos y normative tecnica Sentencias Acuerdo Internacionales NivelLegal Leyes Nacionales NivelLegal Decretos Ejucutivo NivelSub-legal
  66. 66. 66 Instrumento Andino de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo Resolución 957. Reglamento del Instrumento Andino RA Normativa internacional
  67. 67. 67 Un poco de historia antes de 1996 conocida como Pacto Andino o Grupo Andino constituida como organización internacional nacida para alcanzar un desarrollo integral, equilibrado y autónomo en común de los Estados y los pueblos andinos la entrada en vigor del Acuerdo de Cartagena el 26 de mayo de 1969 La sede de la Secretaría General se encuentra en Lima, Perú En 1973 Venezuela se une al Pacto Andino. En 1976, Augusto Pinochet anuncia el retiro de Chile del Pacto Andino aduciendo incompatibilidades económicas..
  68. 68. 68
  69. 69. 69 objetivos Integración económica y social R Crecimiento y generación de empleo R formación de un mercado común latinoamericano R Posición ene el contesto económico internacional R Mejorar el nivel de vida R
  70. 70. 70 Reglamentacionespecifica 1 2 3 4 5 Resolucion 957 reglamento de intrumento Andino de seguridad y salud en el trabajo 23 de septiembre 2005. Normas complementarias instrumento (decisión 584) Andino de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo. Instrumento de migración laboral (decisión 545). You can customize anything you see in this text-box. You can customize anything you see.
  71. 71. 71 Normas complementarias instrumento (decisión 584) Andino de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo. CAPÍTULO I trabajador: Toda persona que desempeña una actividad laboral por cuenta ajena remunerada, incluidos los trabajadores independientes o por cuenta propia y los trabajadores de las instituciones públicas.
  72. 72. 72 Salud: Es un derecho fundamental que significa no solamente la ausencia de afecciones o de enfermedad, sino también de los elementos y factores que afectan negativamente el estado físico o mental del trabajador y están directamente relacionados con los componentes del ambiente del trabajo.
  73. 73. 73 Medidas de prevención: Las acciones que se adoptan con el fin de evitar o disminuir los riesgos derivados del trabajo, dirigidas a proteger la salud de los trabajadores contra aquellas condiciones de trabajo que generan daños que sean consecuencia, guarden relación o sobrevengan durante el cumplimiento de sus labores, medidas cuya implementación constituye una obligación y deber de parte de los empleadores.
  74. 74. 74 Riesgo laboral: Probabilidad de que la exposición a un factor ambiental peligroso en el trabajo cause enfermedad o lesión.
  75. 75. 75 Actividades, procesos, operaciones o labores de alto riesgo: Aquellas que impliquen una probabilidad elevada de ser la causa directa de un daño a la salud del trabajador con ocasión o como consecuencia del trabajo que realiza. La relación de actividades calificadas como de alto riesgo será establecida por la legislación nacional de cada País Miembro.
  76. 76. 76 Lugar de trabajo: Todo sitio o área donde los trabajadores permanecen y desarrollan su trabajo o a donde tienen que acudir por razón del mismo.
  77. 77. 77 Condiciones y medio ambiente de trabajo: Aquellos elementos, agentes o factores que tienen influencia significativa en la generación de riesgos para la seguridad y salud de los trabajadores. Quedan específicamente incluidos en esta definición:
  78. 78. 78 Equipos de protección personal: Los equipos específicos destinados a ser utilizados adecuadamente por el trabajador para que le protejan de uno o varios riesgos que puedan amenazar su seguridad o salud en el trabajo.
  79. 79. 79 j) Sistema de gestión de la seguridad y salud en el trabajo: Conjunto de elementos interrelacionados o interactivos que tienen por objeto establecer una política y objetivos de seguridad y salud en el trabajo, y los mecanismos y acciones necesarios para alcanzar dichos objetivos, estando íntimamente relacionado con el concepto de responsabilidad social empresarial, en el orden de crear conciencia sobre el ofrecimiento de buenas condiciones laborales a los trabajadores, mejorando de este modo la calidad de vida de los mismos, así como promoviendo la competitividad de las empresas en el mercado.
  80. 80. 80
  81. 81. 81 RIESGO no se ve o percibe situación peligrosa
  82. 82. 82
  83. 83. 83
  84. 84. 84
  85. 85. 85
  86. 86. 86 http://www.trabajo.gob.ec/seguridad-y-salud-en-el-trabajo/ MARCO LEGAL La implementación de acciones en seguridad y salud en el trabajo, se respalda en Constitución del Ecuador, en Normas Comunitarias Andinas, Convenios Trabajo, Reglamento de Seguridad y Salud de los Trabajadores y Mejoramiento del Trabajo, Acuerdos Ministeriales.
  87. 87. 87 Objetivos A A D K Desarrollar consciencia preventiva y hábitos de trabajo seguros en empleadores y trabajadores Mejorar las condiciones de los trabajadores referentes a Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo. Disminuir las lesiones y daños a la salud provocados por el trabajo Mejorar la productividad en base a la gestión empresarial con visión preventiva Reinforcement You can customize anything you see in this text-box
  88. 88. 88 http://www.trabajo.gob.ec/seguridad-y-salud-en-el-trabajo/
  89. 89. 89
  90. 90. 90
  91. 91. 91
  92. 92. 92
  93. 93. 93
  94. 94. 94
  95. 95. 95
  96. 96. 96
  97. 97. 97
  98. 98. 98
  99. 99. 99
  100. 100. 100
  101. 101. 101
  102. 102. 102
  103. 103. 103
  104. 104. 104
  105. 105. 105 Normativalegal vigente ecuatoriana 1 2 3 4 5 Ley de comercialización y empleo de plaguicidas. Ley orgánica de discapacidades(LOD) Código del Trabajo. Ley de defense contra incendio. Ley orgánica de prevención integral fenómeno socioeconómico drogas
  106. 106. 106
  107. 107. 107
  108. 108. 108
  109. 109. 109
  110. 110. 110
  111. 111. 111
  112. 112. 112 ley Orgánica de Discapacidades Calificación y estadísticas de la discapacidad https://www.consejodiscapacidades.gob.ec/estadisticas-de-discapacidad/
  113. 113. 113
  114. 114. 114
  115. 115. 115
  116. 116. 116 leyes y normas vigentes sobre la Salud Ocupacional a nivel nacional. e internacional
  118. 118. 118 Contact Us DIRECCIÓN GUAYAQUIL Kennedy Nueva -Dr Luis Cornejo y Gonzalo Zaldumbide drluis39@gmail .com https://www.medicalcorp.net/ Sabado 25 de Julio

