Tracheostomy
• Definition: − Surgical procedure to create an opening through the neck into the trachea − Synonymous with tracheotomy • ...
Indications 1. Upper airway obstruction − Congenital : laryngeal web, cyst, choanal atresia − Infection / inflammation : e...
2. Respiratory insufficiency – Chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, atelectasis, retained airway secretions 3. Retained sec...
4. Anesthesia administration in: – Laryngo-pharyngeal growths – Maxillofacial trauma – Trismus – Severe Ludwig’s angina – ...
Types of Tracheostomy • Emergency / Elective • Temporary / Permanent • Therapeutic /Prophylactic – High : (1st ring - abov...
• Mid tracheostomy is commonly preferred because – High tracheostomy leads to subglottic stenosis – Low tracheostomy is av...
Commonly used Tracheostomy tubes
Jackson’s metallic tube • Made of German silver • Has obturator , inner tube and outer tube • Inner tube is longer than ou...
Jackson’s metallic tube
Fuller’s bivalved metallic tube • Outer tube is bivalved. The 2 blades when pressed together, help in smooth entry of tube...
Portex cuffed tube • Made of siliconized Poly Vinyl Chloride • Thermolabile and prevents crusting • Low-pressure high-volu...
Portex cuffed tube
Cuffed double lumen tube
Cuffed fenestrated tube
Portex uncuffed tube For tracheostomy patient receiving radiation and in children
Uncuffed double lumen fenestrated tube
Hands free speaking valve
Tube with adjustable flange Used in obese neck, edematous neck
Salpekar double cuff tube Prevents ischemic necrosis of tracheal cartilage
Metallic Tubes Plastic Tubes Easily cleaned without suction Cleaning requires suction Cuff is absent Cuff is present Canno...
Age of pt Tracheostomy tube size Portex (I.D. in mm) Metallic (Fg) 1 – 3 yrs 4.0 – 4.5 16 4 – 6 yrs 5.0 18 7 – 9 yrs 5.5 2...
Steps of Tracheostomy
1. Positioning • Supine position with extension of neck • Antiseptic dressing and draping • Local or General anesthesia wi...
2. Infiltration • Cricoid palpated and 5 cm horizontal incision line marked 2 cm below it • 2 % lignocaine with 1:200000 a...
3. Incision • A 5 cm horizontal incision made with # 15 blade and deepened below subcutaneous tissue • A 5 cm midline vert...
4. Exposure of strap muscles •Investing layer of deep cervical fascia opened vertically with artery forceps •Palpation for...
5. Exposure of thyroid isthmus Strap muscles retracted laterally with Langenbeck retractors to expose the trachea & thyroi...
6. Isthmus separation from trachea Thyroid isthmus detached from tracheal surface and retracted with blunt tracheal hook
7. Division of thyroid isthmus • If required, thyroid isthmus is divided between clamps and transfixion sutures applied at...
8. Confirmation of trachea • 5 ml syringe containing 4 % Lignocaine taken, its needle inserted into trachea and aspirated ...
9. Creation of tracheal window • Cricoid hook inserted below the cricoid to steady trachea • Tracheal window created by ex...
Bjork flap Alternately an inferiorly based tracheal flap is made and sutured to lower skin edge
10. Insertion of tracheostomy tube • Endotracheal tube withdrawn into larynx • Lubricated tracheostomy tube inserted into ...
11. Suturing of flanges • Cuff inflated with 5 ml of air and anesthetic circuit connected to the tube • Neck extension rel...
Tying the tapes • Tapes of tracheostomy tube tied around the neck keeping a space for 1 finger and neck kept flexed • Skin...
Insertion of medicated gauze Betadine soaked gauze or Sofratulle put around the tracheostomy opening
Complications of Tracheostomy • Immediate Complications (occur during operation) – Primary Haemorrhage – Air embolism – Ca...
Intermediate Complications • Occurs within first few days – Reactionary & secondary hemorrhage – Blocking or displacement ...
Late Complications Occur after weeks / months – Subglottic stenosis, tracheal stenosis – Tracheo-arterial or Tracheo-venou...
Surgical emphysema
Tracheostomy suction • Pt given 100 % oxygen and cuff deflated • Suction catheter with the diameter < 1/3rd of internal di...
Tracheostomy suction contd… • Each suction procedure should last for 10-15 seconds. Instill 0.5 ml NaHCO3 to liquefy crust...
Changing of tracheostomy tube • Inner tube is removed and cleaned when blocked • Outer tube not removed before 72 hrs to a...
Decannulation • Adult: plug or seal tube opening and if tolerated for 24 hrs, remove tube • Children : Sequentially reduce...
Difficulty in Decannulation Organic causes: • Persistence of cause requiring tracheostomy • Obstructing tracheal granulati...
Tracheostomy Intubation Invasive Non-invasive Complications are more Less Can be kept for > 7 days Should not be kept Pt c...
Disadvantages of Tracheostomy • Anosmia : no nasal air entry • Aphonia : avoided by phonatory vent • Aspiration : avoided ...
Percutaneous Tracheostomy • Trachea punctured with needle and cannula • Needle removed and a guide wire passed into trache...
Percutaneous Tracheostomy
Cricothyroidotomy 1. Midline vertical skin incision made to identify cricothyroid notch 2. Cricothyroid membrane incised h...
Cricothyroidotomy
PG Question : Describe the anatomical considerations between pediatric and adult tracheostomy. Why is decannulation diffic...
May. 30, 2021

  1. 1. Tracheostomy
  2. 2. • Definition: − Surgical procedure to create an opening through the neck into the trachea − Synonymous with tracheotomy • History of Tracheostomy – Period of legend (2000 BC – 1546 AD ) – Period of fear (1546 – 1833): operation performed by few braves, often at the risk of their reputation – Period of dramatization (1833 – 1932): surgery performed in acutely obstructed airways – Period of enthusiasm (1932 – 1965) : Do tracheostomy if you think so – Period of rationalization (1965 …) : Merits of tracheostomy versus intubtation
  3. 3. Indications 1. Upper airway obstruction − Congenital : laryngeal web, cyst, choanal atresia − Infection / inflammation : epiglottitis, croup, deep neck space abscess, edema due to irritation, irradiation, allergy − Trauma to airway : external, endoscopic − Neoplasm : laryngo-tracheal, pharyngeal − Foreign body in airway − Paralysis of larynx : B/L abductor palsy
  4. 4. 2. Respiratory insufficiency – Chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, atelectasis, retained airway secretions 3. Retained secretions in the airway – Inability to cough out the sputum : coma, respiratory muscle palsy or spasm, laryngectomy – Painful cough : chest injuries, pneumonia – Excessive secretions : pulmonary edema
  5. 5. 4. Anesthesia administration in: – Laryngo-pharyngeal growths – Maxillofacial trauma – Trismus – Severe Ludwig’s angina – Positive pressure ventilation for > 72 hrs
  6. 6. Types of Tracheostomy • Emergency / Elective • Temporary / Permanent • Therapeutic /Prophylactic – High : (1st ring - above thyroid isthmus) – Mid : (2nd – 4th ring - behind thyroid isthmus) – Low : (below 4th ring - below thyroid isthmus )
  7. 7. • Mid tracheostomy is commonly preferred because – High tracheostomy leads to subglottic stenosis – Low tracheostomy is avoided as •Trachea is deeper •Displacement of tracheostomy tube is common •Proximity to great vessels •Surgical emphysema is common •Tracheostomy stoma is close to tracheal bifurcation
  8. 8. Commonly used Tracheostomy tubes
  9. 9. Jackson’s metallic tube • Made of German silver • Has obturator , inner tube and outer tube • Inner tube is longer than outer tube for its removal and cleaning • Outer tube maintains patency • Pilot is inserted into outer tube for smooth & non-traumatic insertion of tube • Outer tube has a lock mechanism for the inner tube and used for protection of the inner tube during coughing
  10. 10. Jackson’s metallic tube
  11. 11. Fuller’s bivalved metallic tube • Outer tube is bivalved. The 2 blades when pressed together, help in smooth entry of tube • Inner tube is longer and has a vent for phonation • Patient phonates by closing main tube opening • Vent also helps in decannulation of tube
  12. 12. Portex cuffed tube • Made of siliconized Poly Vinyl Chloride • Thermolabile and prevents crusting • Low-pressure high-volume cuff maintains an air-tight seal required for – Prevention of aspiration of secretions – Positive pressure ventilation
  13. 13. Portex cuffed tube
  14. 14. Cuffed double lumen tube
  15. 15. Cuffed fenestrated tube
  16. 16. Portex uncuffed tube For tracheostomy patient receiving radiation and in children
  17. 17. Uncuffed double lumen fenestrated tube
  18. 18. Hands free speaking valve
  19. 19. Tube with adjustable flange Used in obese neck, edematous neck
  20. 20. Salpekar double cuff tube Prevents ischemic necrosis of tracheal cartilage
  21. 21. Metallic Tubes Plastic Tubes Easily cleaned without suction Cleaning requires suction Cuff is absent Cuff is present Cannot be connected to ventilator Can be connected Rigid , less comfortable to patient Soft, more comfortable Concomitant radiotherapy is to be avoided Can be given
  22. 22. Age of pt Tracheostomy tube size Portex (I.D. in mm) Metallic (Fg) 1 – 3 yrs 4.0 – 4.5 16 4 – 6 yrs 5.0 18 7 – 9 yrs 5.5 20, 22 10 – 12 yrs 6.0 24, 26 13 – 18 yrs 7.0 – 7.5 28, 30 Adult 8.0 – 9.0 32, 34, 36
  23. 23. Steps of Tracheostomy
  24. 24. 1. Positioning • Supine position with extension of neck • Antiseptic dressing and draping • Local or General anesthesia with endotracheal intubation
  25. 25. 2. Infiltration • Cricoid palpated and 5 cm horizontal incision line marked 2 cm below it • 2 % lignocaine with 1:200000 adrenaline injected in incision line
  26. 26. 3. Incision • A 5 cm horizontal incision made with # 15 blade and deepened below subcutaneous tissue • A 5 cm midline vertical incision made below cricoid in emergency to avoid injury to blood vessels
  27. 27. 4. Exposure of strap muscles •Investing layer of deep cervical fascia opened vertically with artery forceps •Palpation for tracheal rings done regularly during the dissection
  28. 28. 5. Exposure of thyroid isthmus Strap muscles retracted laterally with Langenbeck retractors to expose the trachea & thyroid isthmus
  29. 29. 6. Isthmus separation from trachea Thyroid isthmus detached from tracheal surface and retracted with blunt tracheal hook
  30. 30. 7. Division of thyroid isthmus • If required, thyroid isthmus is divided between clamps and transfixion sutures applied at the ends
  31. 31. 8. Confirmation of trachea • 5 ml syringe containing 4 % Lignocaine taken, its needle inserted into trachea and aspirated – Air bubbles confirm presence of needle in trachea • 2 ml of solution injected into trachea and needle removed quickly to avoid breaking of needle during violent cough movements
  32. 32. 9. Creation of tracheal window • Cricoid hook inserted below the cricoid to steady trachea • Tracheal window created by excising anterior 1/3rd of 2nd & 3rd tracheal ring with No. 11 blade and held with Allis tissue forceps
  33. 33. Bjork flap Alternately an inferiorly based tracheal flap is made and sutured to lower skin edge
  34. 34. 10. Insertion of tracheostomy tube • Endotracheal tube withdrawn into larynx • Lubricated tracheostomy tube inserted into trachea • Confirm presence of tube in trachea with help of ambu bag and auscultation
  35. 35. 11. Suturing of flanges • Cuff inflated with 5 ml of air and anesthetic circuit connected to the tube • Neck extension released and flanges of tube sutured to skin to avoid tube movement
  36. 36. Tying the tapes • Tapes of tracheostomy tube tied around the neck keeping a space for 1 finger and neck kept flexed • Skin incision closed loosely to avoid surgical emphysema.
  37. 37. Insertion of medicated gauze Betadine soaked gauze or Sofratulle put around the tracheostomy opening
  38. 38. Complications of Tracheostomy • Immediate Complications (occur during operation) – Primary Haemorrhage – Air embolism – Cardiac arrest – Aspiration of blood – CO2 withdrawal apnoea – Injury to apical pleura (pneumothorax), recurrent laryngeal nerve, esophagus
  39. 39. Intermediate Complications • Occurs within first few days – Reactionary & secondary hemorrhage – Blocking or displacement of tube – Subcutaneous emphysema, pneumothorax – Tracheitis and crusting – Atelectasis & lung abscess – Wound infection
  40. 40. Late Complications Occur after weeks / months – Subglottic stenosis, tracheal stenosis – Tracheo-arterial or Tracheo-venous fistula – Tracheo-esophageal fistula – Persistent tracheo- cutaneous fistula – Decannulation difficulty – Tracheostomy wound scar / keloid – Metallic tube corrosion and fragment aspiration
  41. 41. Surgical emphysema
  42. 42. Tracheostomy suction • Pt given 100 % oxygen and cuff deflated • Suction catheter with the diameter < 1/3rd of internal diameter of tracheostomy tube to be used • Catheter introduced beyond the inner tube and not more inside to avoid tracheal/bronchial irritation (Multiple-eyed catheters preferred as they produce less trauma than whistle tip catheters) • Lubricated catheter tip inserted with suction off • At the end of inspiration, suction put on and catheter withdrawn in rotating motion
  43. 43. Tracheostomy suction contd… • Each suction procedure should last for 10-15 seconds. Instill 0.5 ml NaHCO3 to liquefy crusts • Chest auscultated for confirmation of adequate suctioning • Cuff re-inflated to a pressure of 25 mmHg and patient oxygenated again • Tracheostomy wound dressing done BID, a Moist gauze piece placed over tracheostomy stoma • Steam inhalation TID • Chest physiotherapy, expectorants and mucolytics continued
  44. 44. Changing of tracheostomy tube • Inner tube is removed and cleaned when blocked • Outer tube not removed before 72 hrs to allow formation of tracheo-cutaneous tract • Cuff of Portex tube deflated for 10 minutes every 2 hours to prevent pressure necrosis and dilatation of trachea
  45. 45. Decannulation • Adult: plug or seal tube opening and if tolerated for 24 hrs, remove tube • Children : Sequentially reduce the size of tube • After tube removal  close wound − Healing occurs within 1 week − Secondary closure after freshening the wound margin is required rarely
  46. 46. Difficulty in Decannulation Organic causes: • Persistence of cause requiring tracheostomy • Obstructing tracheal granulations • Tracheal edema • Subglottic stenosis • Collapse of tracheal wall (tracheomalacia) Non-organic causes: • Emotional dependence in children • Inability to tolerate upper airway resistance • In-coordination of laryngeal opening reflex • Long-standing tube leads to impaired laryngeal development
  47. 47. Tracheostomy Intubation Invasive Non-invasive Complications are more Less Can be kept for > 7 days Should not be kept Pt can speak Cannot speak Tracheo-bronchial toilet is easy Difficult Decreases dead space by 30-50% Does not
  48. 48. Disadvantages of Tracheostomy • Anosmia : no nasal air entry • Aphonia : avoided by phonatory vent • Aspiration : avoided by cuffed tube • Inability to lift heavy weight • Inability to perform strenuous exercise • Inability to swim
  49. 49. Percutaneous Tracheostomy • Trachea punctured with needle and cannula • Needle removed and a guide wire passed into trachea via cannula • Cannula removed and graded dilators passed over the guide wire till the opening can admit a tracheostomy tube
  50. 50. Percutaneous Tracheostomy
  51. 51. Cricothyroidotomy 1. Midline vertical skin incision made to identify cricothyroid notch 2. Cricothyroid membrane incised horizontally, with # 11 blade, close to cricoid 3. Knife handle inserted and rotated by 900, to widen the horizontal opening and tracheostomy tube is inserted 4. Elective tracheostomy done as soon as possible to avoid subglottic stenosis
  52. 52. Cricothyroidotomy
  53. 53. PG Question : Describe the anatomical considerations between pediatric and adult tracheostomy. Why is decannulation difficult in children?

