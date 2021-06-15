Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cardiogenic shock following Acute MI Dr. Lokesh Khandelwal DM Cardiology GB Pant Hospital, Delhi
Introduction • Cardiogenic shock - leading cause of death from AMI. • AMI with LV dysfunction- most frequent cause. • A lo...
Definition* • Clinical criteria: SBP <90 mm Hg for ≥30 min OR Support to maintain SBP ≥90 mm Hg • End-organ hypoperfusion:...
Hemodynamic Presentations* 1. Cold and wet – Two thirds 2. Cold and dry – 28% 3. Warm and wet – SIRS features, lower SVR, ...
*Reynolds HR, Hochman JS. Cardiogenic shock: current concepts and improving outcomes. Circulation. 2008;117:686–697. The C...
ECHO • EF and severity of MR • Pulmonary artery systolic pressure and PCWP, short mitral deceleration time (<140 ms) is hi...
Critical Care Unit Monitoring
Medical therapy
A total of six studies with 842 eligible patients Some evidence to avoid dopamine due to increased rates of arrhythmias. S...
In cardiogenic shock is to avoid bolus dosing in order to minimize the risk of hypotension and to administer a 24-h infusi...
Shown to improve hemodynamics compared to other inotropes Should be used when urinary output is insufficient after diureti...
Fibrinolytic Therapy • If early invasive approach cannot be completed in a timely fashion, fibrinolysis can be considered ...
Fibrinolytic Therapy *Fibrinolytic therapy in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, J Cardiovasc Thora...
Alteplase, tenecteplase, and reteplase should be considered over streptokinase. The addition of glycoprotein IIb or IIIa i...
Invasive Strategy • Invasive strategy is preferred in suspected ACS-associated CS, regardless of the time delay from MI on...
SHOCK TRIAL
• Randomized 302 patients • Invasive strategy (within 12 hours) or initial medical stabilization. • 30-day all-cause morta...
SHOCK-2 TRIAL
Randomized 600 patients with CS complicating AMI to IABP or no IABP. 30 days mortality- 39.7% patients in the IABP group a...
CULPRIT-SHOCK TRIAL
Randomly assigned 706 patients with multivessel disease At 30 days- Death or renal-replacement therapy- 45.9% in the culpr...
Mechanical circulatory support (MCS) Temporary MCS IABP Impella 2.5, CP, and 5.0 TandemHeart Investigational devices iVAC ...
MCS Bridge to recovery Bridge to transplantation Bridge to a bridge Destination therapy
Temporary MCS • Patients with persistent CS, with or without end-organ hypoperfusion. • Temporary MCS – Multiorgan system ...
Yancy et al, jacc 2013 62 147-239. ACC-GUIDELINE-HF
IABP
IABP
IABP • Role of IABP in AMI with CS and mechanical complications- well proven. • Patients presenting in cardiogenic shock w...
IABP • IABP-SHOCK II*, which enrolled patients with MI-associated CS, found no differences in the primary end point of 30-...
IABP • Currently Class IIIA recommendation.* • CS with acute MR or a VSD (Class IIA, LOE C). *2014 ESC/EACTS guidelines on...
Impella
Impella • Mechanism - Unloading of LV into aorta so providing hemodynamic support – increased MAP and increased CO (2.5 L/...
Impella • USpella registry of patients with CS treated with Impella devices before PCI, MCS placement resulted in improved...
ISAR-SHOCK TRIAL JACC Vol. 52, No. 19, 2008
ECMO Veno-venous Isolated respiratory failure despite MV and no significant cardiac dysfunction. Veno-arterial Support bot...
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation • Indications - poor oxygenation that is not expected to rapidly improve with an alter...
• Analyzed the use of ECMO or Impella (2.5, CP, or 5.0) for CS following AMI , from a cohort of patients who underwent TCS...
Tandem heart
Tandem heart • Mechanism : Indirect LV unloading (connecting left atrium to common iliac artery) : increased MBP and incre...
Durable MCS • Ventricular assist devices (VADs) - pump-flow devices that can temporarily or permanently support a patient’...
Durable MCS Continuous-flow devices, include an inflow cannula placed directly into the LV cavity and an outflow graft sut...
Durable MCS HeartMate II and 3 BTT and destination therapy HeartWare HVAD BTT device
HeartMate 3 The blood pump is positioned within the pericardial space, with its integral inflow conduit in the left ventri...
HeartMate 3 • HM3 uses a centrifugal flow pump that has a capacity to pump blood up to 10 L/min.
HeartMate II Continuous-flow rotary pump with axial design. Flow 3-8L/min. The device is positioned outside the pericardia...
HeartWare HVAD Continuous-flow rotary pump with centrifugal design. The pump is positioned within the pericardial space.
Heartmate 2 and HeartWare HVAD trials
HeartWare HVAD- ADVANCE TRIAL
Durable MCS Group 1 (BTT indication) – Heart transplant candidates waiting for donor heart. Significantly symptomatic (Sta...
INTERMACS • An important milestone in the advance of MCS therapy has been the development of the Interagency Registry for ...
INTERMACS Grading • Sophisticated Grading used to assess prognosis and sickness level of patients with advanced HF. • This...
Durable MCS • INTERMACS grade ≤3, cardiogenic shock or advanced HF and may need MAS (Temporary) or permanent LVAD as a BTT...
Indian perspective • Worldwide – more than 18000 VADs • India – less than 100 • Heartmate II INR 40–60lakhs • Heartware IN...
SynCardia Total Artificial Heart–Temporary (TAH-t)
SynCardia Total Artificial Heart–Temporary (TAH-t) • The TAH-t consists of a right and left prosthetic ventricle. • Two at...
SynCardia Total Artificial Heart–Temporary (TAH-t) • When compressed air is forced into the air sacs simultaneously, compr...
Heart Transplantation • Only hope for meaningful, long-term recovery in ESHF on OMT. • Low number of available organs - un...
Indications • LVEF less than 30%, NYHA Class 3–4) after OMT therapy or CRT device • Vo2 max <14 ml/kg/m2 or NT pro BNP mor...
Absolute contraindications • Age >75 • Biologically unfit or Frail • Advanced malignancies • HIV/AIDS • Severe renal dysfu...
Heart Transplantation • All patients being evaluated for MCS implantation should concurrently be assessed for transplantat...
Surveillance • Endomyocardial (EM) biopsies are routinely advocated every month in the first year after heart Transplant •...
Survival • Registry of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation indicates a current 1-year survival of ...
Mechanical causes leading to CS • Ventricular septal rupture • Papillary muscle rupture • Free wall rupture
Ventricular septal rupture
Ventricular septal rupture CHARACTERISTIC VENTRICULAR SEPTAL RUPTURE Incidence 1-3% without and 0.2-0.3% with fibrinolytic...
Ventricular septal rupture
Ventricular septal rupture • Anterior infarction - apical septum perforation • Inferior infarctions - basal septum perfora...
Ventricular septal rupture • Hemodynamic monitoring • SBP ≥ 90mmHg - vasodilator therapy - nitroglycerin or nitroprusside ...
• Surgical repair • Transcatheter closure - inoperable and the anatomy is amenable to application of a device. Ventricular...
Percutaneous closure of an apical ventricular septal rupture
Major trials of percutaneous closure of ventricular septal rupture
Papillary muscle rupture • IWMI - PM papillary muscle rupture, more frequent, single blood supply • ALMI – AL papillary mu...
Papillary muscle rupture CHARACTERISTIC PAPILLARY MUSCLE RUPTURE Incidence Approximately 1% Time course Bimodal peak; with...
Papillary muscle rupture
Ventricular free wall rupture • Early tear leading to tamponade and immediate death • Late tear- due to infarct expension ...
Ventricular free wall rupture CHARACTERISTIC RUPTURE OF THE VENTRICULAR FREE WALL Incidence Approximately 1% T ime course ...
Fibrinolysis and cardiac rupture MICHAEL B . HONAN JACC Vol, 16, No . 2 August 1990:359-67
1375 patients who received a fibrinolytic agent or underwent primary angioplasty; the incidence of rupture was 3.3 and 1.8...
Ventricular free wall rupture
Ventricular free wall rupture • Large infarct and occurs near the junction of the infarct and normal muscle. • More common...
• Patients having AMI complicated with CS should undergo early invasive therapy for revascularization targeting only culpr...
THANK YOU
Cardiogenic shock following acute MI
Cardiogenic shock following acute MI
Cardiogenic shock following acute MI
Cardiogenic shock following acute MI
Cardiogenic shock following acute MI
Cardiogenic shock following acute MI
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
35 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Cardiogenic shock following acute MI

Acute MI complicated by cardiogenic shock
Mechanical complications of MI
Mechanical circulatory support

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cardiogenic shock following acute MI

  1. 1. Cardiogenic shock following Acute MI Dr. Lokesh Khandelwal DM Cardiology GB Pant Hospital, Delhi
  2. 2. Introduction • Cardiogenic shock - leading cause of death from AMI. • AMI with LV dysfunction- most frequent cause. • A loss of >40% of functional myocardium is required to cause CS. • Prevalence- 10% of all MI.* *Kolte D, Trends in the incidence, management, and outcomes of cardiogenic shock complicating ST-elevation myocardial infarction in the United States. J Am Heart Assoc 2014. **Thiele H, Management of cardiogenic shock. Eur Heart J 2015;36:1223–30. Mortality - 40% to 50%.**
  3. 3. Definition* • Clinical criteria: SBP <90 mm Hg for ≥30 min OR Support to maintain SBP ≥90 mm Hg • End-organ hypoperfusion: (urine output <30 mL/h or cool extremities) • Hemodynamic criteria: CI of ≤2.2 L/min/m2 AND PCWP ≥15 mm Hg *Hochman JS, Sleeper LA, Webb JG et al. Early revascularization in acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock: SHOCK Investigators: Should We Emergently Revascularize Occluded Coronaries for Cardiogenic Shock. N Engl J Med. 1999;341:625–634.
  4. 4. Hemodynamic Presentations* 1. Cold and wet – Two thirds 2. Cold and dry – 28% 3. Warm and wet – SIRS features, lower SVR, and a higher risk of sepsis and mortality 4. Normotensive CS – 5.2% 5. RV CS – 5.3% *Contemporary Management of Cardiogenic Shock- AHA Scientific Statement. Oct 2017
  5. 5. *Reynolds HR, Hochman JS. Cardiogenic shock: current concepts and improving outcomes. Circulation. 2008;117:686–697. The CS Spiral
  6. 6. ECHO • EF and severity of MR • Pulmonary artery systolic pressure and PCWP, short mitral deceleration time (<140 ms) is highly predictive of an increased PCWP of >20 mmHg in CS.* • Volume status • Exclude mechanical complications • Help to guide medical and mechanical therapeutic decisions. *Reynolds HR, Anand SK, Fox JM, Harkness S, Dzavik V, White HD, et al. Restrictive physiology in cardiogenic shock: observations from echocardiography. Am Heart J. 2006
  7. 7. Critical Care Unit Monitoring
  8. 8. Medical therapy
  9. 9. A total of six studies with 842 eligible patients Some evidence to avoid dopamine due to increased rates of arrhythmias. Some evidence, which suggests to prefer norepinephrine in comparison to epinephrine as vasopressor.
  10. 10. In cardiogenic shock is to avoid bolus dosing in order to minimize the risk of hypotension and to administer a 24-h infusion at a rate of 0.05–0.1 µg/kg/min. Or infusion rate of 0.2 µg/kg/min for the first 60 min if a more rapid onset of effect is required. May in addition be beneficial in acutely decompensated HF, including ACS and cardiogenic shock.
  11. 11. Shown to improve hemodynamics compared to other inotropes Should be used when urinary output is insufficient after diuretics Should be preferred over adrenergic inotropes in patients with beta-blockers Use in CS - Improvements in cardiac fuction, hemodyanamics and end- organ function. Re- hospitalization rates are decreased Requires continuous monitoring due to the risk of hypotension
  12. 12. Fibrinolytic Therapy • If early invasive approach cannot be completed in a timely fashion, fibrinolysis can be considered in CS associated with STEMI with CS upto 12 hours. • Effectiveness of thrombolytic therapies may be dependent on a higher systemic perfusion pressure.* *Prewitt RM et al. Effect of a mechanical vs a pharmacologic increase in aortic pressure on coronary blood flow and thrombolysis induced by IV administration of a thrombolytic agent. Chest. 1997;111:449–453.
  13. 13. Fibrinolytic Therapy *Fibrinolytic therapy in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, J Cardiovasc Thorac Res. 2017; 9(4): 209–214
  14. 14. Alteplase, tenecteplase, and reteplase should be considered over streptokinase. The addition of glycoprotein IIb or IIIa inhibitors to fibrinolytic therapy should be discouraged.
  15. 15. Invasive Strategy • Invasive strategy is preferred in suspected ACS-associated CS, regardless of the time delay from MI onset.* *Contemporary Management of Cardiogenic Shock- AHA SCIENTIFIC STATEMENT. Oct 2017
  16. 16. SHOCK TRIAL
  17. 17. • Randomized 302 patients • Invasive strategy (within 12 hours) or initial medical stabilization. • 30-day all-cause mortality – Primary end point • Lower in the invasive arm (46.7% vs 56.0%; P=0.11) • Six-month mortality • Lower in the invasive arm( 50.3 percent vs. 63.1 percent, P=0.027). SHOCK TRIAL N Engl J Med. 1999 Early revascularization should be strongly considered for patients with acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock.
  18. 18. SHOCK-2 TRIAL
  19. 19. Randomized 600 patients with CS complicating AMI to IABP or no IABP. 30 days mortality- 39.7% patients in the IABP group and 41.3% patients in the control group (P = 0.69). No significant differences in length of stay in ICU,serum lactate levels, the dose and duration of catecholamine therapy, and renal function, major Bleeding Use of IABP did not significantly reduce 30-day mortality in patients with CS complicating AMI for whom an early revascularization strategy was planned.
  20. 20. CULPRIT-SHOCK TRIAL
  21. 21. Randomly assigned 706 patients with multivessel disease At 30 days- Death or renal-replacement therapy- 45.9% in the culprit-lesion-only PCI group and in 55.4% in the multivessel PCI group ( P = 0.01). In patients with AMI and CS culprit only PCI has lower rate of 30 days mortality compared to multivessel PCI.
  22. 22. Mechanical circulatory support (MCS) Temporary MCS IABP Impella 2.5, CP, and 5.0 TandemHeart Investigational devices iVAC 2L HeartMate Percutaneous Heart Pump Durable MCS HeartMate II and 3 HeartWare HVAD
  23. 23. MCS Bridge to recovery Bridge to transplantation Bridge to a bridge Destination therapy
  24. 24. Temporary MCS • Patients with persistent CS, with or without end-organ hypoperfusion. • Temporary MCS – Multiorgan system failure or relative C/I to durable MCS or heart transplantation to allow clinical optimization before the consideration of a longer- term device. (AHA recommendation (Class IIa, Level of Evidence C)
  25. 25. Yancy et al, jacc 2013 62 147-239. ACC-GUIDELINE-HF
  26. 26. IABP
  27. 27. IABP
  28. 28. IABP • Role of IABP in AMI with CS and mechanical complications- well proven. • Patients presenting in cardiogenic shock without mechanical complications – no role of IABP. • Maximum advantage of IABP is when patient is not in frank CS. • Increases diastolic blood pressure and reduces SBP. • Minimal improvement in MAP, CI, serum lactate, and catecholamine requirements with IABP.* *Prondzinsky R et al. Hemodynamic effects of intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation in patients with acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock: the prospective, randomized IABP shock trial. Shock. 2012;37:378–384.
  29. 29. IABP • IABP-SHOCK II*, which enrolled patients with MI-associated CS, found no differences in the primary end point of 30-day mortality, prespecified secondary end points, or 1-year outcomes between those with and those without IABP support. *Thiele H et al; Intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation in acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock (IABP-SHOCK II): final 12 month results of a randomised, open-label trial. Lancet. 2013;382:1638–1645
  30. 30. IABP • Currently Class IIIA recommendation.* • CS with acute MR or a VSD (Class IIA, LOE C). *2014 ESC/EACTS guidelines on myocardial revascularization
  31. 31. Impella
  32. 32. Impella • Mechanism - Unloading of LV into aorta so providing hemodynamic support – increased MAP and increased CO (2.5 L/min with Impella 2.5 and 5 L/min with Impella 5) • Impella CP, which can be inserted percutaneously provides a CO of 4 L/min.
  33. 33. Impella • USpella registry of patients with CS treated with Impella devices before PCI, MCS placement resulted in improved survival to hospital discharge.* * O’Neill WW et al. The current use of Impella 2.5 in acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock: results from the USpella Registry. J Interv Cardiol. 2014;27:1–11.
  34. 34. ISAR-SHOCK TRIAL JACC Vol. 52, No. 19, 2008
  35. 35. ECMO Veno-venous Isolated respiratory failure despite MV and no significant cardiac dysfunction. Veno-arterial Support both CVS and respiratory systems and is used in CS. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation It involves right atrial–aorta connection and leads to indirect LV unloading.
  36. 36. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation • Indications - poor oxygenation that is not expected to rapidly improve with an alternative temporary MCS device or during CPR. • Complications - distal limb ischemia, thromboembolism, stroke, bleeding, hemolysis, infection, and aortic valve insufficiency. • Increase LV afterload.
  37. 37. • Analyzed the use of ECMO or Impella (2.5, CP, or 5.0) for CS following AMI , from a cohort of patients who underwent TCS within 72 hours after admission for emergency PCI from January 2009 to April 2015. • 42 had early TCS: 23 ECMO and 19 Impella. • ECMO patients were sicker than Impella patients (higher blood lactate level at ICU admission, higher vasoactive-inotroic and ENCOURAGE scores before TCS implantation, p ≤ 0.02). ECMO is the technique of choice in case of profound CS, whereas Impella devices seem more appropriate for less severe hemodynamic compromise.
  38. 38. Tandem heart
  39. 39. Tandem heart • Mechanism : Indirect LV unloading (connecting left atrium to common iliac artery) : increased MBP and increased CO (4 L/min). • Ischemic benefit : unloading LV (so reducing LVEDP). • Limitations- risk of limb ischemia-highest among all and so is the bleeding risk and requirement of transfusion.
  40. 40. Durable MCS • Ventricular assist devices (VADs) - pump-flow devices that can temporarily or permanently support a patient’s circulatory system, used in end-stage/failing heart. • Divert blood away from the failing ventricle, give rest to the ventricle and maintain adequate cardiac output
  41. 41. Durable MCS Continuous-flow devices, include an inflow cannula placed directly into the LV cavity and an outflow graft sutured into the ascending aorta (hemodynamic support -5 to 10 L/min).
  42. 42. Durable MCS HeartMate II and 3 BTT and destination therapy HeartWare HVAD BTT device
  43. 43. HeartMate 3 The blood pump is positioned within the pericardial space, with its integral inflow conduit in the left ventricle and outflow graft attached to the ascending aorta.
  44. 44. HeartMate 3 • HM3 uses a centrifugal flow pump that has a capacity to pump blood up to 10 L/min.
  45. 45. HeartMate II Continuous-flow rotary pump with axial design. Flow 3-8L/min. The device is positioned outside the pericardial space in preperitoneal pump pocket.
  46. 46. HeartWare HVAD Continuous-flow rotary pump with centrifugal design. The pump is positioned within the pericardial space.
  47. 47. Heartmate 2 and HeartWare HVAD trials
  48. 48. HeartWare HVAD- ADVANCE TRIAL
  49. 49. Durable MCS Group 1 (BTT indication) – Heart transplant candidates waiting for donor heart. Significantly symptomatic (Stage D or NYHA Class IV), low peak VO2 (<14 ml/kg/ min), are inotrope dependent, may have starting end-organ damage due to chronic low cardiac output. Group 2 (DT indications) – NOT SUITABLE for heart transplant due to above cutoff age limit, diabetes, significant pulmonary hypertension, established renal dysfunction or recent malignancy. Indian Heart Journal 70S (2018) S1–S72
  50. 50. INTERMACS • An important milestone in the advance of MCS therapy has been the development of the Interagency Registry for Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS). • Is the largest available data repository for the study of durable MCS outcomes. • Began prospective patient enrollment and data collection in June 2006. The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, Vol 32, No 2, February 2013
  51. 51. INTERMACS Grading • Sophisticated Grading used to assess prognosis and sickness level of patients with advanced HF. • This is also widely used to select patients who need Mechanical assist before Heart Transplants or Implantable VAD’s.
  52. 52. Durable MCS • INTERMACS grade ≤3, cardiogenic shock or advanced HF and may need MAS (Temporary) or permanent LVAD as a BTT. • INTERMACS grade >3 can be stabilized on Drugs before taking up for Heart Transplantation. **Contemporary Management of Cardiogenic Shock- AHA SCIENTIFIC STATEMENT. Oct 2017
  53. 53. Indian perspective • Worldwide – more than 18000 VADs • India – less than 100 • Heartmate II INR 40–60lakhs • Heartware INR 60–80 lakhs • Heartmate III INR 90–100 lakhs
  54. 54. SynCardia Total Artificial Heart–Temporary (TAH-t)
  55. 55. SynCardia Total Artificial Heart–Temporary (TAH-t) • The TAH-t consists of a right and left prosthetic ventricle. • Two atrial connectors on the cuffs, and two connectors on the end of the grafts are sewn to the aorta and pulmonary artery. • The prosthetic ventricles, made of biocompatible polyurethane, have a capacity of 70 mL. • The ventricles are pneumatically driven.
  56. 56. SynCardia Total Artificial Heart–Temporary (TAH-t) • When compressed air is forced into the air sacs simultaneously, compression is effected onto the blood sac and ejection occurs in simulation of cardiac systole. • As the air sac is deflated, the blood sac is filled passively from the atrial connection
  57. 57. Heart Transplantation • Only hope for meaningful, long-term recovery in ESHF on OMT. • Low number of available organs - unreliable primary therapy. • 44% of MCS device implantations in INTERMACS profile 1 and 2 patients are performed with a BTT strategy.* *Kirklin JK et al. Second INTERMACS annual report: more than 1,000 primary left ventricular assist device implants. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2010
  58. 58. Indications • LVEF less than 30%, NYHA Class 3–4) after OMT therapy or CRT device • Vo2 max <14 ml/kg/m2 or NT pro BNP more than 1000 units’ pg/ml • Recurrent Heart failure episodes • Intractable Ventricular arrhythmias • Survival Chances less than 80% at one year • Age less than 70 years
  59. 59. Absolute contraindications • Age >75 • Biologically unfit or Frail • Advanced malignancies • HIV/AIDS • Severe renal dysfunction • Moderate Liver Cirrhosis
  60. 60. Heart Transplantation • All patients being evaluated for MCS implantation should concurrently be assessed for transplantation. • Heart transplantation - MCS device implantation in suitable candidates in whom heart function is not expected to recover.* • Limitations- Low number of available organs, unpredictable donor availability, high cost, limited expertise. *Contemporary Management of Cardiogenic Shock- AHA SCIENTIFIC STATEMENT. Oct 2017
  61. 61. Surveillance • Endomyocardial (EM) biopsies are routinely advocated every month in the first year after heart Transplant • Since Cost of EM biopsies is prohibitively high, it is prudent to limit the EM Biopsies to two in the first Year – one at one month and another at one year after Heart Transplant.* *Indian Heart Journal 70S (2018) S1–S72
  62. 62. Survival • Registry of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation indicates a current 1-year survival of 84.5% and a 5-year survival of 72.5%.* *The registry of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation: thirty-first official adult heart transplant report--2014 Indian perspective* Started in 2008 50-100 transplants per year *Indian Heart Journal 70S (2018) S1–S72
  63. 63. Mechanical causes leading to CS • Ventricular septal rupture • Papillary muscle rupture • Free wall rupture
  64. 64. Ventricular septal rupture
  65. 65. Ventricular septal rupture CHARACTERISTIC VENTRICULAR SEPTAL RUPTURE Incidence 1-3% without and 0.2-0.3% with fibrinolytic therapy. 3.9% in patients with cardiogenic shock Time course Bimodal peak; within 24 hr and 3-5 days; range, 1-14 days Clinical manifestations Chest pain, shortness of breath, hypotension Physical findings Harsh holosystolic murmur, thrill, S3, accentuated S2, pulmonary edema, RV and LV failure, cardiogenic shock Echo findings VSR, left-to-right shunt, RV overload Right-heart catheterization Increase in oxygen saturation from the RA to RV, large v waves
  66. 66. Ventricular septal rupture
  67. 67. Ventricular septal rupture • Anterior infarction - apical septum perforation • Inferior infarctions - basal septum perforation
  68. 68. Ventricular septal rupture • Hemodynamic monitoring • SBP ≥ 90mmHg - vasodilator therapy - nitroglycerin or nitroprusside • Inotropes – SBP < 90mmHg • IABP- If pharmacologic therapy fails to achieve hemodynamic stability, it should be instituted rapidly. Acts as bridge to definitive repair.
  69. 69. • Surgical repair • Transcatheter closure - inoperable and the anatomy is amenable to application of a device. Ventricular septal rupture complicating acute myocardial infarction: a contemporary review Eur Heart J. 2014;35(31):2060-2068.
  70. 70. Percutaneous closure of an apical ventricular septal rupture
  71. 71. Major trials of percutaneous closure of ventricular septal rupture
  72. 72. Papillary muscle rupture • IWMI - PM papillary muscle rupture, more frequent, single blood supply • ALMI – AL papillary muscle rupture
  73. 73. Papillary muscle rupture CHARACTERISTIC PAPILLARY MUSCLE RUPTURE Incidence Approximately 1% Time course Bimodal peak; within 24 hr and 3-5 days; range, 1-14 days Clinical manifestations Abrupt onset of shortness of breath and pulmonary edema; hypotension Physical findings A soft murmur, no thrill, severe pulmonary edema, cardiogenic shock Echo findings Hypercontractile LV, torn papillary muscle or chordae tendineae, flail leaflet, severe MR Right-heart catheterization No increase in oxygen saturation from the RA to RV, large v waves, very high PCWP
  74. 74. Papillary muscle rupture
  75. 75. Ventricular free wall rupture • Early tear leading to tamponade and immediate death • Late tear- due to infarct expension -hypotension, and pericardial discomfort
  76. 76. Ventricular free wall rupture CHARACTERISTIC RUPTURE OF THE VENTRICULAR FREE WALL Incidence Approximately 1% T ime course Bimodal peak; within 24 hr and 3-5 days; range, 1-14 days Clinical manifestations Anginal, pleuritic, or pericardial chest pain; syncope; hypotension; sudden death Physical findings Jugular venous distention, pulsus paradoxus, electromechanical dissociation, cardiogenic shock Echo findings >5 mm pericardial effusion, signs of tamponade
  77. 77. Fibrinolysis and cardiac rupture MICHAEL B . HONAN JACC Vol, 16, No . 2 August 1990:359-67
  78. 78. 1375 patients who received a fibrinolytic agent or underwent primary angioplasty; the incidence of rupture was 3.3 and 1.8 percent, respectively. Angioplasty was a significant independent protective factor (odds ratio 0.46)
  79. 79. Ventricular free wall rupture
  80. 80. Ventricular free wall rupture • Large infarct and occurs near the junction of the infarct and normal muscle. • More common in the anterior or lateral LV wall • Aggressive medical management including fluid therapy, inotropes, MCS and pericardiocentesis. • Definitive treatment - prompt surgical closure
  81. 81. • Patients having AMI complicated with CS should undergo early invasive therapy for revascularization targeting only culprit vessel and an optimal supportive intensive care treatment. • Patients in which timely PCI is not possible should be given fibrinolytic therapy. • MCS should be instituted if CS is persistent despite supportive therapy. CONCLUSIONS
  82. 82. THANK YOU

×